House cleaning & laundry is quite an exhausting task. Washing your clothes regularly, drying, and ironing them, removing stubborn stains from your exclusive garments & washing sheets regularly seems like a never-ending story. It’s not easy for everyone to maintain a work-life balance. Do you get enough time to spend with your family or for yourself to do stuff that you want? Well! if you’re a victim of this problem, we’re here for your rescue. Colors dry Cleaners is a Jaipur based on-demand laundry service that provides a good range of cleaning services for your home & office.

  1. 1. Good Quality of Laundry and Dry Cleaning Service Are Carried At Our Premises House cleaning & laundry is quite an exhausting task. Washing your clothes regularly, drying, and ironing them, removing stubborn stains from your exclusive garments & washing sheets regularly seems like a never-ending story. It’s not easy for everyone to maintain a work-life balance. Do you get enough time to spend with your family or for yourself to do stuff that you want? Well! if you’re a victim of this problem, we’re here for your rescue. Colors dry Cleaners is a Jaipur based on-demand laundry service that provides a good range of cleaning services for your home & office. Many people are afraid to send their clothes to local washers or dhobi’s, especially if you’ve expensive clothes with exquisite design & fabric. You’re not sure if they would provide optimal care & maintain hygiene at the same time. Dealing with ever-changing prices on a regular basis is another problem. So, why compromise? Our laundry services are world-class & meet international standards. We give high-quality laundry services with express delivery. Our company use the latest tools & technology with premium quality products to provide superior services. Staff & professionals working with Colors Dry Cleaners are highly experienced & have good knowledge about maintaining the quality & colour of various types of fabrics. We provide premium laundry service & ensure that with every service you take from us, you will have a smile on your face. Advantages of Professional Dry Cleaning To prove to you the huge impact dry cleaners can have on the cleanliness & finish of your clothing, here is the following list of the top advantages of professional dry cleaning.
  2. 2. 1. Tough Stain Removal Well, dry clean is when you use the strong cleaning liquid perchloroethylene to wash your clothes in the place of water. Perchloroethylene is so effective & powerful that it can remove the toughest of clothing stains. Because strong cleaning agents like perchloroethylene are only found at the dry cleaners, it makes sense only to dry clean your clothes when they have got a tough stain on them that you want to be removed. 2. Gentle Care of Delicates Although dry cleaners use strong cleaning agents to clean clothing, their skilled professionals still ensure to be extremely gentle with the clothing they clean. Actually, dry cleaners are known to be less abrasive than the average at-home washing machine. If you’ve any clothing items made from a delicate material that requires special care, the excellent thing you can do is send them to the dry cleaners. 3. No Shrinkage Did you know that items made from natural fibres such as wool & silk often shrink in the water? Lucky for you all future dry clean users, you don’t have to worry about that problem. Because dry cleaners don’t use water when washing things, shrinkage is a word that doesn’t exist in the world of professional dry cleaning. 4. Use of Powerful Cleaning Ingredients & Equipment Dry cleaners use the most effective & powerful cleaning agents. As a result, dry cleaning removes bad odour from your clothing completely. To make the dry clean process more effective, professional dry cleaners have access to top of the line washing equipment. 5. Extend the life of Clothes Although many may think the proper way to save money when shopping is to buy inexpensive items. In reality, one can save large amounts of money by only buying items that they are for sure going to use & making these items last a long time. When it comes to clothing, this means washing it in the least abrasive process possible. Because we’ve already established that dry cleaning is less abrasive than the average at- home washing machine, it only makes sense that the excellent way to make your clothes stay in prime condition is to dry clean them. 6. Professional Wrinkle-Free Finish When you give your clothes to the dry cleaners, they do not only wash your clothes, but they iron them as well.
  3. 3. Getting your clothes professionally ironed only means one thing: no more wrinkles! When people start giving you compliments because of your stylish & wrinkle-free attire, you’re not going to want to ever go back to washing your clothes at home. 7. Ability to Clean Variety of Materials From silk to leather & suede, there is no fabric or material too fragile, rough, or complex for the dry cleaners. Unlike your at-home washing machine that will ruin anything outside of your basic cotton t-shirt, when you wash your clothes, rugs, drapery, carpets, etc. at the dry cleaners, you don’t have to care in the world. 8. Dry Cleaning vs. At-Home Washing Machine As you can see, when it comes to clean clothing quality control, there is no competition for professional dry cleaning. This is especially true if you’re getting your dry cleaning service from a company such as Colors Dry Cleaners which is the best clothes dry cleaners in Jaipur. Contact Information Address:- Head Office Shop No. 1, 70/41, Patel Marg, Opp. Rastogi HP Gas Agency, Mansarover, Jaipur – 302020 Branch Office 114/4 janpath road, near Punjabi dhaba, nirman nagar, Jaipur- 302019 Mobile no.- +91 9828722004 E-Mail- colorsdrycleanjaipur@gmail.com Website:- www.colorsdrycleaners.com/
