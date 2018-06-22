Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Propuesta: Van a Realizar 5 producciones. Tendr�n que tener: . Diferentes Puntos de vista.(picado, contrapicado, cenital, ...
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Tipos de planos
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tipos de planos

35 views

Published on

Presentación y analisis sobre tipos de planos y puntos de vista

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tipos de planos

  1. 1. Propuesta: Van a Realizar 5 producciones. Tendr�n que tener: . Diferentes Puntos de vista.(picado, contrapicado, cenital, etc y/o Diferentes tipos de planos.(plano detalle, plano general, primer plano, etc.) . Un Tema que relacione a las 5 composiciones. (ej., futbol, comida, m�sica, naturaleza, etc.)

×