Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Arizona State University Unlearn What You Have Learned: Adaptive Crowd Teaching with Exponentially Decayed Memory Learners...
Arizona State University q Motivation q Proposed framework: JEDI q Experimental results q Conclusion Roadmap - 2 -
Arizona State University In many cases, the performance of a machine learning model depends on the quality and the amount ...
Arizona State University domestic domestic domestic domestic domestic domestic - 4 - wild cat domestic cat How do we colle...
Arizona State University wild wild wilddomestic don’t know don’t know - 5 - How do we collect large amount of labeled data...
Arizona State University The state-of-the-art methods mainly have two directions: v Downweight the weak workers & trust th...
Arizona State University However, they all omitted one important fact… v Human beings are good at learning a concept & tra...
Arizona State University What if you could teach the crowdsourcing workers learn to label ? Our framework JEDI = Machine T...
Arizona State University q Motivation q Proposed framework: JEDI q Experimental results q Conclusion Roadmap - 9 -
Arizona State University What is JEDI? AdJustable Exponentially Decayed Memory Interactive Crowd Teaching - 10 -
Arizona State University- 11 - What is JEDI? AdJustable Exponentially Decayed Memory Interactive Crowd Teaching
Arizona State University- 12 - What is JEDI? AdJustable Exponentially Decayed Memory Interactive Crowd Teaching
Arizona State University- 13 - [4]. Geoffrey R. Loftus. Evaluating Forgetting Curves. Journal of Experimental Psychology: ...
Arizona State University Personalized - 14 - What is JEDI? AdJustable Exponentially Decayed Memory Interactive Crowd Teach...
Arizona State University How does interactive teaching work? Domestic or wild? - 15 -
Arizona State University It is a husky… - 16 - How does interactive teaching work?
Arizona State University Domestic! - 17 - How does interactive teaching work?
Arizona State University Correct! - 18 - How does interactive teaching work?
Arizona State University Domestic or wild? - 19 - How does interactive teaching work?
Arizona State University It looks cute… - 20 - How does interactive teaching work?
Arizona State University Domestic! - 21 - How does interactive teaching work?
Arizona State University Wrong! - 22 - How does interactive teaching work?
Arizona State University The JEDI Teaching Framework Each teaching iteration has three steps: v Teacher estimates the lear...
Arizona State University Model of the Learner v A gradient descend learning procedure: v Learner has an exponentially deca...
Arizona State University Model of the Teacher v The objective of teaching: v Decomposition of the objective: - 25 -
Arizona State University v We denote the probability of incorrect prediction as: v The overall teaching problem is simplif...
Arizona State University Trade-off between Teaching Usefulness and Teaching Diversity Maximize the teaching usefulness Inc...
Arizona State University Insight of JEDI: Exploration vs. Exploitation Exploitation (intra-class teaching) - 28 -
Arizona State University Exploitation (intra-class teaching) Exploration (inter-class teaching) - 29 - Insight of JEDI: Ex...
Arizona State University not useful potentially useful Exploitation: choosing highly different example - 30 - Insight of J...
Arizona State University not useful potentially useful Exploration: choosing highly similar example with a different label...
Arizona State University Adaptively Teaching the Human Learners v Optimization over the lower bound instead: v Using harmo...
Arizona State University q Motivation q Proposed framework: JEDI q Experimental results q Conclusion Roadmap - 33 -
Arizona State University Experimental Results v Data sets: Ø 2-D Gaussian mixture (# samples: 300) Ø 10-D Gaussian (# samp...
Arizona State University Synthetic Data Set - 35 -
Arizona State University Teaching the Synthetic Learners - 36 - Lower is better
Arizona State University Teaching the Real Human Learners - 37 - Module 2: Interactive TeachingModule 1: Memory Length Est...
Arizona State University Teaching the Real Human Learners Learners’ setting: 58 human learners with ML background, Round-R...
Arizona State University Conclusion v A new interactive crowd teaching paradigm v JEDI: a novel teaching framework that co...
Arizona State University Source code and web demo available @ https://github.com/collwe/JEDI-Crowd-Teaching Thank you! & Q...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Unlearn What You Have Learned: Adaptive Crowd Teaching with Exponentially Decayed Memory Learners

35 views

Published on

KDD-18 Oral Presentation Slides

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Unlearn What You Have Learned: Adaptive Crowd Teaching with Exponentially Decayed Memory Learners

  1. 1. Arizona State University Unlearn What You Have Learned: Adaptive Crowd Teaching with Exponentially Decayed Memory Learners Presenter: Yao Zhou joint work with: Arun Reddy and Dr. Jingrui He Arizona State University yzhou174@asu.edu Arizona State University arunreddy@asu.edu Arizona State University Jingrui.he@asu.edu - 1 -
  2. 2. Arizona State University q Motivation q Proposed framework: JEDI q Experimental results q Conclusion Roadmap - 2 -
  3. 3. Arizona State University In many cases, the performance of a machine learning model depends on the quality and the amount of the labeled data… 14M images with annotations!! - 3 -
  4. 4. Arizona State University domestic domestic domestic domestic domestic domestic - 4 - wild cat domestic cat How do we collect large amount of labeled data? Crowdsourcing…
  5. 5. Arizona State University wild wild wilddomestic don’t know don’t know - 5 - How do we collect large amount of labeled data? Crowdsourcing…
  6. 6. Arizona State University The state-of-the-art methods mainly have two directions: v Downweight the weak workers & trust the good workers [1] v Motivate the workers to convey their knowledge by designing good incentive system [2] - 6 - [1]. Yao Zhou, et al. MultiC2: an Optimization Framework for Learning from Task and Worker Dual Heterogeneity. SDM 2016 [2]. Nihar B. Shah, et al. Double or Nothing: Multiplicative Incentive Mechanisms for Crowdsourcing. NIPS 2015.
  7. 7. Arizona State University However, they all omitted one important fact… v Human beings are good at learning a concept & transferring the learned concept into similar learning tasks. learn transfer - 7 -
  8. 8. Arizona State University What if you could teach the crowdsourcing workers learn to label ? Our framework JEDI = Machine Teaching + Crowdsourcing What is Machine Teaching? An inverse problem of Machine Learning[3] Machine Learning Machine Teaching w*: Target concept (e.g., a coefficient vector in Logistic Regression ) A: Learning algorithm (e.g., gradient descent) D: Training set (e.g., examples) - 8 - [3]. Xiaojin Zhu. Machine Teaching: An Inverse Problem to Machine Learning and an Approach Toward Optimal Education. AAAI 2015
  9. 9. Arizona State University q Motivation q Proposed framework: JEDI q Experimental results q Conclusion Roadmap - 9 -
  10. 10. Arizona State University What is JEDI? AdJustable Exponentially Decayed Memory Interactive Crowd Teaching - 10 -
  11. 11. Arizona State University- 11 - What is JEDI? AdJustable Exponentially Decayed Memory Interactive Crowd Teaching
  12. 12. Arizona State University- 12 - What is JEDI? AdJustable Exponentially Decayed Memory Interactive Crowd Teaching
  13. 13. Arizona State University- 13 - [4]. Geoffrey R. Loftus. Evaluating Forgetting Curves. Journal of Experimental Psychology: Learning, Memory, and Cognition,1985. What is JEDI? AdJustable Exponentially Decayed Memory Interactive Crowd Teaching
  14. 14. Arizona State University Personalized - 14 - What is JEDI? AdJustable Exponentially Decayed Memory Interactive Crowd Teaching
  15. 15. Arizona State University How does interactive teaching work? Domestic or wild? - 15 -
  16. 16. Arizona State University It is a husky… - 16 - How does interactive teaching work?
  17. 17. Arizona State University Domestic! - 17 - How does interactive teaching work?
  18. 18. Arizona State University Correct! - 18 - How does interactive teaching work?
  19. 19. Arizona State University Domestic or wild? - 19 - How does interactive teaching work?
  20. 20. Arizona State University It looks cute… - 20 - How does interactive teaching work?
  21. 21. Arizona State University Domestic! - 21 - How does interactive teaching work?
  22. 22. Arizona State University Wrong! - 22 - How does interactive teaching work?
  23. 23. Arizona State University The JEDI Teaching Framework Each teaching iteration has three steps: v Teacher estimates the learner’s current concept wt-1 and recommend a teaching example (xt, yt) v Teacher show the recommended example (without revealing its true label yt), and ask the learner to provide its label estimation !yt v Teacher reveals the true label yt, learner performs learning using (xt, yt). - 23 -
  24. 24. Arizona State University Model of the Learner v A gradient descend learning procedure: v Learner has an exponentially decayed retrievability of the learned concepts: - 24 -
  25. 25. Arizona State University Model of the Teacher v The objective of teaching: v Decomposition of the objective: - 25 -
  26. 26. Arizona State University v We denote the probability of incorrect prediction as: v The overall teaching problem is simplified as: - 26 - Model of the Teacher
  27. 27. Arizona State University Trade-off between Teaching Usefulness and Teaching Diversity Maximize the teaching usefulness Increase the teaching diversity target learning direction teaching direction teaching direction concept momentum - 27 -
  28. 28. Arizona State University Insight of JEDI: Exploration vs. Exploitation Exploitation (intra-class teaching) - 28 -
  29. 29. Arizona State University Exploitation (intra-class teaching) Exploration (inter-class teaching) - 29 - Insight of JEDI: Exploration vs. Exploitation
  30. 30. Arizona State University not useful potentially useful Exploitation: choosing highly different example - 30 - Insight of JEDI: Exploration vs. Exploitation
  31. 31. Arizona State University not useful potentially useful Exploration: choosing highly similar example with a different label potentially useful - 31 - Exploitation: choosing highly different example Insight of JEDI: Exploration vs. Exploitation
  32. 32. Arizona State University Adaptively Teaching the Human Learners v Optimization over the lower bound instead: v Using harmonic function to estimate the loss term: After applying the harmonic solution, the labeling probability estimation of every example x corresponds to a row (whose entries are and ) of matrix - 32 -
  33. 33. Arizona State University q Motivation q Proposed framework: JEDI q Experimental results q Conclusion Roadmap - 33 -
  34. 34. Arizona State University Experimental Results v Data sets: Ø 2-D Gaussian mixture (# samples: 300) Ø 10-D Gaussian (# samples: 2000) Ø 20 Newsgroups: Comp. vs. Sci. (# samples: 1875, # features:150) Ø 20 Newsgroups: Rec. vs. Talk (# samples: 1844, # features:150) Ø Animal Breed (# samples: 953, # features: 110) v Comparison methods: Ø RT (Random Teaching) Ø IMT[5] (Iterative Machine Teaching) Ø JEDI (The proposed framework) Ø EER[6] (Expected Error Reduction) [5]. Weiyang Liu, et al. Iterative Machine Teaching. ICML 2017 [6]. Edward Johns, et al. Becoming the Expert - Interactive Multi-class Machine Teaching. CVPR 2015 - 34 -
  35. 35. Arizona State University Synthetic Data Set - 35 -
  36. 36. Arizona State University Teaching the Synthetic Learners - 36 - Lower is better
  37. 37. Arizona State University Teaching the Real Human Learners - 37 - Module 2: Interactive TeachingModule 1: Memory Length Estimation Module 3: Performance Evaluation
  38. 38. Arizona State University Teaching the Real Human Learners Learners’ setting: 58 human learners with ML background, Round-Robin assigned Evaluation metric: Teaching Gain ≔ Accuracy (of evaluation) – Accuracy (of teaching) Observations: - Explicit teaching modeling are better - Difficult images can be easily forgotten - 38 -
  39. 39. Arizona State University Conclusion v A new interactive crowd teaching paradigm v JEDI: a novel teaching framework that considers teaching diversity and teaching usefulness by assuming learners have an exponentially decayed memory v Theoretical analysis regarding teaching sample quality v Promising results with synthetic learners and real human learners - 39 -
  40. 40. Arizona State University Source code and web demo available @ https://github.com/collwe/JEDI-Crowd-Teaching Thank you! & Questions? - 40 -

×