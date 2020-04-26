Successfully reported this slideshow.
Arizona State University A Randomized Approach for Crowdsourcing in the Presence of Multiple Views Presenter: Yao Zhou joi...
Arizona State University- 2 - q Motivation q Proposed framework: M2VW q Experimental results q Conclusion Roadmap
Arizona State University- 3 - Feature Heterogeneity (Multi-view) q Example: Document classification Documents Different di...
Arizona State University- 4 - Feature Heterogeneity (Multi-view) q Example: Image classification Image set Different featu...
Arizona State University- 5 - View Consistency Initial Data DL View 1 View 2 Classifier 1 F1(•) Classifier 2 F2(•) New Dat...
Arizona State University q What is crowdsourcing? Ø Crowdfunding (Kickstarter) Ø Collective Knowledge (Data labeling, Fore...
Arizona State University- 7 - Worker Consensus Low-cost and efficient: Collecting a large number of labels in a short peri...
Arizona State University- 8 - Research Questions q Q1: How to model the multi-view learning problem using crowdsourcing la...
Arizona State University- 9 - q Motivation q Proposed framework: M2VW q Experimental results q Conclusion Roadmap
Arizona State University- 10 - M2VW: Formulation q Weight matrix of the workers: where, indicates the weights learned for ...
Arizona State University- 11 - M2VW: Formulation q Prediction tensor: N: # of examples Nw: # of workers prediction tensor ...
Arizona State University- 12 - M2VW: Formulation q Optimization formulation: Loss function Low-rank prediction tensor Regu...
Arizona State University- 13 - M2VW: Formulation q Interpretations of the terms: Ø Loss function: Ø First matricization: C...
Arizona State University- 14 - M2VW: Formulation q Interpretations of the terms: Ø Second matricization: Minimizing requir...
Arizona State University- 15 - M2VW: Formulation q Interpretations of the terms: Ø Regularization term: Group sparsity: gr...
Arizona State University- 16 - M2VW: Formulation q Optimization formulation q Key advantages of this relaxation: Ø The int...
Arizona State University- 17 - M2VW: Algorithm q Solution: Gradient based method (BCD) Ø Subproblem of updating W: Ø Gradi...
Arizona State University- 18 - M2VW: Algorithm q Solution: Gradient based method (BCD) Ø Subproblem of updating W: Ø Gradi...
Arizona State University- 19 - M2VW: Algorithm q Solution: Gradient based method (BCD) Ø Subproblem of updating W: Ø Gradi...
Arizona State University- 20 - M2VW: Algorithm q Solution: Gradient based method (BCD) Ø Subproblem of updating M!: where,...
Arizona State University- 21 - M2VW: Algorithm q Solution: Gradient based method (BCD) Ø Computational complexity: Ø Obser...
Arizona State University- 22 - M2VW: Randomized Algorithm q Remarks:
Arizona State University- 23 - M2VW: Randomized Algorithm q Decomposition of W into Nw blocks: Ø Any W can be written uniq...
Arizona State University- 24 - M2VW: Randomized Algorithm q Batch workers update: Ø For nth round of the BCD iterations, a...
Arizona State University- 25 - q Motivation q Proposed framework: M2VW q Experimental results q Conclusion Roadmap
Arizona State University- 26 - Experiment q Dataset: Ø 20 Newsgroups[5]: two of its largest subsets, 50 synthetic workers....
Arizona State University- 27 - Experiment q Effectiveness results: Ø Evaluation metric: Average F1-score. Ø Comparison met...
Arizona State University- 28 - Experiment q Terms necessities and parameter sensitivity: Baseline I: Loss term only Baseli...
Arizona State University- 29 - Experiment q Efficiency: Improved performance with proper worker batch size Run time scales...
Arizona State University- 30 - Conclusion q Dual heterogeneity learning framework: ü Feature heterogeneity (multi-view lea...
Arizona State University- 31 - Thank you! & Questions?
A Randomized Approach for Crowdsourcing in the Presence of Multiple Views

ICDM-17 Oral Presentation Slides

Published in: Science
A Randomized Approach for Crowdsourcing in the Presence of Multiple Views

  1. 1. Arizona State University A Randomized Approach for Crowdsourcing in the Presence of Multiple Views Presenter: Yao Zhou joint work with: Jingrui He - 1 - Arizona State University Arizona State University
  2. 2. Arizona State University- 2 - q Motivation q Proposed framework: M2VW q Experimental results q Conclusion Roadmap
  3. 3. Arizona State University- 3 - Feature Heterogeneity (Multi-view) q Example: Document classification Documents Different dictionaries Bag of words under different views First View Second View First Dictionary Second Dictionary
  4. 4. Arizona State University- 4 - Feature Heterogeneity (Multi-view) q Example: Image classification Image set Different feature extractions View 1: SIFT View 2: HOG View 3: Deep Features View 4: Contour Features
  5. 5. Arizona State University- 5 - View Consistency Initial Data DL View 1 View 2 Classifier 1 F1(•) Classifier 2 F2(•) New Data x' Make Predictions on F1(x')= F2(x')
  6. 6. Arizona State University q What is crowdsourcing? Ø Crowdfunding (Kickstarter) Ø Collective Knowledge (Data labeling, Foreign language translation) Ø Collective Creativity (Analogy mining) Ø Implicit Crowdsourcing (CAPTCHA) - 6 - Crowdsourcing q Crowdsourcing in Machine Learning Ø In ML, training a (semi)supervised model needs training labels. Many crowdsourcing platforms provide services to collect labels information.
  7. 7. Arizona State University- 7 - Worker Consensus Low-cost and efficient: Collecting a large number of labels in a short period of time. Workers Items Predictions of the workers regarding the same item should be similar
  8. 8. Arizona State University- 8 - Research Questions q Q1: How to model the multi-view learning problem using crowdsourcing labels? q Q2: What is the appropriate tool to solve it? q Q3: How to speed up?
  9. 9. Arizona State University- 9 - q Motivation q Proposed framework: M2VW q Experimental results q Conclusion Roadmap
  10. 10. Arizona State University- 10 - M2VW: Formulation q Weight matrix of the workers: where, indicates the weights learned for the kth worker in the mth view.
  11. 11. Arizona State University- 11 - M2VW: Formulation q Prediction tensor: N: # of examples Nw: # of workers prediction tensor A V: # of views The ith slice is defined as: Feature vector of xi Block diagonal matrix Vector of all 1’s (of size V) ith tensor slice Ai:: Prediction of the ith example made by the kth worker under the mth view
  12. 12. Arizona State University- 12 - M2VW: Formulation q Optimization formulation: Loss function Low-rank prediction tensor Regularization term q Remarks: Ø Problem of rank minimization is NP-hard[1]. Ø Rank of a tensor is not uniquely defined[2,3]. Tightest convex envelope Non-negative combination of matrices trace norms [1]. E. J. Candes, et al, “Exact matrix completion via convex optimization,” Foundations of Computational Mathematics, 2009. [2]. T. G. Kolda, et al, “Tensor decompositions and applications,” SIAM Review, 2009. [3]. J. Liu, et al, “Tensor completion for estimating missing values in visual data,” IEEE TPAMI, 2012.
  13. 13. Arizona State University- 13 - M2VW: Formulation q Interpretations of the terms: Ø Loss function: Ø First matricization: Convex and monotonically decreasing Minimizing requires the predictions of different workers over the same item on the same view to be correlated. … Nw: # of workers 1st-example 2nd-example Last example Vectorized predictions of worker i Vectorized predictions of worker ii Worker Consensus
  14. 14. Arizona State University- 14 - M2VW: Formulation q Interpretations of the terms: Ø Second matricization: Minimizing requires the predictions of different views over the same worker on the same item to be consistent. View Consistency … V: # of views 1st-example 2nd-example Last example Vectorized predictions under view i Vectorized predictions under view ii q Remarks: Ø Third matricization requires the predictions of different worker-view combinations on the same item should also be correlated, which is the repetition of Worker Consensus and View Consistency.
  15. 15. Arizona State University- 15 - M2VW: Formulation q Interpretations of the terms: Ø Regularization term: Group sparsity: group-wise weights for the features that corresponding to a specific worker under a specific view. Feature sparsity: general sparsity weights cross multiple workers.
  16. 16. Arizona State University- 16 - M2VW: Formulation q Optimization formulation q Key advantages of this relaxation: Ø The interdependent trace norm terms are split, so they can be solved independently. Ø Relaxation penalty term can be transformed into a smooth differentiable function. Ø The (transformed) terms in objective function is also separable and parallelizable with respect to the workers. (relaxed)
  17. 17. Arizona State University- 17 - M2VW: Algorithm q Solution: Gradient based method (BCD) Ø Subproblem of updating W: Ø Gradient of the loss function
  18. 18. Arizona State University- 18 - M2VW: Algorithm q Solution: Gradient based method (BCD) Ø Subproblem of updating W: Ø Gradient of the relaxation penalty Conclusion from Lemma 1 & Lemma 2
  19. 19. Arizona State University- 19 - M2VW: Algorithm q Solution: Gradient based method (BCD) Ø Subproblem of updating W: Ø Gradient of the feature sparsity update columns in worker-wise update all entries together
  20. 20. Arizona State University- 20 - M2VW: Algorithm q Solution: Gradient based method (BCD) Ø Subproblem of updating M!: where, , , τ = and is the ith singular value of Ø Closed form solution[4]: [4]. J.-F. Cai, et al, “A singular value thresholding algorithm for matrix completion,” SIAM Journal on Optimization, 2010.
  21. 21. Arizona State University- 21 - M2VW: Algorithm q Solution: Gradient based method (BCD) Ø Computational complexity: Ø Observation: The complexity is linear w.r.t. the number of workers . Ø Question: How to speed up?
  22. 22. Arizona State University- 22 - M2VW: Randomized Algorithm q Remarks:
  23. 23. Arizona State University- 23 - M2VW: Randomized Algorithm q Decomposition of W into Nw blocks: Ø Any W can be written uniquely as: Block coordinate directions q Block (worker) update: Ø For the gradient of the kth worker: Worker blocks of W
  24. 24. Arizona State University- 24 - M2VW: Randomized Algorithm q Batch workers update: Ø For nth round of the BCD iterations, and assume that we select a subset of the block coordinate directions: q Remarks: Ø Optimization objective f(W) is smooth and block separable. Ø The subset of the block coordinate directions are uniformly selected with probability of .
  25. 25. Arizona State University- 25 - q Motivation q Proposed framework: M2VW q Experimental results q Conclusion Roadmap
  26. 26. Arizona State University- 26 - Experiment q Dataset: Ø 20 Newsgroups[5]: two of its largest subsets, 50 synthetic workers. Ø Animal Breed[6]: subset of ImageNet, 31 real crowdsourcing workers. [5]. T. Joachims. A probabilistic analysis of the Rocchio algorithm with TFIDF for text categorization, Computer Science Technical Report CMU-CS-96-118. Carnegie Mellon University. [6]. Y. Zhou, et al, “MultiC2 : an optimization framework for learning from task and worker dual heterogeneity” in SDM, 2017.
  27. 27. Arizona State University- 27 - Experiment q Effectiveness results: Ø Evaluation metric: Average F1-score. Ø Comparison methods: v ConLR: Logistic Regression using concatenated features. v PMC[7]: Pseudo Multi-view Co-training. v VRKHS[8]: Vector-valued RKHS multi-view learning. v MultiC2[6]: Heterogeneous classification using crowdsourcing labels. [7]. M. Chen, et al, “Automatic feature decomposition for single view co-training,” in ICML, 2011. [8]. H. Q. Minh, et al, “A unifying framework for vector-valued manifold regularization and multi-view learning,” in ICML, 2013.
  28. 28. Arizona State University- 28 - Experiment q Terms necessities and parameter sensitivity: Baseline I: Loss term only Baseline II: Loss term + sparsity term Baseline III: Loss term + low-rank term Baseline I: Loss term only
  29. 29. Arizona State University- 29 - Experiment q Efficiency: Improved performance with proper worker batch size Run time scales linearly w.r.t. the number of workers
  30. 30. Arizona State University- 30 - Conclusion q Dual heterogeneity learning framework: ü Feature heterogeneity (multi-view learning) ü Worker heterogeneity (crowdsourcing) q Algorithms: ü Relaxation leads to independent and differentiable objective. ü Separability of the objective leads to RBCD solution. q Experiment results: ü Consistently better results on synthetic and real dataset. ü Linear scalability w.r.t. the number of workers.
  31. 31. Arizona State University- 31 - Thank you! & Questions?

