Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PRINT DESIGN GIFTS – CUSHIONS, MUGS, TOTE BAGS AND T-SHIRTS from Whizez
At wizhez.com, we have a huge selection of print design gifts to choose from including graphic art print cushions, tote ba...
PRINT DESIGN GIFTS – CUSHIONS, MUGS, TOTE BAGS AND T-SHIRTS from Whizez
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

PRINT DESIGN GIFTS – CUSHIONS, MUGS, TOTE BAGS AND T-SHIRTS from Whizez

48 views

Published on

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

PRINT DESIGN GIFTS – CUSHIONS, MUGS, TOTE BAGS AND T-SHIRTS from Whizez

  1. 1. PRINT DESIGN GIFTS – CUSHIONS, MUGS, TOTE BAGS AND T-SHIRTS from Whizez
  2. 2. At wizhez.com, we have a huge selection of print design gifts to choose from including graphic art print cushions, tote bags, coffee mugs and T-shirts; huggable art for your sofa, graphic art whilst you shop, art with your coffee and wonderful wearable art. Say goodbye to the Winter blues and hello to Summer sun with bold, vibrant designer prints. Style your home and add a pop of colour; our exclusive cushions come in a selection of materials from which to choose; tactile faux-suede, fresh linen or vibrant cotton canvas. You can select from several sizes from 12” x 12” up to 18” x 18”, so you will always find a space that is perfect for them! Our ever-growing range of Coffee Mugs sport vivid, trending prints; they are both strong and glossy and can be used safely in microwaves and dishwashers. Choose from 11oz or 15oz in hardwearing ceramic gloss. A perfect way to drink your morning coffee, or afternoon tea, or evening hot chocolate! All-over designer print Tote Bags let you make a statement whilst out shopping, relaxing at the beach, in the library at college, or carrying essentials, like your lunch, to work. Our designer Tote Bags are built to last, strong enough to hold everything yet light enough to fold and carry. Have some Summer fun wearing our designer T-shirts, and even get them personalised for that extra special gift. These bold graphic designs are exclusive to wizhez.com designed for us by Graphic Artist/Designer Cat Taylor. You won’t find these designs anywhere else! More brilliant and unique designs are being added every day, just check back often to make sure that you don’t miss out. Our range of print design gifts make wonderful treats to spoil yourself or the perfect gift for someone special! We now offer free UK delivery, and a 100% guarantee on all our products, we are certain you will be more than pleased, however if you’re not happy with your purchase for any reason, just return your item for a full refund. Personalised Tote Bag We know what it’s like waiting for an order to turn up, so wherever you are in the world, you can be confident that we will dispatch your order quickly, so you can enjoy your items as soon as possible.

×