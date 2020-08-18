English Phrasal Verbs, Expressions, Collocations

Successfully reported this slideshow.
“to eat in” #1
to eat in to eat at home
I feel too tired to go out for dinner. Let's eat in again tonight.
“to eat out” #2
to eat out to eat in a restaurant
When you eat out, what restaurant do you generally go to?
“cut and dried” #3
cut and dried predictable known beforehand
A job on a factory assembly line is certainly cut and dried.
“to look after” #4
to look after to supervise to protect
Who is going to look after your house plants while you are away?
“to feel like” #5
to feel like to have the desire to This idiom is usually followed by a gerund
I feel like taking a long walk. Would you like to go with me?
“once and for all” #6
once and for all finally absolutely
Once and for all, John has quit drinking alcohol.
“to hear from” #7
to hear from to receive news or information from This idiom is used for receiving a letter, telephone call, etc., from a person or organization.
I haven’t heard from my brother very often since he moved to Chicago.
“to hear of” #8
to hear of to know about, to be familiar with to consider The second definition (to consider) is always used in the negative.
When I asked for directions to the Mill city museum, the police officer said that she had never heard of it.
“to make fun of” #9
to make fun of to laugh at, to joke about
They shouldn’t be making fun of Carla's new hair style.
“to come true” #10
to come true to become reality, to prove to be correct
The weatherman's forecast for today's weather certainly came true.
“as a matter of fact” #11
as a matter of fact really, actually
Have you been to England? As a matter of fact, I have been three times.
“to have one's way” #12
to have one's way to arrange matters the way one wants This idiom is used especially when someone else doesn't want the same way
If karen doesn’t have her way, she becomes very angry.
“to look forward to” #13
to look forward to to expect or anticipate with pleasure This idiom can be followed by a regular noun or a gerund
We're greatly looking forward to visiting Mexico.
Conversation Topics • What famousAmerican actors and actresses have you heard of? • If you were a parent, what activity wo...
References • https://unsplash.com/photos/g_V2rt6iG7A • https://unsplash.com/photos/EXgfRVFJK4M • https://unsplash.com/phot...
  40. 40. Conversation Topics • What famousAmerican actors and actresses have you heard of? • If you were a parent, what activity would you not hear of your small child doing? • When was the last time that you heard from an old friend from your childhood? • Do you prefer to eat in or eat out? How often do you eat out? • Is there anything that you want to stop doing once and for all?What? • What event in the near future you looking forward to? • When might you insist on having your way with your friends? • How do you feel when other people make fun of you? • When do you most feel like studying-in the morning or in the evening?Why? • All people have hopes and desires for the future.What hope or desire do you want most to come true?
  41. 41. References • https://unsplash.com/photos/g_V2rt6iG7A • https://unsplash.com/photos/EXgfRVFJK4M • https://unsplash.com/photos/dueAYSt07YU • https://unsplash.com/photos/PUKGAsRSPuk • https://unsplash.com/photos/DrYUAEXsNyE • https://unsplash.com/photos/4Y_f_LvAu3U • https://unsplash.com/photos/caPayDfX8Yg • https://unsplash.com/photos/3IhcN94zWwk • https://unsplash.com/photos/HOtPD7Z_74s • https://unsplash.com/photos/VPavA7BBxK0 • https://unsplash.com/photos/4BRyWy_6yME • https://unsplash.com/photos/ZpB2T8Pi5II • https://unsplash.com/photos/jUSu0686zDM

