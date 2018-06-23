Successfully reported this slideshow.
¿Que significa tomar la cruz? 1 7 D E J U N I O 2 0 1 8 I G L E S I A M I S I O N E R A B A U T I S T A L A G R A C I A B ...
Marcos 8:34-36 34 Y llamando a la gente y a sus discípulos, les dijo: Si alguno quiere venir en pos de mí, niéguese a sí m...
¿Verdaderamente quieres seguir a Jesús? Marcos 8:34Y llamando a la gente y a sus discípulos, les dijo: Si alguno quiere ve...
¿Verdaderamente quieres seguir a Jesús? Marcos 8:34Y llamando a la gente y a sus discípulos, les dijo: Si alguno quiere ve...
¿Verdaderamente quieres seguir a Jesús? Felipe: Azotado y luego crucificado, Frigia, 54 d.C. Mateo: Fue atravesado con una...
¿Verdaderamente quieres seguir a Jesús? Santiago: El hijo de Zebedeo fue decapitado a espada en Jerusalén, por orden del R...
¿Verdaderamente quieres seguir a Jesús? ◦ Marcos 8:34 Y llamando a la gente y a sus discípulos, les dijo: Si alguno quiere...
¿Verdaderamente quieres seguir a Jesús? Juan 16:2 Reina-Valera 1960 (RVR1960) 2 Os expulsarán de las sinagogas; y aun vien...
¿Qué dice en la Biblia a los seguidores de Jesús? Hechos 9:16 Reina-Valera 1960 (RVR1960) 16 porque yo le mostraré cuánto ...
¿Qué dice en la Biblia a los seguidores de Jesús? 2 Timoteo 3:12 Reina-Valera 1960 (RVR1960) 12 Y también todos los que qu...
Que significa tomar la cruz? ¿A que debemos renunciar? Al pecado ◦ Marcos 8:34 Y llamando a la gente y a sus discípulos, l...
Que significa tomar la cruz? ¿A que debemos renunciar? Al pecado ◦ Marcos 8:34 Y llamando a la gente y a sus discípulos, l...
Que significa tomar la cruz? ¿A que debemos renunciar? Al pecado ◦ 50% cree que satanás no existe. Génesis 3:15, Juan 8:44...
Que significa tomar la cruz? ¿A que debemos renunciar? Al pecado ◦ 1% Evidencia su comportamiento como Cristiano ◦ Jovenes...
Que significa tomar la cruz? ¿A que debemos renunciar? Al pecado Uno no puede comprender plenamente para qué ha sido salvo...
¿Cómo estamos? ¿Estamos tomando la cruz? Marcos 8:34Y llamando a la gente y a sus discípulos, les dijo: Si alguno quiere v...
Quien debe llevar la Cruz? Es necesario mostrarle, tanto a la gente dolida como a la gente feliz, su estado pecaminoso del...
La felicidad no es el propósito de ser cristiano Cerveza y Cristo Muchos son felices sin cristo… hasta algunos de nosotros...
¿Entonces porqué seguir a Jesús? Promesa que nos sostiene Romanos 8:28 Reina-Valera 1960 (RVR1960) Más que vencedores 28 Y...
¿Entonces porqué seguir a Jesús? Promesa que nos sostiene Gálatas 2:20 Reina-Valera 1960 (RVR1960) 20 Con Cristo estoy jun...
¿Entonces porqué seguir a Jesús? Promesa que nos sostiene Juan 16:33 Reina-Valera 1960 (RVR1960) 33 Estas cosas os he habl...
Marcos 8:34-36 34 Y llamando a la gente y a sus discípulos, les dijo: Si alguno quiere venir en pos de mí, niéguese a sí m...
Mateo 8 35 Porque todo el que quiera salvar su vida, la perderá; y todo el que pierda su vida por causa de mí y del evange...
Marcos 8:34-36 34 Y llamando a la gente y a sus discípulos, les dijo: Si alguno quiere venir en pos de mí, niéguese a sí m...
¿Si perdiera el alma? Todos los tesoros de esta tierra, no pueden compararse con la vida eterna. Por eso, el negocio más r...
Marcos 8:34-36 34 Y llamando a la gente y a sus discípulos, les dijo: Si alguno quiere venir en pos de mí, niéguese a sí m...
Recompensa por su alma 37 ¿O qué recompensa dará el hombre por su alma? Salmos 49:6-9 6Los que confían en sus bienes, Y de...
  1. 1. ¿Que significa tomar la cruz? 1 7 D E J U N I O 2 0 1 8 I G L E S I A M I S I O N E R A B A U T I S T A L A G R A C I A B O G O T Á A N D R E Y Á L V A R E Z G A I T Á N
  2. 2. Marcos 8:34-36 34 Y llamando a la gente y a sus discípulos, les dijo: Si alguno quiere venir en pos de mí, niéguese a sí mismo, y tome su cruz, y sígame. 35 Porque todo el que quiera salvar su vida, la perderá; y todo el que pierda su vida por causa de mí y del evangelio, la salvará. 36 Porque ¿qué aprovechará al hombre si ganare todo el mundo, y perdiere su alma? 37 ¿O qué recompensa dará el hombre por su alma? 38 Porque el que se avergonzare de mí y de mis palabras en esta generación adúltera y pecadora, el Hijo del Hombre se avergonzará también de él, cuando venga en la gloria de su Padre con los santos ángeles.
  3. 3. ¿Verdaderamente quieres seguir a Jesús? Marcos 8:34Y llamando a la gente y a sus discípulos, les dijo: Si alguno quiere venir en pos de mí, niéguese a sí mismo, y tome su cruz, y sígame. Mateo 10:22 Reina-Valera 1960 (RVR1960) 22 Y seréis aborrecidos de todos por causa de mi nombre; mas el que persevere hasta el fin, éste será salvo 1 Corintios 6:9-10 Reina-Valera 1960 (RVR1960) 9 ¿No sabéis que los injustos no heredarán el reino de Dios? No erréis; ni los fornicarios, ni los idólatras, ni los adúlteros, ni los afeminados, ni los que se echan con varones, 10 ni los ladrones, ni los avaros, ni los borrachos, ni los maldicientes, ni los estafadores, heredarán el reino de Dios.
  4. 4. ¿Verdaderamente quieres seguir a Jesús? Marcos 8:34Y llamando a la gente y a sus discípulos, les dijo: Si alguno quiere venir en pos de mí, niéguese a sí mismo, y tome su cruz, y sígame. Mateo 10:22 Reina-Valera 1960 (RVR1960) 22 Y seréis aborrecidos de todos por causa de mi nombre; mas el que persevere hasta el fin, éste será salvo Mateo 5:23-26 Reina-Valera 1960 (RVR1960). Debemos pedir perdón a quien hemos ofendido 23 Por tanto, si traes tu ofrenda al altar, y allí te acuerdas de que tu hermano tiene algo contra ti, 24 deja allí tu ofrenda delante del altar, y anda, reconcíliate primero con tu hermano, y entonces ven y presenta tu ofrenda. 25 Ponte de acuerdo con tu adversario pronto, entre tanto que estás con él en el camino, no sea que el adversario te entregue al juez, y el juez al alguacil, y seas echado en la cárcel. 26 De cierto te digo que no saldrás de allí, hasta que pagues el último cuadrante.
  5. 5. ¿Verdaderamente quieres seguir a Jesús? Felipe: Azotado y luego crucificado, Frigia, 54 d.C. Mateo: Fue atravesado con una lanza en Nadabao, Etiopía, 60 d.C. Bernabé: Quemado en la hoguera, Chipre, 64 d.C. Marcos: Murió arrastrado, Alejandría, 64 d.C. Jacobo el menor: Muerto a garrotazos, Jerusalén, 66 d.C. Pablo: Decapitado, Roma, 66 d.C. Pedro: Crucificado, Roma, 69 d.C. Andrés: Crucificado, Acaya, 70 d.C. Tomás: Llamado también Didimo predicó el evangelio en Partía y también en la India donde debido al enojo de los sacerdotes paganos fue atravesado con una lanza, Calamina, 70 d.C.
  6. 6. ¿Verdaderamente quieres seguir a Jesús? Santiago: El hijo de Zebedeo fue decapitado a espada en Jerusalén, por orden del Rey Agripa en el año 44 dc Bartolomé: Fue el primer ministro en la India. Tradujo el evangelio al hindú propagándolo por aquel país. Murió crucificado por un grupo de fanáticos idolatras Lucas: Médico de Macedonia fue colgado de un olivo por los sacerdotes idolatras de Grecia, Atenas, 93 d.C Santiago el justo: Según un historiador del siglo II fue arrojado por los fariseos desde el pináculo y después muerto a garrotazos, mientras él de rodillas hacia oraciones por sus verdugos Judas: Llamado también Judas Leveo o Tadeo fue crucificado en Edesa Mesopotamia en el año 72 D.C Matías: El escogido para tomar el lugar de JUDAS fue apedreado en Jerusalén y después decapitado
  7. 7. ¿Verdaderamente quieres seguir a Jesús? ◦ Marcos 8:34 Y llamando a la gente y a sus discípulos, les dijo: Si alguno quiere venir en pos de mí, niéguese a sí mismo, y tome su cruz, y sígame La persecución siempre ha sido la porción de los piadosos. Hebreos 11:36-38 Reina-Valera 1960 (RVR1960) 36 Otros experimentaron vituperios y azotes, y a más de esto prisiones y cárceles. 37 Fueron apedreados, aserrados, puestos a prueba, muertos a filo de espada; anduvieron de acá para allá cubiertos de pieles de ovejas y de cabras, pobres, angustiados, maltratados;
  8. 8. ¿Verdaderamente quieres seguir a Jesús? Juan 16:2 Reina-Valera 1960 (RVR1960) 2 Os expulsarán de las sinagogas; y aun viene la hora cuando cualquiera que os mate, pensará que rinde servicio a Dios. El apóstol les da a los corintios carnales un atisbo de la vida abundante. Les dijo que él había sido condenado a muerte. Tenía hambre y sed. Le faltaba ropa. Fue golpeado y no tenía dónde vivir. Fue vituperado, perseguido, calumniado y tratado como la escoria del mundo. ¡Qué terrible y poco atractivo camino transitó Pablo! Si la meta fuera la felicidad, uno pensaría que él hubiera puesto un letrero que dijera: “No entren por aquí.” Sin embargo, hizo lo contrario. Les dijo a los de Corinto que lo imitaran a él. Él consideraba que los sufrimientos de esta vida no eran dignos de ser comparados con la vida en la eternidad
  9. 9. ¿Qué dice en la Biblia a los seguidores de Jesús? Hechos 9:16 Reina-Valera 1960 (RVR1960) 16 porque yo le mostraré cuánto le es necesario padecer por mi nombre. Santiago 1:2 Reina-Valera 1960 (RVR1960) La sabiduría que viene de Dios 2 Hermanos míos, tened por sumo gozo cuando os halléis en diversas pruebas,
  10. 10. ¿Qué dice en la Biblia a los seguidores de Jesús? 2 Timoteo 3:12 Reina-Valera 1960 (RVR1960) 12 Y también todos los que quieren vivir piadosamente en Cristo Jesús padecerán persecución; Hechos 14:22 Jesús 22 confirmando los ánimos de los discípulos, exhortándoles a que permaneciesen en la fe, y diciéndoles: Es necesario que a través de muchas tribulaciones entremos en el reino de Dios.
  11. 11. Que significa tomar la cruz? ¿A que debemos renunciar? Al pecado ◦ Marcos 8:34 Y llamando a la gente y a sus discípulos, les dijo: Si alguno quiere venir en pos de mí, niéguese a sí mismo, y tome su cruz, y sígame Una encuesta realizada por el Grupo Barna reveló que 45% de los que profesan ser cristianos nacidos de nuevo creían que los juegos de azar eran moralmente aceptables. Según la encuesta 1º Timoteo 6:10 declara que “... raíz de todos los males es el amor al dinero...” 49% creían que “vivir con alguien del sexo opuesto sin estar casados” era moralmente aceptable. 49% se sentían tranquilos en cuanto a “disfrutar de pensamientos o fantasías sexuales,” Novelas- Pornografía Proverbios 12:5 Reina-Valera 1960 (RVR1960) 5 Los pensamientos de los justos son rectitud; Mas los consejos de los impíos, engaño. Filipenses 4:8 En esto pensad 8 Por lo demás, hermanos, todo lo que es verdadero, todo lo honesto, todo lo justo, todo lo puro, todo lo amable, todo lo que es de buen nombre; si hay virtud alguna, si algo digno de alabanza, en esto pensad.
  12. 12. Que significa tomar la cruz? ¿A que debemos renunciar? Al pecado ◦ Marcos 8:34 Y llamando a la gente y a sus discípulos, les dijo: Si alguno quiere venir en pos de mí, niéguese a sí mismo, y tome su cruz, y sígame 33% de los que profesan ser nacidos de nuevo consideraban que no tenía nada de malo matar a un bebé mientras aún está en el vientre. Es decir, que de todas las que mataron a sus propios hijos antes de que nacieran, casi una de cada ocho profesaba fe en Jesucristo. Salmos 139:16 Mi embrión vieron tus ojos,
  13. 13. Que significa tomar la cruz? ¿A que debemos renunciar? Al pecado ◦ 50% cree que satanás no existe. Génesis 3:15, Juan 8:44, Apocalipsis 12:10, Ezequiel 28:11-17 ◦ 30% Cree que Jesús peco mientras estuvo en la tierra. 2 Corintios 5:21 Al que no conoció pecado, por nosotros lo hizo pecado, para que nosotros fuésemos hechos justicia de Dios en él. ◦ 40% Cree que no tiene responsabilidad de compartir la fe cristiana. Mateo 28:19 Por tanto, id, y haced discípulos a todas las naciones, bautizándolos en el nombre del Padre, y del Hijo, y del Espíritu Santo ◦ 54% no cree que Dios tenga absolutos morales, lo cual posiblemente explica la razón por la que tantos viven sus vidas como si no hubiera absolutamente ninguna rendición de cuentas en cuanto a lo moral.
  14. 14. Que significa tomar la cruz? ¿A que debemos renunciar? Al pecado ◦ 1% Evidencia su comportamiento como Cristiano ◦ Jovenes -- Adultos ◦ Copia en los exámenes? ◦ Jóvenes mienten a sus padres, los padres les enseñan a mentir a sus hijos? ◦ Compra música o videos piratas? ◦ Tiene un video juego y lo manda arreglar para poder poner juegos piratas? ◦ No colamos en las filas, en Transmilenio? ◦ Tenemos varios perfiles en Facebook?
  15. 15. Que significa tomar la cruz? ¿A que debemos renunciar? Al pecado Uno no puede comprender plenamente para qué ha sido salvo mientras no entienda de qué ha sido salvo. Hemos sido salvos de las consecuencias de nuestros pecados, que es el Infierno. Marcos 9:43 Reina-Valera 1960 (RVR1960) 43 Si tu mano te fuere ocasión de caer, córtala; mejor te es entrar en la vida manco, que teniendo dos manos ir al infierno, al fuego que no puede ser apagado Marcos 8:34Y llamando a la gente y a sus discípulos, les dijo: Si alguno quiere venir en pos de mí, niéguese a sí mismo, y tome su cruz, y sígame
  16. 16. ¿Cómo estamos? ¿Estamos tomando la cruz? Marcos 8:34Y llamando a la gente y a sus discípulos, les dijo: Si alguno quiere venir en pos de mí, niéguese a sí mismo, y tome su cruz, y sígame Marcos 7:21-23 Reina-Valera 1960 (RVR1960) ◦ 21 Porque de dentro, del corazón de los hombres, salen los malos pensamientos, los adulterios, las fornicaciones, los homicidios, ◦ 22 los hurtos, las avaricias, las maldades, el engaño, la lascivia, la envidia, la maledicencia, la soberbia, la insensatez. ◦ 23 Todas estas maldades de dentro salen, y contaminan al hombre.
  17. 17. Quien debe llevar la Cruz? Es necesario mostrarle, tanto a la gente dolida como a la gente feliz, su estado pecaminoso delante de Dios para que busquen la justicia que es en Cristo. No existe ninguna competencia entre Jesús y la cerveza, porque la felicidad no es el asunto. Marcos 8:34Y llamando a la gente y a sus discípulos, les dijo: Si alguno quiere venir en pos de mí, niéguese a sí mismo, y tome su cruz, y sígame
  18. 18. La felicidad no es el propósito de ser cristiano Cerveza y Cristo Muchos son felices sin cristo… hasta algunos de nosotros Lucas 13:3 Reina-Valera 1960 (RVR1960) 3 Os digo: No; antes si no os arrepentís, todos pereceréis igualmente.
  19. 19. ¿Entonces porqué seguir a Jesús? Promesa que nos sostiene Romanos 8:28 Reina-Valera 1960 (RVR1960) Más que vencedores 28 Y sabemos que a los que aman a Dios, todas las cosas les ayudan a bien, esto es, a los que conforme a su propósito son llamados. Romanos 8:18 Reina-Valera 1960 (RVR1960) 18 Pues tengo por cierto que las aflicciones del tiempo presente no son comparables con la gloria venidera que en nosotros ha de manifestarse En Malatya, Turquía, cuando tres hombres cristianos que estaban trabajando en una editorial que publicaba Biblias fueron atacados por musulmanes el 18 de abril de 2007, indudablemente sabían que Dios obraría en todas las cosas para bien. Al ser atados de manos y pies, torturados con cuchillos y finalmente degollados, la promesa seguía siendo firme.
  20. 20. ¿Entonces porqué seguir a Jesús? Promesa que nos sostiene Gálatas 2:20 Reina-Valera 1960 (RVR1960) 20 Con Cristo estoy juntamente crucificado, y ya no vivo yo, mas vive Cristo en mí; y lo que ahora vivo en la carne, lo vivo en la fe del Hijo de Dios, el cual me amó y se entregó a sí mismo por mí.
  21. 21. ¿Entonces porqué seguir a Jesús? Promesa que nos sostiene Juan 16:33 Reina-Valera 1960 (RVR1960) 33 Estas cosas os he hablado para que en mí tengáis paz. En el mundo tendréis aflicción; pero confiad, yo he vencido al mundo. que hemos de crucificar la carne, tomar la cruz diariamente, negarnos a nosotros mismos, y seguir a Jesús
  22. 22. Marcos 8:34-36 34 Y llamando a la gente y a sus discípulos, les dijo: Si alguno quiere venir en pos de mí, niéguese a sí mismo, y tome su cruz, y sígame. 35 Porque todo el que quiera salvar su vida, la perderá; y todo el que pierda su vida por causa de mí y del evangelio, la salvará. 36 Porque ¿qué aprovechará al hombre si ganare todo el mundo, y perdiere su alma? 37 ¿O qué recompensa dará el hombre por su alma? 38 Porque el que se avergonzare de mí y de mis palabras en esta generación adúltera y pecadora, el Hijo del Hombre se avergonzará también de él, cuando venga en la gloria de su Padre con los santos ángeles.
  23. 23. Mateo 8 35 Porque todo el que quiera salvar su vida, la perderá; y todo el que pierda su vida por causa de mí y del evangelio, la salvará. Debemos tomar una decisión. Apocalipsis 3:15Yo conozco tus obras, que ni eres frío ni caliente. ¡Ojalá fueses frío o caliente! 16Pero por cuanto eres tibio, y no frío ni caliente, te vomitaré de mi boca Sin duda, para el mundo, la persona que se involucra mucho en la vida cristiana, le parece que la está perdiendo. Para ellos, ganar la vida es "disfrutar" desmedidamente de todos los placeres mundanos y "les parece cosa extraña que vosotros no corráis con ellos en el mismo desenfreno de disolución, y os ultrajan; pero ellos darán cuanta al que está preparado para juzgar a los vivos y a los muertos" (1 P 4:4-5). 4A éstos les parece cosa extraña que vosotros no corráis con ellos en el mismo desenfreno de disolución, y os ultrajan; 5pero ellos darán cuenta al que está preparado para juzgar a los vivos y a los muertos.
  24. 24. Marcos 8:34-36 34 Y llamando a la gente y a sus discípulos, les dijo: Si alguno quiere venir en pos de mí, niéguese a sí mismo, y tome su cruz, y sígame. 35 Porque todo el que quiera salvar su vida, la perderá; y todo el que pierda su vida por causa de mí y del evangelio, la salvará. 36 Porque ¿qué aprovechará al hombre si ganare todo el mundo, y perdiere su alma? 37 ¿O qué recompensa dará el hombre por su alma? 38 Porque el que se avergonzare de mí y de mis palabras en esta generación adúltera y pecadora, el Hijo del Hombre se avergonzará también de él, cuando venga en la gloria de su Padre con los santos ángeles.
  25. 25. ¿Si perdiera el alma? Todos los tesoros de esta tierra, no pueden compararse con la vida eterna. Por eso, el negocio más ruinoso que el hombre puede hacer en este mundo, es el de cambiar los bienes materiales por la salvación eterna de su alma ¿Nos importan las cosas terrenales o las espirituales y eternas? ¿Vivimos para la carne o en el Espíritu? ¿Damos valor a los principios del reino o a opiniones mundanas? ¿Nos interesa la gloria de Dios o la nuestra propia? ¿Es nuestra prioridad el reino de Dios o nuestras propias posesiones? Apocalipsis 14:13Oí una voz que desde el cielo me decía: Escribe: Bienaventurados de aquí en adelante los muertos que mueren en el Señor. Sí, dice el Espíritu, descansarán de sus trabajos, porque sus obras con ellos siguen.
  26. 26. Marcos 8:34-36 34 Y llamando a la gente y a sus discípulos, les dijo: Si alguno quiere venir en pos de mí, niéguese a sí mismo, y tome su cruz, y sígame. 35 Porque todo el que quiera salvar su vida, la perderá; y todo el que pierda su vida por causa de mí y del evangelio, la salvará. 36 Porque ¿qué aprovechará al hombre si ganare todo el mundo, y perdiere su alma? 37 ¿O qué recompensa dará el hombre por su alma? 38 Porque el que se avergonzare de mí y de mis palabras en esta generación adúltera y pecadora, el Hijo del Hombre se avergonzará también de él, cuando venga en la gloria de su Padre con los santos ángeles.
  27. 27. Recompensa por su alma 37 ¿O qué recompensa dará el hombre por su alma? Salmos 49:6-9 6Los que confían en sus bienes, Y de la muchedumbre de sus riquezas se jactan,7Ninguno de ellos podrá en manera alguna redimir al hermano, Ni dar a Dios su rescate 8(Porque la redención de su vida es de gran precio, Y no se logrará jamás), 9Para que viva en adelante para siempre, Y nunca vea corrupción.

