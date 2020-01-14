[D.O.W.N.L.O.A.D] Accounting Terminology For Kindle

A bank for the “language of money” you need to know. Our author, expert and professor targeted the most important vocabulary for this critical subject in 6 laminated pages covering over 300 terms. Easy to access at a moment’s notice for reviewing core concepts before exams, as a professional resource, or for general knowledge of an area that affects business as well as personal lives every day. Suggested uses: • Students/Teachers – reference for any business and accounting student • Personal – great crib sheet for personal investments, money managing, financial markets and government • Professionals – whether an entrepreneur or a CPA, keep a reference to the language of money by your side • Businesses – purchase as a give-away that will help you educate your clients, making for more productive discussions and relationships

