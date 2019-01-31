horror and mystery books : Overkill | Mystery Thriller & Horror

Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Overkill
Mystery Thriller & Horror
Overkill
Mystery Thriller & Horror
Marty Hogan was a good cop, until a shocking case sent her to the razor's edge . . .
A sadistic killer pushed Chicago cop Marty Hogan past her limits-and it was all caught on video. She lost her job, her
sense of self, her entire world . . . until an open detective position in small-town Texas gave her a chance at
redemption.
But she's about to learn that the past always catches up . . .
Police Chief Clay Settlemeyer knows all about mistakes and second chances-he's still earning his own, so he's willing
to give Marty the opportunity to prove herself. But when her ex-partner is murdered, it looks like Chicago is coming to
small-town Texas with a vengeance.
Overkill
Mystery Thriller & Horror
Written By: Linda Castillo.
Narrated By: Ann Marie Lee
Publisher: Tantor Media
Date: November 2018
Duration: 11 hours 4 minutes
Overkill
Mystery Thriller & Horror
