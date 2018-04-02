Successfully reported this slideshow.
2018
СОДЕРЖАНИЕ Юридическая информация Введение Зрение Blockchain и Cybersecurity Проблема Решение Назначение ICO Hardware Wall...
«Вы никогда не изменить вещи? Ghting существующей реальности. Для того, чтобы изменить что-то построить новую модель, кото...
Пожалуйста, прочитайте этот раздел Ограничения тщательно. Проконсультироваться юридические, финансовые, налоговые или иные...
Тест Howey специально выделяет термин «инвестиционный договор» в рамках определения безопасности, отметив, что она была ис...
Kash лексема собственности не предоставляет никаких других прав в любой форме, в том числе, но не ограничиваясь какой-либо...
как обещание, представление обязательства или обязательства как к будущей производительности платформы каш, знак каш, или ...
Согласно результатам исследования Global криптовалюта бенчмаркинга, в настоящее время 2,9 до 5,7 миллионов пользователей к...
вредоносные программы и целевые вторжения. В отличие от декретных валют, воровство криптовалюта мгновенно, необратимо, и, ...
криптовалюта БУМАЖНИКИ Криптовалюта представляет собой тип цифровой валюты, основанную на технологию шифрования blockchain...
РИСКИ, СВЯЗАННЫЕ С криптовалютой Бумажники Основные угрозы безопасности для криптовалюты бумажников включают либо поведени...
10 идентификационный номер (PIN-код), чтобы подтвердить свою личность. Таким образом, способность избегать нажатия клавиши...
11 ФУРНИТУРА лазейки Используя структурные уязвимости конструктивных процессоров, хакеры могут читать закрытые ключи польз...
Blockchain технологии и кибербезопасность являются синонимами друг с другом. Благодаря шифрования на основе децентрализова...
В то время как трудно взломать систему blockchain на основе, когда пользователь загружает секретный ключ на платформе трет...
Если все биржи, инвесторы и трейдеры были в автономном режиме, холодные бумажники хранения, где хранится большая часть сре...
15 РЕШЕНИЕ Наше решением для частной ключевой проблемы хранения является создание аппаратного и программного обеспечения б...
HARDWARE КОШЕЛЬКА Cryptocurrencies становятся неотъемлемой частью нашей повседневной жизни. По blockchain.info, девять мил...
Наш главный приоритет является обеспечение средств наших пользователей. Vault 1.0 требует ввода ПИН-кода каждый раз, когда...
VAULT 1,0 пригодных для носков Наука уже доказала, что эстетика оказывает непосредственное влияние на эффективность и прои...
Поскольку технология становится все меньше, умнее и интегрированы во все, носить его стало социальным стандартом. Является...
DESKTOP КОШЕЛЬКА 20 Одной из основных особенностей Wallet каш является Vault 1.0, который обеспечивает дополнительный уров...
БИЗНЕС-ПЛАН Так знаменательный рост Bitcoin, в тысячах новых пользователей влили в криптовалюте сообщество каждый день. Об...
Для дальнейшего роста бренда Kash и повышение информированности, мы будем запускать несколько маркетинговых кампаний в теч...
Токен Allocation 23 40% 30% 10% 15% 5% 350 миллионов поставок 68,5% 28,5% 3% Средства распределения
ICO Токен ПродажаЧлен Ежемесячный бонус команда Общий ICO жесткий колпак Kash 100 миллионов Kash лексемы. Члены Kash будет...
Q2 • Маркетинг и продвижение в crowdsale • Предварительная продажа начинается 4.13.2018 и заканчивается 5.13.2018 • Главна...
KASH ЗНАК Маркер Kash является ERC20 маркер. ERC20 Токен представляет собой криптографический актив выдается на blockchain...
  1. 1. 2018
  2. 2. СОДЕРЖАНИЕ Юридическая информация Введение Зрение Blockchain и Cybersecurity Проблема Решение Назначение ICO Hardware Wallet Vault 1,0 носимого Kash Desktop Wallet бизнес-модель Токен Allocation Дорожная карта Kash членство Kash Токен Нашего Участие команды
  3. 3. «Вы никогда не изменить вещи? Ghting существующей реальности. Для того, чтобы изменить что-то построить новую модель, которая делает существующую модель устаревшей «. -Buckminster Fuller- 1
  4. 4. Пожалуйста, прочитайте этот раздел Ограничения тщательно. Проконсультироваться юридические, финансовые, налоговые или иные профессиональные консультант (ы), если вы в каких-либо сомнений относительно действий, которые необходимо предпринять. Информация, представленная ниже, не может быть исчерпывающим и не подразумевает каких-либо элементов договорных отношений или обязательств. Единственная цель этой Белой книги представить маркера каш для потенциальных держателей маркеров в связи с предлагаемой ICO. В то время как мы делаем все возможное, чтобы гарантировать, что любой материал, в Белой книге, является точной и до настоящего времени, такой материал никоим образом не является предоставление профессиональных консультаций. Команда каш не гарантирует и не несет никакой юридической ответственности ни вытекающие из или связанные с, точность, надежность, валюты или полноты любого материала, содержащегося в настоящей Белой книге. Kash лексем держатели должны получить соответствующую независимую профессиональную консультацию перед полагаться на, или заключать какие-либо обязательства или сделки на основе, материалы, опубликованные в Белой книге, что материал чисто опубликован и существует для справочных целей в одиночку. Ни один из информации или анализов в этой Белой книге не предназначено, чтобы обеспечить основу для принятия инвестиционных решений, и никаких конкретных инвестиций рекомендация не выполнена. Соответственно, эта Белая книга не является инвестиционным советом или приглашение инвестировать в какой-либо ценной бумаги или финансового инструмента любого характера. Этот документ, или любой из его составных частей, не является основанием для, или не должны использоваться в качестве основы для, или в связи с ними договора купли-продажи ценных бумаг или финансовых инструментов или обязательств по продаже ценных бумаг или финансовые документы любого рода в любой юрисдикции. Kash маркеры не предназначены для составляют ценные бумаги, цифровая валюта, товар или любой другой вид финансового инструмента и не был зарегистрирован на основании соответствующих положений о ценных бумагах, в том числе законодательства о ценных бумагах какой-либо юрисдикции, в которой потенциальный маркер владелец является резидентом. В контексте жетонов и монет Initial подношений, соответствующее испытание применяется американскими судами является Howey испытаний. Он используется, чтобы определить, соответствует ли инструмент в качестве инвестиционного договора, как это определено федеральными и государственными законами о ценных бумагах. ОТКАЗ ОТ ОТВЕТСТВЕННОСТИ 2
  5. 5. Тест Howey специально выделяет термин «инвестиционный договор» в рамках определения безопасности, отметив, что она была использована для классификации этих документов, которые имеют «более переменного характер», что можно считать форму «договор, сделка, или схемы, при которой инвестор закладывает деньги в пути, предназначенного для обеспечения доходов или прибыли от его работы.»Не каждый контракт или соглашение является„инвестиционный контракт.“есть три дополнительных положения о том, что прибор должен соответствовать, чтобы удовлетворять требованиям Тест Хоуи. В соответствии с указаниями, изложенными в Верховном суде, мы подтвердить, что Kash маркеры не отвечают всем для руководящих принципов по безопасности или подпадают под определение ценных бумаг в соответствии с США федеральных и государственных законов. Команда Kash не дает какого-либо мнения по любой совет о покупке, продаже, или в противном случае сделки с кашами токенов и фактом представления данного документа не должно составлять основу, или полагаться в связи с каким-либо договором или инвестиционным решением. Ни один человек не обязан заключать любой договор или связывание юридического обязательства в отношении продажи и покупки каш лексем. Kash жетоны, или любой другой криптовалюта или другая форма оплаты должна быть принята на основе информации, содержащейся в настоящей Белой книге. Kash жетоны не могут быть использованы для любых других, чем предусмотрено в этом документе, в том числе, но не ограничиваясь ими каких-либо инвестиций, спекулятивных или иных финансовых целей целей. В безопасности или финансового инструмента, относящегося к рынкам: Kash маркеры не предоставляют никакого прямого или косвенного права на капитал каш или дохода, а также не предоставляет никакого управления прямо внутри компании, каш. Обладание маркер Kash не предоставляет право участвовать в контроле над управлением Kash или принятия решений, настройке, или над платформой. Члены Kash получают право голоса по вопросам, определенных строго по команде каш, и служат единственной целью помочь команде Kash и администраторам в понимании общего согласия жетона владельцев каш. 3
  6. 6. Kash лексема собственности не предоставляет никаких других прав в любой форме, в том числе, но не ограничиваясь какой-либо собственности, распределения (включая, но не ограничиваясь ими, прибыль), выкуп, ликвидация, имущество (включая все виды интеллектуальной собственности), или другое финансовое или юридическое права, кроме тех, которые конкретно изложены ниже. В то время как мнение сообщества и обратной связи можно считать, Kash маркеры не дают никакого права на продукт каш или услуги, как указано иными в руководящих принципах членства. Kash маркеры могут быть использованы для целей, определенных в этом документе. Kash не несет никакой ответственности за любые прямые или косвенные убытки или ущерб любого рода, прямо или косвенно: опоры на информации, содержащейся в настоящей Белой книге; Δ любые ошибки, упущения или неточность в указанной информации; илиΔ любые ошибки, упущения или неточность в указанной информации; или Δ любое результирующее действие, которое может быть предъявлено.Δ любое результирующее действие, которое может быть предъявлено. Δ любая нестабильность сети Эфириума.Δ любая нестабильность сети Эфириума. Все примеры расчетов и прогнозов, используемых в настоящем документе, предназначены только для демонстрации средней промышленности и не является гарантией того, что эти результаты будут достигнуты, в соответствии с маркетинговым планом или дорожной картой. Некоторые заявления, оценки и финансовая информация, содержащаяся в настоящем документе представляют собой прогнозные заявления или информацию. Такие заявления прогнозных или информация содержат известные и неизвестные риски и неопределенности, которые могут вызвать фактические события или результаты могут существенно отличаться от оценок или результатов подразумеваемых или выраженных в таких заявлениях. Учитывая, что «правила» для криптовалюта в большинстве стран, в лучшем случае весьма неоднозначны, или полностью отсутствует, каждый покупатель настоятельно рекомендуется проводить правовую и налоговый анализ относительно покупки и владения каш лексемы в соответствии с их национальности и места жительства. Есть риски, связанные с участием. Kash будет пытаться поместить маркер Kash на криптовалюта биржах. Однако, нет никакой гарантии, что будет адекватно жидкость или активный торговый рынок для маркеров, чтобы развиваться или поддерживать один раз для торговли. Kash не несет ответственности за циркуляцию Kash маркера и его торговли. Значение лексемы будет исключительно зависеть от консенсуса рынка, из которых мы не в состоянии контролировать. Никакая информация, содержащаяся в этом документе, не следует рассматривать Kash будет пытаться поместить маркер Kash на криптовалюта биржах. Однако, нет никакой гарантии, что будет адекватно жидкость или активный торговый рынок для маркеров, чтобы развиваться или поддерживать один раз для торговли. Kash не несет ответственности за циркуляцию Kash маркера и его торговли. Значение лексемы будет исключительно зависеть от консенсуса рынка, из которых мы не в состоянии контролировать. Никакая информация, содержащаяся в этом документе, не следует рассматривать Kash будет пытаться поместить маркер Kash на криптовалюта биржах. Однако, нет никакой гарантии, что будет адекватно жидкость или активный торговый рынок для маркеров, чтобы развиваться или поддерж 4
  7. 7. как обещание, представление обязательства или обязательства как к будущей производительности платформы каш, знак каш, или любой другой компонент каш и продуктов его переработки. Этот документ: Δ Объясняет цель каш ICO.Δ Объясняет цель каш ICO. Δ Это объясняет членство Kash и что он включает в себя.Δ Это объясняет членство Kash и что он включает в себя. Δ Она исследует функцию аппаратного бумажника каш, Vault 1.0, и как мы намереныΔ Она исследует функцию аппаратного бумажника каш, Vault 1.0, и как мы намерены реализовать стиль, дизайн и безопасность, чтобы стать первым крипто образ жизни бренда. Δ Он детализирует Kash токенов, распределение и выделение средств.Δ Он детализирует Kash токенов, распределение и выделение средств. 25
  8. 8. Согласно результатам исследования Global криптовалюта бенчмаркинга, в настоящее время 2,9 до 5,7 миллионов пользователей криптовалюта и это число продолжает расти ежедневно. Криптовалюта создала новую социальную парадигму, сместились так, что мы взаимодействуем друг с другом, и что более важно, она сместилась самой тканью нашей экономической системы; Деньги. Деньги это просто технологическое решение извечной системы бартера. Это получает свое значение, будучи средством обмена, единица измерения и кладезь стоимости. Деньги позволяют людям торговать товары и услуги, и косвенно понять значение элемента. Одна из самых больших инноваций современной эпохи является переходом денег в чисто цифровую форму, и это нововведение самоходной криптовалюты на мировую арену. Из-за обильное количество ликвидности, большого объема торгов, и его признания в качестве жизнеспособного способа оплаты, криптовалюта начинает выглядеть как возможность для инвестиций и эффективно развивается в самостоятельный глобальный класс активов, подобно приказном и золото. Многие утверждают, что cryptocurrencies такие как Bitcoin, наконец, решает проблему двойной расходы, связанные с прошлыми попытками создания цифровых валют. Однако без массового внедрения криптовалюты купцов, его зависимость от приказного уменьшает свою жизнеспособность в качестве самостоятельного класса активов. Тем не менее, цены на cryptocurrencies сворачивают новых высот каждый день, которые приводятся в движение за счет увеличения мирового спроса. Криптовалюта создала социальную революцию, а более конкретно экономическую революцию. Цена Bitcoin, вероятно, наиболее широко известный во всем мире криптовалюта, выросла с менее чем $ 800 долларов до более чем $ 17000 USD в пространстве 12 месяцев. Сотни различных cryptocurrencies в настоящее время используются, с более появляются каждый день. Как стремительно растет цена cryptocurrencies продолжать делать новости цикла, все больше потребителей задумываются о приобретении криптовалюта и участия в ICO-х. ЗАДНИЙ ПЛАН Следовательно, взлом бизнес стал гораздо более прибыльным, как хакеры изучают различные механизмы для слабых и уязвимых к эксплуатируют. Ахиллесова пята криптовалюта была безопасность конечных точек или механизмов, которые хранят личные ключи, которые контролируют свои монеты и жетоны. Криптовалюта экосистема страдает от краж и потерь в результате потерянных устройств, поврежденных жестких дисков, 6
  9. 9. вредоносные программы и целевые вторжения. В отличие от декретных валют, воровство криптовалюта мгновенно, необратимо, и, как правило, анонимно. Криптовалюта это новая технология, которая созрела для взлома, как новые способы разрабатываются для обеспечения его. С введением Vault 1.0, аппаратного бумажнике каш, мы надеемся, чтобы смягчить последствия этих кибер / криптографических хаков путем введения устройства, которое обеспечивает защиту вашей криптовалюта в автономном режиме. В исследовании, опубликованном в состояния что один из самых высоких барьеров для входа в криптовалюта промышленности озабоченность по поводу безопасности и конфиденциальности. Мы надеемся развеять некоторые из этих страхов и дает стимул для входа в криптовалюта пространства. Человечество всегда пионеры в природе, раздвигая границы современного мышления, создавая технологию, которая улучшает как мы живем, водить наши автомобили, или власть наших домов. Это дает нам свободу и гибкость, чтобы более связно и продуктивным в нашей повседневной жизни. В настоящее время технология одинаково приобретена для функциональности и стиля. Некоторые из самых больших брендов в технологии делают миллионы в доходе каждый год из-за Перспективная стиль и дизайн своей продукции. Естественно, умные технологии в будущем будут все более и более гладкими и утонченным дизайн, все время включения функциональной технологии в продукты, которые мы используем в нашей повседневной жизни. Каш Vault 1.0 является идеальным слиянием формы и функции, как это носимый криптовалюта аппаратного бумажника с съемной консолью. Наше видение должно стать двигателем для равенства и экономической стабильности путем содействия использованию криптовалюта при создании высоких технологий, современных устройств для содействия простоту в использовании. Мы хотим сделать криптовалюта доступным для всех путем создания простой, простой мультивалютный кошелек вместе с другими крипто-технологий, чтобы сбалансировать этот уникальный образ жизни. В рамках этой концепции, мы стремимся продвигать реализацию этой новой технологии различными способами, устанавливая себя в качестве лидера в области технологий безопасности криптовалюта и как криптовалюта образа жизни бренда. Kash Vault 1.0 это наша первая цветопередача и первый когда-либо носимый, оборудование кошелек на сегодняшний день. Наша цель состоит в том, чтобы сильно сосредоточиться на исследованиях и разработках, чтобы создать более изобретательный, интуитивный дизайн и безопасным носимых аппаратного бумажника. Таким же образом, что компания Apple стала стандартом, к которому функция меры и дизайн, так будет Kash быть маяком мира криптовалюта образа жизни. VISION 7
  10. 10. криптовалюта БУМАЖНИКИ Криптовалюта представляет собой тип цифровой валюты, основанную на технологию шифрования blockchain, в то время как криптовалюта бумажники это программа, специально предназначенная для управления этими цифровых активами. Криптовалюта бумажники предлагают множество основных функций, в том числе возможности для пользователей, чтобы создать адреса для приема цифровых активов, передач цифровых активов, и проверить их баланс и истории транзакций. Цифровые бумажники позволяют пользователям настроить один или несколько адресов на основе криптографических принципов, причем каждый адрес, соответствующий паре ключей, состоящих из закрытого ключа и открытого ключа. Открытые ключи генерируются из закрытых ключей через фиксированный расчет. Они обладают взаимно-однозначное соответствие с секретными ключами в том, что они математически связаны между собой. Открытые ключи могут быть расшифрованы только с помощью соответствующего закрытого ключа, который известен только получателю, тем самым давая контроль получателя активов в пределах соответствующего адресата кошельков. Закрытые ключи являются единственным способом, чтобы обеспечить контроль над своими цифровыми активами, поэтому защита закрытых ключей является наиболее важной функцией криптовалюта бумажника. Методы, в которых цифровой кошелек формирует и хранит закрытые ключи, определяет, является ли или не ваши цифровые активы safe.The защиты своих цифровых активов на самом деле защиты своих закрытых ключей. Кошелек можно считать только безопасным, если она может безопасно управлять закрытыми ключами. Мнемоника фраза еще один способ отображения закрытых ключей. Эти фразы, состоящие из случайного списка слов, легче запомнить, чем длинные и сложные частные ключи, и могут быть записаны на листе бумаги в качестве дополнительного резервного копирования. Безопасное управление мнемонических фраз также критическая функция blockchain кошельков. ОСНОВНЫЕ ОСОБЕННОСТИ криптовалюта Бумажники Криптовалюта бумажники инструменты для управления и хранения закрытых ключей, которые дают пользователям контроль над цифровыми активами, хранящимися в соответствующих адресах. Основные особенности криптовалюта кошельков заключаются в следующем: Δ Частная генерация ключей и управлениеΔ Частная генерация ключей и управление Δ Мнемоника поколение фразы и управлениеΔ Мнемоника поколение фразы и управление Δ поколение бумажника адресΔ поколение бумажника адрес Δ Загрузка закрытых ключей и мнемонические фразы, генерируемые другими кошелькамиΔ Загрузка закрытых ключей и мнемонические фразы, генерируемые другими кошельками Δ Цифровые переводы активовΔ Цифровые переводы активов 8
  11. 11. РИСКИ, СВЯЗАННЫЕ С криптовалютой Бумажники Основные угрозы безопасности для криптовалюты бумажников включают либо поведение пользователя или функции безопасности каждого отдельного кошелька. UNSAFE ПОВЕДЕНИЕ ПОТРЕБИТЕЛЯ Есть много опасностей, связанных с доверив приватные ключи криптовалюта обменов. Многие люди позволяют их частные ключи будут храниться на серверах различных поставщиков услуг. Все обмены криптовалюта хранить закрытые ключи пользователей таким образом. Поставщики услуг могут быть взломаны. Каждый год многочисленные обмены успешно взломан, что приводит к потере активов. Поскольку криптовалюта активы являются анонимными и не могут быть прослежены, когда цифровые активы будут потеряны или украдены, они никогда не могут быть восстановлены. Имена пользователей и пароли также могут быть скомпрометированы. Очень часто для людей, чтобы использовать то же имя и пароль для регистрации нескольких сайтов. Если хакеры могут выяснить регистрационную информацию на любом из этих сайтов, они могут использовать эту информацию для учетных записей доступа на бирже криптовалюты, ИНТЕРНЕТ БРАУЗЕР УГРОЗЫ Хакеры могут использовать лазейки безопасности внутри браузеров, а также подключаемые модули браузера для информации учетной записи пользователей получают доступ. СЕТЬ ДВИЖЕНИЯ УГРОЗЫ Сетевой трафик часто мишенью (MITM) атак человек-в-середине и сертификат HTTPS угон. Неадекватности SPV Бумажники Упрощенная проверка оплаты (SPV) кошелек относится к приложению бумажника, не загружает весь blockchain, но вместо этого соединяется с доверенным узлом для проверки в целях осуществления сделки. Все бумажник найден на мобильных устройствах можно считать SPV бумажники. С SPV бумажники, частные ключи генерируются в одном из двух способов: на облачном сервере или самим мобильным клиентом. Облако сгенерированные закрытые ключи хранятся на серверах поставщика услуг, так что если хакеры могут успешно получить доступ к серверу, цифровые активы на большой риск кражи. Что касается второго типа SPV бумажника, безопасность устройства, на котором хранятся ваш кошелек становится все более важной. КЛАВИАТУРЫ ВХОД РИСКИ Вообще говоря, для завершения цифровых операций, пользователь должен ввести персональный 9
  12. 12. 10 идентификационный номер (PIN-код), чтобы подтвердить свою личность. Таким образом, способность избегать нажатия клавиши лесозаготовок, или действие регистрации ключей ударил на компьютере или мобильном устройстве, имеет решающее значение для поддержания безопасности любого финансового связанных с программным обеспечением, в том числе криптовалюта кошельков. При использовании зашифрованной технологии безопасной клавиатуры, цифровые бумажники могут значительно повысить безопасность пользователя при входе в их PIN-коде. РИСКИ ТЕХНИЧЕСКОЙ БЕЗОПАСНОСТИ Безопасные криптовалюта бумажники должны быть оснащены комплексными мерами безопасности, которые прошли строгую проверку безопасности, чтобы избежать потери или кражи личных ключей и мнемонических фраз. УСЛОВИЯ ДЕЯТЕЛЬНОСТИ РИСКИ Криптовалюта бумажник файлы-закрытые ключи / мнемонические фразы, которые хранятся на терминальном устройстве. Это не имеет значения, является ли это компьютер или мобильный телефон, если оконечное устройство взломано, он представляет серьезную опасность для ваших личных ключей и мнемонических фраз. Безопасный цифровой бумажник необходимо, чтобы защитить ваши личные ключи от кражи, независимо от операционной среды. Операционные риски безопасности включают вирусное программное обеспечение, уязвимости операционной системы и аппаратные лазейку. Операционная система УЯЗВИМЫЕ Эксплуатируя уязвимости, хакеры имеют возможность легко обойти барьеры безопасности операционной системы и механизмы песочницы, и получить возможность посетить цифровой бумажник закрытых ключей пользователей. Будь то Android, IOS, Windows или Linux, каждый год огромное количество уязвимостей подвергаются, в том числе локальных уязвимостей ядра. Эксплуатируя эти уязвимости, хакеры могут легко прорваться через барьеры безопасности операционных систем, а также получить доступ к цифровой бумажник закрытых ключей пользователей. В настоящее время возможности обеспечения безопасности большинства криптовалюта кошельков полностью полагаться на барьерах безопасности операционных систем. Многие до сих пор полагаются на статических паролях, даже простые текстовые пароли, для хранения и управления секретных ключей. Они также полагаются на барьерах безопасности операционной системы, чтобы ограничить посещения из других приложений. Из-за отсутствие гарантий от операционной системы лазейки, если пользователи этих кошельков устанавливать приложения, которые содержат локальные уязвимости ядра, их цифровые активы будут серьезно подвержены атаке.
  13. 13. 11 ФУРНИТУРА лазейки Используя структурные уязвимости конструктивных процессоров, хакеры могут читать закрытые ключи пользователей и мнемонические фразы через кэшированное содержание, которое остается после того, как центральный процессор обрабатывает конфиденциальную информацию. Последние примеры этого включают Meltdown и Спектр. РИСКИ СЕТЬ БЕЗОПАСНОСТИ Сетевая безопасность дорожного движения, в первую очередь отражается на способности противостоять MITM атак. MITM относится к атакующим созданиям независимых соединения между двумя взаимодействующими терминалами и перехватом происходят обмен данных. Оба клемм думают, что они общаются через защищенное соединение, но на самом деле весь разговор отслеживаются хакерами. Несмотря на то, что большинство цифровых кошельков общаться с помощью операций протокола HTTPS и ServerSide, MITM нападавших все еще в состоянии установить цифровые сертификаты на ПК и телефонах пользователей, чтобы получить доступ к HTTPS содержания протокола. Безопасная криптовалюта бумажники должны иметь возможность проверять действительность всех цифровых сертификатов на ПК / телефоне, при досмотре сетевых настроек прокси-сервера. Они также должны быть в состоянии обеспечить фундаментальную безопасность окружающей среды сетевого трафика. УГРОЗЫ БЕЗОПАСНОСТИ FILE ХРАНЕНИЯ Путь, в котором PC / телефонные устройства хранения личных ключам цифрового бумажника является очень важным, и необходимо внимательно изучить. Права доступа к секретному ключу каталога для хранения файлов, закрытые ключи форматы хранения данных и алгоритмы шифрования должны все быть разработаны до строгих стандартов. IN-APP УГРОЗЫ БЕЗОПАСНОСТИ В приложении риска безопасности, в первую очередь найти в установке пакета как приложения. Независимо от того или нет приложения установить пакеты содержат антисаботажную функцию является чрезвычайно важным. Кроме того, безопасность памяти во время использования приложения, реверс возможности отладки, управления жизненного цикла закрытых ключей, то надежное крепление журнала отладки и безопасность процесса развития все должны быть разработаны для стандарта. УГРОЗЫ БЕЗОПАСНОСТИ ДАННЫХ BACKUP Если мобильные приложения могут быть сохранены, то хакеры могут использовать машины с сильной вычислительной мощности, чтобы ввести в действие грубой силы против закрытых ключей и мнемонических фраз. Например, если приложение позволяет андроид: allowBackup в качестве значения по умолчанию, то файлы данных для приложения резервируются с использованием механизмов резервного копирования операционной системы, что означает
  14. 14. Blockchain технологии и кибербезопасность являются синонимами друг с другом. Благодаря шифрования на основе децентрализованного и распределенного характера blockchain, он не дает «» вход взломать или центральную точку отказа в системе и, тем самым, обеспечивая гораздо более высокий уровень безопасности, чем централизованная система. Основной строительный блок криптовалюты является криптографией. SHA-256, текущий алгоритм шифрования Bitcoin, является стандартом шифрования, который был создан в NIST. Считается алгоритм шифрования военно-класса, который еще не взломан. Blockchain гарантирует доверие пути применения криптографических и математические алгоритмы для блоков данных транзакций в децентрализованной и распределенной природе, вместо того, чтобы использовать сторонний центральный посредник. Эффективно гарантировать подлинность, безопасность и уникальность операций, blockchain имеет потенциал, чтобы быть техническим ядром не только криптовалюта, но все управление активами, безопасность данных и управления, как он зашифрован и распространяется по своей природе. BLOCKCHAIN ​​И КИБЕРБЕЗОПАСНОСТИ Blockchain принимает асимметричные механизмы шифрования, чтобы дать пользователям возможность шифрования данных с собственным ключом. Кроме того, значение хеш-функции открытого ключа пользователя вычисляется и выполнения в качестве индикатора ID пользователя. С одной стороны, значение хеш-функции не имеет никакого отношения к реальной личности пользователей, таким образом, сохраняя конфиденциальность личной информации пользователя в безопасности. С другой стороны, процесс вычисления значения хэш-функции является обратимым, что означает, противник не может понять, закрытый ключ пользователя с адреса публичного пользователя и вычисления секретного ключа из открытого ключа невозможно. Поэтому blockchain достигает цели сохранения пользовательской анонимности и конфиденциальности. 12 Одно из различий между криптовалютой кошельками и традиционным банковской или программным обеспечением оплатой является то, что с криптовалютой бумажники, пользователи не имеют возможностей об утерянных или украденных активах. Там нет никакого способа, чтобы заморозить счета и ваши средства не застрахованы. Единственное, что может обеспечить безопасность вашего фонда, чтобы сохранить их на безопасном устройстве. Мы предлагаем Убежище 1,0. закрытые ключи цифровой бумажник являются также резервное копирование на внешний носитель. Это создает еще один способ для хакеров, чтобы обойти барьеры безопасности операционной системы.
  15. 15. В то время как трудно взломать систему blockchain на основе, когда пользователь загружает секретный ключ на платформе третьей стороной, как обмен криптовалюта, безопасность этого ключа полностью зависит от мер безопасности, что третьи стороны. Есть сообщения, что вымогатели атака увеличилась на целых 748 процентов по сравнению с прошлым годом. Киберпреступники тайно угон компьютеров в шахтную цифровую валюту. По оценкам Лаборатории Касперского, что число пострадавших пользователей превысит два миллиона к концу этого года. Количество денег хранится в конвертируемой виртуальной валюты делает ее чрезвычайно привлекательной целью для хакеров. В октябре, Комиссия по торговле товарных фьючерсов предупредила, что цифровые кошельки, используемые для хранения cryptocurrencies и обмен виртуальных валют подвержены кибератакам. Цифровые бумажники считаются горячими бумажниками, потому что они находятся в сети и подключены к Интернету, так что по своей природе они являются небезопасными. Сейчас обмены по большому счету одним из наименее надежных методов для хранения cryptocurrencies, поскольку они являются основной мишенью для хакеров из-за высокой ликвидности на биржах. Самый известный хак в криптовалюта мире был 2014 потеря $ 460 миллионов долларов США от Mt. GOx, что быстро привело к банкротству, что было тогда крупнейшей биржей Bitcoin в мире. ПРОБЛЕМА 13 Рисунок 1: Как работает blockchain
  16. 16. Если все биржи, инвесторы и трейдеры были в автономном режиме, холодные бумажники хранения, где хранится большая часть средств, взлом будет доведен до минимума. Криптовалюта быстро движется к массовому принятию. В будущем люди будут иметь целые инвестиционные портфели, сбережения, сбережения колледжа, и банковские счета в криптовалюта, где будут приобретены бытовые товары. Это будет способствовать глобальной потребности в безопасных автономных устройств хранения данных. В настоящее время существует лишь несколько производителей криптовалюта аппаратных кошельков с поставками, которые часто нет в наличии из-за растущего спроса на возможности хранения оборудования. Мы намерены на быть лидером в этом пространстве и привлечение на рынок продукты, которые являются чрезвычайно безопасными, привлекательными и функциональными. Δ Veritaseum был взломан за 8000000 $Δ Veritaseum был взломан за 8000000 $ Δ Bitstamp был взломан за $ 5100000Δ Bitstamp был взломан за $ 5100000 Δ Энигма была взломана за $ 500kΔ Энигма была взломана за $ 500k Δ Etherdelta был взломан за $ 270kΔ Etherdelta был взломан за $ 270k Δ Steemit был взломан за $ 85kΔ Steemit был взломан за $ 85k Так как Mt. GOx взломать, а более 1 $ млрд с трудом заработанных денег были украдены у граждан в каждой стране во всем мире. Департамент внутренней безопасности США заявил, что треть Bitcoin торговых площадок были взломаны в период между 2009 и 2015 гг. 14 Взлом криптовалюта биржах только ухудшилась: Δ Coincheck был взломан за $ 530 млнΔ Coincheck был взломан за $ 530 млн Δ Bitfinex был взломан за $ 75 млнΔ Bitfinex был взломан за $ 75 млн Δ DAO был взломан за $ 50 млнΔ DAO был взломан за $ 50 млн Δ Паритет был взломан за $ 32 млнΔ Паритет был взломан за $ 32 млн Δ Coindash был взломан за 7000000 $Δ Coindash был взломан за 7000000 $
  17. 17. 15 РЕШЕНИЕ Наше решением для частной ключевой проблемы хранения является создание аппаратного и программного обеспечения бумажника с холодным хранением, который никогда не позволяет частному кетам подвергаться воздействию другого устройства или в Интернете. Спрос на рынке в настоящее время удовлетворяется двумя основными игроками в отрасли; Трезор и Ledger. Тем не менее, есть, несомненно, большой неосвоенный рынок, созданный массовый спрос в обществе криптовалюта по всему земному шару. Как криптовалюта встречает массовое принятие, нынешние лидеры будут более вероятно, будут не в состоянии идти в ногу с таким спросом. Кроме того, наше предложение и видение значительно отличается. Мы единственная компания до сих пор ввести аксессуары и носимые на аппаратном кошельке промышленность. Мы не только введение аппаратных бумажника, мы крипто образом жизни бренд намеревающегося о привлечении интеграции криптовалюты в повседневную жизнь энтузиастов крипты. Мы не представляем себе мир, в котором аппаратные бумажники должны быть скрыты и заперты в сейфе. Мы видим мир, который полностью интегрировал использование и хранение криптовалюты в нашу повседневную жизнь. ЦЕЛЬ ICO Цель ICO является сбор средств для развития как аппаратных средств и программного обеспечения бумажника. За выделение средств найден на www.kashico.co, большинство привлеченных средств будет потрачено на развитие Vault 1.0. Мы также будем использовать средства для маркетинговой кампании по привлечению дополнительных средств для продукта и увеличить продажи сразу выпущены на рынок. Равное количество средств будет использоваться для научных исследований и разработок. Сами по себе научные исследования и разработки, а также производство электронного оборудования являются экономически интенсивными. Средства также будут использоваться для разработки надежной системы распределения, обработки заказов и закупок. Kash ICO состоит из трех основных компонентов: Δ Оборудование бумажникΔ Оборудование бумажник Δ Настольный кошелекΔ Настольный кошелек Δ Kash членствоΔ Kash членство
  18. 18. HARDWARE КОШЕЛЬКА Cryptocurrencies становятся неотъемлемой частью нашей повседневной жизни. По blockchain.info, девять миллионов бумажников были загружены в 2016 году, достигнув 17 миллионов в 2017. безопасности и хранения являются основными функциями криптовалюта кошелька. Криптовалюта аппаратный кошелек представляет собой физическое устройство, которое используется для хранения закрытых ключей в безопасном месте внутри устройства. Аппаратные средства бумажники позволяют защитить ваши транзакции и криптовалюту с закрытым ключом в автономном режиме, предотвращая потерю ваших драгоценных средств. Кошелек может быть легко импортированы в случае утери или кражи устройства к другому. Безопасное хранение закрытых ключей является единственным способом, чтобы обеспечить контроль над своими цифровыми активами. так форум хранение обеспечивает самую высокую форму защиты в криптовалюта бумажник пространства. Эти кошельки позволяют трейдерам хранить ключи безопасно, а также защитить цифровые активы от компьютеров, которые были полностью скомпрометированы. Аппаратная бумажник Ka, Vault 1.0 поддерживает Kash, Bitcoin, астральный, Bitcoin Cash, DASH, Litecoin, Neo, Nano, Tron, EOS и другие blockchain на основе валюты. 16
  19. 19. Наш главный приоритет является обеспечение средств наших пользователей. Vault 1.0 требует ввода ПИН-кода каждый раз, когда он подключен к устройству, чтобы убедиться, что это на самом деле пользователь, который является обработка и подтверждение сделки. Для обеспечения дополнительной безопасности, каждая сделка требует подписи пользователя, который осуществляется с помощью нажатия одной кнопки перед каждой транзакцией обрабатывается. Vault 1.0 общается только по протоколу USB. Мы намеренно воздерживались от включения QR-кода сканирования способности, биометрических технологий, или WIFI возможности ограничить количество риски, связанную с компьютером, который может быть заражен вредоносным ПО. Будущие устройства могут быть оснащены этими функциями. Vault 1.0 имеет дополнительные функции: Δ Съемные консолиΔ Съемные консоли Δ Водонепроницаемые упаковочныйΔ Водонепроницаемые упаковочный Δ Поддержка МультивалютныйΔ Поддержка Мультивалютный Δ Несколько кошельковΔ Несколько кошельков Δ От 4 до 8 цифр генерации начального пароляΔ От 4 до 8 цифр генерации начального пароля Δ Возможность добавления ERC-20 валют, которые предварительно не загруженаΔ Возможность добавления ERC-20 валют, которые предварительно не загружена Δ Встроенное поколение семян и восстановлениеΔ Встроенное поколение семян и восстановление Δ BIP39 семян резервное копирование и восстановление 24-словоΔ BIP39 семян резервное копирование и восстановление 24-слово Δ FIDO u2f AuthenticationΔ FIDO u2f Authentication Δ подключение USBΔ подключение USB Δ Силиконовые шейным и браслетΔ Силиконовые шейным и браслет Δ Смотрите функциональность, как это говорит время.Δ Смотрите функциональность, как это говорит время. Δ Магнитная зарядкаΔ Магнитная зарядка 17
  20. 20. VAULT 1,0 пригодных для носков Наука уже доказала, что эстетика оказывает непосредственное влияние на эффективность и производительность. Мы совместили как эстетику и функциональность для обеспечения носимого, аппаратный бумажника и настольное приложения с простым, интуитивно понятным интерфейсом, который будет удобным и простым в использовании для новых неопытных криптовалюты усыновителей. Комфорт, простота и стиль должен быть частью повседневной жизни, и в то же время, он должен быть легким. Мы не разделяем или продвигать стереотипное представление о маниакальном, нечистом трейдере взаперти в комнате перед своим компьютером всего дня. Вместо этого, мы считаем, что криптовалюта открыла новую эру современности и, таким образом, крипто-образ жизнь должна быть бесплатной. Kash Vault 18
  21. 21. Поскольку технология становится все меньше, умнее и интегрированы во все, носить его стало социальным стандартом. Является ли это smartwatches, фитнес-трекеры или даже одежды, техник вы можете носить должны быть полностью интегрированы в ваш образ жизни, что делает информацию максимально доступной. С каш Vault 1.0, у вас есть двойной легкость защиты ваших драгоценных криптографических средств на аппаратном бумажнике и один, который остается на вашем лице на дополнительный уровень безопасности. Используйте его на ходу. Вместо того, чтобы хранить его в кармане, сумке, багажа или в вашем столе, Убежище 1,0 носимых позволяет удобство и простоту использования. Мы разработали носимый браслет и шейную дужку с функцией и стилем в виде. Это простой, умный и безопасный способ носить устройство. Мы выбрали силикон из-за долговечности и непроводящей природы материала. Силиконовый ремешок чувствует себя естественно для человеческой кожи, как это шелковистой и гладкой и не позволяет щипать или копаться в руку, как металлические часы ссылки. Силикон также номер один альтернативный для предотвращения воздействия металла в ювелирных изделиях, как это антиаллергенный материал. Кремний группа чувствует себя более естественно на коже, как это гибкое и мягкое. Это также дает нам легкость в плане производства, гибкости дизайна и стоимости. Вне функциональности умный и безопасного способ хранения вашего оборудования бумажника, мы предусмотрели модные преимущества включать три браслет и шейный обод цвета; черный, белый и серый. Там нет никакого риска носить его на человека, даже если потеряли, без номерных активов ввода ПИН-кода не могут быть доступны или получены. 19
  22. 22. DESKTOP КОШЕЛЬКА 20 Одной из основных особенностей Wallet каш является Vault 1.0, который обеспечивает дополнительный уровень безопасности, чтобы обеспечить доступ к кошельку. Тем не менее, рабочий стол бумажник функции Kash без Vault 1.0. Вы можете безопасно хранить Kash и другие cryptocurrencies в настольном бумажнике. Это дает вам полный контроль над вашими активами. Вы можете контролировать свои личные ключи, отправлять и получать денежные средства. Это также ERC20 совместимый бумажник с возможностью хранения ваших altcoins. Безопасность и защита крипто активов наших пользователей является первым и первостепенным значением. Пользователи имеют abilty, чтобы использовать бумажник без Vault 1.0, позволяя пользователям совершать сделки, даже если они не имеют аппаратный кошелек подарок. Средства, хранящиеся на аппаратном кошельке хранятся в хранилище. Эти средства не являются доступными для рабочего стола бумажника, если не подключены к аппаратному бумажнику. Для обеспечения максимальной защиты, два фактора аутентификации может быть включена, чтобы обеспечить большую безопасность своих криптографических средств. Kash Кошелек является безопасным и надежным бумажник с простым в использовании и интуитивно понятный пользовательский интерфейс. Функции включают, но не ограничиваются ими: Δ Портфолио: См вид с высоты птичьего полета всех ваших активов в одном месте.Δ Портфолио: См вид с высоты птичьего полета всех ваших активов в одном месте. Δ Обмен: С нажатием нескольких иконок отправки и получения активов и преобразованияΔ Обмен: С нажатием нескольких иконок отправки и получения активов и преобразования и из широкого спектра цифровых валют. Δ Обмен цифровых активов по рыночной цене, просто и быстро.Δ Обмен цифровых активов по рыночной цене, просто и быстро. Δ интеграция ShapeshiftΔ интеграция Shapeshift Δ Мультивалютный Кошелек: Управление нескольких активов, включая Bitcoin, Эфириум, Dash, RippleΔ Мультивалютный Кошелек: Управление нескольких активов, включая Bitcoin, Эфириум, Dash, Ripple и более. Lorem Ipsum
  23. 23. БИЗНЕС-ПЛАН Так знаменательный рост Bitcoin, в тысячах новых пользователей влили в криптовалюте сообщество каждый день. Обмены были вынуждены блокировать регистрацию новой догнать растущую популярность. Аппаратные бумажники проданы каждый месяц из-за спроса. Мы намерены став лидер в этом пространстве с осуществлением прочного маркетингового бюджета и стратегии. Наша маркетинговая стратегия состоит из: Δ Конкурентные цены и MSRP создать конкурентное преимущество по сравнению с другими аппаратными средствамиΔ Конкурентные цены и MSRP создать конкурентное преимущество по сравнению с другими аппаратными средствами бумажники. Δ Адресные объявления через криптовалюту платформы и связанные с ними сайты.Δ Адресные объявления через криптовалюту платформы и связанные с ними сайты. Δ Целенаправленные рекламные акции, чтобы привлечь покупателей.Δ Целенаправленные рекламные акции, чтобы привлечь покупателей. Δ Потенциальные партнерства для увеличения доли на рынке.Δ Потенциальные партнерства для увеличения доли на рынке. С опытной силой продаж мы создадим сильное осознание наших продуктов и удовлетворить потребность в автономную безопасность хранения как криптовалюта двигается в направлении массового принятия. После выхода из Vault 1.0, мы выпустим новое и продвинутое исполнение Убежища оборудования бумажника с дополнительными функциями и улучшенной конструкцией доставленных каждые 36 месяцев в продолжающемся цикле. Мы также выпустим дополнительные продукты криптографически образами жизни в дополнении к безопасности оборудования бумажника. Мы намерены выпустить в Vault 1.0 в серии графиков производства с первым запланированным выпуском в США / Великобритании, а затем Азия, а затем и остальной мир. Количество пользователей Bitcoin прогнозируется на уровне 200 миллионов к 2024 году значения, что cryptocurrencies будет эффективно проникали в основной рынок. Это в настоящее время предоставляет бренду каш возможность захватить большую долю мирового рынка на ранних стадиях. Участники каш ICO являются двигателем, который питает бренд Ka поэтому каждый участник будет пожизненный членом Kash и получить пожизненную скидку для всех будущих аппаратных релизов.  21
  24. 24. Для дальнейшего роста бренда Kash и повышение информированности, мы будем запускать несколько маркетинговых кампаний в течение 6-месячного периода. Подробная информация о нашей кампании, будет объявлена ​​в установленном порядке, как мы ценим мнение наших членов. Наш маркетинговый бюджет также будет использоваться для отображения на дополнительных обмены, которые будут предметом голосования членов. Средства от ICO будут выделены оборудования исследований и разработок, производства аппаратного бумажнике, администрирование, оплату юридических услуг и персонала. Средства будут использоваться разумно, чтобы облегчить текущие расходы на выплату заработной платы, помещений и существенных издержек бизнеса. 22
  25. 25. Токен Allocation 23 40% 30% 10% 15% 5% 350 миллионов поставок 68,5% 28,5% 3% Средства распределения
  26. 26. ICO Токен ПродажаЧлен Ежемесячный бонус команда Общий ICO жесткий колпак Kash 100 миллионов Kash лексемы. Члены Kash будет выдан бонус в размере 20% каждый месяц в расчете на количество жетонов, приобретенных в ходе продажи ICO. Если общий жесткий колпачок достиг 240 миллионов жетонов будут выдаваться членам каш в течение 12-месячного периода. Члены команды будут выделила в общей сложности 10 миллионов жетонов. Все маркеры, которые не не распространяется в маркере продажи или в течение периода распределения членов будут проводиться в эскроу и используются для различных рекламных кампаний, дополнительный бонус члена для обмена вех, airdrops и / или медленно высвобождается в экосистему. Средства распределения KASH ЧЛЕНСТВО Участники KASH ICO автоматически становятся членами Kash. Наше членство осуществляется через многочисленные способы. Пользователи будут иметь возможность голосовать по variouss вопросам, как он относится к проекту каш, таких как обменные списки, особенности дизайна и функциональности. голосование Участника служит только, чтобы помочь Kash понять общий консенсус лексем владельцев и мнение членов группы в целом. голосование Участник никоим образом не свидетельствует о том, что большинство голосов будет всегда окончательное решение или направление Kash принимает. Члены Kash получат 20% бонус каждый месяц в течение одного года пропорционально количеству лексем, приобретенных в течение ICO. Kash Участники будут получать скидки на продукцию каш. 24
  27. 27. Q2 • Маркетинг и продвижение в crowdsale • Предварительная продажа начинается 4.13.2018 и заканчивается 5.13.2018 • Главная Продажа начинается 5.14.2018 и заканчивается 6.14.2018 • Дальнейшая разработка мультивалютной настольного бумажника • Дальнейшие исследования и разработки внутреннего дизайна и архитектуры аппаратных средств бумажника • Скаутинг для встраиваемых систем конструкторов, инженеров схемотехнических и производителей. • Обмен Тэг • Coinmarketcap Листинг Q3 • Во-первых Kash лексем распределения для членов 8.1.2018 • Разработка Backend окон рабочего стола кошелька • Контрактное производство партнеров по частям • Второе распределение Kash маркер для членов 9.1.2018 • Конец развитие фронта рабочего стола Windows бумажника. • Третье распределение Kash маркер для членов 10.1.2018 Q4 • Альфа-тестирование настольного бумажника • Кроме того? Rmware развитие • Бета-тестирование настольного бумажника для членов Kash • лексема распределение Четвертый Kash для членов • Доработка конструкции схемы • Маркер распределения Пятый Kash для членов • Доработка дизайна печатной платы • Завершается список BOM • Шестой Kash распределение лексема бонус для участников Q1 • прототипирования печатныхплат • Литье под давлением прототипирования • Оценка, отладка и тестирование прототипа PCB • Смарт-карты программирования чипа • Kash настольный публичный релиз • приложение FCC для США Certi? катиона • Применение CE для Certi ЕС? катиона • Применение RoHS для ЕС и Калифорнии Certi? катиона • Седьмые, восьмые, девятые распределение каш фишку бонусы для членов Q2 • 10, 11, 12 Kash маркер распределения бонус • Полный аппаратный бумажник прототип • Совместимость Тестирование программного обеспечения • Изготовление? Первой партии бумажника Kash • Предварительные заказы открыты только для членов Kash KASH ГРАФИК 25 2018 2019
  28. 28. KASH ЗНАК Маркер Kash является ERC20 маркер. ERC20 Токен представляет собой криптографический актив выдается на blockchain Эфириума, который реализует основные функции для того, чтобы быть совместимым с существующим программным обеспечением, такие как бумажники и обменов. Эти особенности, проиллюстрированные в ниже зрительном, определены в части программного обеспечения, называемого смарт-контрактом, который находится на blockchain. Они позволяют токен быть выпущены и проданы между пользователями. Маркер Каш находится в центре членства каш, как они будут распределяться на ежемесячной основе в качестве маркеров бонуса. Kash Токен не является: Δ Безопасность, и не будет выплачивать дивиденды или прибыль любого рода и не способствовало усиление любойΔ Безопасность, и не будет выплачивать дивиденды или прибыль любого рода и не способствовало усиление любой прибыли за счет участия в продаже Kash ICO. Δ Не подразумевает владение объекта каш.Δ Не подразумевает владение объекта каш. Мы препятствовать любой команды спекуляции на будущее символическую цену. Жетоны будут выдаваться на Эфириуме сети с использованием стандартов ERC20 использовать полную безопасность установленной криптографической blockchain. УЧАСТИЕ Чтобы узнать больше об участии и стать участником, пожалуйста, посетите наш веб-сайт www.kashico.co. Пожалуйста, убедитесь, что у вас есть маркер, совместимый бумажник Эфириума, который не принадлежит к обмену. Если вы не имеете совместимый бумажник Эфириума, пожалуйста, не стесняйтесь, чтобы создать кошелек с помощью Myetherwallet, Metamask, Parity, туман, Шифра приложение, приложение IMtoken или приложение Trust. Если вы являетесь резидентом страны, где криптовалюта запрещен, вы не имеете права участвовать в этом ICO. Жители стран OFAC, штат Нью-Йорк, США Виргинских островов, Пуэрто-Рико и Сингапур также неподходящие для particpate. 26 НАША КОМАНДА Для того, чтобы сделать наше видение реальности, каши имеют опытную и энтузиазм команды, которая объединяет уникальную коллекцию экспертов по всей криптовалюте, мобильных технологий, маркетингу и дизайну. Мы будем добавлять больше специалистов и членов команды в области продаж, производства, схемотехнических, криптография, программирование, blockchain и UX и дизайн пользовательского интерфейса.

