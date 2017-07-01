N back Test(n-back test) Psychological tests online Tests for kids and adults Call Us +1(719)888 9121 Working Memory Capac...
CogQuiz Neuropsychological Tests CogQuiz is a company committed to the development of powerful computer- based tools for c...
Nback Test The n-back task is commonly used as an assessment in cognitive neuroscience to measure a part of working memory...
History and Validating Data Our products reflect over 50 years of experience in using computers for experiment control, da...
Measure A more critical explanation is that rather than primarily assessing working memory, performance on the n-back task...
Specifications: This test will take about 20 minutes to complete. Recommended minimum screen resolution is 1000 x 700
Thank you Visit Our Website https://cogquiz.com/Tests/NbackWrapper.aspx
Working memory capacity test

Give Working Memory Capacity Test with Instant result for Memory test online
https://cogquiz.com/Tests/NbackWrapper.aspx

