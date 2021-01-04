Modernizing Insurance Data to Drive Intelligent Decisions

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
To thrive during a period of unprecedented volatility, insurers will need to leverage artificial intelligence to make faster and better business decisions - and do so at scale. For many insurers, achieving what we call "intelligent decisioning" will require them to modernize their data foundation to draw actionable insights from a wide variety of both traditional and new sources, such as wearables, auto telematics, building sensors and the evolving third-party data landscape.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment