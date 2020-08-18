Continuous Testing Is Key for Enterprises to Adopt AI Platforms

-
While the introduction of AI-as-a-Service is a paradigm shift that makes AI adoption easier for enterprises, AI assurance is even harder in the SaaS model. Establishing a continuous testing ecosystem helps deploy both rapid upgrades to the AI platform and continuous changes to enterprise IT assets. Here is a practitioner’s view of design considerations for establishing such an ecosystem for AI-as-a-Service adoption.
