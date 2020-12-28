Successfully reported this slideshow.
Kindle,PDF,EPUB Book Details Successfully golfing after a stroke for fun and fitness is a real possibility with physical,
Book Appereance ASIN : B07XD6CXSL
SUCCESSFULLY GOLFING AFTER A STROKE: Illustrated Preparation Guide with Rehab Exercises Stretches Tips

Published in: Health & Medicine

  2. 2. Kindle,PDF,EPUB Book Details Successfully golfing after a stroke for fun and fitness is a real possibility with physical, mental and emotional benefits. Preparing for golfing physically starts with the basics, safety, core strength, walking (or mobility), balance with physical therapy exercises to enhance voluntary movement, increase range of motion, strengthen weakened muscles, improve fine motor skills and grasp (grip), increase postural stability and standing balance. Also reviewed , adaptive golf equipment, wheel chair golf techniques and golf mindset.Also, Detailed are the demands of golf on the body keeping in mind, stroke and the resulting impact on a person's movement, coordination issues and how stroke changes your golf game. Detailed with illustrations for physical therapy and rehabilition professionals to reference along with their patients or clients in physical rehabilitation personalized exercise programs along with their expertise personalized to each individual. . Written not only for golfers with a desire to ‘enjoy living life again’ returning to golf and social interaction, but for stroke survivor golf newbies.Written also for the many golf professionals, amateurs or friends who know someone that misses the golfing experience or is missed. Contents Included:(for detail see ‘Look Inside’ feature on Amazon) Benefits of Golfing After A Stroke How To Prepare for Returning to Golf – The Basics – Safety, Core Strength, Walking, Mobility, Balance Physical Therapy, Exercises for Golfing after a Stroke: Regaining Lost Skills and Movement as Best as Possible GOLF AND NORMAL BODY DEMANDS STROKE AND IMPACT ON MOVEMENT HOW STROKE CHANGES YOUR GOLF GAME EXERCISES TO ENHANCE VOLUNTARY MOVEMENT EXERCISES TO INCREASE RANGE OF MOTION EXERCISES TO STRENGTHEN WEAKENED MUSCLES EXERCISES TO IMPROVE FINE MOTOR MOVEMENT AND GRASP EXERCISES TO INCREASE POSTURAL STABILITY AND STANDING BALANCE GOLF MINDSET and Report : Instructions on Golfing After a Stroke Adaptive Golf Equipment (for Stroke Survivors) How to Use Wheelchair Golf Conclusion About the Author Leon Edward For Leon Edward, the past 35 years since his accident , coma , hemiparesis and rehab
×