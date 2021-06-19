Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CODIENS GURUKUL FOR CODERS
BEST LARAVEL/CODEIGNITER TRAINING INSTITUTE NEAR GRAPHIC ERA HILL UNIVERSITY, SUBHASH NAGAR, DEHRADUN
WHO WE ARE? We are not just an institute in some corner of the town, we are much more than that. ● Being the leader in IT ...
WHY CHOOSE CODIENS? At codiens, we focus on every student. And each student is special for us. Many students understand th...
LARAVEL/CODEIGNITER- INTRODUCTION Laravel is a web framework for web artisans and with an expressive, elegant syntax. It i...
LARAVEL/CODEIGNITER TRAINING PROGRAM IN DEHRADUN Codiens provide Laravel / Codeigniter training in Dehradun which helps PH...
TOPICS WE WILL COVER IN LARAVEL ● Introduction of Laravel ● MVC Introduction Installation and Directory Structure ● URL Ro...
TOPICS WE WILL COVER IN CODEIGNITER ● Installing CodeIgniter ● Application Architecture ● MVC Framework Conﬁguration ● Wor...
CONTACT US Address: Codiens, Near Graphic Era Hill University, Bharuwala Colony, Clement Town, Dehradun, Uttarakhand. E-ma...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
33 views
Jun. 19, 2021

Best laravel codeigniter training institute near graphic era hill university, subhash nagar, dehradun

Are you looking in Dehradun for the Best Laravel/Codeigniter training institute near Graphic Era Hill University?
Then you have landed on the right page.
Codiens Dehradun is one of the best Laravel/Codeigniter institute in Subhash Nagar, near Char Khamba Road with 100% placement support. At Codiens Laravel/Codeigniter training is conducted during daytime classes, evening classes, weekend classes, and online classes.
Here, at Codiens Laravel/Codeigniter training modules are designed as per the latest industry trends.
We have helped more than 5000+ students in getting placed in Multinational companies and achieve their career goals.

Start Learning with Codiens the best Laravel/Codeigniter Classroom and Online Training Course. Read more.
For more guidance visit our website and contact us : +91 9557842432
https://codiens.com/courses/laravel-codeigniter-training-dehradun/

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Best laravel codeigniter training institute near graphic era hill university, subhash nagar, dehradun

  1. 1. CODIENS GURUKUL FOR CODERS
  2. 2. BEST LARAVEL/CODEIGNITER TRAINING INSTITUTE NEAR GRAPHIC ERA HILL UNIVERSITY, SUBHASH NAGAR, DEHRADUN
  3. 3. WHO WE ARE? We are not just an institute in some corner of the town, we are much more than that. ● Being the leader in IT Software Training Institute Codiens near Subhash Nagar , Dehradun holds the best and inevitable place in Dehradun .We value every students’ dream. ● We at Codiens strongly believe that with the perfect determination and right guidance, any student willing to learn programming can become a master of coding. ● All team members at Codiens near St. Mary School are aces of their respective ﬁeld and they share the highest level of commitment towards quality teaching and student success .. ● The present scenario of computer education in colleges and universities is not aligned to the needs of the Tech Industry.We at Codiens nearest to your location bridge this huge gap.In the last 5 years we have helped more than 5000 students achieve their goal and made them the darlings of the industry.
  4. 4. WHY CHOOSE CODIENS? At codiens, we focus on every student. And each student is special for us. Many students understand things at once. But some students need more than one explanation. We clear every student's queries multiple times till the student gets the concepts. You’ll feel conﬁdent after taking our courses. We’ll provide you with career guidance. Codiens tutorials arena has been created by the passionate, creative, and experienced developers which are well written and in depth explained tutorials for computer science questions.
  5. 5. LARAVEL/CODEIGNITER- INTRODUCTION Laravel is a web framework for web artisans and with an expressive, elegant syntax. It is a powerful framework to develop big projects like an eCommerce web application. Web developers use Laravel to take the pain out of development by easing daily or common tasks used in the majority of web development projects, such as routing, authentication, sessions, and caching. Codiens Offer the best Laravel training and dedicated placement assistance to each student in Dehradun with properly planned training modules and course material.
  6. 6. LARAVEL/CODEIGNITER TRAINING PROGRAM IN DEHRADUN Codiens provide Laravel / Codeigniter training in Dehradun which helps PHP developers, PHP learners, and those who really want to work as a freelancer to add up their skills. Laravel and Codeigniter are PHP frameworks and you can choose one to learn ﬁrst. Our training program will ﬁll you with conﬁdence which can help you to get a place in the IT sector. Laravel / Codeigniter training in Dehradun by our experts is not combined. Both are different, you can learn Laravel or Codeigniter or both. The fee structure is different for Laravel and Codeigniter.
  7. 7. TOPICS WE WILL COVER IN LARAVEL ● Introduction of Laravel ● MVC Introduction Installation and Directory Structure ● URL Routing ● Controller, View Passing data in view ● Blade Engine ● Form handling ● Connecting database and Model ● Error handling and Validation ● Session ● CRUDS Operation ● Project Implementation
  8. 8. TOPICS WE WILL COVER IN CODEIGNITER ● Installing CodeIgniter ● Application Architecture ● MVC Framework Conﬁguration ● Working with Database ● Libraries ● Working with Controller and Views ● CI Model ● Active Record Pattern ● Helpers and Custom library ● Error Handling ● File Uploading ● Sending Email ● Forms ● Session and Cookie Management ● Page Caching and Page Redirection ● Adding static ﬁles ● Project Implementation
  9. 9. CONTACT US Address: Codiens, Near Graphic Era Hill University, Bharuwala Colony, Clement Town, Dehradun, Uttarakhand. E-mail: codiens2@gmail.com | sayhi@codiens.com Telephone: 09557842432

×