Examen parcial dinámica grado-iti-g2-2014-1

Universidad de las Palmas de Gran Canaria  Departamento de Ingeniería Mecánica  E.I.I.C. Grado en Ingeniería Técnica Indus...
1. Cálculo de Fuerzas y Pares de Inercia:   Manivela 2:  F m 0.4 x 114.91 96.42  ;  M 0   Corredera 3:  F m 0.25 x 229.81 ...
3. Planteamiento de las Ecuaciones de Equilibrio:      Manivela 2:  R R 45.96 0 ; R R 38.75 0     ∑MO 0 ; M R x 0.03 x sen...
Tenemos un sistema de 8 ecuaciones con 9 incógnitas. Eliminamos una incógnita  aplicando la condición de la dirección de l...
7. Fuerza y Par de Trepidación:  Las acciones sobre el bastidor las podemos obtener aplicando el Principio de Acción‐ Reac...
Universidad de las Palmas de Gran Canaria  Departamento de Ingeniería Mecánica  E.I.I.C. Grado en Ingeniería Técnica Indus...
  M (N . m)            600                                                                         200                    ...
SOLUCIÓN:    Lo primero que debemos calcular es el par motor medio. Para ello medimos el área encerrada entre la curva de ...
 M (N . m)            600                                                                                                 ...
  1. 1. Universidad de las Palmas de Gran Canaria  Departamento de Ingeniería Mecánica  E.I.I.C. Grado en Ingeniería Técnica Industrial. 2º Curso. Grupo 2  TEORÍA DE MÁQUINAS Y MECANISMOS  Apell:  Nom:  D.N.I.:  Examen Parcial. Dinámica  9 de mayo de 2014  Tiempo: 1 hora y 15 minutos    PROBLEMA 1  En  el  instante  representado,  la  manivela  2  gira  en  sentido  antihorario  con  una  velocidad  angular  constante de 100 rad/s. Se tienen los siguientes datos:    ‐ O12A = 0.03 m; O12O14 = 0.1 m; O14A = 0.0794 m; O14B = 0.12 m    ‐ m2 = 0.4 kg; m3 = 0.25 kg; m4 = 1.2 kg    ‐ IG2 = 3.0 x 10‐5  kg‐m2 ; IG3 = 0; IG4 = 1.4 x 10‐3  kg‐m2   El centro de gravedad de la manivela 2 se encuentra situado en su punto medio, el del balancín 4 a 1/3 de  su longitud respecto a O14 y el de la deslizadera 3 coincide con la articulación A.   Si sobre el extremo del balancín (punto B) actúa una fuerza  300   (N), tal como se indica en la  figura, determinar mediante el Método Matricial, en este instante:  a) Las Reacciones en las articulaciones de los miembros móviles; y el Par Motor que se debe  aplicar  en  la  Manivela  2,  para  vencer  la  fuerza  exterior  aplicada  y  mantener  la  velocidad  indicada (80%).  b) La Fuerza y el Par de Trepidación (con respecto a O12). ¿Cuáles son los principales efectos de  estos esfuerzos sobre el bastidor, en el instante considerado y durante un ciclo completo de  movimiento del mecanismo? (20%).                                   B                                                           A                 FB     y  2     3                4                                  y                                                                       G2              G4                      x                x                                                  O12                    O14    NOTA: Expresar los resultados intermedios y finales usando dos decimales.    RESULTADOS NECESARIOS DEL ANÁLISIS CINEMÁTICO:    θ2 = 40o  ; θ4 = 165.94o    0 ;  4416    114.91 96.42 ; 229.81 192.84 ; 23.81 176.13    Todas las aceleraciones angulares en (rad/s2 ) y las aceleraciones lineales en (m/s2 ).          CONTRIBUCIÓN A LA CALIFICACIÓN GLOBAL DEL EXAMEN: 60% 
  2. 2. 1. Cálculo de Fuerzas y Pares de Inercia:   Manivela 2:  F m 0.4 x 114.91 96.42  ;  M 0   Corredera 3:  F m 0.25 x 229.81 192.84 ;   M 0   Balancín 4:  F m 1.2 x 23.81 176.13 ;   M IG 1.4 x 10 x 4416 k  ;     Todas las fuerzas en (N) y los pares en (N‐m).    2. DSL de los miembros:                                                                                         R43            A                                                           75.94o         2                                                     3                             Meq                               O12                        A = G3                     O12A = 0.03 m                                                  B                                                                                              FB    A                                                4                                  G4                                 O14          O14G4 = 0.04 m; O14A = 0.0794 m; O14B = 0.12 m    F 45.96 38.57    M 6.18   F 28.57 211.36   F 57.45 48.21  
  3. 3. 3. Planteamiento de las Ecuaciones de Equilibrio:      Manivela 2:  R R 45.96 0 ; R R 38.75 0     ∑MO 0 ; M R x 0.03 x sen 40 R x 0.03 x cos 40 0    Corredera 3:  R R 57.45 0 ; R R 48.21 0   Balancín 4:  R R 28.57 0 ; R R 211.36 300 0     ∑MO 0 ; R x 0.0794 x sen 165.94 R x 0.0794 x cos 165.94 300 x 0.12 x cos 165.94 28.57 x 0.04 x sen 165.94 211.36 x 0.04 x cos 165.94 6.18 0      4. Organización de las ecuaciones:    ‐ Término independiente al segundo miembro  ‐ Principio de Acción – Reacción   ‐  45.96                                  (1)                ‐  38.75                                  (2)               0.019 0.023 0                  (3)                 ‐  57.45                           (4)                ‐  48.21                             (5)   +  28.57                                (6)                +  88.64                                (7)               0.019   0.077 20.26              (8)               
  4. 4. Tenemos un sistema de 8 ecuaciones con 9 incógnitas. Eliminamos una incógnita  aplicando la condición de la dirección de la reacción conocida en la corredera 3:                        cos 75.94 0.243                 sen 75.94 0.970         5. Forma Matricial:  1      0      0      0      ‐1      0      0       0                           ‐45.96  0      1      0    0  0     ‐1       0       0                         ‐38.75  0      0      0      0   0.019 ‐0.023  0      1                   0  0      0      0      0  1      0  ‐0.243    0                 =      ‐57.45  0      0      0      0       0      1  ‐0.970   0                        ‐48.21  0      0      1    0       0       0   0.243   0                           ‐28.57  0      0      0      1       0       0   0.970   0                         88.64  0      0      0      0       0       0  ‐0.079    0                ‐20.26    En  forma  compacta  se  puede  poner:  ,  donde    es  la  matriz  de  coeficientes,   el vector de incógnitas y   el vector de términos independientes.   La solución es:     6. Solución:              El momento necesario (Equilibrante) en la entrada es:       que corresponde al Par Motor pedido.    NOTA: Una posible secuencia para la resolución manual del sistema de ecuaciones  es:  (8)‐(6)‐(7)‐(4)‐(5)‐(1)‐(2)‐(3)  . . ; . ; . ; .      . ; . ; . ; .      Todos los valores en Newton. 
  5. 5. 7. Fuerza y Par de Trepidación:  Las acciones sobre el bastidor las podemos obtener aplicando el Principio de Acción‐ Reacción:  41.33 ; 160.86   90.65 ; 159.18                                  159.18                                                                                  90.65                                                  O12    41.33                 O14                   160.86    O12O14 = 0.1 m            Por tanto, la Fuerza de Trepidación es:   FT =(41.33 + 90.65)  + (159.18 ‐ 160.86)                 Y el Par de Trepidación con referencia a O12:   MT = 159.18 x 0.1 = 15.92  en sentido contrario a las agujas del reloj.        En el instante considerado, la fuerza de trepidación tiende a trasladar el bastidor en  dirección horizontal (la componente vertical de la fuerza es poco relevante); y el par  de trepidación a volcar el bastidor en sentido antihorario.  Si consideramos el ciclo completo, estos esfuerzos son variables y, por tanto,  provocan vibraciones del bastidor que se transmiten al mecanismo y a la bancada,  en su caso. La fuerza de trepidación provoca una vibración lineal y el par de  trepidación una vibración torsional o de flexión, dependiendo de la configuración  del bastidor. En general, esto se traduce en vibraciones del suelo en las  proximidades, ruidos, rotura de piezas, pérdidas de potencia, etc.    . .   .  
  6. 6. Universidad de las Palmas de Gran Canaria  Departamento de Ingeniería Mecánica  E.I.I.C. Grado en Ingeniería Técnica Industrial. 2º Curso. Grupo 2  TEORÍA DE MÁQUINAS Y MECANISMOS  Apell:  Nom:  D.N.I.:  Examen Parcial. Dinámica  9 de mayo de 2014  Tiempo: 45 minutos    PROBLEMA 2  1. Calcular el volante de un motor cuyo diagrama de par motor total a 1000 rpm se representa en la  figura. El motor está acoplado a un generador eléctrico, cuyo par resistente pude considerarse  constante  y  que  admite  un  grado  de  irregularidad  máximo  de  0.002  en  el  régimen  indicado.  (Calcular el momento de inercia del volante considerando despreciable la inercia de los miembros  del mecanismo). (80%)    M (N . m)            600                                                                         200                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            θ (o )                     00    30o                                    160o    180o                       270o                   3600                     ‐200                                       2. ¿Cómo se pueden caracterizar, en términos energéticos, los diferentes periodos de marcha de una  máquina cíclica? (20%)          CONTRIBUCIÓN A LA CALIFICACIÓN GLOBAL DEL EXAMEN: 40%     
  7. 7.   M (N . m)            600                                                                         200                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            θ (o )                     00    30o                                    160o    180o                       270o                   3600                     ‐200                                           M (N . m)            600                                                                         200                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            θ (o )                     00    30o                                    160o    180o                       270o                   3600                     ‐200                                        
  8. 8. SOLUCIÓN:    Lo primero que debemos calcular es el par motor medio. Para ello medimos el área encerrada entre la curva de par  motor y el eje de abcisas (trabajo motor del ciclo). Esta área es:    A1 = 600 x 130 x 2π/360 = 1360.67 (+)    A2 = 200 x 90 x 2π/360 = 314 (‐)    A3 = 200 x 90 x 2π/360 = 314 (+)    (Tm)ciclo = ATot = A1 ‐ A2 + A3 = 1360.67 Julios      M (N . m)            600                                                                                         A1                        216.67                                  Mm m  = Mr          200                                                                                                                                                                                                    A3                                                                                                                                                                                                                           θ (o )                      00    30o                                   160o     180o                      270o                  3600                            A2            ‐200                                   Figura 1. Procedimiento de cálculo del par motor medio    El par motor medio será aquel valor constante que produzca el mismo trabajo en el ciclo que el par motor  real (variable):    (Mm)medio = ATot/2π = 1360.67/2π = 216.67 N.m    El par resistente  Mr de valor constante que se puede aplicar al sistema lo obtenemos de la condición de  permanencia:    (Tm)ciclo ‐ (Tr)ciclo = 0 ; (Mm)medio = Mr ; Mr = 216.67 N.m     Para determinar (∆Ec)max debemos analizar las curvas de par motor y par resistente, y calcular las áreas  encerradas entre las dos curvas, para ver el intervalo en el que se produce el máximo:       
  9. 9.  M (N . m)            600                                                                                                          B           216.67   1                        2                               Mm m  = Mr    200                                                                                                    A                                                                C                                                      θ (o )               00    30o                                   160o     180o                       270o                  3600          ‐200                                               Figura 2. Variaciones de energía cinética durante el ciclo    A = 216.67 x 30/360 x 2π = 113.39 (‐)  B = (600 – 216.67) x 130/360 x 2π = 869.31 (+)  C = 216.67 x (180 ‐ 160)/360 x 2π + (200 + 216.67) x 90/360 x 2π + (216.67 – 200) x 90/360 x 2π = 756.33 (‐)      Comprobación: B = A + C    Condición de Permanencia    Máx (A, B, C) = B (+)    Por tanto, (∆Ec)max = (∆Ec)1 2  = 869.31 Julios  Como la variación de energía cinética es positiva, se produce un aumento de velocidad en el intervalo.  El momento de inercia necesario del Volante + Mecanismo para mantener la fluctuación de velocidad  especificada viene dado por la expresión:    (∆Ec)max = I ω2  δ ;  . . .  ;         I = 39.67 Kg x m2 

