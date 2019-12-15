Successfully reported this slideshow.
This book provides a comprehensive treatment of the important aspects of investment theory, security analysis, and portfolio selection, with a quantitative emphasis not to be found in most other investment texts.The statistical analysis framework of markets and institutions in the book meets the need for advanced undergraduates and graduate students in quantitative disciplines, who wish to apply their craft to the world of investments. In addition, entrepreneurs will find the volume to be especially useful. It also contains a clearly detailed explanation of many recent developments in portfolio and capital market theory as well as a thorough procedural discussion of security analysis. Professionals preparing for the CPA, CFA, and or CFP examinations will also benefit from a close scrutiny of the many problems following each chapter.The level of difficulty progresses through the textbook with more advanced treatment appearing in the latter sections of each chapter, and the last chapters of the volume.

  Author : Edward E Williamsq Pages : pagesq Publisher : World Scientific Publishing Companyq Language :q ISBN-10 : 9813224258q ISBN-13 : 9789813224254q
