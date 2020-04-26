Tecumseh Soccer Club #PlayAtHome Training Plan (Week 5 - Week 9)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tecumseh Soccer Club #PLAYATHOME PROGRAM WEEK 5 April 20, 2020 WEEK 6 April 27, 2020 WEEK 7 May 4, 2020 WEEK 8 May 11, 2020 WEEK 9 May 18, 2020
#PLAYATHOME WEEK 5 – WEEK 9 TRAINING PLAN Tecumseh Soccer Club has organized the following #PlayAtHome schedule for Week 5...
#PLAYATHOME WEEK 5 – WEEK 9 TRAINING PLAN Contact your individual coach or club directors with questions: Directors@Tecums...
#WETRAINTOGETHER Daily Live Training Schedule
#WETRAINTOGETHER WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY - DAILY LIVE SOCCER TRAINING BROUGHT TO YOU BY TECUMSEH SC #PLAYATHOME PROGRAM A col...
#OwnYourDevelopment Ball Mastery Exercises
Activity Total Time Rest Time Tempo Free Dribble 5 Mins 1 Min Rest Start Slow & Progress Speed Inside – Outside 8 Mins 3 M...
Free Dribble Player Dribbles in a open area - Changing direction and keeping control of the ball – Use both feet 5 Minutes...
Evasion Set up cones in a staggered shape (very tight & close together) – Player dribbles and evades the cones using vario...
#OwnYourDevelopment Change of Direction Exercises
Activity Total Time Rest Time Tempo Free Dribble – Warm Up 5 Mins 1 Min Rest Start Slow & Progress Speed Zig-Zag Dribble 8...
Zig Zag Dribble Player dribbles in Zig Zag Direction – The player changes direction at each cone and switches feet – Once ...
“X” Dribble Player in the sequence shown in the diagram (1-4). At each corner of the square, the player is to perform a ch...
#OwnYourDevelopment Ball Control Exercises
Activity Total Time Rest Time Tempo Free Dribble – Warm Up 5 Mins 1 Min Rest Start Slow & Progress Speed Aerial Control 8 ...
Aerial Control Player Kicks the ball up in the air and must control the ball with their first touch – Try to keep the exer...
First Touch Challenge Player passes the ball against the wall – Player then turns on 1st touch from the rebound pass and d...
#OwnYourDevelopment Turning with the Ball
Activity Total Time Rest Time Tempo Free Dribble – Warm Up 5 Mins 1 Min Rest Start Slow & Progress Speed Double Box 10 Min...
Double Box Player across to opposite box – Once arriving in the box, Player turns and goes back to opposite box & repeats ...
#OwnYourDevelopment Physical Activity
Contact your individual coach or club directors with questions: Directors@TecumsehSoccerClub.com #PLAYATHOME PHYSICAL ACTI...
Contact your individual coach or club directors with questions: Directors@TecumsehSoccerClub.com #PLAYATHOME PHYSICAL ACTI...
Contact your individual coach or club directors with questions: Directors@TecumsehSoccerClub.com #PLAYATHOME PHYSICAL ACTI...
#OwnYourDevelopment Journal Reflection Questions
Contact your individual coach or club directors with questions: Directors@TecumsehSoccerClub.com #PLAYATHOME WEEKLY JOURNA...
QUESTIONS? FEEDBACK? Contact your individual coach or TSC club directors with questions: Directors@TecumsehSoccerClub.com ...
Tecumseh Soccer Club #PlayAtHome Training Plan (Week 5 - Week 9)

Tecumseh Soccer Club #PlayAtHome Training Plan (Week 5 - Week 9)

Tecumseh Soccer Club #PlayAtHome Training Plan (Week 5 - Week 9)

  1. 1. Tecumseh Soccer Club #PLAYATHOME PROGRAM WEEK 5 April 20, 2020 WEEK 6 April 27, 2020 WEEK 7 May 4, 2020 WEEK 8 May 11, 2020 WEEK 9 May 18, 2020
  2. 2. #PLAYATHOME WEEK 5 – WEEK 9 TRAINING PLAN Tecumseh Soccer Club has organized the following #PlayAtHome schedule for Week 5 – Week 9 with a “build your own” training plan format. We believe in empowering each and every young member of TSC to take ownership of their daily activities and overall development. Please see the age appropriate weekly plans below and corresponding exercises on the following pages. #OwnYourDevelopment We have arranged each week to correspond with the available #WeTrainTogether Live! Training. We are aware of the popularity of this training and designed each weekly plan with the ability to substitute a Live! training sessions in place of their technical exercises. Please continue to follow up with questions and/or feedback about the program. Thank you, Tecumseh SC Contact your individual coach or club directors with questions: Directors@TecumsehSoccerClub.com UNDER 6 – UNDER 9 #PLAYATHOME WEEKLY TRAINING PLAN MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Warm Up (5-10 Minutes) Warm Up (5-10 Minutes) Warm Up (5-10 Minutes) Warm Up (5-10 Minutes) JOIN US @ 10:30 AM for LIVE! TRAINING via ZOOM or YOUTUBE Ball Juggling (5-10 Minutes) Physical Activity (20 Minutes) Ball Juggling (5-10 Minutes) Physical Activity (20 Minutes) Ball Mastery (25 Minutes) Journal Reflection Q1 (5-10 Minutes) Changes of Direction (25 Minutes) Journal Reflection Q3 (5-10 Minutes) Journal Reflection Q3 (5-10 Minutes) Motivated/ Advanced Players are welcome to try the Monday/ Wednesday U10- U12 LIVE! Training Motivated/ Advanced Players are welcome to try the Monday/ Wednesday U10- U12 LIVE! Training
  3. 3. #PLAYATHOME WEEK 5 – WEEK 9 TRAINING PLAN Contact your individual coach or club directors with questions: Directors@TecumsehSoccerClub.com UNDER 10 – UNDER 12 #PLAYATHOME WEEKLY TRAINING PLAN MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Warm Up (5-10 Minutes) Warm Up (5-10 Minutes) Warm Up (5-10 Minutes) Warm Up (5-10 Minutes) Warm Up (5-10 Minutes) Ball Juggling (5-10 Minutes) Physical Activity (30 Minutes) Ball Juggling (5-10 Minutes) Physical Activity (30 Minutes) Ball Juggling (5-10 Minutes) Ball Mastery +Wall Work (30 Minutes) Journal Reflection Q1 (5-10 Minutes) Changes of Direction (30 Minutes) Journal Reflection Q2 (5-10 Minutes) Ball Control or Turning Moves (30 Minutes) Can replace with LIVE! Training @ 6:30 PM via ZOOM/YouTube Can replace with LIVE! Training @ 6:30 PM via ZOOM/YouTube Journal Reflection Q3 (5-10 Minutes) UNDER 13 – UNDER 17 #PLAYATHOME WEEKLY TRAINING PLAN MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Warm Up (5-10 Minutes) Warm Up (5-10 Minutes) Warm Up (5-10 Minutes) Warm Up (5-10 Minutes) Motivated/ Advanced Players are welcome to try the Friday and/or Sunday U18+ College/University LIVE! Training @ 3:00 PM Warm Up (5-10 Minutes) Physical Activity (35 Minutes) Ball Juggling (5-10 Minutes) Physical Activity (35 Minutes) Ball Juggling (5-10 Minutes) Ball Juggling (5-10 Minutes) Journal Reflection Q1 (5-10 Minutes) Ball Mastery +Wall Work (35 Minutes) Journal Reflection Q2 (5-10 Minutes) Changes of Direction (35 Minutes) Ball Control or Turning Moves (35 Minutes) Can replace with LIVE! Training @ 6:30 PM via ZOOM/YouTube Can replace with LIVE! Training @ 6:30 PM via ZOOM/YouTube Journal Reflection Q3 (5-10 Minutes)
  4. 4. #WETRAINTOGETHER Daily Live Training Schedule
  5. 5. #WETRAINTOGETHER WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY - DAILY LIVE SOCCER TRAINING BROUGHT TO YOU BY TECUMSEH SC #PLAYATHOME PROGRAM A collaborative initiative for ALL Windsor-Essex County’s soccer family! Tecumseh SC has launched #WETRAINTOGETHER as the next step in our #PlayAtHome program, providing regularly scheduled live training sessions to assist and empower players in their routine. TSC Technical Staff, Coaches, Collaborators and Special Guests will lead daily live training sessions, available to players and accessible to everyone online (via private ZOOM room registration or YouTube Live!). REGISTER via ZOOM for Live, Interactive Training Sessions here: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/u5EpfumqrjspFvgClH0vrKYTku7FyaXeYA or LIVE STREAM via the Tecumseh Soccer Club YouTube Live! Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBRtVEmlZ2N8ZOjtLqLwUFw #WETRAINTOGETHER Weekly Schedule (We Continue Live! until we go Outside!) Additional sessions may be added for goalkeepers and grassroots in upcoming weeks. Contact TSC Technical Staff with any questions: Directors@TecumsehSoccerClub.com DAY TIME AGE GROUP MONDAY 6:30 PM Under 10 - Under 12 (Boys and Girls) TUESDAY 6:30 PM Under 13 - Under 17 (Boys and Girls) WEDNESDAY 6:30 PM Under 10 - Under 12 (Boys and Girls) THURSDAY 6:30 PM Under 13 - Under 17 (Boys and Girls) FRIDAY 3:00 PM U18+ College/University (Men and Women) SATURDAY 9:30 AM Goalkeeper Training (All ages) SATURDAY 10:30 AM U6 - U9 and Recreational (Boys and Girls) SUNDAY 3:00 PM U18+ College/University (Men and Women)
  6. 6. #OwnYourDevelopment Ball Mastery Exercises
  7. 7. Activity Total Time Rest Time Tempo Free Dribble 5 Mins 1 Min Rest Start Slow & Progress Speed Inside – Outside 8 Mins 3 Min work – 1 Min Rest Repeat Twice Medium to High Sole Dribble 8 Mins 3 Min work – 1 Min Rest Repeat Twice Medium to High 1v1 Moves 8 Mins 2 Min Work – 1 min rest Repeat Three times High Juggling 8 Mins 8 Mins Continuous Low Weave Dribble 8 Mins 3 Min Work – 1 Min Rest Repeat Twice Medium to High Evasion 8 Mins 45 sec work – 30 sec rest Repeat Six Times High Weak Foot – Strong Foot 8 Mins 45 sec work – 30 sec rest Repeat Six Times High Around the world 8 Mins 90 sec work – 30 sec rest Repeat Four Times Medium Ball Mastery Training Overview Choose the exercises for your session today Equipment: 1 Ball 5 Cones Open Area (Indoor or Outdoor) Contact your individual coach or club directors with questions: Directors@TecumsehSoccerClub.com
  8. 8. Free Dribble Player Dribbles in a open area - Changing direction and keeping control of the ball – Use both feet 5 Minutes Inside-Outside Player Dribbles with 3 Touches using the outside of their foot and then takes a touch with their inside foot (Same Foot) and Switches feet plus repeats action in opposite direction with the opposite foot 8 Minutes Sole Dribble Player Dribbles with the Sole of their foot to either side and then using the same foot, uses the sole to go across from cone to cone (15 yards apart) and then dribbles through the advanced cones at speed 8 Minutes 1v1 Moves Player Dribbles towards the two cones – As he player gets 2 yards from the cones, the player performs a skill (ex. Scissors, Fakes, Feints) plus changes direction – Work with both feet/both directions 8 Minutes Juggling Player Juggles the ball only with their feet – Count how many ball contacts you can make without the ball hitting the ground – Try to switch feet after every ball contact 8 Minutes Weave Dribble Player Dribbles and weaves through the cones, once past the cones the player will change speed through the gate – Use Right Foot and Then Left foot 8 Minutes
  9. 9. Evasion Set up cones in a staggered shape (very tight & close together) – Player dribbles and evades the cones using various ball manipulation skills – Use both feet & use different surfaces 8 Minutes Weak Foot – Strong Foot Player dribbles and changes direction at each cone (shaped in a diamond). When dribbling, player only uses their weak foot for 4 repetitions (2x both directions) and then switches for 4 repetitions with strong foot. Challenge yourself to go as fast as you can while maintaining control. 8 Minutes Around the World Player sets up 3 Cones tight together in a line – Player must dribble backwards using their sole and go around the line of cones – Challenge yourself to count how many times you can around the cones in 45 seconds – Try to beat your record every time 8 Minutes
  10. 10. #OwnYourDevelopment Change of Direction Exercises
  11. 11. Activity Total Time Rest Time Tempo Free Dribble – Warm Up 5 Mins 1 Min Rest Start Slow & Progress Speed Zig-Zag Dribble 8 Mins 3 Min work – 1 Min Rest Repeat Twice Medium to High Ladder Dribble 8 Mins 1 min Work – 1.5 Min Rest Repeat Three times High Figure 8 Dribble 8 Mins 2 Min Work – 30 Seconds Rest Repeat Three times Medium to High 360 Degree 8 Mins 30 Seconds work – 15 Seconds Rest Repeat 6 Times High “X” Dribble 8 Mins 30 Seconds work – 15 Seconds Rest Repeat 6 Times High 4 Gates 8 Mins 30 Seconds work – 15 Seconds Rest Repeat 6 Times High Changes of Direction Overview Choose the exercises for your session today Equipment: 1 Ball 8 Cones Open Area (Indoor or Outdoor)
  12. 12. Zig Zag Dribble Player dribbles in Zig Zag Direction – The player changes direction at each cone and switches feet – Once player has completed the zig-zag, they dribble back to the front 8 Minutes Ladder Dribble 4 Cones are set up – 5 yards apart between the cones – Once a player dribbles to a cone they change direction and return back to the 1st Cone – After each time they return back to the 1st Cone, the player dribbles to the next cone (1-2, 1-3, 1-4). 8 Minutes Figure 8 Player dribbles in Figure 8 Direction as outlined in diagram above – Always dribble through the 2 cones and manipulate the ball around the 2nd cone – After each Rep, switch dribbling foot 8 Minutes 360 Degree Player dribbles in Figure 8 Direction as outlined in diagram above – Always dribble through the 2 cones and manipulate the ball around the 2nd cone – After each Rep, switch dribbling foot 8 Minutes
  13. 13. “X” Dribble Player in the sequence shown in the diagram (1-4). At each corner of the square, the player is to perform a change of direction (Chop or Turn). Repeat 10 Times & Use both feet. 8 Minutes 4 Gates Player Dribbles through the gate and Changes Direction/Speed to attack another gate – Change up the pattern of the 4 Gates you dribble through and track your time – Repeat 10 Times & Use both feet. 8 Minutes
  14. 14. #OwnYourDevelopment Ball Control Exercises
  15. 15. Activity Total Time Rest Time Tempo Free Dribble – Warm Up 5 Mins 1 Min Rest Start Slow & Progress Speed Aerial Control 8 Mins Continuous Medium Wall Work 8 Mins Continuous Medium Juggling 8 Mins Continuous Low Aerial Challenge - Outdoor 8 Mins Continuous Low First Touch Challenge 8 Mins 3 Mins Work – 1 Min Rest Repeat Twice Medium Rebounder 8 Mins 3 Mins Work – 1 Min Rest Repeat Twice Medium Ball Control Overview Choose the exercises for your session today Equipment: 1 Ball Wall or Rebounder Open Area (Indoor or Outdoor)
  16. 16. Aerial Control Player Kicks the ball up in the air and must control the ball with their first touch – Try to keep the exercise it continuous by using your feet to restart the repetitions 8 Minutes Wall Work Player uses the wall to rebound the ball – Control with one foot and pass with the other – Then progress to one touch passing in a continuous tempo against the wall 8 Minutes Juggling Player Juggles the ball only with their feet or thigh – Count how many ball contacts you can make without the ball hitting the ground – Try to switch feet after every ball contact – Then try to go Left Foot  Left Thigh  Right Foot  Right Thigh & Repeat 8 Minutes Aerial Challenge Player kicks the ball high into Air – Player then chases the ball down and must control the ball with their first touch before the ball drops to the ground – Use different controlling surfaces – Aim is to control the ball on first touch and keep the ball close to you after receiving. 8 Minutes
  17. 17. First Touch Challenge Player passes the ball against the wall – Player then turns on 1st touch from the rebound pass and dribbles through the gate to then repeat the action – Use both feet – Vary first touch turn (Inside foot, outside foot, flick turns) 8 Minutes The Rebounder Player passes the ball against the wall – Player then controls the ball across the two cones to passes against the wall again and repeat the action – Try to control the ball with one foot and pass with the other – Vary controlling surface using both feet 8 Minutes
  18. 18. #OwnYourDevelopment Turning with the Ball
  19. 19. Activity Total Time Rest Time Tempo Free Dribble – Warm Up 5 Mins 1 Min Rest Start Slow & Progress Speed Double Box 10 Mins 1.5 min work – 1 min rest Repeat Four Times Medium to High Triangle 8 Mins 1.5 min work – 1 min rest Repeat Four Times Medium to High Star 8 Mins 1.5 min work – 1 min rest Repeat Four Time Medium to High Double Triangle 8 Mins 30 Seconds work – 15 Seconds Rest Repeat 6 Times High “X” Dribble 8 Mins 30 Seconds work – 15 Seconds Rest Repeat 6 Times High Turning with the ball Overview Choose the exercises for your session today Equipment: 1 Ball 8 Cones Open Area (Indoor or Outdoor)
  20. 20. Double Box Player across to opposite box – Once arriving in the box, Player turns and goes back to opposite box & repeats – Work for 1.5 mins & Rest for 1 Min – Repeat Four Times 10 Minutes Triangle Player dribbles to the right side triangle point, once arriving at the cone the player turns and returns to the starting point and then turns and goes to the opposite point of the triangle – Work for 1.5 mins & Rest for 1 min – Repeat Four Times 10 Minutes Star Set as per diagram – Player performs turns at every cone within the STAR – Vary turns at each cone – After completing the full circuit, player rest for 1 min & repeat – Aim to get 4 repetitions 10 Minutes Vary Turns during the exercises: - Cruyff Turn - Outside Turn - Inside Turn - Sole Turn - Overstep & Turn - Drag Back - Outside/Inside Chops - - ”V” Drags Double Triangle Player dribbles to opposite side triangle – Once inside the triangle player performs two turns through the sides of the triangle – Once the turns are complete, player dribbles to opposite side to repeat the action 10 Minutes Player in the sequence shown in the diagram (1-4). At each corner of the square, the player is to perform a change of direction (Chop or Turn). Repeat 10 Times & Use both feet. 8 Minutes “X” Dribble
  21. 21. #OwnYourDevelopment Physical Activity
  22. 22. Contact your individual coach or club directors with questions: Directors@TecumsehSoccerClub.com #PLAYATHOME PHYSICAL ACTIVITIES See the physical activities below and chose the workouts/exercises to try as your physical activity component of the training day. Get creative, there are many great speed, agility and active ideas online as well. This is just a list to get you started. Try them all, share your favorites and challenge your teammates and coaches to keep up! For an introduction to Physical Literacy for young children, please visit the PLAY program website: https://play.physicalliteracy.ca/play-video-resources Also, use the PLAYFun playlist for physical activity ideas: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbBtUQP_hqz7JLidQ7Vj3ERKulela3yb For more, try 5 Athletic Republic Workouts: Found on Athletic Republic Youtube Page: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCe8Wh0gJ3wsO7SIeGr848gg 1. “Core”antine Workout: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i0o7abWwYvY 2. Strength Workout: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h4zEJzkiMIA&t=484s 3. 18 minute Core Workout: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jfNfUU5OOrs&t=81s 4. Plyometric Workout: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=miVtz-PwfUc&t=175s 5. Stretching and Mobility: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kb1rEmITe70 Endurance Workouts A Layout: 30 yard space marked at each end (preferably grass) – ALWAYS START AT ONE END. Description: Endurance/Strength 40 Minute routine: 4 minute warm-up jog & 4 minute cool down/stretch. Work for 3 minutes & rest for 1 minute between activities – Complete following set TWICE: Act 1. 20 Mountain Climbers; jog to other end; 15 crunches; REPEAT CONTINUOSLY FOR 3 MIN Act 2. 10 Burpees; shuffle to other end; 15 squats; REPEAT CONTINUOSLY FOR 3 MIN Act 3. 10 Jump Squats; Forward Lunges to other end; 10 Push-ups; REPEAT FOR 3 MIN Act 4. 10 Skater Jumps; medium/hard run; Plank w/ alternating leg lift (10 each); REPEAT 3 MIN *** Endurance workout is designed to do within the safety of your own property according with government safety guidelines.
  23. 23. Contact your individual coach or club directors with questions: Directors@TecumsehSoccerClub.com #PLAYATHOME PHYSICAL ACTIVITIES Agility Workouts: 20-25 minutes (choose activity on your own, but vary the activities) Agility Workout 1 Ladder Exercises: Set up 12 cones (or other markers) one yard apart for 12 yards or actual agility ladder * There are many movements. Either look them up or get creative with what you have done in the past (or can make up). If using cones, just go between/over cones as if you are going side to side/over each square of the ladder. ** also use Footwork/Coerver movements with ball up/down the cone line to improve agility with ball Agility Workout 2 A. Box Drill: 3 sets x 4 reps; Juggle 2 min between sets • Set up 4 cones 5 yards apart in a square. Start at bottom right cone. Sprint to top right, shuffle to top left, backpedal to bottom left, and turn and sprint to where you started for the finish. Each set start twice at bottom right, and twice at bottom left to balance the movements • Can do an extra set or some reps with a ball for variety. Touch ball on every stride with laces on sprints. Roll ball on shuffle, and pull ball with alternating feet on backpedal B. Shuffle, Shuffle Sprint: 3 sets x 2 reps on each side; Rest 1-2 minutes between sets • Pick a starting location. Side shuffle rapidly for 5 yards then face forward and sprint for 10 yards Agility Workout 3 A. T-Drill: 3 sets x 4 reps per direction; Juggle 2 minutes between sets • Set up a cone series in the form of a T. Start at the bottom, sprint to the top, shuffle to the right side of the T, then shuffle to the left, then back to center, and then backpedal to the start. That is one rep. B. Cone Ladder Drill: 3 sets x 4 reps per direction; Rest 1-2 minutes between sets • Set up cones. Sprint 5 yards forward, cut right and sprint 5 yards (right), cut left and sprint 5 yards (forward), cut left and sprint 5 yards (left), cut right and sprint 5 yards (forward) to the finish. Turn and repeat in opposite direction.
  24. 24. Contact your individual coach or club directors with questions: Directors@TecumsehSoccerClub.com #PLAYATHOME PHYSICAL ACTIVITIES Agility Workouts: 20-25 minutes (choose activity on your own, but vary the activities) Agility workout 4 A. L Drill: 3 sets x 4 reps per direction; Juggle 2 minutes between sets • Set up 3 cones 5 yards apart in an L shape. Starting at the first cone, sprint to the middle cone, touch the cone, sprint back to the first cone and touch the first cone with the same hand you used to touch the middle cone. Sprint back around the middle cone, and figure 8 around the far cone. Sprint back around the middle cone, and finish by running past the starting cone. See link for a visual demo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8p7ceGqaLTc B. Lateral Jumps: 8 sets x 20 seconds; rest 1-2 minutes between sets • Take one lateral jump to the right, step, and perform one more lateral jump to the right. Repeat sequence to your left. Do as many reps as you can in 20 seconds. *FOCUS on your form and landing (knees, hip and ankles bent while not buckling in your knees) Flexibility, Stability and Injury Prevention A priority in your training during isolation should also be flexibility, stability and injury prevention (especially our older players). There are many resources available for great flexibility, stretching and stability. The base for soccer is the FIFA 11+ warmup and workout. Try these two links for description of the program: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWrJzdUX9i5ywhgsDGJcrLiZYoltVmn_h and https://youtu.be/4HYcUd2L7FU In addition, a great opportunity has been provided by Trainer/Coach Shane Topalovic from Next Level Athletics. He provides 3x workouts live on his Facebook and Instagram page every Monday, Wednesday and Friday @ 9:15 AM. Add @nxlathletics on IG or Shane on FB: https://www.facebook.com/shane.topalovic Finally, we suggest trying flexibility exercises such as yoga. Our local friends at Modo Yoga are streaming live sessions everyday at 10:00 am and 2:30 pm. Try it out: https://www.facebook.com/modoyogawindsor/
  25. 25. #OwnYourDevelopment Journal Reflection Questions
  26. 26. Contact your individual coach or club directors with questions: Directors@TecumsehSoccerClub.com #PLAYATHOME WEEKLY JOURNAL QUESTIONS Complete 3 Journal/Reflection Questions Each Week Week of Journal #1 Journal #2 Journal #3 Week 5 (April 20, 2020) Theme: Growth (continued) What did I learn today? Name one thing that I learned today and describe how it will make me a better person or player, or friend. What is one thing I can focus on learning tomorrow? How did I grow today and become a better soccer player or person? Describe how and why. What is one cool thing that I can teach someone else today so that I can help them learn? Is it a new soccer move? Is it something you read in a book? Is it something you learned from school? Week 6 (April 27, 2020) Theme: Social How can I connect with a friend today? (If it's someone's birthday, can I give them a call to wish them a happy birthday? Has it been a few days since you talked to a friend from school....can you message them and see how they are doing?) What types of things stress you out and make you angry? Why do you think they do that? What helps you deal with this stress....is it talking to certain friends? Is it playing a sport? Is it going for a walk? Describe how you've used one of these strategies to overcome stress recently? What friends am I grateful for? Why are you grateful for them? How can you let them know today? Week 7 (May 4, 2020) Theme: Gratitude Who can you forgive today? Who are you angry or frustrated with? Describe why you are grateful for this person or persons instead. Name three things about yourself that you are grateful for. Be descriptive and explain why Name three people outside of your family that you are grateful for? Why are you grateful for them and how you can show them your gratitude? Week 8 (May 11, 2020) Theme: Gratitude (continued) What am I grateful for today? Name three people who you are grateful for today. How can you show each person your gratitude this week? Did you try it? What was their reaction? How did it make you feel? What am I grateful for today? Name three things about yourself that you are grateful for. They can be physical, mental, social, etc. Why are you grateful for these qualities? What am I grateful for today? Name three actions of others that made me feel grateful? What about them made me feel grateful? Week 9 (May 18, 2020) Theme: Self- Awareness How are you feeling today? (Tired, happy, sad, bored). Why? What is causing you to feel this way? Describe where your feelings are coming from. Who is someone you look up to? What about them do you value? Why are they are role model for you? Describe how you learned from them and changed your behaviors because of them. What did you eat today? List everything that you remember. How did it make you feel? Did it give you energy...did it make you want to take a nap? What's your favorite meal before a soccer game and why? Does it give you energy, is it a ritual?
  27. 27. QUESTIONS? FEEDBACK? Contact your individual coach or TSC club directors with questions: Directors@TecumsehSoccerClub.com Thank you to club leaders, collaborators and everyone sharing their expertise and passion for soccer during this time. We would especially like to thank our friends at Nationals Soccer, Brampton SC and Pickering FC for assistance and aspects of content in this program.

