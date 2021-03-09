https://read.fullebook.space/B073YG2HZZ ✔This book is a great asset to all men who need to make their own health a priority."?Joe Gibbs⭐ NFL Hall of Fame coach and owner of 4x NASCAR champion Joe Gibbs Racing❤Everything you need to know about men's health in one handy package.In their decades of clinical practice⭐ Dr. Neil Baum and Dr. Scott Miller have treated sexual problems⭐ prostate problems⭐ urinary leakage⭐ pelvic pain⭐ urinary tract infections⭐ and questions about infertility. They have seen countless male patients describe the problem simply as "something's not right down there⭐" either because they are embarrassed about the issues or unaware of them. How's It Hanging? provides an easy-to-read guide to men's health. It is a sorely needed reference⭐ during their lifetime 50 percent of men will have one of more of the conditions discussed in the book. With an appropriate use of humor⭐ analogies⭐ illustrations⭐ and case examples⭐ the doctors share their knowledge of the penis⭐ prostate⭐ and testicles. They start with a discussion of male anatomy⭐ covering the different organs⭐ tubes⭐ and hormones. They then move on to cover various problems⭐ including erectile dysfunction⭐ premature ejaculation⭐ cancer⭐ testosterone deficiency⭐ STDs⭐ and how they can be treated.How's It Hanging? will help men make informed decisions about their medical care. Instead of suffering in silence⭐ they will be more likely to discuss these issues with their friends and family and seek help when needed. And they will be better patients⭐ able to communicate with their physicians about what's going on "down there."