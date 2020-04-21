Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
La gran señal (13, 14-23) 14 Pero cuando veáis la abominación de la desolación erigida donde no debe (el que lea, que enti...
19 Porque aquellos días habrá una tribulación cual no la hubo desde el principio de la creación, que hizo Dios, hasta el p...
Este pasaje está todo él configurado bajo determinados oráculos del libro de Daniel. Según él se profanará el santuario in...
Como es lógico Jesús no va a responder en ese sentido. La ciudad va a ser destruida, pero no va haber intervención alguna ...
El pasaje suscita muchas preguntas: ¿Habló Jesús de la destrucción de la ciudad? Y si lo hizo, ¿en qué sentido?. Solamente...
Con la desaparición del Bautista, Israel carece de sentido. Por tanto, Jesús en su vida prepascual se ha tenido que ver ob...
Es una advertencia a sus discípulos preocupados por la fecha del final de los tiempos. Algunos consejos que se dan a los q...
También se ha querido determinar aquí a qué falsos profetas. Ignoramos si quiere referirse a algún personaje histórico en ...
Todo el discurso parte y se enhebra en el hecho de que Jesús tiene conciencia de que en él el A.T. ha llegado a su final. ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Marcos 13, 14 23

22 views

Published on

La gran senal

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Marcos 13, 14 23

  1. 1. La gran señal (13, 14-23) 14 Pero cuando veáis la abominación de la desolación erigida donde no debe (el que lea, que entienda), entonces, los que estén en Judea, huyan a los montes; 15 el que esté en el terrado, no baje ni entre a recoger algo de su casa, 16 y el que esté por el campo, no regrese en busca de su manto. 17 ¡Ay de las que estén encinta o criando en aquellos días! 18 Orad para que no suceda en invierno.
  2. 2. 19 Porque aquellos días habrá una tribulación cual no la hubo desde el principio de la creación, que hizo Dios, hasta el presente, ni la volverá a haber. 20 Y si el Señor no abreviase aquellos días, no se salvaría nadie, pero en atención a los elegidos que él escogió, ha abreviado los días.21 Entonces, si alguno os dice: ‘Mirad, el Cristo aquí’, ‘Miradlo allí’, no lo creáis.22 Pues surgirán falsos cristos y falsos profetas y realizarán señales y prodigios con el propósito de engañar, si fuera posible, a los elegidos. 23 Vosotros, pues, estad sobre aviso; mirad que os lo he predicho todo.
  3. 3. Este pasaje está todo él configurado bajo determinados oráculos del libro de Daniel. Según él se profanará el santuario instaurando en el altar un ídolo (la abominación de la desolación). Se da así principio a la guerra contra los santos. Al final, intervendrá Dios y restituirá al pueblo. ¿Estaba en la mente de los discípulos este trasfondo de pensamiento cuando interrogan a Jesús acerca de la señal (13, 4)? En este caso los discípulos aceptarían la destrucción del templo como paso previo para la intervención final de Dios, que volvería a poner en pie a Israel. Ésta parece ser la actitud de los Doce a lo largo del evangelio y que queda reflejada muy claramente en los Hechos de los Apóstoles.
  4. 4. Como es lógico Jesús no va a responder en ese sentido. La ciudad va a ser destruida, pero no va haber intervención alguna de Dios para restituir a Israel. La destrucción de la ciudad es el síntoma de un mundo que se está descomponiendo. La fuerza del evangelio le irá penetrando. Pero al igual que en el libro de Daniel habrá una intervención, no para restaurar a Israel, sino para salvar a los seguidores de Jesús.
  5. 5. El pasaje suscita muchas preguntas: ¿Habló Jesús de la destrucción de la ciudad? Y si lo hizo, ¿en qué sentido?. Solamente al comienzo del discurso se habla del templo, del que no va a quedar piedra sobre piedra. Después ya a lo largo del discurso se ignora la cuestión del templo. Todo se puede explicar así: el Jesús histórico se experimentó y comprendió a sí mismo como novedad absoluta. Siente en sí una gran experiencia de majestad y percibe que con él han llegado los tiempos finales. Por otra parte, su evangelio constituye una novedad con respecto a Israel, al que no le queda con relación a Jesús otra función más que la de precursor; función que ejerce Juan Bautista.
  6. 6. Con la desaparición del Bautista, Israel carece de sentido. Por tanto, Jesús en su vida prepascual se ha tenido que ver obligado a explicar muchas veces ante sus discípulos el sentido de Israel. Su convicción no ha podido ser otra que las instituciones de Israel ya no tenían sentido. En su autoafirmación como Hijo del Hombre ha encontrado en los textos de Daniel su mejor referente, con los que ha logrado expresar su experiencia. Después de Pascua el evangelista ha encontrado nuevas luces. Pero el punto de referencia central ha sido el libro de Daniel32. Por otra parte, no hay que olvidar que, como hemos dicho, éste es un discurso que corresponde a Jesús en estado de Resucitado; es el discurso del Resucitado a su comunidad.
  7. 7. Es una advertencia a sus discípulos preocupados por la fecha del final de los tiempos. Algunos consejos que se dan a los que están en la ciudad para que se salven, son de sentido común y sólo quieren poner de relieve la magnitud de la catástrofe y la prisa que deben darse para evitarla. No es improbable que nos encontremos aquí con una segunda intención de Marcos para disuadir a los dirigentes judeo-cristianos de todo protagonismo en la comunidad. Con estos sucesos se demostraba claramente que a Israel no le quedaba ya ningún privilegio33. Pero, dentro de la catástrofe que se avecina, Dios reserva un cuidado especial para sus elegidos. Ante el miedo y terror que va a suscitar tanto dolor, los elegidos pueden sentirse tentados de dar fe a los falsos mesías que van a surgir35. Al hablar del Cristo, el evangelio de Marcos se sitúa claramente en la perspectiva de la resurrección.
  8. 8. También se ha querido determinar aquí a qué falsos profetas. Ignoramos si quiere referirse a algún personaje histórico en particular. Pero sus afirmaciones entran dentro del contexto del suceso escatológico del que viene hablando. Al igual que en el A.T. en la época, de Jeremías, surgieron falsos profetas, también en el contexto de una catástrofe nacional, del mismo modo acontecerá ahora. Es algo que necesariamente tiene que suceder. El final de Israel es como un inmenso dolor de parto que abre el camino al resurgimiento de una nueva humanidad. Va a surgir algo totalmente nuevo: por ello no debe quedar en pie nada de lo anterior. Si Jerusalén había pasado por pruebas muy duras y severas a lo largo de su historia, ahora que han llegado los tiempos últimos la prueba final va a ser mucho más dolorosa y grave.
  9. 9. Todo el discurso parte y se enhebra en el hecho de que Jesús tiene conciencia de que en él el A.T. ha llegado a su final. Por eso el discurso se elabora en presente. Después de Jesús no hay espacio intermedio. Israel ha llegado a su término. Esto es lo que no alcanzaban a comprender sus discípulos. De ahí, el aviso de Jesús de que no hagan caso a los falsos Mesías que inevitablemente van a aparecer. ¿Qué tipo de mensaje era el de estos falsos mesías?37 Sin duda, el de que Israel iba a ser restablecido; que la catástrofe presente era la señal de que pondría en pie de nuevo a Israel una intervención grandiosa de Dios. Pero Jesús les advierte a los suyos que Israel ha llegado a su final. La idea de que los profetas ejecutaron señales y prodigios también se halla dentro de lo que se dice de los profetas falsos. Seguimos en un lenguaje común a este tipo de discursos. Crecerá el entusiasmo mesiánico, y la esperanza en la llegada del Mesías será el último agarradero. Pero Jesús advertirá claramente que se trata de un falso mesianismo.

×