Unidad 3 interes compuesto no 2

MATEMÁTICAS FINANCIERAS Tasas de Interés Carlos Mario Morales C
Contenido temático  Tasa de interés Nominal  Tasa de Interés efectiva  Conversión de tasa nominal a tasa efectiva y vic...
Concepto: Es una tasa de interés de referencia que representa la tasa que se cobra a un capital en un año; cuando los inte...
Es la tasa de interés que efectivamente se cobra por un periodo de tiempo; de esta forma, la tasa corresponderá a un perio...
$1000 10% 100 1000 Conversión de tasa nominal a tasa efectiva y viceversa La tasa Nominal es igual a la efectiva multiplic...
Conversión de tasa efectivas Equivalencia de Tasas: dos tasas efectivas son equivalentes cuando teniendo diferente efectiv...
En contraste con el interés 𝑖 (vencido), el interés anticipado se denomina 𝑖 𝑎. Cuando no hay una referencia específica, s...
Relación entre las tasas vencidas y anticipadas Equivalencia de Tasas: dos tasas efectivas son equivalentes cuando teniend...
Conversión entre tasa de Interés Existen innumerables situaciones de la vida cotidiana donde se hace necesario convertir l...
Conversión entre tasa de Interés Utilizando los modelos matemáticos vistos previamente se puede convertir cualquier tasa a...
Conversión entre tasa de Interés j11 2 3 4 i1 i2 j2 i1aj1a i2a j2a 5 6 7 8𝑖2 = 1 + 𝑖1 𝑛1 𝑛2 − 1 𝑖1𝑎 = 𝑗1𝑎 𝑚 𝑗2𝑎 = 𝑖2𝑎 × 𝑚
Finanzas del proyecto – Carlos Mario Morales C © 2017 Considerando el concepto de equivalencia entre valores financieros d...
Finanzas del proyecto – Carlos Mario Morales C © 2017 ∑ Ingresos = ∑ Ingresos (en ff) ∑ Obligaciones = ∑ Pagos (en ff) Ing...
Finanzas del proyecto – Carlos Mario Morales C © 2017 DTF: se define como el promedio ponderado semanal de las tasas de ca...
Finanzas del proyecto – Carlos Mario Morales C © 2017 La inflación es el fenómeno económico que representa el alza general...
Finanzas del proyecto – Carlos Mario Morales C © 2017 La inflación se calcula con base en los aumentos de los productos de...
Finanzas del proyecto – Carlos Mario Morales C © 2017 La devaluación es la perdida de valor de una moneda frente a otra. P...
Finanzas del proyecto – Carlos Mario Morales C © 2017 En el ejemplo anterior, la inversión gana dos tasas de interés por u...
Finanzas del proyecto – Carlos Mario Morales C © 2017 En los proyectos de inversión la rentabilidad real se ve afectada po...
Finanzas del proyecto – Carlos Mario Morales C © 2017 Muchos de los créditos que se adquieren en el sector financiero comú...
Finanzas del proyecto – Carlos Mario Morales C © 2017 Son letras de cambio, respaldadas por una entidad financiera, con ca...
Finanzas del proyecto – Carlos Mario Morales C © 2017 1. Una empresa realiza inversiones por $100´000.000 y $300´000.000 e...
Finanzas del proyecto – Carlos Mario Morales C © 2017 3. Un empresario establece una fiducia por $65´000.000 el 15 de sept...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Unidad 3 interes compuesto no 2

48 views

Published on

Unidad 3 -tasa de interes

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
48
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
6
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Unidad 3 interes compuesto no 2

  1. 1. MATEMÁTICAS FINANCIERAS Tasas de Interés Carlos Mario Morales C
  2. 2. Contenido temático  Tasa de interés Nominal  Tasa de Interés efectiva  Conversión de tasa nominal a tasa efectiva y viceversa  Conversión de tasa efectiva a tasa efectiva  Ecuación de Valor Tasas de Interés
  3. 3. Concepto: Es una tasa de interés de referencia que representa la tasa que se cobra a un capital en un año; cuando los intereses se liquidan y capitalizan en un periodo determinado. De esta forma, pueden existir varias tasas nominales, dependiendo del periodo de capitalización: nominal-mensual, nominal-semestral, nominal-anual, etc. La tasa nominal se representa con la letra j Denominación: Se nombra con el valor y las letras N o C (que indica que es nominal), seguida de una letra que indica el periodo de capitalización. Ejemplos: 40%CT o 40%NT Tasa de Interés Nominal
  4. 4. Es la tasa de interés que efectivamente se cobra por un periodo de tiempo; de esta forma, la tasa corresponderá a un periodo (n) y se representa por una letra 𝑖 Si “𝑛” son trimestres entonces, la tasa será 𝑋% Efectivo Trimestral (ET) Si “𝑛” son meses entonces, la tasa será 𝑋% Efectivo Mensual (EM) Si “𝑛” son semestres entonces, la tasa será 𝑋% Efectivo semestral (ES) Si “𝑛” es anual se puede omitir el calificativo, es decir: 𝑋% Efectivo (E o EA) Tasa de Interés Efectiva
  5. 5. $1000 10% 100 1000 Conversión de tasa nominal a tasa efectiva y viceversa La tasa Nominal es igual a la efectiva multiplicada por el número de periodos (m) de capitalización que hay en un año 𝐽 = 𝑖 × 𝑚 La tasa efectiva es igual a la Nominal dividido por el número de periodos (m) de capitalización que hay en un año 𝑖 = 𝑗 𝑚
  6. 6. Conversión de tasa efectivas Equivalencia de Tasas: dos tasas efectivas son equivalentes cuando teniendo diferente efectividad producen el mismo monto al final del año. Igualando estas dos ecuaciones y despejando 𝑖1 se obtiene que: 𝑉𝐹 = (1 + 𝑖1) 𝑛1 𝑉𝐹 = (1 + 𝑖2) 𝑛2 𝑖1 = (1 + 𝑖2) 𝑛2 𝑛1−1 𝑖2 tasa efectiva conocida 𝑖1 tasa efectiva desconocida 𝑛1 Periodo de capitalización de la tasa desconocida 𝑛2 Periodo de capitalización de la tasa conocida
  7. 7. En contraste con el interés 𝑖 (vencido), el interés anticipado se denomina 𝑖 𝑎. Cuando no hay una referencia específica, se supone que la tasa de interés será siempre vencida Modelo matemático 𝑖 = 𝑖 𝑎 1 − 𝑖 𝑎 Despejando 𝑖 𝑎 en función de 𝑖 entonces se obtiene: 𝑖 𝑎 = 𝑖 1 + 𝑖 Equivalencia entre tasas efectivas anticipadas y vencidas
  8. 8. Relación entre las tasas vencidas y anticipadas Equivalencia de Tasas: dos tasas efectivas son equivalentes cuando teniendo diferente efectividad producen el mismo monto al final del año. Igualando estas dos ecuaciones y despejando 𝑖1 se obtiene que: 𝑉𝐹 = (1 + 𝑖1) 𝑛1 𝑉𝐹 = (1 + 𝑖2) 𝑛2 𝑖1 = (1 + 𝑖2) 𝑛2 𝑛1−1
  9. 9. Conversión entre tasa de Interés Existen innumerables situaciones de la vida cotidiana donde se hace necesario convertir la tasa de interés dada a otra denominación con el fin de poder comparar para la toma de decisiones o simplemente realizar cálculos. Se pueden tener varias posibilidades, así: 1. Una tasa nominal a otra 2. Nominal a Efectiva vencida 3. Nominal a efectiva anticipada 4. Efectiva vencida a Nominal 5. Efectiva anticipada a Nominal 6. Efectiva a efectiva 7. Efectiva vencida a efectiva anticipada 8. Efectiva anticipada a efectiva vencida
  10. 10. Conversión entre tasa de Interés Utilizando los modelos matemáticos vistos previamente se puede convertir cualquier tasa a cualquier base siguiendo los pasos que se ilustran en las siguientes graficas: j1 i1 i2 j2 1 2 3 4 𝑖2 = 1 + 𝑖1 𝑛1 𝑛2 − 1
  11. 11. Conversión entre tasa de Interés j11 2 3 4 i1 i2 j2 i1aj1a i2a j2a 5 6 7 8𝑖2 = 1 + 𝑖1 𝑛1 𝑛2 − 1 𝑖1𝑎 = 𝑗1𝑎 𝑚 𝑗2𝑎 = 𝑖2𝑎 × 𝑚
  12. 12. Finanzas del proyecto – Carlos Mario Morales C © 2017 Considerando el concepto de equivalencia entre valores financieros de una operación financiera; es posible igualar los valores de la operación en una fecha determinada, la cual se denomina fecha focal (ff). Fecha Focal: es una fecha cualquiera en la cual se da la igualdad entre ingresos y egresos. La fecha focal se define libremente a criterio del analista; en las ecuaciones se representan como ff, y gráficamente como una línea interrumpida perpendicular a la línea del tiempo, cruzando por el periodo escogido Principio Fundamental: se establece que para toda operación financiera la sumatoria de los Ingresos debe ser igual a la sumatoria de los egresos en la fecha focal; o lo que es igual la suma de las obligaciones igual a la suma de los pagos Ecuaciones de Valor
  13. 13. Finanzas del proyecto – Carlos Mario Morales C © 2017 ∑ Ingresos = ∑ Ingresos (en ff) ∑ Obligaciones = ∑ Pagos (en ff) Ingresos Egresos Fecha Focal ff Ecuaciones de Valor
  14. 14. Finanzas del proyecto – Carlos Mario Morales C © 2017 DTF: se define como el promedio ponderado semanal de las tasas de captación de los certificados de depósito a 90 días pagando los intereses por anticipado; en los bancos, corporaciones financieras, compañías de financiamiento y corporaciones de ahorro y vivienda. TCC: es el promedio ponderado de las tasas de captación de los certificados a 90 días solo en las corporaciones financieras CDAT: depósitos a término fijo de menos de un mes Depósitos a termino fijo Aplicaciones de interés compuesto
  15. 15. Finanzas del proyecto – Carlos Mario Morales C © 2017 La inflación es el fenómeno económico que representa el alza general de los precios de una economía; por su parte, cuando se presenta una baja generalizada de precios el fenómeno se denomina deflación. La inflación se simboliza con la letra “𝑓”; la deflación estará representada por inflación negativa “ − 𝑓” La devaluación (𝐷𝑣) es la perdida de valor de una moneda frente a otra. Por ejemplo, hay devaluación del peso frente al dólar cuando hoy hay que pagar $1.800 pesos por un dólar y un tiempo más tarde su valor es $1.900 pesos Inflación y Devaluación Aplicaciones de interés compuesto
  16. 16. Finanzas del proyecto – Carlos Mario Morales C © 2017 La inflación se calcula con base en los aumentos de los productos de la canasta familiar, la cual es un conjunto de artículos previamente seleccionados que representan la totalidad de los productos de consumo. Todos los cambios de la canasta familiar se miden a través del IPC –Índice de Precios al Consumidor- En el sector empresarial la canasta familiar en vez de bienes de consumo incluye materias primas, salarios, servicios y demás materiales e insumos necesarios para la producción, en este caso la inflación de los productos se mide de acuerdo a las variaciones del IPP –Índice de precios al productor- el cual varía de acuerdo sector económico. La inflación se mide como una tasa efectiva anual Calculo de la Inflación Inflación y Devaluación
  17. 17. Finanzas del proyecto – Carlos Mario Morales C © 2017 La devaluación es la perdida de valor de una moneda frente a otra. Por ejemplo, hay devaluación del peso frente al dólar cuando hay que pagar $1.800 pesos por un dólar y un tiempo más tarde hay que pagar $1.900 pesos por el mismo dólar; para calcular la devaluación se procede como sigue: 𝐷𝑒𝑣𝑎𝑙𝑢𝑎𝑐𝑖ó𝑛 = 1.900 − 1.800 1.800 = 0,0555 = 5,55% En este caso, se dice que hubo una devaluación del 5,5% del peso con respecto al dólar En general la 𝐷𝑣 se calcula como: 𝐷𝑣 = 𝑇𝐶𝑓 − 𝑇𝐶𝑖 𝑇𝐶𝑖 = 𝐷𝑣% Calculo de la Devaluación Inflación y Devaluación
  18. 18. Finanzas del proyecto – Carlos Mario Morales C © 2017 En el ejemplo anterior, la inversión gana dos tasas de interés por un lado la tasa de interés reconocida por el banco y por otro lado la tasa de devaluación del peso con respecto al dólar. En estos casos cuando se combina una tasa i1 y una tasa i2, se puede determinar una tasa combinada que reúne ambas tasa de interés. A continuación se deduce la formula del interés combinado: Para un peso sometido a una tasa de interés i1, durante un periodo, el valor final será: 1 + 𝑖1 Si este valor resultante se somete a una tasa de interés i2, también durante de un periodo, el valor final será: 1 + 𝑖1 × 1 + 𝑖2 El monto final, aplicando una tasa de interés combinada, durante un periodo, se tiene: 1 + 𝑖 𝑐 Igualando las dos expresiones anteriores, se tiene: 1 + 𝑖 𝑐 = 1 + 𝑖1 × 1 + 𝑖2 Al despejar 𝑖 𝑐, se obtiene: 𝑖 𝑐 = 𝑖1 + 𝑖2 + 𝑖1 × 𝑖2 Tasas combinadas
  19. 19. Finanzas del proyecto – Carlos Mario Morales C © 2017 En los proyectos de inversión la rentabilidad real se ve afectada por la inflación. para calcular la rentabilidad real se puede hacer uso de la formula de tasas combinadas, considerando que la tasa combinada se compone de la tasa real y la tasa causada por la inflación 𝑖 = 𝑖 𝑟 + 𝑓 + 𝑖 𝑟 × 𝑓 Despejando 𝑖 𝑟, se obtiene: 𝑖 𝑟 = 𝑖 − 𝑓 1 + 𝑓 𝑖 𝑟 se conoce como tasa deflactada Tasas deflactadas
  20. 20. Finanzas del proyecto – Carlos Mario Morales C © 2017 Muchos de los créditos que se adquieren en el sector financiero comúnmente se pactan a una tasa de interés principal más unos puntos adicionales; a estos puntos adicionales se les denomina “SPREAD”. Cuando la tasa de interés principal esta dada por una tasa efectiva, para calcular la tasa pactada, es decir la principal más el SPREAD, se utiliza la formula de tasas combinadas; por su parte, cuando la tasa principal se expresa como un interés nominal, entonces simplemente se suman la tasa principal y el SPREAD. En general la inflación se expresa como una tasa efectiva anual, el DTF y el TCC como un interés nominal Tasas Referenciadas
  21. 21. Finanzas del proyecto – Carlos Mario Morales C © 2017 Son letras de cambio, respaldadas por una entidad financiera, con cargo a un proveedor de bienes; a través de ellas la entidad asegura el pago al momento del vencimiento. En general, su plazo es menor a un año; no son divisibles y no son gravables en el mercado primario. Las Aceptaciones reciben el nombre de bancarias cuando son respaldadas por los bancos, y financieras cuando su respaldo proviene de otras entidades financieras Aceptaciones Bancarias y financieras Aplicaciones de interés compuesto Banco /Entidad Expide aceptacion a solicitud de un Comerciante Comerciante recibe la aceptación del Banco Proveedor recibe aceptacion del comerciante como respaldo a una compra OTC mercado extrabursatil; donde se puede descontar Aceptación Bolsa Mercado Bursatil donde se puede descontar la aceptacion
  22. 22. Finanzas del proyecto – Carlos Mario Morales C © 2017 1. Una empresa realiza inversiones por $100´000.000 y $300´000.000 en Enero y Mayo respectivamente del año 2005; como rendimiento a dicha inversión recibe a partir de Enero del 2006, cada seis meses durante ocho años, la suma de $55´000.000. A través de una gráfica de flujo de caja ilustre la operación financiera 2. Un concesionario de vehículos, que utiliza interés exacto, ofrece su último modelo que tiene un valor de $80´000.000 con el siguiente plan de financiación: la mitad de contado y el resto se paga dentro de un año. ¿Qué tasa de interés está cobrando el concesionario a un cliente que compra el vehículo el 1 de agosto del 2011, si este debe pagar $52´000.000 al cabo del año? Ejercicios
  23. 23. Finanzas del proyecto – Carlos Mario Morales C © 2017 3. Un empresario establece una fiducia por $65´000.000 el 15 de septiembre del 2011 ¿Durante cuánto deberá mantenerla establecida, para al final recibir $72´000.000; si la entidad reconoce interés exacto y una tasa de interés simple del 1,4% mensual. 4. ¿Cuánto deberá ahorrar una familia el día de hoy en una entidad bancaria, para pagar la cuota inicial de un apartamento, $18´000.000, el 25 de octubre del 2012, si la entidad reconoce una tasa de interés simple del 0,8% mensual? 5. Una persona compra una cocina a crédito; si la tasa de interés simple que cobra el comerciante es 1,2% mensual ¿Cuál será el valor de la cocina de contado, si la persona paga al cabo de tres meses la suma de $2´850.000? Ejercicios

×