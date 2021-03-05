-
GREATER ACCURACY when using SMALLER DIAMETER DIAGNOSTIC GUIDE SLEEVES Featuring:
Invivo5 Software
Bending Tool with updated Compound Bend Illustrations
# 23 Linear Correction : 0.5 mm offset
Angle Corrections: # 23 8° mesial / # 23 11° facial
# 25 Angle Correction: 9° facial
GUIDE POSTS:
2 mm x 15 mm guide post
2-Piece Straight (no offset) Guide Posts
2-Piece 0.5 mm Offset Guide Post
2-piece 3 mm upper removable part (URP)
GUIDE SLEEVES:
2 & 3 mm Diagnostic Guide Sleeve
5.0 mm Guide Sleeve
INSERTS:
1.6 & 2.6 mm press-fit inserts
DRILL - 3/32” Drill
