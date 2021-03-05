Successfully reported this slideshow.
Guide Right™ Surgical Guide System 22255 GREATER ACCURACY when using smaller diameter DIAGNOSTIC GUIDE SLEEVES #25 #23 #25...
Guide Right™ Surgical Guide System FEATURING  2 - Piece Guide Post  2 mm Diagnostic Guide Sleeves  Invivo5 Software  B...
Guide Right™ Surgical Guide System FEATURING 2 mm Diagnostic Guide Sleeve 2 mm Upper Removable Part (URP) 2 - Piece Guide ...
▪ fabricate diagnostic guide ▪ evaluate ▪ correct  re-fabricate surgical guide ▪ verify ▪ place Guide Right™ Surgical Gui...
Patient Cast NOTE: narrow ridge 2 - 3 mm wide
• 3/32” holes were drilled in cast • 2-piece straight guide posts placed in holes
The cast was reduced in height to ensure placement in thicker portion of the ridge (about 3 mm apical to the crest) # 25 #...
• LOWER-PART with offset platform of Offset Guide Post • available in a series of offsets with 8 flat sides allowing corre...
2 mm guide sleeves with 2 mm 2-piece guide post upper removable part which centers the guide sleeve over the lower part of...
UV resin gel applied to capture cleats & light cured to form the DIAGNOSTIC guide
▪ fabricate diagnostic guide ▪ evaluate ▪ correct ▪ re-fabricate surgical guide ▪ verify ▪ place Guide Right™ Surgical Gui...
HOME POSITION # 23 axial cross sectional tangential volumetric See slideshow: https://www.slideshare.net/cmeitner NEW 2-Pi...
LINEAR CORRECTION: 0.5 mm # 23
LINEAR CORRECTION: 0.5 mm offset to distal # 23 axial cross sectional tangential A 0.5 mm offset guide post in used to mak...
2 Angle Corrections will be made to same 0.5 mm offset guide post 1st ANGLE CORRECTION: 8° mesial 2nd ANGLE CORRECTION: 11...
1st ANGLE CORRECTION: 8° mesial # 23
1st ANGLE CORRECTION: 8° mesial # 23 axial cross sectional tangential volumetric
1st ANGLE CORRECTION: 8° mesial # 23 tangential magnified
DéPlaque ▪ fabricate [diagnostic guide] ▪ evaluate ▪ correct ▪ re-fabricate [surgical guide] ▪ verify ▪ place Guide Right™...
Guide Right™ Bending Tool PREPARATION FOR 1st BEND # 23 1. Position 0.5 mm offset guide post in stylus slot with REGISTRAT...
Guide Right™ Bending Tool # 23 • Tighten STYLUS SET SCREW to secure post in stylus • With stylus, rotate the offset guide ...
Guide Right™ Bending Tool # 23 1st BEND: 8° Mesial 8° • Make the bend (8°) to the left (mesial direction) opposite from th...
2nd ANGLE CORRECTION: 8° mesial # 23
2nd ANGLE CORRECTION: 11° facial # 23 axial cross sectional tangential volumetric
ANGLE CORRECTION: 11° facial Corrections are easier to read in the software with the 2 mm DIAGNOSTIC guide sleeve cross se...
# 23 2nd Bend: 11° facial • Slide SUPPORT BAR down to support first 8° bend while making 11° bend • Tighten the SIDE CREWS...
2nd Bend Guide Right™ Bending Tool
CORRECTION: 8° mesial # 25
HOME POSITION # 25 axial cross sectional tangential volumetric All corrections are made from Invivo5 Home Position See sli...
ANGLE CORRECTION: 9° facial Correction angles are easier to measure in the 2 mm guide sleeve (thus more accurate placement...
Guide Right™ Bending Tool  8° mesial bend # 25 9° facial SINGLE BEND: 9° to the right
• Indication: Inadequate room for 4 incisors between the cupids • Decision: Restore with 3 incisors
DéPlaque ▪ fabricate [diagnostic guide] ▪ evaluate ▪ correct ▪ re-fabricate [surgical guide] ▪ verify ▪ place Guide Right™...
# 25 - 0.5 offset guide post # 23 – straight guide post Lubricate cast prior to adding Triad® gel
3 mm upper removable part (URP) placed on offset guide post 3 mm guide sleeve (cleats positioned lingual) placed over guid...
Wax added to stablize guide post & prevent rotation while Triad® gel is added to form the SURGICAL guide
• 3 mm guide sleeve placed over 3 mm upper removable part (URP) • UV light cured resin gel applied to capture cleats to fo...
SURGICAL guide with 3 mm guide sleeves lingual view facial view
DéPlaque ▪ fabricate [diagnostic guide] ▪ evaluate ▪ correct ▪ re-fabricate [surgical guide] ▪ verify ▪ place implants Gui...
Pre-op Clinical appearance
Crestal incision / flap reflection
SURGICAL GUIDE with 3 mm guide sleeves 1.6 & 2.6 mm press-fit inserts were used inside the 3 mm guide sleeves (not shown a...
2.9 mm Straumann implants
3 mm guide sleeves aligned with 2.9 mm X 11 mm Straumann implants
Final Placement
Custom Abutments occlusal view buccal view
Final Restorations by Dr. James Soltys
Stage 2 Surgery
Abutments
Restorations Buccal & Lingual view
Final Restorations (3 incisors )
GUIDE POSTS: • 2 mm x 15 mm guide post • 2-Piece Straight (no offset) Guide Posts • 2-Piece 0.5 mm Offset Guide Post • 2-p...
Get it right! Measure twice! Drill Once! 1. 1.585.924.3190 • www.deplaque.com A Geometric Approach to Guided Implant Surge...
Guide Right™ Angle & Linear Corrections Product Orders: 1.585.924.3190 • www.deplaque.com For a better understanding of • ...
Navigating the System 2-Piece Guide Post with Steps to Making a Surgical Guide featuring Invivo5 & Bending Tool FEBRUARY 2...
Overview of a Compound Bend Guide Right™ Bending Tool
Step 1 Position a straight or offset guide post in the STYLUS SLOT with REGISTRATION DOT (on post platform) VISIBLE Step 2...
2nd Bend Step 8 Loosen the SOCKET CAP SCREW & rotate the guide post 90° up away from the surface of the bending plate to r...
GREATER ACCURACY when using SMALLER DIAMETER DIAGNOSTIC GUIDE SLEEVES March 2021

15 views

Published on

GREATER ACCURACY when using SMALLER DIAMETER DIAGNOSTIC GUIDE SLEEVES Featuring:
Invivo5 Software
Bending Tool with updated Compound Bend Illustrations
# 23 Linear Correction : 0.5 mm offset
Angle Corrections: # 23 8° mesial / # 23 11° facial
# 25 Angle Correction: 9° facial
GUIDE POSTS:
2 mm x 15 mm guide post
2-Piece Straight (no offset) Guide Posts
2-Piece 0.5 mm Offset Guide Post
2-piece 3 mm upper removable part (URP)
GUIDE SLEEVES:
2 & 3 mm Diagnostic Guide Sleeve
5.0 mm Guide Sleeve
INSERTS:
1.6 & 2.6 mm press-fit inserts
DRILL - 3/32” Drill

Published in: Health & Medicine
GREATER ACCURACY when using SMALLER DIAMETER DIAGNOSTIC GUIDE SLEEVES March 2021

  1. 1. Guide Right™ Surgical Guide System 22255 GREATER ACCURACY when using smaller diameter DIAGNOSTIC GUIDE SLEEVES #25 #23 #25 #23 tutt
  2. 2. Guide Right™ Surgical Guide System FEATURING  2 - Piece Guide Post  2 mm Diagnostic Guide Sleeves  Invivo5 Software  Bending Tool with updated Compound Bend Illustrations # 23 Linear Correction  0.5 mm offset directed toward Angle Corrections  # 23 8° mesial  # 23 11° facial # 25 Angle Correction  9° facial
  3. 3. Guide Right™ Surgical Guide System FEATURING 2 mm Diagnostic Guide Sleeve 2 mm Upper Removable Part (URP) 2 - Piece Guide Post Lower Part (straight or offset) 2-Piece Guide Post
  4. 4. ▪ fabricate diagnostic guide ▪ evaluate ▪ correct  re-fabricate surgical guide ▪ verify ▪ place Guide Right™ Surgical Guide System
  5. 5. Patient Cast NOTE: narrow ridge 2 - 3 mm wide
  6. 6. • 3/32” holes were drilled in cast • 2-piece straight guide posts placed in holes
  7. 7. The cast was reduced in height to ensure placement in thicker portion of the ridge (about 3 mm apical to the crest) # 25 #23
  8. 8. • LOWER-PART with offset platform of Offset Guide Post • available in a series of offsets with 8 flat sides allowing corrections in 0.5 0.5 to 3.5 mm intervals in 8 directions to change the linear position of the surgical guide sleeve • 2 mm Guide Sleeve with cleat • often used for mini implant drills  TOP-PART of Offset Guide Post  Used to center a 2 mm guide sleeve over a straight or offset guide post lower-part.  Used for narrow alveolar ridge width  Frequently used with 1.5 mm drill for mini implants  Can be used for Diagnostic or Surgical guide Offset Guide Post ILLUSTRATION: Using the Offset Guide Post with the 2 mm Guide Sleeve
  9. 9. 2 mm guide sleeves with 2 mm 2-piece guide post upper removable part which centers the guide sleeve over the lower part of the guide post block-out wax applied lingual to posts
  10. 10. UV resin gel applied to capture cleats & light cured to form the DIAGNOSTIC guide
  11. 11. ▪ fabricate diagnostic guide ▪ evaluate ▪ correct ▪ re-fabricate surgical guide ▪ verify ▪ place Guide Right™ Surgical Guide System with software
  12. 12. HOME POSITION # 23 axial cross sectional tangential volumetric See slideshow: https://www.slideshare.net/cmeitner NEW 2-Piece Guide Post with Steps to Making a Surgical Guide featuring Invivo5 & 2018 Bullet Stylus November 2018
  13. 13. LINEAR CORRECTION: 0.5 mm # 23
  14. 14. LINEAR CORRECTION: 0.5 mm offset to distal # 23 axial cross sectional tangential A 0.5 mm offset guide post in used to make the linear correction
  15. 15. 2 Angle Corrections will be made to same 0.5 mm offset guide post 1st ANGLE CORRECTION: 8° mesial 2nd ANGLE CORRECTION: 11° facial # 23
  16. 16. 1st ANGLE CORRECTION: 8° mesial # 23
  17. 17. 1st ANGLE CORRECTION: 8° mesial # 23 axial cross sectional tangential volumetric
  18. 18. 1st ANGLE CORRECTION: 8° mesial # 23 tangential magnified
  19. 19. DéPlaque ▪ fabricate [diagnostic guide] ▪ evaluate ▪ correct ▪ re-fabricate [surgical guide] ▪ verify ▪ place Guide Right™ Surgical Guide System
  20. 20. Guide Right™ Bending Tool PREPARATION FOR 1st BEND # 23 1. Position 0.5 mm offset guide post in stylus slot with REGISTRATION DOT on post platform VISIBLE 2 Secure the guide post in the stylus by tightening the STYLUS SET SCREW. 3 Place 8 sided lower shaft of the guide post, secured in the stylus, into back hole in the block. 4 Rotate stylus 90° clockwise until verticle indicator line is facing you. 5 Tighten SOCKET CAP SCREW to secure the 8 sided post in the block
  21. 21. Guide Right™ Bending Tool # 23 • Tighten STYLUS SET SCREW to secure post in stylus • With stylus, rotate the offset guide post 90° clock wise until vertical indicator line on stylus is facing you. • Tighten SOCKET CAP SCREW to secure post in bending tool block Enlargement
  22. 22. Guide Right™ Bending Tool # 23 1st BEND: 8° Mesial 8° • Make the bend (8°) to the left (mesial direction) opposite from the direction from offset IN THIS CASE. • Loosen the SOCKET CAP SCREW
  23. 23. 2nd ANGLE CORRECTION: 8° mesial # 23
  24. 24. 2nd ANGLE CORRECTION: 11° facial # 23 axial cross sectional tangential volumetric
  25. 25. ANGLE CORRECTION: 11° facial Corrections are easier to read in the software with the 2 mm DIAGNOSTIC guide sleeve cross section magnified facial # 23
  26. 26. # 23 2nd Bend: 11° facial • Slide SUPPORT BAR down to support first 8° bend while making 11° bend • Tighten the SIDE CREWS • Loosen SOCKET CAP SCREW • ROTATE STYLUS 90° lifting it up from the plate surface • To make 11° facial bend, move the STYLUS to the right until it points to the 11° mark. • Loosen SOCKET CAP SCREW to release the corrected guide post from the BENDING BLOCK. • Loosen the STYLUS SET SCREW • Remove the compound bent guide post from the stylus. 8°
  27. 27. 2nd Bend Guide Right™ Bending Tool
  28. 28. CORRECTION: 8° mesial # 25
  29. 29. HOME POSITION # 25 axial cross sectional tangential volumetric All corrections are made from Invivo5 Home Position See slideshow: https://www.slideshare.net/cmeitner NEW 2-Piece Guide Post with Steps to Making a Surgical Guide featuring Invivo5 & 2018 Bullet Stylus November 2018
  30. 30. ANGLE CORRECTION: 9° facial Correction angles are easier to measure in the 2 mm guide sleeve (thus more accurate placement in narrow ridges) tangential cross section # 25
  31. 31. Guide Right™ Bending Tool  8° mesial bend # 25 9° facial SINGLE BEND: 9° to the right
  32. 32. • Indication: Inadequate room for 4 incisors between the cupids • Decision: Restore with 3 incisors
  33. 33. DéPlaque ▪ fabricate [diagnostic guide] ▪ evaluate ▪ correct ▪ re-fabricate [surgical guide] ▪ verify ▪ place Guide Right™ Surgical Guide System
  34. 34. # 25 - 0.5 offset guide post # 23 – straight guide post Lubricate cast prior to adding Triad® gel
  35. 35. 3 mm upper removable part (URP) placed on offset guide post 3 mm guide sleeve (cleats positioned lingual) placed over guide post URP occlusal view
  36. 36. Wax added to stablize guide post & prevent rotation while Triad® gel is added to form the SURGICAL guide
  37. 37. • 3 mm guide sleeve placed over 3 mm upper removable part (URP) • UV light cured resin gel applied to capture cleats to form SURGICAL guide 3 mm guide sleeve lingual view facial view
  38. 38. SURGICAL guide with 3 mm guide sleeves lingual view facial view
  39. 39. DéPlaque ▪ fabricate [diagnostic guide] ▪ evaluate ▪ correct ▪ re-fabricate [surgical guide] ▪ verify ▪ place implants Guide Right™ Surgical Guide System
  40. 40. Pre-op Clinical appearance
  41. 41. Crestal incision / flap reflection
  42. 42. SURGICAL GUIDE with 3 mm guide sleeves 1.6 & 2.6 mm press-fit inserts were used inside the 3 mm guide sleeves (not shown above)
  43. 43. 2.9 mm Straumann implants
  44. 44. 3 mm guide sleeves aligned with 2.9 mm X 11 mm Straumann implants
  45. 45. Final Placement
  46. 46. Custom Abutments occlusal view buccal view
  47. 47. Final Restorations by Dr. James Soltys
  48. 48. Stage 2 Surgery
  49. 49. Abutments
  50. 50. Restorations Buccal & Lingual view
  51. 51. Final Restorations (3 incisors )
  52. 52. GUIDE POSTS: • 2 mm x 15 mm guide post • 2-Piece Straight (no offset) Guide Posts • 2-Piece 0.5 mm Offset Guide Post • 2-piece 3 mm upper removable part (URP) GUIDE SLEEVES: • 2 & 3 mm Diagnostic Guide Sleeve • 5.0 mm Guide Sleeve INSERTS: • 1.6 & 2.6 mm press-fit inserts DRILL • 3/32” Drill Guide Right™ PRODUCTS USED IN THIS CASE www.deplaque.com
  53. 53. Get it right! Measure twice! Drill Once! 1. 1.585.924.3190 • www.deplaque.com A Geometric Approach to Guided Implant Surgery Start With Precision. Place With Confidence.™ Guide Right™ Surgical Guide System fabricate ▪ evaluate ▪ correct ▪ verify ▪ place
  54. 54. Guide Right™ Angle & Linear Corrections Product Orders: 1.585.924.3190 • www.deplaque.com For a better understanding of • Bending Tool • 2-Piece Guide Post SEE SlideShare - https://www.slideshare.net/cmeitner 2-Piece Guide Post with Steps to Making a Surgical Guide Invivo5 & Bending Tool FEBRUARY 2021
  55. 55. Navigating the System 2-Piece Guide Post with Steps to Making a Surgical Guide featuring Invivo5 & Bending Tool FEBRUARY 2021 Product Orders: 1.585.924.3190 • www.deplaque.com SEE SlideShare - https://www.slideshare.net/cmeitner
  56. 56. Overview of a Compound Bend Guide Right™ Bending Tool
  57. 57. Step 1 Position a straight or offset guide post in the STYLUS SLOT with REGISTRATION DOT (on post platform) VISIBLE Step 2 Using the 0.035” HEX DRIVER tighten the STYLUS SET SCREW against one of the 4 flat surfaces on the rectangular plate of the guide post to secure it in the stylus. Step 3 Locate the 2 holes in the top of the stainless steel BENDING BLOCK at the bottom of the plate. Step 4 Place the lower half of the guide post into the hole closest to the surface of the BENDING TOOL PLATE. The remaining hole is only used for very large 4-5 mm offset posts. Step 5 In this case, Rotate STYLUS 90° clockwise. Step 6 Tighten the SOCKET CAP SCREW to secure the post in the block Step 7 Make the (1st) BEND by pressing the STYLUS in the desired direction to point to the desired DEGREE MARK 1st Bend Guide Right™ Bending Tool
  58. 58. 2nd Bend Step 8 Loosen the SOCKET CAP SCREW & rotate the guide post 90° up away from the surface of the bending plate to register the stylus point back at 0º Step 9 Slide the STYLUS SUPPORT BAR down under the stylus until it supports the stylus with post with 1st bend while making the 2nd bend Step 10 Tighten the SUPPORT BAR SIDE SCREWS before making the 2nd bend Step 11 Retighten the SOCKET CAP SCREW before making the 2nd bend Step 12 Make the 2nd BEND in either direction required by the X-ray Step 13 Loosen SOCKET CAP SCREW Step 14 Remove the STYLUS WITH THE POST Step 15 Loosen the STYLUS SET SCREW to remove the corrected post Step 16 Place the guide post back in the cast with the buccal surface marked with a felt tip pen Be sure the post is oriented correctly in the cast. Guide Right™ Bending Tool

