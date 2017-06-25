OHBM 2017: Practical intensity based meta-analysis

Practical intensity-based meta-analysis Camille Maumet OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course, 25 June 2017 Co...
Coordinate-Based & Image-Based Meta-Analyses
Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course 25 June 2017 3 Neuroimaging meta-analyses Acquisition ...
Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course 25 June 2017 4 Acquisition Analysis Experiment Raw dat...
Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course 25 June 2017 5 Image-based meta-analysis Shared result...
How to perform an image-based meta-analysis?
Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course 25 June 2017 7 Inference Detections (subject-level) Pr...
Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course 25 June 2017 8 Inference Detections (subject-level) In...
Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course 25 June 2017 9 Inference Detections (study-level) Imag...
Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course 25 June 2017 10 Inference Detections (study-level) Inf...
Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course 25 June 2017 11 Image-based meta-analysis Pre-processe...
Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course 25 June 2017 12 Inference Detections (subject-level) I...
Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course 25 June 2017 13 • Gold standard: Third-level Mixed-Eff...
Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course 25 June 2017 14 Units of contrast estimates Pre-proces...
Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course 25 June 2017 15 Pre-processed data Model fitting and e...
Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course 25 June 2017 16 Units depend on mean estimation and sc...
Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course 25 June 2017 17 Y = β + Units depend on scaling of exp...
Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course 25 June 2017 18 • Contrast Estimation – Linear combina...
Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course 25 June 2017 19 • Gold standard: • But… – Units will d...
Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course 25 June 2017 20 3dMEMA_result+tlrc.BRIK[[0]] [from con...
Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course 25 June 2017 21 • Fisher's – Sum of −log P-values (fro...
Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course 25 June 2017 22 • Weighted Stouffer’s – Z’s from bigge...
Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course 25 June 2017 23 • Random Effects (RFX) GLM – Analyze p...
Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course 25 June 2017 24 Implementations • Not all of these opt...
Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course 25 June 2017 25 Self Promotion Alert: IBMA toolbox • S...
Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course 25 June 2017 26 Meta-analysis of 21 pain studies • Res...
How to publish your statistic maps?
Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course 25 June 2017 28 Share your statistic maps http://neuro...
Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course 25 June 2017 29 Share your statistic maps http://neuro...
Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course 25 June 2017 30 From SPM & FSL NIDM-Results http://nid...
• When data available, Image-Based preferred to Coordinate-Based meta-analysis Conclusions Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimag...
Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course 25 June 2017 36 Thank you! This work is supported by
OHBM 2017: Practical intensity based meta-analysis

"Practical intensity-based meta-analysis" from the Neuroimaging meta-analysis educational course at OHBM 2017

OHBM 2017: Practical intensity based meta-analysis

  1. 1. Practical intensity-based meta-analysis Camille Maumet OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course, 25 June 2017 Coordinate-based meta-analysis Image-based meta-analysis
  2. 2. Coordinate-Based & Image-Based Meta-Analyses
  3. 3. Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course 25 June 2017 3 Neuroimaging meta-analyses Acquisition Analysis Experiment Raw data Results Acquisition Analysis Experiment Raw data Results … Publication Publication Paper Paper
  4. 4. Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course 25 June 2017 4 Acquisition Analysis Experiment Raw data Results Acquisition Analysis Experiment Raw data Results … Publication Publication Paper Paper Coordinate-based meta-analysis Coordinate-based meta-analysis Neuroimaging meta-analyses
  5. 5. Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course 25 June 2017 5 Image-based meta-analysis Shared results Data sharing Acquisition Analysis Experiment Raw data Results Acquisition Analysis Experiment Raw data Results … Publication Publication Paper Paper Coordinate-based meta-analysis Coordinate-based meta-analysis Image-based meta-analysis Neuroimaging meta-analyses
  6. 6. How to perform an image-based meta-analysis?
  7. 7. Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course 25 June 2017 7 Inference Detections (subject-level) Pre-processed data Subject1 Model fitting and estimation Contrast and std. err. maps Image-based meta-analysis
  8. 8. Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course 25 June 2017 8 Inference Detections (subject-level) Inference Detections (subject-level) Image-based meta-analysis Pre-processed data Subject1 Model fitting and estimation Contrast and std. err. maps Model fitting and estimationPre-processed data Subjectn Contrast and std. err. maps …
  9. 9. Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course 25 June 2017 9 Inference Detections (study-level) Image-based meta-analysis Pre-processed data Subject1 Model fitting and estimation Contrast and std. err. maps Model fitting and estimationPre-processed data Subjectn Contrast and std. err. maps … Model fitting and estimation Contrast and std. err. maps
  10. 10. Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course 25 June 2017 10 Inference Detections (study-level) Inference Detections (study-level) Image-based meta-analysis Pre-processed data Subject1 Model fitting and estimation Contrast and std. err. maps Model fitting and estimationPre-processed data Subjectn Contrast and std. err. maps … Model fitting and estimation Contrast and std. err. maps Pre-processed data Subject1 Model fitting and estimation Contrast and std. err. maps Model fitting and estimationPre-processed data Subjectn Contrast and std. err. maps … Model fitting and estimation Contrast and std. err. maps
  11. 11. Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course 25 June 2017 11 Image-based meta-analysis Pre-processed data Subject1 Model fitting and estimation Contrast and std. err. maps Model fitting and estimationPre-processed data Subjectn Contrast and std. err. maps … Model fitting and estimation Contrast and std. err. maps Pre-processed data Subject1 Model fitting and estimation Contrast and std. err. maps Model fitting and estimationPre-processed data Subjectn Contrast and std. err. maps … Model fitting and estimation Contrast and std. err. maps Model fitting and estimation Contrast and std. err. maps Inference Detections (meta-analysis)
  12. 12. Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course 25 June 2017 12 Inference Detections (subject-level) Inference Detections (subject-level) Inference Detections (study-level) Inference Detections (study-level) Meta-analysis levelStudy levelSubject level Pre-processed data Subject1 Model fitting and estimation Contrast and std. err. maps Model fitting and estimationPre-processed data Subjectn Contrast and std. err. maps … Model fitting and estimation Contrast and std. err. maps Pre-processed data Subject1 Model fitting and estimation Contrast and std. err. maps Model fitting and estimationPre-processed data Subjectn Contrast and std. err. maps … Model fitting and estimation Contrast and std. err. maps Model fitting and estimation Contrast and std. err. maps Inference Detections (meta-analysis) Image-based meta-analysis
  13. 13. Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course 25 June 2017 13 • Gold standard: Third-level Mixed-Effects GLM • Requirements – study-level Contrast estimates and Standard error maps. – Same units Contrast and std. err. maps Image-based meta-analysis
  14. 14. Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course 25 June 2017 14 Units of contrast estimates Pre-processed data Model fitting and estimation Contrast and std. err. maps
  15. 15. Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course 25 June 2017 15 Pre-processed data Model fitting and estimation Contrast and std. err. maps Pre-processed data Data scaling Scaled pre-proc. data Model parameter estimation Parameter estimates Contrast estimation Contrast and std. err. maps Units of contrast estimates
  16. 16. Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course 25 June 2017 16 Units depend on mean estimation and scaling target. Pre-processed data Data scaling Scaled pre-proc. data Model parameter estimation Parameter estimates Contrast estimation Contrast and std. err. maps Data scaling Units of contrast estimates
  17. 17. Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course 25 June 2017 17 Y = β + Units depend on scaling of explanatory variables Pre-processed data Data scaling Scaled pre-proc. data Model parameter estimation Parameter estimates Contrast estimation Contrast and std. err. maps Model parameter estimation Units of contrast estimates
  18. 18. Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course 25 June 2017 18 • Contrast Estimation – Linear combination of parameter estimates – Final statistics invariant to scale • e.g. [ 1 1 1 1 ] gives same T’s & P’s as [ ¼ ¼ ¼ ¼ ] Units depend on contrast vector – Rule for contrasts to preserve units • Positive elements sum to 1 • Negative elements sum to -1 Pre-processed data Data scaling Scaled pre-proc. data Model parameter estimation Parameter estimates Contrast estimation Contrast and std. err. maps Contrast estimation Units of contrast estimates
  19. 19. Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course 25 June 2017 19 • Gold standard: • But… – Units will depend on: • The scaling of the data (subject-level) • The scaling of the predictor(s) (subject- and study-level) • The scaling of the contrast (subject- and study-level). – Contrast estimates and standard error maps are rarely shared… Third-level Mixed-Effects GLM Units of contrast estimates
  20. 20. Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course 25 June 2017 20 3dMEMA_result+tlrc.BRIK[[0]] [from contrast & stat maps] Which images for IBMA? Contrast & std. err. maps Statistic map E.g. Z-map Contrast map SPM FSL AFNI con_0001.nii [SPM.mat] cope1.nii varcope1.nii (squared) 3dMEMA_result+tlrc.BRIK[[1]]spmT_0001.nii tstat1.nii.gz zstat1.nii.gz 3dMEMA_result+tlrc.BRIK[[0]]con_0001.nii cope1.nii
  21. 21. Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course 25 June 2017 21 • Fisher's – Sum of −log P-values (from T/Z’s converted to P’s) • Stouffer’s – Average Z, rescaled to N(0,1) • “Stouffer's Random Effects (RFX)” – Submit Z’s to one-sample t-test IBMA on Z maps (Slide adapted from Thomas Nichols, OHBM 2015) Statistic map E.g. Z-map
  22. 22. Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course 25 June 2017 22 • Weighted Stouffer’s – Z’s from bigger studies get bigger weights Statistic map E.g. Z-map IBMA on Z maps + N + N (Slide adapted from Thomas Nichols, OHBM 2015)
  23. 23. Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course 25 June 2017 23 • Random Effects (RFX) GLM – Analyze per-study contrasts as “data” Contrast + standard error maps • Fixed-Effects (FFX) GLM – Don’t estimate variance, just take from first level IBMA on Contrast maps Contrast map Contrast & std. err. maps (Slide adapted from Thomas Nichols, OHBM 2015)
  24. 24. Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course 25 June 2017 24 Implementations • Not all of these options are easily used Meta-Analysis Method Inputs Neuroimaging Implementation ‘Gold Standard’ MFX Con’s + SE’s FSL’s FEAT SPM spm_mfx AFNI 3dMEMA RFX GLM Stouffer’s RFX Con’s Z’s FSL, SPM, AFNI, etc… FFX GLM Fisher’s Stouffer’s Stouffer’s Weighted Con’s +SE’s Z’s Z’s Z’s + N’s n/a (Slide from Thomas Nichols, OHBM 2015)
  25. 25. Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course 25 June 2017 25 Self Promotion Alert: IBMA toolbox • SPM Extension • Still in beta! – But welcome all feedback • Available on GitHub https://github.com/NeuroimagingMetaAnalysis/ibma
  26. 26. Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course 25 June 2017 26 Meta-analysis of 21 pain studies • Results – GLM methods similar – Z-based methods similar • But FFX Z methods more sensitive (as expected) RFX Data: Tracey pain group, FMRIB, Oxford.
  27. 27. How to publish your statistic maps?
  28. 28. Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course 25 June 2017 28 Share your statistic maps http://neurovault.org
  29. 29. Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course 25 June 2017 29 Share your statistic maps http://neurovault.org
  30. 30. Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course 25 June 2017 30 From SPM & FSL NIDM-Results http://nidm.nidash.org/getting-started/
  31. 31. • When data available, Image-Based preferred to Coordinate-Based meta-analysis Conclusions Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course 25 June 2017 31
  32. 32. • When data available, Image-Based preferred to Coordinate-Based meta-analysis • In practice, it is difficult to use the gold standard Mixed-Effects GLM Conclusions Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course 25 June 2017 32
  33. 33. • When data available, Image-Based preferred to Coordinate-Based meta-analysis • In practice, it is difficult to use the gold standard Mixed-Effects GLM • When only contrast estimates are available, RFX GLM is a practical & valid approach Conclusions Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course 25 June 2017 33
  34. 34. • When data available, Image-Based preferred to Coordinate-Based meta-analysis • In practice, it is difficult to use the gold standard Mixed-Effects GLM • When only contrast estimates are available, RFX GLM is a practical & valid approach • Few tools for Z-based IBMA, but underway… Conclusions Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course 25 June 2017 34
  35. 35. • When data available, Image-Based preferred to Coordinate-Based meta-analysis • In practice, it is difficult to use the gold standard Mixed-Effects GLM • When only contrast estimates are available, RFX GLM is a practical & valid approach • Few tools for Z-based IBMA, but underway… • Data sharing tools: NeuroVault, NIDM-Results Conclusions Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course 25 June 2017 35
  36. 36. Camille Maumet - OHBM Neuroimaging Meta-Analysis Educational course 25 June 2017 36 Thank you! This work is supported by

×