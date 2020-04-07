Successfully reported this slideshow.
TEORÍA DEL APRENDIZAJE VII. LA TEORÍA SOCIO-HISTÓRICA DE LEV- VYGOTSKY
7. La teoría socio-histórica de Lev-Vygotsky
Contenido 7.1 El sujeto construye su conocimiento. 7.2 La teoría socio- histórica de Vygotsky Valora al grupo como facilitador de procesos de aprendizaje
7.1 El sujeto construye su conocimiento.
La teoría socio-histórica de Lev-Vygotsky Carlos Massuh Villavicencio •Vygotsky (1896-1934) surgió como un psicólogo signi...
La teoría socio-histórica de Lev-Vygotsky Carlos Massuh Villavicencio Teoría de la génesis y naturaleza social de los proc...
La teoría socio-histórica de Lev-Vygotsky Carlos Massuh Villavicencio Nueva teoría que abarca una concepción del desarroll...
La teoría socio-histórica de Lev-Vygotsky Carlos Massuh Villavicencio Vygotsky formula su teoría socio-histórica convencid...
SER HUMANO COMO CONSTRUCCIÓN HISTÓRICA CONTEXTO SOCIAL LENGUAJE • DESARROLLO • APRENDIZAJE
Los objetivos de la teoría de Vygotsky a. El hombre es un ser histórico-social o, más concretamente, un ser histórico- cultural; el hombre es moldeado por la cultura que él mismo crea.
La teoría socio-histórica de Lev-Vygotsky Carlos Massuh Villavicencio • b. El individuo está determinado por las interacci...
c. La actividad mental es exclusivamente humana y es resultante del aprendizaje social, de la interiorización de la cultura y de las relaciones sociales.
La teoría socio-histórica de Lev-Vygotsky Carlos Massuh Villavicencio • d. El desarrollo es un proceso largo, marcado por ...
La teoría socio-histórica de Lev-Vygotsky Carlos Massuh Villavicencio • e. El desarrollo mental es, esencialmente, un proc...
f. La actividad cerebral está siempre mediada por instrumentos y signos.
g. El lenguaje es el principal mediador en la formación y en el desarrollo de las funciones psicológicas superiores.
h. El lenguaje comprende varias formas de expresión: oral, gestual, escritura, artística, musical y matemática.
La teoría socio-histórica de Lev-Vygotsky Carlos Massuh Villavicencio • i. El proceso de interiorización de las funciones ...
La teoría socio-histórica de Lev-Vygotsky Carlos Massuh Villavicencio • J. La cultura es interiorizada bajo la forma de si...
La teoría socio-histórica de Lev-Vygotsky Carlos Massuh Villavicencio Las ideas de Marx y Engels, por la dialéctica de Heg...
7.2 La teoría socio- histórica de Vygotsky
La teoría socio-histórica de Lev-Vygotsky Carlos Massuh Villavicencio • La teoría histórico-cultural o sociocultural del p...
Sujeto social Reorganizar su pasado Integrarse él Proyectarse a través de su identidad
La teoría socio-histórica de Lev-Vygotsky Carlos Massuh Villavicencio • En Pensamiento y lenguaje, Vygotsky refiere que la...
La teoría socio-histórica de Lev-Vygotsky Carlos Massuh Villavicencio • Un momento importante en los niños de 2 años de ed...
La teoría socio-histórica de Lev-Vygotsky Carlos Massuh Villavicencio • Como parte de las actividades pertenecientes a la ...
La teoría socio-histórica de Lev-Vygotsky Carlos Massuh Villavicencio • Vygotsky se opone al mecanicismo conductista y bus...
La teoría socio-histórica de Lev-Vygotsky Carlos Massuh Villavicencio • En los estudios relacionados con el desarrollo, se...
Las diferencias con Piaget se establecen en el papel que desempeña el contexto cultural en el desarrollo humano, estas se explican en el siguiente esquema:
PLANO INTERPSICOLÓGICO Plano compartido de socialización PLANO INTRAPSICOLÓGICO
La teoría socio-histórica de Lev-Vygotsky Carlos Massuh Villavicencio una manifestación exterior concreta y física, que se...
La teoría socio-histórica de Lev-Vygotsky Carlos Massuh Villavicencio • El lenguaje, es una herramienta que presenta tres ...
La teoría socio-histórica de Lev-Vygotsky Carlos Massuh Villavicencio • Para Vygotsky el lenguaje tiene un papel central e...
La teoría socio-histórica de Lev-Vygotsky Carlos Massuh Villavicencio • Vygotsky mostro interés en analizar la manera en q...
La teoría socio-histórica de Lev-Vygotsky Carlos Massuh Villavicencio el nivel de desarrollo efectivo del alumno, •lo que ...
La teoría socio-histórica de Lev-Vygotsky Carlos Massuh Villavicencio Aporte de los estudios de Vygotsky gracias a estas l...
La teoría socio-histórica de Lev-Vygotsky Carlos Massuh Villavicencio Gracias
  1. 1. TEORÍA DEL APRENDIZAJE VII. LA TEORÍA SOCIO-HISTÓRICA DE LEV- VYGOTSKY
  2. 2. 7. La teoría socio-histórica de Lev-Vygotsky
  3. 3. Contenido 7.1 El sujeto construye su conocimiento. 7.2 La teoría socio- histórica de Vygotsky Valora al grupo como facilitador de procesos de aprendizaje
  4. 4. 7.1 El sujeto construye su conocimiento.
  5. 5. Vygotsky (1896-1934) surgió como un psicólogo significativo por sus aportes para esa nación y para disciplinas como la psicología, la historia del aprendizaje, la pedagogía y la psicolingüística, pues con su obra Pensamiento y lenguaje ofreció una crítica a la metodología e ideas de la psicología conductual –enfoque predominante en la primera mitad del siglo XX– y generó las condiciones teóricas necesarias para crear una concepción de educación revolucionaria.
  6. 6. Teoría de la génesis y naturaleza social de los procesos psicológicos superiores. • Al entender que el hombre es el constructor de la cultura, • se opone a la psicología clásica que, según su visión, no daba respuesta adecuadamente a los procesos de individualización y a los mecanismos psicológicos que los generan. Preocupación por la génesis de la cultura.
  7. 7. Nueva teoría que abarca una concepción del desarrollo cultural del ser humano, mediante el uso de instrumentos como el lenguaje, principal instrumento del pensamiento Psicología naturalistas Psicología cognitiva
  8. 8. Vygotsky formula su teoría socio-histórica convencido de que los cognitivistas y los naturalistas no explicaban científicamente los procesos mentales superiores; Los Naturistas se limitan al estudio de los procesos psicológicos relativamente simples, como las sensaciones o comportamientos observables Psicología cognitiva los cognitivistas describían los procesos mentales superiores como fenómenos del espíritu a partir de un apriorismo idealista; es decir, referían los procesos mentales abstractos como imposibles de explicar
  9. 9. SER HUMANO COMO CONSTRUCCIÓN HISTÓRICA CONTEXTO SOCIAL LENGUAJE • DESARROLLO • APRENDIZAJE
  10. 10. Los objetivos de la teoría de Vygotsky a. El hombre es un ser histórico-social o, más concretamente, un ser histórico- cultural; el hombre es moldeado por la cultura que él mismo crea.
  11. 11. b. El individuo está determinado por las interacciones sociales, es decir, por medio de la relación con el otroel individuo es determinado; es por medio del lenguaje el modo por el que el individuo es determinado y es determinante de los otros individuos.
  12. 12. c. La actividad mental es exclusivamente humana y es resultante del aprendizaje social, de la interiorización de la cultura y de las relaciones sociales.
  13. 13. d. El desarrollo es un proceso largo, marcado por saltos cualitativos, que ocurre en tres momentos: de la filogénesis (origen de la especie) a la sociogénesis (origen de la sociedad); de la sociogénesis a la ontogénesis (origen del hombre) y de
  14. 14. La teoría socio-histórica de Lev-Vygotsky Carlos Massuh Villavicencio • e. El desarrollo mental es, esencialmente, un proceso sociogenético…la actividad cerebral superior no es simplemente una actividad nerviosa o neuronal superior, sino una actividad que interioriza significados sociales que están derivados de las actividades culturales y mediados por signos.
  15. 15. La teoría socio-histórica de Lev-Vygotsky Carlos Massuh Villavicencio • f. La actividad cerebral está siempre mediada por instrumentos y signos.
  16. 16. La teoría socio-histórica de Lev-Vygotsky Carlos Massuh Villavicencio • g. El lenguaje es el principal mediador en la formación y en el desarrollo de las funciones psicológicas superiores.
  17. 17. La teoría socio-histórica de Lev-Vygotsky Carlos Massuh Villavicencio • h. El lenguaje comprende varias formas de expresión: oral, gestual, escritura, artística, musical y matemática.
  18. 18. La teoría socio-histórica de Lev-Vygotsky Carlos Massuh Villavicencio • i. El proceso de interiorización de las funciones psicológicas superiores es histórico, y las estructuras de percepción, la atención voluntaria, la memoria, las emociones, el pensamiento, el lenguaje, la resolución de problemas y el comportamiento asumen diferentes formas, de acuerdo con el contexto histórico de la cultura.
  19. 19. La teoría socio-histórica de Lev-Vygotsky Carlos Massuh Villavicencio • J. La cultura es interiorizada bajo la forma de sistemas neuro físicos que constituyen parte de las actividades fisiológicas del cerebro, las cuales permiten la formación y el desarrollo de los procesos mentales superiores.
  20. 20. La teoría socio-histórica de Lev-Vygotsky Carlos Massuh Villavicencio Las ideas de Marx y Engels, por la dialéctica de Hegel, por el evolucionismo de Darwin, por la filosofía de Espinosa y por las ideas de Pierre Janet, entre otros pensadores. A partir de las ideas de esos autores Vygotsky forjó el cimiento de su comprensión de que: a. La psicología es una ciencia del hombre histórico y no del hombre abstracto y universal, b. El origen y el desarrollo de los procesos psicológicos superiores es social, c. Hay tres clases de mediadores: signos e instrumentos; actividades individuales y relaciones interpersonales, d. El desarrollo de habilidades y funciones específicas, así como el origen de la sociedad, son resultantes del surgimiento del trabajo… e. Existe una unidad entre cuerpo y alma, o sea, el hombre es un ser total.
  21. 21. La teoría socio-histórica de Lev-Vygotsky Carlos Massuh Villavicencio 7.2 La teoría socio- histórica de Vygotsky
  22. 22. La teoría socio-histórica de Lev-Vygotsky Carlos Massuh Villavicencio • La teoría histórico-cultural o sociocultural del psiquismo humano de Vygotsky, también conocida como abordaje socio- interaccionista, toma como punto de partida las funciones psicológicas de los individuos, las cuales clasificó como elementales y superiores para explicar el objeto de estudio de su psicología: la conciencia.
  23. 23. La teoría socio-histórica de Lev-Vygotsky Carlos Massuh Villavicencio Sujeto social Reorganizar su pasado Integrarse él Proyectarse a través de su identidad
  24. 24. La teoría socio-histórica de Lev-Vygotsky Carlos Massuh Villavicencio • En Pensamiento y lenguaje, Vygotsky refiere que la relación entre ambos procesos no es constante a lo largo de su desarrollo, sino variable, y que dicha relación cambia en cantidad como en calidad en su proceso de desarrollo
  25. 25. La teoría socio-histórica de Lev-Vygotsky Carlos Massuh Villavicencio • Un momento importante en los niños de 2 años de edad es cuando las líneas del desarrollo del lenguaje y del pensamiento coinciden, el lenguaje se hace intelectual y el pensamiento en verbal
  26. 26. La teoría socio-histórica de Lev-Vygotsky Carlos Massuh Villavicencio • Como parte de las actividades pertenecientes a la infancia, es común que los niños pregunten por el nombre de aquello que no conocen; en dicho acto se incluye la intención del niño por aproximarse a la palabra para posteriormente apropiarse del signo que identifica a cada objeto, signo que resulta necesario para la comunicación.
  27. 27. La teoría socio-histórica de Lev-Vygotsky Carlos Massuh Villavicencio • Vygotsky se opone al mecanicismo conductista y busca determinar qué nexo une el paso del habla abierta a la encubierta; aquí entrelaza su teoría con la de Piaget a partir de la, noción del habla egocéntrica del niño, pues considera que el lenguaje se convierte en interno psicológicamente antes que fisiológicamente…
  28. 28. La teoría socio-histórica de Lev-Vygotsky Carlos Massuh Villavicencio • En los estudios relacionados con el desarrollo, se considera que los niños suelen hablar solos en voz alta entre los 5 y 7 años de edad. • Durante la etapa preescolar el desarrollo de la función simbólica –entendida esta como la capacidad para utilizar representaciones mentales a las que se asocia un significado–, el lenguaje comienza a adquirir relevancia
  29. 29. La teoría socio-histórica de Lev-Vygotsky Carlos Massuh Villavicencio Las diferencias con Piaget se establecen en el papel que desempeña el contexto cultural en el desarrollo humano, estas se explican en el siguiente esquema:
  30. 30. La teoría socio-histórica de Lev-Vygotsky Carlos Massuh Villavicencio PLANO INTERPSICOLÓGICO Plano compartido de socialización PLANO INTRAPSICOLÓGICO
  31. 31. La teoría socio-histórica de Lev-Vygotsky Carlos Massuh Villavicencio una manifestación exterior concreta y física, que se presenta en las etapas tempranas del desarrollo, una interior, en las etapas más avanzadas donde su existencia no depende de ningún soporte exterior • Las herramientas de la mente amplían la capacidad mental en la medida que permiten la adaptación del ser humano a su medio ambiente y poseen dos formas :
  32. 32. La teoría socio-histórica de Lev-Vygotsky Carlos Massuh Villavicencio • El lenguaje, es una herramienta que presenta tres aspectos claves: universal • en la medida en que todas las culturas lo han desarrollado cultural • porque es creado y compartido por los integrantes de una cultura determinada mental • porque todos y cada uno de ellos lo ocupan para pensar
  33. 33. La teoría socio-histórica de Lev-Vygotsky Carlos Massuh Villavicencio • Para Vygotsky el lenguaje tiene un papel central en el desarrollo mental, al ser una herramienta cultural fundamental, pues permite pensar de manera lógica y aprender conductas nuevas; definitivamente el lenguaje influye en el desarrollo incluso más que el contenido del conocimiento.
  34. 34. La teoría socio-histórica de Lev-Vygotsky Carlos Massuh Villavicencio • Vygotsky mostro interés en analizar la manera en que los niños van aprendiendo semántica durante su desarrollo, pues él creía que los niños iban construyendo los significados de las palabras a través de una actividad compartida, la cual llamó zona de desarrollo próximo,concepto introducido por Vygotsky en 1931. el nivel de desarrollo efectivo del alumno, •lo que puede hacer solo y el nivel de desarrollo potencial, •que es aquello que sería capaz de realizar con ayuda externa de un adulto.
  35. 35. La teoría socio-histórica de Lev-Vygotsky Carlos Massuh Villavicencio el nivel de desarrollo efectivo del alumno, •lo que puede hacer solo y el nivel de desarrollo potencial, •que es aquello que sería capaz de realizar con ayuda externa de un adulto. DESARROLLO REAL DESARROLLO POTENCIAL zona de desarrollo próximo
  36. 36. La teoría socio-histórica de Lev-Vygotsky Carlos Massuh Villavicencio Aporte de los estudios de Vygotsky gracias a estas la persona aprende a incorporar herramientas elementales para su convivencia como: el lenguaje, el sistema de cálculo, el arte y la escritura. por lo que el desarrollo humano solo puede adquirirse con la interacción social y cultural que el sujeto tiene con los demás y con su entorno; El conocimiento tiene un componente fundamental de carácter social y que los individuos aprenden mejor con ayuda de otros,
  37. 37. La teoría socio-histórica de Lev-Vygotsky Carlos Massuh Villavicencio Gracias

