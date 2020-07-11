_I&S Lab partners

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Why shouldWhy shouldWhy shouldWhy should FrontlinesFrontlinesFrontlinesFrontlines be at warbe at warbe at warbe at war in ...
they are the ones whothey are the ones whothey are the ones whothey are the ones who carecarecarecare for what is essentia...
they do these little things thatthey do these little things thatthey do these little things thatthey do these little thing...
they often hold the keysthey often hold the keysthey often hold the keysthey often hold the keys totototo customercustomer...
without them, there would bewithout them, there would bewithout them, there would bewithout them, there would be nononono ...
so why are theyso why are theyso why are theyso why are they feelingfeelingfeelingfeeling excludedexcludedexcludedexcluded...
why only 15% ofwhy only 15% ofwhy only 15% ofwhy only 15% of employeesemployeesemployeesemployees and just 35% ofand just ...
why wait for thewhy wait for thewhy wait for thewhy wait for the breaking pointbreaking pointbreaking pointbreaking point ...
what ifwhat ifwhat ifwhat if we started bywe started bywe started bywe started by listeninglisteninglisteninglistening tot...
recognize they are the ones whorecognize they are the ones whorecognize they are the ones whorecognize they are the ones w...
look at them as thelook at them as thelook at them as thelook at them as the collective intelligencecollective intelligenc...
what if we give them somewhat if we give them somewhat if we give them somewhat if we give them some autonomyautonomyauton...
reimaginereimaginereimaginereimagine andandandand cocococo----createcreatecreatecreate thethethethe workplaceworkplacework...
we believe organizations could bewe believe organizations could bewe believe organizations could bewe believe organization...
we believe organizations could bewe believe organizations could bewe believe organizations could bewe believe organization...
we believe some changes can be easy towe believe some changes can be easy towe believe some changes can be easy towe belie...
let’s work withlet’s work withlet’s work withlet’s work with leadersleadersleadersleaders who valuewho valuewho valuewho v...
leaders who value theirleaders who value theirleaders who value theirleaders who value their frontlinesfrontlinesfrontline...
leaders who valueleaders who valueleaders who valueleaders who value bottombottombottombottom----upupupup creativity andcr...
changechangechangechange is probably here to stay.is probably here to stay.is probably here to stay.is probably here to st...
explore & experimentexplore & experimentexplore & experimentexplore & experiment innovationinnovationinnovationinnovation ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

_I&S Lab partners

35 views

Published on

© 2020, I&S Lab partners - all rights reserved

Published in: Leadership & Management
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

_I&S Lab partners

  1. 1. Why shouldWhy shouldWhy shouldWhy should FrontlinesFrontlinesFrontlinesFrontlines be at warbe at warbe at warbe at war in organizations?in organizations?in organizations?in organizations? p a r t n e r sp a r t n e r sp a r t n e r sp a r t n e r s
  2. 2. they are the ones whothey are the ones whothey are the ones whothey are the ones who carecarecarecare for what is essentialfor what is essentialfor what is essentialfor what is essential and were praised for beingand were praised for beingand were praised for beingand were praised for being essentialessentialessentialessential....
  3. 3. they do these little things thatthey do these little things thatthey do these little things thatthey do these little things that keep the businesskeep the businesskeep the businesskeep the business up and runningup and runningup and runningup and running,,,, day and night.day and night.day and night.day and night.
  4. 4. they often hold the keysthey often hold the keysthey often hold the keysthey often hold the keys totototo customercustomercustomercustomer satisfactionsatisfactionsatisfactionsatisfaction andandandand businessbusinessbusinessbusiness success.success.success.success.
  5. 5. without them, there would bewithout them, there would bewithout them, there would bewithout them, there would be nononono productionproductionproductionproduction, no, no, no, no servicesservicesservicesservices, no, no, no, no businessesbusinessesbusinessesbusinesses at all.at all.at all.at all.
  6. 6. so why are theyso why are theyso why are theyso why are they feelingfeelingfeelingfeeling excludedexcludedexcludedexcluded ???? april 2020, covid-19 crisis
  7. 7. why only 15% ofwhy only 15% ofwhy only 15% ofwhy only 15% of employeesemployeesemployeesemployees and just 35% ofand just 35% ofand just 35% ofand just 35% of thethethethe workforceworkforceworkforceworkforce say they aresay they aresay they aresay they are engagedengagedengagedengaged**** ???? * that is “involved in, enthusiastic about, and committed to their work and workplace” data: Worldwide and USA / Gallup, 2020
  8. 8. why wait for thewhy wait for thewhy wait for thewhy wait for the breaking pointbreaking pointbreaking pointbreaking point ???? *Amazon Co. workers during the Covid-19 crisis
  9. 9. what ifwhat ifwhat ifwhat if we started bywe started bywe started bywe started by listeninglisteninglisteninglistening totototo what they have towhat they have towhat they have towhat they have to saysaysaysay? give them? give them? give them? give them a voicea voicea voicea voice....
  10. 10. recognize they are the ones whorecognize they are the ones whorecognize they are the ones whorecognize they are the ones who deliver valuedeliver valuedeliver valuedeliver value to customersto customersto customersto customers, make the firm, make the firm, make the firm, make the firm customercustomercustomercustomer----centriccentriccentriccentric.... * key principle of Agile Management
  11. 11. look at them as thelook at them as thelook at them as thelook at them as the collective intelligencecollective intelligencecollective intelligencecollective intelligence of the organizationof the organizationof the organizationof the organization rather than just the executingrather than just the executingrather than just the executingrather than just the executing workforceworkforceworkforceworkforce????
  12. 12. what if we give them somewhat if we give them somewhat if we give them somewhat if we give them some autonomyautonomyautonomyautonomy andandandand include them ininclude them ininclude them ininclude them in decisionsdecisionsdecisionsdecisions orororor reflectionsreflectionsreflectionsreflections???? * Democratizing the Workplace
  13. 13. reimaginereimaginereimaginereimagine andandandand cocococo----createcreatecreatecreate thethethethe workplaceworkplaceworkplaceworkplace of the future,of the future,of the future,of the future, together.together.together.together.
  14. 14. we believe organizations could bewe believe organizations could bewe believe organizations could bewe believe organizations could be moremoremoremore inclusiveinclusiveinclusiveinclusive and moreand moreand moreand more participativeparticipativeparticipativeparticipative,,,, up to theup to theup to theup to the frontlinesfrontlinesfrontlinesfrontlines....
  15. 15. we believe organizations could bewe believe organizations could bewe believe organizations could bewe believe organizations could be lesslesslessless bureaucraticbureaucraticbureaucraticbureaucratic and moreand moreand moreand more democraticdemocraticdemocraticdemocratic,,,, agileagileagileagile you said?you said?you said?you said?
  16. 16. we believe some changes can be easy towe believe some changes can be easy towe believe some changes can be easy towe believe some changes can be easy to implement... let’simplement... let’simplement... let’simplement... let’s start smallstart smallstart smallstart small....
  17. 17. let’s work withlet’s work withlet’s work withlet’s work with leadersleadersleadersleaders who valuewho valuewho valuewho value peoplepeoplepeoplepeople as much asas much asas much asas much as technologytechnologytechnologytechnology....
  18. 18. leaders who value theirleaders who value theirleaders who value theirleaders who value their frontlinesfrontlinesfrontlinesfrontlines and are readyand are readyand are readyand are ready to let go ofto let go ofto let go ofto let go of toptoptoptop----downdowndowndown command & control.command & control.command & control.command & control. Howard D. Schultz, former CEO at Starbucks
  19. 19. leaders who valueleaders who valueleaders who valueleaders who value bottombottombottombottom----upupupup creativity andcreativity andcreativity andcreativity and innovationinnovationinnovationinnovation and see theand see theand see theand see the purposepurposepurposepurpose of being atof being atof being atof being at the same timethe same timethe same timethe same time customercustomercustomercustomer----centriccentriccentriccentric andandandand agileagileagileagile.... Satya Nadella, CEO of the most valuable firm in the world.
  20. 20. changechangechangechange is probably here to stay.is probably here to stay.is probably here to stay.is probably here to stay. sosososo how might wehow might wehow might wehow might we create the conditionscreate the conditionscreate the conditionscreate the conditions to shape the futureto shape the futureto shape the futureto shape the future all togetherall togetherall togetherall together now?now?now?now?
  21. 21. explore & experimentexplore & experimentexplore & experimentexplore & experiment innovationinnovationinnovationinnovation strategystrategystrategystrategy designdesigndesigndesign p a r t n e r sp a r t n e r sp a r t n e r sp a r t n e r s organizationorganizationorganizationorganization inspire & supportinspire & supportinspire & supportinspire & support www.iwww.iwww.iwww.i----ssss----lab.comlab.comlab.comlab.com organizational innovation partnersorganizational innovation partnersorganizational innovation partnersorganizational innovation partners

×