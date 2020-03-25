Successfully reported this slideshow.
How do I send an email to many clients?
1. Go to the “client” tab
2. Check the boxes next to the clients you want to email
3. Click on the “Email” button at the top of the table
4. Enter a subject
5. Write your message (there are no dynamic variables when sending mass emails)
6. Choose to include a link to your login page 7. Click “Send” and kick your feet up
How do i send an email to many clients

https://help.cloudbooksapp.com/

Published in: Small Business & Entrepreneurship
How do i send an email to many clients

