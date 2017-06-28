Ajay Dubedi www.cloudanalogy.com
Gravity forms are generally the Wordpress plugins to create a contact form. It allows site owners to create and gather the...
INTEGRATION ● To integrate your Gravity Forms with Salesforce follow the steps below: ● Go to setup in your Salesforce Org...
Select the fields you require in your Gravity Form and save the HTML code generated through it. Gravity Forms with Salesfo...
SYNC YOUR WEB-TO-LEAD FORM WITH GRAVITY FORMS ● Create your web-to-lead form as described above ● Look for the Salesforce ...
● Create your Gravity Form in your Wordpress Site. Add the fields you used while creating your web-to-lead form ● Save the...
● Redirect URL should be the URL you got while generating the web-to-lead form. ● The URL should not include the “?encodin...
NOTE: If you are trying to work in your sandbox then do change the Redirect URL to test.salesforce.com instead of www.sale...
● You can take help from the dropdown list which show up all the fields in the Gravity form. Now you have to just map the ...
● Fill all the fields and check for two things. One whether the page is getting redirected to correct page and the other t...
  2. 2. Gravity forms are generally the Wordpress plugins to create a contact form. It allows site owners to create and gather the information. GRAVITY FORMS + SALESFORCE It forms a great combination to gather the information and add leads to Salesforce automatically. It helps making CRM more easy and simple. To set up it takes few minutes and provide you a way to collect information with much simplicity. Gravity forms are much more interactive and provides you with easy way to add fields, making them mandatory, email etc. If you already don’t have this plugin installed then get it and make your work much easier. www.cloudanalogy.com Gravity Forms with Salesforce
  3. 3. INTEGRATION ● To integrate your Gravity Forms with Salesforce follow the steps below: ● Go to setup in your Salesforce Org. and type web-to-lead in Quick Find box. ● Generate new form. ● The redirect URL should be the URL where you want your page to be redirected after the submission of the form. www.cloudanalogy.com Gravity Forms with Salesforce
  4. 4. Select the fields you require in your Gravity Form and save the HTML code generated through it. Gravity Forms with Salesforce www.cloudanalogy.com
  5. 5. SYNC YOUR WEB-TO-LEAD FORM WITH GRAVITY FORMS ● Create your web-to-lead form as described above ● Look for the Salesforce Add-on tab(Form<Settings) and select Integration Method as Web-to-Lead. Update Settings. www.cloudanalogy.com Gravity Forms with Salesforce
  6. 6. ● Create your Gravity Form in your Wordpress Site. Add the fields you used while creating your web-to-lead form ● Save the form. ● Click the Gravity Form’s name and lookup for the Confirmation tab under the settings. ● Select Confirmation Tab to Redirect www.cloudanalogy.com Gravity Forms with Salesforce
  7. 7. ● Redirect URL should be the URL you got while generating the web-to-lead form. ● The URL should not include the “?encoding=UTF-8” since Gravity form do it itself on start of the query string. ● Check “Pass Field Data Via Query String” ● Your screen should look like this: www.cloudanalogy.com Gravity Forms with Salesforce
  8. 8. NOTE: If you are trying to work in your sandbox then do change the Redirect URL to test.salesforce.com instead of www.salesforce.com since web-to-lead form generates form working in Production ● Remember you removed “?encoding=UTF-8” from the redirect URL, now make this the first line of your Query String. ● Start with your oid and retURL to process our Query string. Each value should use “&” in between. ● Now it’s time to map your salesforce fields to that of the gravity form you created. ● Build your query string in the following format: field_name=field_value&2nd_field_name=2nd_field_value www.cloudanalogy.com Gravity Forms with Salesforce
  9. 9. ● You can take help from the dropdown list which show up all the fields in the Gravity form. Now you have to just map the field values you included in the web-to-lead form to that of the gravity form fields with each field followed by “&” except the last one. NOTE: It’s the important part so be very careful. ● Save Confirmation and Search for the Salesforce Web-to-lead tab beneath Confirmation tab. ● Here map all the lead fields to that of the Gravity form’s fields. ● You can check your form by clicking on the Preview option and then embed this form in your website. www.cloudanalogy.com Gravity Forms with Salesforce
  10. 10. ● Fill all the fields and check for two things. One whether the page is getting redirected to correct page and the other that all fields are getting populated correctly to your Salesforce Lead Records. ● CONGRATS!! You have integrated your Wordpress site with Salesforce. www.cloudanalogy.com Gravity Forms with Salesforce
