Gravity Forms with Salesforce

Gravity Forms a great combination to gather the information and add leads to Salesforce automatically. It helps making CRM more easy and simple. To set up it takes few minutes and provide you a way to collect information with much simplicity. Gravity forms are much more interactive and provides you with easy way to add fields, making them mandatory, email etc. If you already don’t have this plugin installed then get it and make your work much easier.
