Social Media
Jan. 13, 2022
Be a data partner with BryteFlow for multiple benefits. We offer Data Replication, Transformation, and Reconciliation in one convenient and optimized solution with automated Data Integration in real-time. Our data replication software replicates data using CDC from transactional sources and popular platforms. Get ready-to-use data for analytics 24x7.

AWS ETL

  1. 1. Amazon Web Service and the ETL Tool Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a Cloud computing platform from Amazon. There are several services provided by it – infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, and packaged software as a service. There are a host of organizational tools that are provided by AWS like database storage, compute power and content delivery services. AWS can be compartmentalized into different silos and each can be configured to suit the users’ needs. One of the services provided by AWS is database migration between data warehouses, relational databases, and NoSQL databases from on- premises servers to the cloud or from one cloud provider to another. For doing so, one of the most-used and preferred resources is the AWS ETL tool. Click here to learn more.
  2. 2. The ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) tool helps to combine multiple databases for storing data in a centralized database or a data warehouse. There are three processes used by ETL – extracting data from a source, transforming the data into the required format, and then loading the data into the target repository There are several advantages of AWS ETL. The first is that during migration there is no possibility of data loss, mainly because the process is fully automated without the need for human intervention at any stage. Apart from the efficiencies, this is a highly cost-saving factor too. Here are some of the other benefits of AWS ETL. With AWS ETL, organizations do not have to make any changes to the source database or need to install and configure additional drivers and applications to migrate databases. The migration is started directly from the AWS Management Console. Any changes to the data at the source database are replicated seamlessly to the target database through the Change Data Capture feature. Businesses face minimum downtime during AWS ETL migration as the source database remains fully functional at all times. Updates of all changes are made continually at pre-set intervals between the source and the target databases provided both are in sync. This aspect is critical for large organizations that will find it very inconvenient to shut down their systems for any length of time. Most common databases used by modern-day businesses are supported by AWS. Hence the AWS ETL tool is optimized to carry out both homogeneous migration where the engines of the source and the target
  3. 3. databases are similar or heterogeneous migration where they are different. Migration is possible between on-premises databases to Amazon RDS or Amazon EC2, Aurora, and databases running on EC2 to RDS or vice versa. Data can also be migrated between SQL, text-based data, and NoSQL with DMS AWS. ETL developers and data engineers can visually create, operate, and track ETL workflows with a few clicks on the AWS Glue Studio. Data analysts and data scientists can use the AWS Glue to visually enrich, clean, and normalize data without writing the code. AWS ETL provides all the advanced benefits and advantages of operating in the cloud environment.

