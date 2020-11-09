The sequel to the #1 New York Times bestselling phenomenon Strange Planet, featuring more hilarious and poignant adventures from the fascinating inhabitants of Nathan W. Pyle's colorful world.In this eagerly awaited sequel, Nathan takes us back to his charming and instantly recognizable planet colored in bright pinks, blues, greens, and purples, providing more escapades, jokes, and p h r a s e s.Nathan mixes his most popular Instagram comics with more than thirty original works created exclusively for this second volume to explore four major topics: traditions, nature, emotions, and knowledge. He inducts new and longtime fans into a strangely familiar world and its culture, from ?cohesion? (marriage) to ?mild poison? (alcohol) to the full lyrics to ?The Small Eight-Legged Creature? (sung to the tune of The Itsy-Bitsy Spider).Bright, colorful, and whimsical?yet charmingly familiar?Stranger Planet is out-of-this-world fun.

