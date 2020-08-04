Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
EC-CUBEで 宅配伝票の印刷 2020-8-1 Gunma.web #38 OnLine
自己紹介 • なまえ：すぎむら むねのり • Twitter：@ckicktx • Perl/JavaScript/HTML/CSS… • blog：http://perl.no-tubo.net • しごと：ECサイト運営・管理・改修
自己紹介 • なまえ：すぎむら むねのり • Twitter：@ckicktx • Perl/JavaScript/HTML/CSS… • blog：http://perl.no-tubo.net • しごと：ECサイト運営・管理・改修・商品企...
ECCUBE
物理的な商品は 配送が必要
宅配便伝票 どうするか問題
手書きで頑張る
頑張る限界くる
各運送会社が 用意している システムを使う
mac版は無い
CSVダウンロー ドtoアップロー ドのつらみ
APIで 発行出来るサー ビスの発見
APIで 発行出来るサー ビスの発見
DEMO
YouTube で見られます https://youtu.be/CENnHFJw8YE
ご清聴ありがと うございました
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

EC-CUBEで宅配伝票の印刷

16 views

Published on

Ship&coのAPIを使ってEC-CUBEの管理画面から宅配伝票を印刷する

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

EC-CUBEで宅配伝票の印刷

  1. 1. EC-CUBEで 宅配伝票の印刷 2020-8-1 Gunma.web #38 OnLine
  2. 2. 自己紹介 • なまえ：すぎむら むねのり • Twitter：@ckicktx • Perl/JavaScript/HTML/CSS… • blog：http://perl.no-tubo.net • しごと：ECサイト運営・管理・改修
  3. 3. 自己紹介 • なまえ：すぎむら むねのり • Twitter：@ckicktx • Perl/JavaScript/HTML/CSS… • blog：http://perl.no-tubo.net • しごと：ECサイト運営・管理・改修・商品企画・ 撮影・プロモーション・経営・経理・庶務・総務・
  4. 4. ECCUBE
  5. 5. 物理的な商品は 配送が必要
  6. 6. 宅配便伝票 どうするか問題
  7. 7. 手書きで頑張る
  8. 8. 頑張る限界くる
  9. 9. 各運送会社が 用意している システムを使う
  10. 10. mac版は無い
  11. 11. CSVダウンロー ドtoアップロー ドのつらみ
  12. 12. APIで 発行出来るサー ビスの発見
  13. 13. APIで 発行出来るサー ビスの発見
  14. 14. DEMO
  15. 15. YouTube で見られます https://youtu.be/CENnHFJw8YE
  16. 16. ご清聴ありがと うございました

×