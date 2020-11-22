Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
How To Start An Online Business: How To Get A Tidal Wave Of FREE Traffic! I hearpeople all the time asking,"Howtostart an ...
There are quite afewothersourcesof traffic,but forthisdiscussionIam goingto focuson FREE search engine traffic. There ismo...
In desperation,he didasurveyof hisvisitors.He foundoutthat whattheywere lookingforwasNOT howto cure an anxietyattack,but"A...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

How To Start An Online Business: How To Get A Tidal Wave Of FREE Traffic!

16 views

Published on

Read this to learn how to start an online business
Get tons and tons of traffic by joining the community

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

How To Start An Online Business: How To Get A Tidal Wave Of FREE Traffic!

  1. 1. How To Start An Online Business: How To Get A Tidal Wave Of FREE Traffic! I hearpeople all the time asking,"Howtostart an online business?" In thisarticle,youwill learnabout: The differentkindsof traffic. Why some trafficsourcesare better thanothers. How to make sure youattract as muchFREE trafficas possible. Trafficsourcesto avoidlike the plague. GET FREE TRAFFICS HERE The firstthingyou mustunderstandasyou embarkonyour internetjourneyisthatthe internetisall aboutinformation.Whenyoudoa searchlet'ssay on growingtomatoes,itisnofluke thatthe firstpage of the searchengine responseisexactlyaboutgrowingtomatoes,notcucumbersora sale on cultivators. Thisis exactlythe same withanysearchterm.Thismatchingof searchtermswiththe exact bestwebsite answeringthe searchtermhas made some people veryrich. There are manysourcesof traffic: Soloads are ads you payfor people toputyour ad ontheirmailinglist.The trafficyougetcan be luke warm. Pinterestpinsare free oryoucan pay for promotedads.Thistrafficistightlyfocused. Facebookadsare quite cheap,butyouhave to reallyknow whatyouare doingto getthemto accept your ads. Google AdWordsare the little adsyousee onvariouswebsites.Theyare costeffective andgenerally deliverhottobuytraffic.
  2. 2. There are quite afewothersourcesof traffic,but forthisdiscussionIam goingto focuson FREE search engine traffic. There ismore than1 reasonto understandwhatthe searchenginesare lookingforwhenassessingyour website inordertosendyouorganic(free) traffic.Theyhave manycriteriaforjudgingasite. GET FREE TRAFFICS HERE How manypagesdoesit have onvariousaspectsof the site'smaintheme? How longdoesthe average visitorstayonsite.(The longertheystay,the more useful informationthey mustbe gettingandthereforthe higherqualityyoursite mustbe). How manyinboundlinksgotoyour site.The more that othersiteslinktoyoursusuallymeansthatthey viewyoursite asan equal or as an authoritysite onyour subject.(Thisispure goldforyou) Doesyour site sell unknown(maybe riskystuff) ordoyouofferqualitylinkslike AmazonoreBay? Apparentlytheyhave hundredsof thingstheylookfor,buttheyare hiddeninthe secretsearchengine algorithms. Trafficsourcesto avoidare those offeringtonsof trafficfornextto nothing.These usuallyhave really lowqualitytrafficandyoustanda goodchance of the search enginesbanningyoursite.Thisisbad news. Some placesoffercontentspinningsoftwareforyoutocreate contentforyour site veryquickly.These are to be avoidedlike Ebolabecause theytake asimple piece of textand"spinit"manydifferentways. What youendup withisterrible text.The searchenginescansmell aratand declare yoursite a poor place to sendfree orevenpaidtraffic. GET FREE TRAFFICS HERE The search enginesare all aboutqualityof the contentonyoursite.Theyevenjudge itwhenyoubuy traffic.If your site hasa poor page ranking,theywill charge youmore forthe traffictheysendyouthan if your site isrankedhighlyforthe qualityof itscontent. How to start an online business?Alwayskeepinmindwhatyourvisitorislookingfor. An excellentexample of thiswassomeonewhohadan excellentsite on anxietyattacks.He wrote an excellenteBookonthe subject,butnobodywasbuyingit.It'smaintheme washow to deal withan anxietyattack.
  3. 3. In desperation,he didasurveyof hisvisitors.He foundoutthat whattheywere lookingforwasNOT howto cure an anxietyattack,but"AMI HAVINGAN ANXIETYATTACK?" GET FREE TRAFFICS HERE He rewrote the eBooktosatisfythe actual needof hisvisitorsandhiseBookisnow sellingbriskly. Trafficis the lifebloodof yoursite.Make sure toattract trafficthat islookingexactlyforwhatyouoffer

×