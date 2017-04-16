CleverTap - Behavioral Analytics and User Engagement

Behavioral Analytics, Smart Segments with Personalized Messaging all built on a Platform that gives you complete control B...
  1. 1. Behavioral Analytics, Smart Segments with Personalized Messaging all built on a Platform that gives you complete control BEHAVIORAL ANALYTICS + USER ENGAGEMENT
  2. 2. What is CleverTap? A complete solution for understanding what your users do in your App, then engaging with them on any marketing channel to move the metrics that matter to your business
  3. 3. Our customers 4000 global Customers 1 Billion Devices reached 10 Billion messages per month 55 Billion events processed per month
  4. 4. • Understand how your users are using your apps/website • Engage with your users via personalized push notifications, in-app notifications, emails, web, sms and browser notifications • Segment and message users in real-time based on their app/web behavior. To know more download whitepaper • Run pre-built, out of the box "Clever"​ campaigns • Track app uninstalls What CleverTap can do for you?
  5. 5. • Background: – My conversions for new users are too low (i.e. new users who book an appointment) • Analyze: – Only 30% of the people who install my app end up converting – Of the users that convert, they do so within 25 minutes, or they never do • Segment and Influence: – If someone installs an app and does not convert within 25 minutes – add them to my Onboarding Drop-off Segment and track them over time – Send a personalized Push Notification to each user exactly when they qualify for this segment • Measure Result: – 90 days after initializing campaign, my conversions increase by 15% Optimize your New User Onboarding
  6. 6. • Background: – My retention is low • Analyze: – I lose 90% of my users in the first six months • Segment and Influence: – If once loyal user has not used my App in the last 45 days – add them to my Likely to Churn Segment – Send a personalized Email to each users exactly when they qualify for this segment • Measure Result: – Long term retention has increased by 30% Re-engage your Installed Base
  7. 7. How We Do It?
  8. 8. Powerful and Actionable Analytics Know what your users do in your App ● Rich User Profiles ● Available for every user, logged-in or not ● Events Tracking and Trends ● Track user activity in real-time ● Funnels & Cohorts ● Find out where users drop-off and retention ● Attribution ● Optimize your campaign spends across channels ● Uninstall Tracking ● Track and analyze app uninstalls
  9. 9. Multiple Ways to Engage Users Personalize messages based on who they are, or what they’ve done ● Push Notifications ● Get users back in your app ● In-App Notifications ● Reach out to users as they navigate your app ● Email Messages ● Send customized and timely emails ● Web Notifications ● Web pop-ups, Exit intent notifications ● Facebook Remarketing ● Target users on Facebook, based on app activity
  10. 10. Industry’s Best Segmentation Capabilities Analyze and Message Users based on their Location, Behavior, Time of the day and more ● Segment based on what Users DID ● Who launched the app more than 10 times last week ● Who launched the app, but haven’t come back in 3 days ● Segment based on what Users DIDN’T Do ● Viewed job, but DIDN’T Apply ● Geography based Hyper Local Segments ● Everyone in Singapore or Malaysia ● Device and Demography Segments ● Women who have iPhones in Jakarta
  11. 11. Personal, Timely Messaging using Push Notifications Direct, Powerful Messaging Channel to Reach Users on their Mobile Device ● Powerful, Feature Packed Notifications ● Emoticon support ● Image notifications, Sound notifications, Badges ● Deep links, Custom key/value pairs of data ● Native language support ● A/B Testing ● Personalized Notifications ● Customize any part of the message with information & activity from user’s profile
  12. 12. Developer Ready Platform puts you in control of your Data CleverTap APIs let you integrate your backend systems ● Webhooks ● Trigger workflows in your backend systems. Invoke your call center workflow as soon as a loyal customer doesn’t book ● Server APIs ● Update user profiles from any source ● Export your data for external analysis ● Programmatically schedule/manage your campaigns ● Integrate Key Services ● Install attribution providers ● Facebook Custom Audiences
  13. 13. Behavioral Analytics, Smart Segments with Personalized Messaging all built on a Platform that gives you complete control About Us Our Team Paul Brody, CPO. Stanford. MIT Sloan. founder Sococo, ex. Yahoo Suresh Kondamudi, CTO. IIT-M, Post Grad Financial Engg. Sunil Thomas, CEO. ex. CTO Infospace & Network18. US, India Anand Jain founder burrp. US, India, China Investors Presence across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York Brands Almitra Karnik, Head of Marketing Manish Patel, Head - Customer Success Damian Wisniewski, VP of Sales
  14. 14. Thank You info@clevertap.com

