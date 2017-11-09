Tc final final

UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL SAN CRISTOBAL DE HUAMANGA FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS SOCIALES ESCUELA DE FORMACION PROOFESIONAL DE TRABAJO ...
Dedicamos el trabajo a nuestros queridos padres, por su esfuerzo y dedicación, a nuestra docente por colaborarnos en cada ...
INDICE INDRODUCCIÓN..........................................................................................................
5.4 Tipo de vivienda................................................................................................45 ......
ENCUESTA: “CONOCIENDO MI COMUNIDAD” .......................................................87 BIBLIOGRAFIA...................
6 INDRODUCCIÓN Este presente informe de diagnóstico del sector qanaypampa-Huascahura, distrito huamanga, Ayacucho, Perú. H...
7 general se pueden dividir no sólo en residuos sólidos, sino también en líquidos o gaseosos. La comunidad de qanaypampa t...
8 CAPITULO I CONTEXTO MUNDIAL Contexto ambiental mundial Según (Albert), la contaminación ambiental siempre ha existido pu...
9 medio ambiente y el objetivo del desarrollo sostenible. Esta tarea se cumplirá gracias a la orientación proporcionada po...
10 para generar mayores presiones por convertir paisajes naturales en tierras agrícolas, lo que incrementará la demanda de...
11 mundiales en sostén del nexo vital entre agricultura y medioambiente. Esto incluye cambio climático, biodiversidad, deg...
12 CAPITULO II CONTEXTO NACIONAL DEL PERÚ 2.1Características del Perú. La República del Perú tiene por capital a Lima con ...
13 Forma de gobierno es republicana, unitaria constitucional, presidencialista, representativa y democrática. Presidente a...
14 Está clasificado internacionalmente como un país mego diverso, tiene 84 ecosistemas de 104 existentes del mundo con tre...
15 Principalmente en las ciudades, la contaminación sonora produce regulares niveles de estrés en el ciudadano de a pie y ...
16 Entre las ciudades mineras, la Oroya ha sido tristemente calificada como una de las más contaminadas del mundo. Así mis...
17 Perú así como todo los países nos es ajeno a la contaminación ambiental, como estamos viendo la contaminación en le Per...
18 El país cuenta desde el año 2008 con un Ministerio del Ambiente (MINAM), que reemplazó al CONAM. 2.3Política nacional d...
19 enfrentar el Perú en el futuro, destacando la necesidad de adelantarnos a estas demandas y promover desde ahora el uso ...
20 2.4 Las Políticas Sociales en el Perú. Las políticas sociales son acciones ejecutadas por el estado para lograr el desa...
21 2.5 Asentamientos Humanos, Comunidades en el País, Comunidad Saludable. La economía avanza, todo hace indicar que el pa...
22 pasan a llamarse pueblos jóvenes, zonas habitadas que poco a poco se van desarrollando, pero que no llegarán a tener to...
23 CAPITULO III CONTEXTO DE LA REGIÓN DE AYACUCHO 3.1 Características de Ayacucho. Según INEI Ayacucho se encuentra locali...
24 Según (INEI, 2014), la población del departamento es de 681,149 habitantes y representa el 2.2 % de la población del pa...
25 En cuanto a la dinámica económico de la región está influenciada básicamente por laboral en la rama primaria y la conce...
26 principales actores de la conservación ínsita de esta riqueza. Una demostración de esta riqueza la constituyen los 30 c...
27 Desarrollo Social, donde lo que se busca es lograr una mejor articulación con los programas sociales que viene impulsan...
28 atención alimentarias y nutricional, cuidado integral de la salud facilitando sus condiciones para el aprendizaje. e) S...
29 Es una realidad que se ve en la comunidad Huascahura que algunos animales domésticos , especialmente los cerdos y el ga...
30 CAPITULO IV MI COMUNIDAD QANAYPAMPA-HUASCAURA 4.1 Localización: La comunidad de Huascaura es un centro poblado más anti...
31 Existe los programas sociales como qaly qarma , comedor popular Cuenta con servicio de demuna, quienes atienden casos d...
32 es variado, con bosquecillos de vegetación arbustiva y arbórea, en las vertientes laterales las cactáceas tunas y agave...
33 existe los llamados colectivos, que brindan servicio de transporte casi particular y te cobra 1 sol, desde huascaura ha...
34 En conjunto, estos bosques poseen una gran diversidad de especies vegetales, muchas de las cuales pueden resultar útile...
35  Presencia de algunas áreas en las cuales es posible producir papa, maíz, frutas y algunos otros productos de importan...
36 Comedor popular sin funcionamiento Fuente: elaboración propia 4.8 Necesidades la necesidad es una carencia, Una necesid...
37 que son compartidas por una población, como pueden ser la vivienda, seguridad y educación. algunas necesidades en parti...
38 4.9 Sistema de Organización La organización es un subsistema del sistema administrativo, la función de la organización ...
39 Fuente: municipalidad provincial de huamanga Fuente: elaboración propia
40 CAPITULO V SITUACIÓN SOCIOECONÓMICA DE LAS FAMILIAS DEL SECTOR QANAYPAMPA DE LA COMUNIDAD DEL CENTRO POBLADO DE HUASCAH...
41 Frecuenci a Porcentaj e Porcentaje válido Porcentaje acumulado Válido s 850 8 26,7 26,7 26,7 menos de 850 22 73,3 73,3 ...
42 5.2 Calidad de agua que consume el sector qanaypampa-Huascaura El agua es muy primordial en nuestros hogares, con ella ...
43 Fuente: elaborado por las alumnas de trabajo social, de UNSCH, 24/07/17 El grafico muestra lo siguiente; el 20% de las ...
44 Cuadro y grafica n°3 ¿Cuál es el problema familiar más sentido para los miembros del hogar? Cuadro n°3 Frecuencia Porce...
45 población es afectada, adolecentes que consumen alcohol con un 3,33% ya que existe un pequeño bar oculto por la zona, n...
46 Fuente: elaborado por las alumnas de trabajo social, de UNSCH, 24/07/17 En el grafico se muestra que el 90% de los pobl...
47 Fuente: elaborado por las alumnas de trabajo social, de UNSCH, 24/07/17 En el grafico se muestra que el 66.67% de los p...
48 5.7 Nivel de instrucción educativa Cuadro y grafica n°6 Frecuenci a Porcentaj e Porcentaje válido Porcentaje acumulado ...
49 5.8 Enfermedades que aqueja la población la enfermedad más frecuente que afecta a la población de qanaypampa es la cont...
50 Fuente: elaborado por las alumnas de trabajo social, de UNSCH, 24/07/17 En el cuadro se muestra que el 60% de la poblac...
51 CAPITULO VI MEMORIA DE ACTIVIDADES PARTICIPATIVAS. 6. Actividades participativas. 6.1Taller de árbol de problemas: a. J...
52 ¿Qué es un Árbol de Proble mas? Pasos para elabora ción de un árbol de proble mas. Desarr ollo Particip ativa Lluvia de...
53 TALLER DE FODA EN EL SECTOR QANAYPAMPA DE LA COMUNIDAD DEL CENTRO POBLADO DE HUASCAHURA. Fortalezas  La comunidad cuen...
54 6.3 Actividades de identificación. El 01 de julio, en el sector Qanaypampa de la comunidad de Huascahura, se realizó un...
55 CAPÍTULO VII ASPECTOS RELEVANTES DEL DIAGNÓSTICO PARTICIPATIVO. 7.1 Criterios de selección del problema prioritario. Es...
56 seguramente en un futuro cercano incrementos tarifarios que afectarán la economía familiar, o por el contrario, de no a...
57 más desechos que ocasiona la contaminación, como dijo ATILIO: “ la contaminación aumenta … por que a medida que la gent...
58 adecuado para su aprovechamiento; el resto es confinado en vertederos o rellenos sanitarios; otro porcentaje es dispues...
59 es importante prevenir o disminuir la contaminación de la naturaleza apostando con las diferentes políticas de prevenci...
60  La basura: mescla de objetos sólidos que pueden ser reutilizables o reciclables pero también totalmente inservibles. ...
61 Uno de los factores principales es el hombre quien genera la contaminación con las fábricas, industrias; etc. La contam...
62  Características: Según Bustamante: Composición física de los residuos sólidos se basa a los componentes que contiene ...
63 de los residuos como materia prima para la elaboración de un producto que puede ser igual o diferente al inicial”. Otro...
64 residuos de las vías públicas, con el fin de mejorar la calidad de vida de la población”. (2011, pág. 116) Por ello se ...
65 descomponerse, posteriormente sirven como abono para las plantas o alimento para algunos animales.” 5. Reciclaje de agu...
66  Mejora la calidad biológica de los alimentos.  No hay contaminación del ambiente durante el proceso.
Tc final final
Tc final final
Tc final final
Tc final final
Tc final final
Tc final final
Tc final final
Tc final final
Tc final final
Tc final final
Tc final final
Tc final final
Tc final final
Tc final final
Tc final final
Tc final final
Tc final final
Tc final final
Tc final final
Tc final final
Tc final final
Tc final final
Tc final final
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tc final final

13 views

Published on

Tc final final

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
13
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Tc final final

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL SAN CRISTOBAL DE HUAMANGA FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS SOCIALES ESCUELA DE FORMACION PROOFESIONAL DE TRABAJO SOCIAL DIAGNÓSTICO DELSECTOR QANAYPAMPA –COMUNIDAD DEHUASCAHURA– DISTRITO DE AYACUCHO – PROVINCIA DE HUAMANGA ASIGNATURA: TRABAJO DE CAMPO II TC- 341 Profesora de Teoría: Lic. MAURA QUISPE SULCA Profesora de Práctica: Mg. ANA MARÍA GARCIA TRUJILLO INTEGRANTES:  ATAUJE PUMAHUALLCCA, Marcia Betty  CONTRERAS FERNÁNDEZ, Solia  PALOMINO QUISPE, Lisbeth Ayacucho - Perú 2017
  2. 2. Dedicamos el trabajo a nuestros queridos padres, por su esfuerzo y dedicación, a nuestra docente por colaborarnos en cada momento.
  3. 3. INDICE INDRODUCCIÓN...................................................................................................................6 CAPITULO I.......................................................................................................................8 Contexto ambiental mundial.............................................................................................8 CAPITULO II....................................................................................................................12 2.1 Características del Perú. ..................................................................................12 Contexto ambiental nacional...........................................................................................14 2.3 Política nacional del ambiente..........................................................................18 2.4 Las Políticas Sociales en el Perú. ....................................................................20 2.5 Asentamientos Humanos, Comunidades en el País, Comunidad Saludable. 21 CAPITULO III...................................................................................................................23 3.1 Características de Ayacucho............................................................................23 3.2 Contexto Económico.........................................................................................24 3.3 Contexto político. ..............................................................................................26 3.4 Presupuesto de programas sociales en Ayacucho 2017.................................27 3.5 Contexto ambiental ...........................................................................................28 CAPITULO IV...................................................................................................................30 MI COMUNIDAD.............................................................................................................30 4.1 Localización: ..........................................................................................................30 4.2 Situación ambiental...........................................................................................31 4.3 Vías de acceso..................................................................................................32 4.4 Flora ..................................................................................................................33 4.5 Fauna ................................................................................................................34 4.6 Potencialidades.................................................................................................34 4.7 Problemas.........................................................................................................35 4.8 Necesidades .....................................................................................................36 4.9 Sistema de Organización.......................................................................................38 CAPITULO V....................................................................................................................40 SITUACIÓN SOCIOECONÓMICA DE LAS FAMILIAS DEL SECTOR QANAYPAMPA DE LA COMUNIDAD DEL CENTRO POBLADO DE HUASCAHURA............................................................................................................40 5.1 Características socioeconómicas de sector qanaypampa-huascaura.................40 ......................................................................................................................................41 5.2 Calidad de agua que consume el sector qanaypampa-Huascaura.................42 5.3 Problema más sentido en el sector de qanaypampa.......................................43
  4. 4. 5.4 Tipo de vivienda................................................................................................45 .........................................................................................................................................46 5.5 Infraestructura de los hogares de qanaypampa...............................................46 5.6 Nivel de instrucción educativa..........................................................................47 5.8 Enfermedades que aqueja la población...........................................................49 .........................................................................................................................................50 CAPITULO VI...................................................................................................................51 MEMORIA DE ACTIVIDADES PARTICIPATIVAS. ....................................................51 6.1 Taller de árbol de problemas:...........................................................................51 6.2 Taller de FODA. ................................................................................................52 6.3 Actividades de identificación.............................................................................54 CAPÍTULO VII..................................................................................................................55 ASPECTOS RELEVANTES DEL DIAGNÓSTICO PARTICIPATIVO.........................55 7.1 Criterios de selección del problema prioritario. ................................................55 7.2 Explicación del problema prioritario..................................................................55 7.3 Marco teórico del problema prioritario..............................................................56 7.3.1 Contaminación...........................................................................................56 7.3.2 Contaminación por basuras y escombros.................................................57 7.3.3 Tipos de contaminación.............................................................................58 7.3.4 Causas de la contaminación.....................................................................59 7.3.5 Consecuencias de la contaminación ambiental........................................60 7.4 Residuos solidos...............................................................................................61 7.5.2 Tipos de reciclaje.......................................................................................63 7.6 El compost........................................................................................................65 CAPÍTULO VIII.................................................................................................................67 ENFOQUES Y METODOLOGÍA UTILIZADA PARA EL DIAGNÓSTICO ................67 8.1 Enfoque crítico, cultural y ambiental.................................................................67 8.2 Enfoque de la salud ambiental .........................................................................67 8.2.1 Elementos principales de la salud ambiental .................................................68 8.2.2 Salud ambiental y desarrollo sostenible o sustentable ..................................68 8.2.3 Estrategia de atención a la salud ambiental ...................................................69 8.2.4 Papel de los distintos profesionales de la salud ambiental ............................70 8.3 Enfoque ecosistémico en la salud humana......................................................70 8.4 El desarrollo sostenible.....................................................................................72 8.4.1 Cuidad y desarrollo sostenible ..................................................................73 ANEXO...............................................................................................................................76
  5. 5. ENCUESTA: “CONOCIENDO MI COMUNIDAD” .......................................................87 BIBLIOGRAFIA............................................................................................................88
  6. 6. 6 INDRODUCCIÓN Este presente informe de diagnóstico del sector qanaypampa-Huascahura, distrito huamanga, Ayacucho, Perú. Ha sido elaborado por los estudiantes de la serie 300 de la facultad de ciencias sociales de la universidad nacional de san Cristóbal de huamanga-UNSCH. Intenta dar a conocer la importancia del manejo de residuos domésticos. En qanaypampa- Huascahura existe el inadecuado manejo de residuos domésticos la cual implica a la suciedad que se ve mediante los focos infecciosos a campo abierto, esta situación es lamentable que pasa de no percibido por la comunidad año tras año. El objetivo del presente informe es Mejorar el manejo de residuos domésticos en las familias de la comunidad de Qanaypampa. Trabajaremos con la junta y la comunidad en general para ello existe una política de conservación de medio ambiente a nivel nacional que está a cargo de la MINAM. Empezaremos fortaleciendo los hábitos de la higiene en los hogares de la comunidad de qanaypampa, potenciaremos el uso de residuos orgánicos en la comunidad de qanaypampa, ya que están siendo tirado al campo abierto lo cual genera la contaminación, todos conocemos los residuos sólidos, sin darnos cuenta esta presente en nuestra vida diaria, constituyen aquellos materiales desechados tras su vida útil, y que por lo general por sí solos carecen de valor económico. Se componen principalmente de desechos procedentes de materiales utilizados en la fabricación, transformación o utilización de bienes de consumo. Todos estos residuos sólidos, en su mayoría son susceptibles de reaprovercharse o transformarse con un correcto reciclado. Los principales productores de residuos sólidos somos los ciudadanos de las grandes ciudades, con un porcentaje muy elevado, en especial por la poca conciencia del reciclaje que existe en la actualidad. Afortunadamente esto está cambiando poco a poco, y problemas como el cambio climático, son ahora una amenaza real y a corto plazo. Los residuos sólidos urbanos pueden clasificarse en varios tipos: Residuos sólidos biodegradables, Residuos sólidos reciclables, Residuos sólidos inertes, Residuos sólidos comunes, Residuos sólidos peligrosos. Los residuos en
  7. 7. 7 general se pueden dividir no sólo en residuos sólidos, sino también en líquidos o gaseosos. La comunidad de qanaypampa tiene un nivel alto de residuos orgánicos, también existe residuos inorgánicos. En general la población tiene el problema as sentido que bien a ser la contaminación ambiental con un 63.3%, si consideramos a nivel regional en Ayacucho, los problemas con los residuos sólidos se agravan con el colapsamiento del botadero de uchuypampa que recibe más de 250 toneladas de basura en estos días festivos, según indicó el presidente de la comisión de Servicios Públicos, de la Municipalidad Provincial de Huamanga, Víctor Martínez. Esto indicaron en el año 2012, a nivel nacional las estadísticas han subido en cuanto a la contaminación netamente del agua. El equipo de investigación desplegara un proyecto de desarrollo que tiene como objetivo mejorar el manejo de residuos domésticos en las familias de la comunidad de qanaypampa, esto corroborando con nuestro árbol de problemas, árbol de objetivo, y un resumen con nuestros resultados y actividades esta en nuestra matriz de marco lógico, que estará acoplado en anexo del presente informe. Este presente informe cuenta con seis capítulos que estará detalladamente explicado. Expresando nuestro agradecimiento a las autoridades del sector qanaypampa, por habernos abierto las puertas y brindado su apoyo en el transcurso de nuestra intervención pre profesional de los estudiantes de la Universidad Nacional San Cristóbal de Huamanga.
  8. 8. 8 CAPITULO I CONTEXTO MUNDIAL Contexto ambiental mundial Según (Albert), la contaminación ambiental siempre ha existido pues, en parte, es inherente a las actividades del ser humano. Sin embargo, en años recientes se le ha debido prestar cada vez mayor atención, ya que han aumentado la frecuencia y gravedad de los incidentes de contaminación en todo el mundo y cada día hay más pruebas de sus efectos adversos sobre el medio ambiente y la salud. La contaminación es la introducción de un contaminante dentro de un ambiente natural que causa inestabilidad, desorden, daño o malestar en un ecosistema, en el medio físico o en un ser vivo. Nuestro medio ambiente se refiere al entorno que afecta y condiciona especialmente las circunstancias de la vida de las personas o la sociedad en su conjunto, es el espacio en el que se desarrolla la vida, abarca a los seres vivos, los objetos, el agua, el suelo, el aire y la relaciones entre ellos. En el mundo Nos encontramos en un momento decisivo de la historia de nuestro planeta, en el que las tendencias negativas en la salud del medio ambiente mundial amenazan con trascender los límites planetarios y afectar la capacidad de recuperación de los ecosistemas. El agotamiento de recursos pesqueros, la extinción de especies y la pérdida de tierras cultivables son indicios de que nos estamos acercando a un punto sin retorno en varias esferas ambientales clave. Es crucial que el Fondo para el Medio Ambiente Mundial (FMAM) ayude a invertir estas tendencias negativas respaldando proyectos y programas innovadores, que promuevan transformaciones y puedan generar beneficios ambientales a escala mundial. De este objetivo surge nuestro interés en los nuevos métodos integrados que adoptan un enfoque holístico frente a los desafíos ambientales, con alianzas y recursos lo suficientemente poderosos como para abordar los grandes problemas. Atender una crisis ambiental tras otra no basta para lograr buenos resultados. Debemos comprender los indicios que señalan la gestación de una crisis y entender por qué esta se desarrolla. El FMAM está muy bien posicionado para cumplir una función catalizadora e impulsar un nuevo enfoque, que ha cobrado vigor, frente a las amenazas para el
  9. 9. 9 medio ambiente y el objetivo del desarrollo sostenible. Esta tarea se cumplirá gracias a la orientación proporcionada por la estrategia FMAM 2020 y el programa de cuatro años del sexto período de reposición de los recursos del FMAM (FMAM-6) que acaba de ponerse en marcha, y gracias al firme respaldo de las 183 naciones miembros reunidas en Cancún en mayo de 2014 con ocasión de la Asamblea del FMAM, muestra un plan detallado para generar beneficios ambientales de alcance mundial. En la Edad Media se pensaba que el fin del mundo iba a llegar con el milenio. Se vivía con miedo, especulando sobre la posibilidad de que un mal terrible azotase la Tierra. Pero, qué está ocurriendo Por qué volvemos a oír hablar de la llegada de catástrofes ambientales, sociales y económicas, Existen razones suficientes para que los científicos nos asusten Pues bien, los datos no dejan lugar a duda: sí tenemos motivos para preocuparnos y, sobre todo, para reaccionar Nos debe inquietar el futuro de la Tierra porque es el nuestro. Debemos preocuparnos por el agua que bebemos, por el aire que respiramos, por los animales con los que convivimos, por las plantas que nos dan oxígeno y por los mares que nos alimentan. Debemos entendernos como un todo. Éste es el reto de este siglo y seguramente también del siguiente. Ésta es nuestra responsabilidad ante las futuras generaciones, que ya nos están mirando. De acuerdo con la estrategia FMAM 2020, nuestra visión es convertirnos en defensores del medio ambiente mundial, respaldando transformaciones y produciendo impactos en gran escala. Para hacer realidad esta visión, el FMAM creará alianzas y apoyará coaliciones de interesados que contribuyan a abordar y solucionar los factores determinantes de complejos problemas ambientales. Nuestro enfoque se basará en intervenciones novedosas, eficaces en función de los costos y ampliables, es decir, proyectos que se amplíen o puedan ampliarse para beneficiar a múltiples países y regiones, y que estimulen transformaciones en las políticas, los mercados o los comportamientos, pero las presiones sobre medio ambiente no cesan. Según las proyecciones, la población mundial, que pasó de menos de 4000 millones de personas en 1970 a poco más de 7000 millones en 2012, superará los 9000 millones de habitantes para 2050, y casi la mitad de este incremento se producirá en África al sur del Sahara. El aumento de la población, la desnutrición y la mala calidad de los suelos se combinarán
  10. 10. 10 para generar mayores presiones por convertir paisajes naturales en tierras agrícolas, lo que incrementará la demanda de agua dulce y reducirá los hábitats de la biodiversidad. Se prevé que, en el mundo entero, la clase media crecerá junto con la economía, y para 2030 habrá 5000 millones de personas más en la categoría cuyo consumo oscila entre US$10 y US$100 diarios, dos tercios de las cuales vivirán en Asia. El aumento de la clase media irá acompañado del crecimiento de la demanda de energía, alimentos, construcciones y transporte. Estas tendencias amenazan con acelerar el cambio climático, la pérdida de biodiversidad, la degradación de la tierra, la contaminación por productos químicos, la degradación de las masas de aguas internacionales y la deforestación. Gran parte de este crecimiento demográfico se concentrará en las zonas urbanas, particularmente a lo largo de los litorales de todo el mundo. Dado que generan el 90 % del producto interno bruto mundial, las zonas urbanas dan origen a gran parte de la contaminación; por ejemplo, más del 70 % de las emisiones mundiales de gases de efecto invernadero proviene de ellas. La tendencia a la urbanización también puede llevar aparejada la oportunidad de reportar importantes beneficios económicos mundiales a través de diseños de ciudades más inteligentes y sostenibles, más edificios de alta eficiencia energética y medios de transporte menos contaminantes Fuente:OMS difundiólamapade lacontaminaciónambientalglobal La FAO es un órgano de ejecución del Fondo para el Medio Ambiente Mundial (FMAM), un mecanismo internacional de cofinanciamiento que otorga donaciones a países para que inviertan en proyectos medioambientales
  11. 11. 11 mundiales en sostén del nexo vital entre agricultura y medioambiente. Esto incluye cambio climático, biodiversidad, degradación de la tierra, aguas internacionales y productos químicos. El Centro de Inversiones alberga la Unidad de Coordinación del FMAM, que gestiona la cartera de proyectos FAO- FMAM. La cartera ha crecido rápidamente desde 2002, y ahora comprende más de 120 proyectos y un valor de inversiones de donaciones del FMAM que se acerca a los 466 millones de dólares EE.UU. La contaminación mundial es un problema que afecta a todos los países, la OMS alerto del aumento de la contaminación ambiental de las ciudades, Sólo el 12% de las personas que viven en estas ciudades respiran aire limpio, La mitad está expuesta a niveles de contaminación 2,5 veces mayores a los permitidos, que implica que el mundo está herido. Debemos unirnos a la lucha contra este problema y reducir la incidencia del cáncer de pulmón y las enfermedades cardiorrespiratorias, como demuestra la mejora que han experimentado algunas ciudades como Copenhague (Dinamarca) o Bogotá (Colombia), gracias a la promoción de medios de transporte más saludables como el uso de la bicicleta para así mejorar la contaminación mundial y salvar a nuestro planeta tierra.
  12. 12. 12 CAPITULO II CONTEXTO NACIONAL DEL PERÚ 2.1Características del Perú. La República del Perú tiene por capital a Lima con 9.866.647 habitantes (2015) la ciudad más poblada, su Idioma oficial es el español y las cooficiales quechua y el aimara, se encuentra en una superficie de 1.285.215 Km2, limita al Norte con Ecuador y Colombia, al Noroeste con Ecuador, Noreste con Colombia, al Este con Brasil, al Sureste con Bolivia, al Sur con Chile y el Océano Pacifico y al Oeste con el Océano Pacifico. Su población es aproximadamente de 31.911.000 de habitantes y cuenta con 24 departamentos y una provincia constitucional del callao. con un aumento de 487.000 personas respecto a 2014. Fuente: INE
  13. 13. 13 Forma de gobierno es republicana, unitaria constitucional, presidencialista, representativa y democrática. Presidente actual (Pedro Pablo Kuczynski), Primer vicepresidente (Martin Vizcarra), Segunda vicepresidenta (Mercedes Araoz), Presidente del concejo de ministros (Fernando Zavala). Presenta los siguientes órganos: El Poder Legislativo o Congreso de la República: Que es el que da las normas y está conformado por los congresistas que han sido elegidos por los ciudadanos. Poder Ejecutivo o Gobierno Nacional: Que es el que aplica las normas y conduce la acción del gobierno, conformado por el Presidente de la República que lo dirige, el Consejo de Ministros, los organismos públicos descentralizados, los programas y proyectos, las empresa públicas y las universidades nacionales. Poder Judicial: Que es el que aplica las normas y conduce la acción del gobierno; y, el Judicial, que está orientado a resolver los conflictos que se presentan en la sociedad entre individuos, y entre ellos y el Estado mismo. Conformado por la Corte Suprema de Justicia que lo dirige, las Cortes Superiores y los juzgados. Los organismos constitucionales autónomos: Que no son parte de ningún poder del Estado, cuyos titulares responden directamente ante el Congreso y a la opinión pública. Como el Jurado Nacional de Elecciones, la Oficina Nacional de Procesos Electorales (ONPE), el Tribunal de Garantías Constitucionales, La Defensoría del Pueblo, el Ministerio Público, el Banco Central de reserva, el Registro Nacional de Identificación y Estado Civil (RENIEC) y la Superintendencia de Banca y Seguros. Los gobiernos regionales: Conformados por la Presidencia Regional, el Consejo Regional y el Consejo de Coordinación Regional. Los gobiernos locales o municipalidades provinciales, distritales y de poblados, conformados por el Alcalde y su Consejo Municipal. Perú tiene un gran potencial productivo; Cuenta con claras ventajas para generar industrias sostenibles en torno a la minería, el sector forestal, la transformación petroquímica, la pesca, las agroindustrias, la energía y el turismo. Es un país muy rico en recursos naturales, con una gran diversidad agrícola, buenas zonas de pesca, grandes y variados yacimientos de minerales y metales, entre otros.
  14. 14. 14 Está clasificado internacionalmente como un país mego diverso, tiene 84 ecosistemas de 104 existentes del mundo con tres regiones naturales costa, sierra y selva. El problema más álgido del país es la delincuencia e inseguridad ciudadana. El 80% de la población nacional así lo considera. El gobierno de Pedro Pablo Kuczynski diseñó un plan de trabajo con 29 medidas que buscan enfrentar la inseguridad ciudadana pero no solo es eso la problemática en el Perú así como en todo los países sino es aún más grave el deterioro de la capa de ozono. Veamos a continuación el impacto de la contaminación ambiental en el Perú. Contexto ambiental nacional El aumento continuo de la población, su concentración progresiva en grandes centros urbanos y el desarrollo industrial ocasionan, día a día, más problemas al medio ambiente conocidos como contaminación ambiental. Ésta consiste en la presencia de sustancias como basura, pesticidas, aguas sucias extrañas de origen humano en el medio ambiente, ocasionando alteraciones en la estructura y el funcionamiento de los ecosistemas. La contaminación ambiental del aire por PM10 como combustible, quema de basura, etc. produce enfermedades que causan la muerte de más de 1,000 personas al año en el Perú, según el Consorcio de Investigación Económica y Social (CIES). Ahora, el verano del 2016, solo dos o tres de cada diez playas en Lima son saludables, siendo el resto no aptas para ningún bañista. La contaminación ambiental en el Perú está alcanzando cifras alarmantes. Los problemas aumentan tras el continuo incremento de la población, su concentración en grandes centros urbanos y las actividades ilegales, como la minería ilegal, la quema de basura y la falta de regulación del smog en los automóviles chatarra. Existen distintos tipos de contaminación ambiental, desde la contaminación sonora, del aire, del agua, suelo, etc. El impacto y las consecuencias dependen del tipo y del grado de contaminación. Por ejemplo, ingresar a playas no saludables produce enfermedades gastrointestinales, problemas de la piel o hasta conjuntivitis.
  15. 15. 15 Principalmente en las ciudades, la contaminación sonora produce regulares niveles de estrés en el ciudadano de a pie y la contaminación del aire produce más de 1,000 muertes al año por enfermedades respiratorias. En el interior del país, la minería ilegal contamina y deteriora el suelo, lo que impacta directamente a las actividades económicas-productoras de muchas comunidades, perjudicando su salud y sus ingresos. Además, al año se pierden en el Perú alrededor de 80 a 140 mil hectáreas de bosques por la deforestación, de acuerdo con el Instituto Nacional de Estadísticas e Informática (INEI). Con frecuencia se descubren nuevas formas y fuentes de contaminación, que afectan al ambiente y a la salud. En la era moderna y con el violento desarrollo de nuevas tecnologías y productos surgen nuevas fuentes contaminantes, que al inicio parecen inofensivos, y luego se demuestra que ocasionan daños a la salud física o mental de las personas o al ambiente (extinción de especies y degradación de recursos básicos como agua, suelo, bosques, etc). La contaminación ambiental está llegando a tales extremos en el mundo y en el Perú, que el ser humano parece estar empeñado en destruir el ambiente donde vive, en una actitud suicida; pero mientras que en otros países se están tomando medidas muy serias para prevenir y controlar la contaminación, en el nuestro sólo existen acciones aisladas. El Estado debe preocuparse del problema de la contaminación, dando leyes severas, controlando su cumplimiento y sancionando a los transgresores. El problema ambiental es un problema que afecta al bien común y a la calidad de la vida, y, en consecuencia, no puede quedar al libre albedrío de las personas. El bien común es una responsabilidad del Estado como representante del bienestar de todos los ciudadanos. Sin embargo en el Perú, sufrimos de una contaminación ambiental crónica y sumamente peligrosa especialmente en las ciudades con una alta actividad minera, pesquera y en las ciudades con gran congestión vehicular e industrial.
  16. 16. 16 Entre las ciudades mineras, la Oroya ha sido tristemente calificada como una de las más contaminadas del mundo. Así mismo en el Callao, nuestro principal puerto, la Dirección del Medio Ambiente ha encontrado que el 64% de los escolares poseen altos niveles de plomo en la sangre, encima de los límites permisibles. Todo por carecer hasta la fecha de un sistema de transporte de minerales más seguro Los ciudadanos esperamos que los gobiernos hagan cumplir las normas de protección ambiental y las empresas actúen con responsabilidad social, aplicando tecnología moderna para tratar sus desechos evitando el impacto negativo a la salud y a la ecología. ¡Falsas expectativas!, porque algunas mineras, a pesar del elevado precio de los minerales, postergaron los Programas de Adecuación al medio ambiente, ante la mirada permisiva de las autoridades. Según (Centro de Investigación y Asesoría del Transporte Terrestre - CIDATT), El segundo problema ocurre por la excesiva importación de vehículos usados (700,000 unidades con 20 años de antigüedad) y el uso de combustibles sucios (63%) que provoca la muerte de aproximadamente 13,500 personas por año en el Perú . Sabemos que “diariamente mueren 37 personas, 7 de ellas menores de 5 años, víctimas de infecciones respiratorias agudas causadas por efecto de la contaminación ambiental”. Estas enfermedades respiratorias aumentaron de 415,000 en 1991 a 3´5 millones en el 2003. El medio ambiente es responsabilidad de todos debemos Promover la cultura de protección del medio ambiente, los médicos y demás profesionales tenemos la responsabilidad de sensibilizar y educar a la población peruana, para proteger el futuro de nuestro planeta. Según el Sistema Nacional de Información Ambiental (SINIA) el deterioro del medio ambiente en estas últimas décadas a causa del explosivo desarrollo de la industria, el consumismo y el ineficiente uso de los recursos naturales, se ha presentado a nivel mundial. Según (Bustios, Martina, & Arroyo, 2013), el Perú no es ajena a esta situación ya que “los problemas ambientales están afectando de manera creciente a la salud y la productividad de la población nacional, especialmente a la que vive en condiciones de pobreza, y amenaza el bienestar de las generaciones futuras”. El
  17. 17. 17 Perú así como todo los países nos es ajeno a la contaminación ambiental, como estamos viendo la contaminación en le Perù está en los 10 países más contaminados a nivel nacional, empezando por china como puesto 1 y Perù como puesto número 10, El problema de la contaminación ambiental en Perú es creciente, especialmente en ciudades con alta actividad minera e industrial. Los niveles de plomo están por encima de los permisibles. Altos niveles de plomo, mercurio o arsénico por ejemplo son peligrosos ya que se pueden ir depositando en sangre y provocar enfermedades. El comercio ilegal de animales exóticos es conocido en Perú, además de la sobrepesca y especies en vías de extinción. La calidad ambiental viene siendo afectada por el desarrollo de actividades extractivas, productivas y de servicios; por ejemplo: la deforestación, incremento de fábricas, proliferación de autos, quema de basuras, desperdicios en la calle, presencia de cocinas tradicionales, incendios, etc. En el Perú el 76% de la población es urbana, y el crecimiento económico en los últimos años ha permitido mejorar las condiciones de vida. Sin embargo, ha significado un deterioro ambiental. Fuente: Ministerio del ambiente, CONTAMINACION AMBIENTAL EN EL PERU. ESTRATEGIA NACIONAL
  18. 18. 18 El país cuenta desde el año 2008 con un Ministerio del Ambiente (MINAM), que reemplazó al CONAM. 2.3Política nacional del ambiente. Desde una perspectiva más amplia, las ideas acerca de la relación entre el medio ambiente y el desarrollo han evolucionado en forma significativa a lo largo del último medio siglo. Han surgido en una progresión que busca integrar en forma cada vez más estrecha a los sistemas económicos, ecológicos, culturales y sociales. Esto ha llevado a una redefinición del proceso de desarrollo para incluir las consideraciones ambientales y sociales, llegando a lo que se denomina en la actualidad el “desarrollo humano sustentable”, la política resultante de las interacciones entre políticas ambientales explícitas e implícitas difiere significativamente de las intenciones de las agencias gubernamentales a cargo de promover el desarrollo sustentable. Este texto pone de relieve con claridad la naturaleza y el resultado estas interacciones en seis sectores de la economía peruana. Una de las principales lecciones de los últimos decenios es que las políticas ambientales y las otras políticas de desarrollo deben integrarse desde el primer momento en que se articulan las estrategias y políticas de desarrollo. Buscar el crecimiento económico primero, para luego añadir medidas que mitiguen su impacto negativo sobre el medio ambiente no es eficaz ni eficiente, particularmente desde el punto de vista de la relación entre el costo de las medidas paliativas y sus resultados. Una concepción más adecuada del desarrollo debe llevar hacia medidas que promuevan en forma simultánea el crecimiento económico, la reducción de la pobreza y mejoras en el medio ambiente, es decir el desarrollo humano sustentable. Por esta razón es necesario formular un conjunto coherente de políticas explícitas e implícitas que se refuercen mutuamente, así como instituciones fuertes para manejar los conflictos, enfrentar los dilemas y promover transacciones entre los diversos objetivos de desarrollo. Además, es preciso asegurar que las mejoras en los niveles de vida de las generaciones actuales no cierren posibilidades a las generaciones futuras, lo que implica una concepción de la equidad y la justicia social que no estén rígidamente circunscritas por consideraciones temporales. El proceso de globalización y de integración a los mercados mundiales aumentará las exigencias de protección del medio ambiente que deberá
  19. 19. 19 enfrentar el Perú en el futuro, destacando la necesidad de adelantarnos a estas demandas y promover desde ahora el uso de tecnologías limpias y el manejo sustentable de nuestros recursos naturales. Según Bustíos, Martina, & Arroyo, Ruth, 2013, la politica nacional del ambiente se encarga de mejorar la calidad de vida de las personas, garantizando la existencia de ecosistemas saludables, viables y funcionales en el largo plazo; y el desarrollo sostenible del país, mediante la prevención, protección y recuperación del ambiente y sus componentes, la conservación y el aprovechamiento sostenible de los recursos naturales, de una manera responsable y congruente con el respeto de los derechos fundamentales de la persona, así mismo:  Consolidar la gobernanza ambiental y el Sistema Nacional de Gestión Ambiental a nivel nacional, regional y local, bajo la rectoría del Ministerio del Ambiente, articulando e integrando las acciones transectoriales en materia ambiental.  Alcanzar un alto grado de conciencia y cultura ambiental en el país, con la activa participación ciudadana de manera informada y consciente en los procesos de toma de decisiones para el desarrollo sostenible. 5. Lograr el desarrollo coeficiente y competitivo de los sectores público y privado, promoviendo las potencialidades y oportunidades económicas y ambientales nacionales e internacionales. Fuente: Ministerio del ambiente, CONTAMINACION AMBIENTAL EN EL PERU. ESTRATEGIA NACIONAL
  20. 20. 20 2.4 Las Políticas Sociales en el Perú. Las políticas sociales son acciones ejecutadas por el estado para lograr el desarrollo humano, se encuentran dentro de las llamadas políticas públicas, en general las políticas sociales están orientadas hacia la superación de la pobreza a través de la búsqueda de la igualdad de oportunidades: entre las principales políticas sociales de estado encontramos: programas sociales (JUNTOS, QALIWARMA, CUNA MAS, PENSION 65, BECA 18, etc.) Programas de salud (ESSALUD, etc.), dentro de las políticas medioambientales según el ministerio del ambiente tenemos: a) Diversidad biológica, tiene como objetivo impulsar el diseño e implementación de estrategias para la gestión sostenible de la diversidad biológica, incluyendo el desarrollo de alianzas público-privadas, bajo criterios de conectividad y complementariedad, Fomentar el respeto y conservación de los conocimientos tradicionales asociados a la diversidad biológica, así como la distribución equitativa de los beneficios que se deriven de su aprovechamiento. b) Recursosgenéticos, tiene como objetivo Impulsar la conservación de los recursos genéticos nativos y naturalizados y fomentar la investigación, desarrollo y su utilización sostenible, para el incremento de la competitividad de los sectores y actividades productivas, Fomentar el desarrollo de la biotecnología priorizando el uso de los recursos genéticos nativos y naturalizados. c) Bioseguridad, establece mecanismos para regular, bajo parámetros científicos, toda actividad que involucre el uso de organismos vivos modificados, así como el uso seguro y responsable de la biotecnología moderna y de sus productos derivados. Esta política es uno de los principales instrumentos de gestión para el logro del desarrollo sostenible en el país y ha sido elaborada tomando en cuenta la declaración de rio sobre el medio ambiente y desarrollo, los objetivos del milenio formulados por la organización de las naciones unidas y los demás tratados y declaraciones internacionales suscritos por el estado peruano en materia ambiental.
  21. 21. 21 2.5 Asentamientos Humanos, Comunidades en el País, Comunidad Saludable. La economía avanza, todo hace indicar que el país está saliendo a competir contra las principales economías del primer mundo y dejamos de ser poco a poco un país “tercermundista”. Pero la realidad de este “boom” de la economía peruana, es que ha contribuido a disminuir la incidencia de la pobreza, pero no la vulnerabilidad de caer en ella. El consumo del hogar peruano promedio debe incrementarse en 35% para compensarlos por no vivir en una situación en donde no existe desigualdad ni incertidumbre. Este hogar es vulnerable un 78% debido a la pobreza y un 22% por la incertidumbre, siendo la incertidumbre idiosincrásica más relevante que la co-variante. Los pobres son los más vulnerables, aunque existen hogares con altos niveles de ingreso que son altamente vulnerables, estos son los asentamientos humanos que existen en gran mayoría en la periferia de las ciudades. Los Asentamientos Humanos funcionan a través de juntas vecinales, normalmente logran hacer grupos con diferentes funciones y tareas específicas, para lograr el mejor desenvolvimiento de este lugar; como en toda sociedad, aquí también se crea una jerarquía, se elige a la presidenta, vicepresidenta y colaboradoras, las cuales se encargaran de solucionar los problemas dentro de esta micro sociedad. Los AAHH pueden ser una clara muestra de colaboración, apoyo entre personas que no tienen muchos recursos pero lo dan todo por los suyos; pero no todo es bueno, también existen las disputas por poderes, por más increíble que pueda ser, ser presidente de un AAHH, tiene para ellos el mismo nivel que ser Presidente de la república. La Calidad de Vida en los asentamientos humanos es un problema de enorme magnitud, que se inicia en los inicios de la formación de estos. La falta de oportunidades de trabajo en provincias debido a la notoria centralización del país hace que mucha gente pobre emigre de sus lugares de origen y lleguen a las diferentes ciudades de nuestro país a ocupar zonas que no deberían estar habitadas. De esta manera se van formando asentamientos humanos, que luego
  22. 22. 22 pasan a llamarse pueblos jóvenes, zonas habitadas que poco a poco se van desarrollando, pero que no llegarán a tener todo en condiciones óptimas todos los servicios básicos.
  23. 23. 23 CAPITULO III CONTEXTO DE LA REGIÓN DE AYACUCHO 3.1 Características de Ayacucho. Según INEI Ayacucho se encuentra localizado en la Región Centro Sur Andina del país, en el área meridional de los Andes, a 2761 m.s.n.m.; tiene una superficie de 43,814.80 Km2, que representa el 3.4 % del territorio nacional. Según INEI Ayacucho fue fundada como San Juan de la frontera de Huamanga y conocida también como huamanga) es una ciudad del Perú, capital de la provincia Huamanga y del departamento de Ayacucho. Se le conoce como la “ciudad de las iglesias”, por sus numerosos templos coloniales, y como “ciudad señorial” por su arquitectura, tradición y arte. La ciudad tiene fama tanto nacional como internacional gracias a sus piezas de artesanía, motivo por el cual fue declarada como “capital de arte popular y de artesanías del Perú”. Destacan los tallados en alabastro (material conocido en la zona como piedra de huamanga), la alfarería en especial los toros e iglesias de Quinua, la filigrana del barrio de Santa Ana y principalmente cotizados retablos de ayacuchanos. en honor a esta ciudad peruana y a la botella de independencia ocurrida en su suelo , los países andinos de argentina , Bolivia , Ecuador y Venezuela , refundando una ciudad denominada Ayacuchana en su territorio . Es una ciudad de muy alto fervor religiosa católico. Posee , más de treinta templos virreinales de estilo renaciste , barroco y mestizo ,que guardan en su interior verdaderos obras de artes como pintura , imágenes ,y bellos retablos tallados en madera y bañados en pan de oro .igualmente destacan por su música y sus festividades , como carnavales y sobre todo la semana santa , ambas declarados patrimonio cultural de nuestra nación. Según la INEI Políticamente, se encuentra dividida en 11 provincias y 114 distritos, cuya capital es Ayacucho Históricamente esta región fue ocupada por la cultura Wari, y posteriormente por la confederación Chanka, los cuales constituyen la base de su identidad cultural y proyección al futuro.
  24. 24. 24 Según (INEI, 2014), la población del departamento es de 681,149 habitantes y representa el 2.2 % de la población del país. Las provincias más pobladas son Huamanga (221,390 hab.), Huanta (93,360 hab.) y La Mar (84,177 hab.), las cuales en conjunto albergan al 65.1 % de la población departamental. Está considerado entre los tres departamentos con mayores índices de pobreza, desnutrición infantil y analfabetismo; así mismo, se caracteriza por el escaso acceso de la población a los servicios básicos de agua, desagüe, electricidad y vivienda. En cuanto a la educación el índice de analfabetismo es mayor en el área rural con 28.57% que en el área urbana con 15.44%; en términos de género el índice de analfabetismo es mayor en las mujeres; las provincias de Cangallo, Vilcas Huamán, Víctor Fajardo y La Mar presentan mayores porcentajes. 3.2Contexto Económico Según el (ICAE _AYACUCHO ,2015) el segundo trimestre de Indicador de Actividad Económica aumentó en 0.1%, siendo el cuarto trimestre consecutivo por debajo del promedio nacional. Dicho resultado responde a la fuerte caída de la actividad minera y al fuerte aumento del gasto de capital en una de las regiones más pobres del país. Según el Instituto Peruano de Economía, este aumento leve se debe al sector minero que cayó fuertemente, debido a la caída en la producción de oro (- 36.25%) y plata (-24.2%). Sin embargo, se espera que la apertura de la mina Inmaculada revierta esta situación en la región. Por el contrario, el gasto de capital registró un fuerte incremento de 44.4% por la mayor inversión pública. Sin embargo, a comparación del primer trimestre del año donde el resultado era de -1.5 por ciento, existe un pequeño avance que avizora un mejor resultado a finales del presente año. El empleo Pese al poco crecimiento de la actividad económica por debajo del promedio nacional, el mencionado indicador detalla que el empleo aumentó en 3.6% en la ciudad de Ayacucho, por la mayor demanda laboral en comercio (10.58%) y transporte, almacenes y comunicaciones (19.54%).
  25. 25. 25 En cuanto a la dinámica económico de la región está influenciada básicamente por laboral en la rama primaria y la concentración de actividades como: agropecuaria, construcción, servicios gubernamentales, construcción, comercio y servicios, entre otros. Es calificada como la décima quinta a nivel regional generando un valor agregado bruto equivalente al 1,2% del total a nivel nacional. Actividad la agricultura se concentra más del 70% de la población, mayor de 14 años, los principales cultivos son: el maíz, papa, cebada, trigo y habas; en la zona del VRAE como: el café, cacao, piña y ajonjolí y en la provincia de Huanta ofrece también frutales de calidad como la palta; sin embargo, el agro es la actividad de menor productividad dentro de la región y la que absorbe menor empleo formal. El cuanto, al turismo, cabe destacar que las ruinas de Vilcas Huamán y su entorno arqueológico incluye un importante tramo del Cápac Ñan y los bosques más extensos de Puya de Raimondi son lugares atractivos de visita de los turistas nacionales y extranjeros; la recuperación del imaginario Wari ha influido también en el incremento del flujo turístico en Ayacucho. Con el proceso de descentralización, los gobiernos regionales y locales juegan un papel importante como espacios de participación ciudadana y agentes promotores del desarrollo económico, sin embargo, en la región Ayacucho estos procesos aún son débiles. Según (Informe Regional de Ayacucho, pág. 185), Ayacucho es una de las zonas de mayor diversidad biológica de la sierra central del país. Su diversidad climática, edáfica, biológica y cultural propia de los ecosistemas de montaña, han dado como resultado la domesticación de plantas y fauna silvestre, que son la base de su actual agro biodiversidad y, con ella, en toda una tradición conservacionista por parte de los campesinos y pastores de camélidos sudamericanos (llamas y alpacas), en particular en el dominio mostrado en el manejo de una especie silvestre como es la vicuña. El manejo de esta gran diversidad fue la clave para el desarrollo de las grandes culturas que se asentaron en estos ecosistemas de montañas. Esta diversidad se ha mantenido hasta hoy gracias al esfuerzo, al conocimiento y al reconocimiento de su importancia por parte de las comunidades andinas,
  26. 26. 26 principales actores de la conservación ínsita de esta riqueza. Una demostración de esta riqueza la constituyen los 30 cultivos nativos de la región existentes, las 314 variedades de papas cultivadas, 13 especies de oca, 51 de mashua, 14 especies de olluco, etc. 3.3 Contexto político. La época del terrorismo fue el periodo de desarrollo de un conflicto armado interno en el Perú originado en el departamento de Ayacucho en 1980 por el escalada armada de las organización terrorista Sendero Luminoso seguido por la insurrección del también terrorista Movimiento Revolucionario Túpac Amaru en 1985. Ambos grupos provocaron atentados en todo el territorio nacional. Tras la captura de Abimael Guzmán y la cúpula senderista en Lima en 1992, la acción de Sendero Luminoso se replegó hacia las zonas de producción de cocaína en las zonas del Alto Huallaga y el Valle de los ríos Apurímac, Ene y Mantaro (VRAEM) en la Selva alta, mientras que el MRTA quedaría disuelto en 1997 como desenlace de la toma de la residencia del embajador de Japón en Lima. Este conflicto fue el más sangriento de la historia peruana. Según la estimación de la Comisión de la Verdad y Reconciliación, cerca de 70.000 personas habrían fallecido en el fuego cruzado entre los terroristas y las fuerzas del Estado; la mayoría de estas víctimas fueron campesinos (56%), pobres (68%), quechua hablantes (75%) y de zonas rurales (79%).Tras la captura de Óscar Ramírez Durand, principal senderista tras la caída de Guzmán, el accionar de Sendero Luminoso se ha limitado al control de la zona del VRAEM en alianza con el narcotráfico, originando escaramuzas y atentados contra las fuerzas armadas y la policía, así como intentos de ingresar a la política a través de la organización Movimiento por Amnistía y Derechos Fundamentales (Movadef). La coyuntura política y social de la región Ayacucho en el primer trimestre del año 2013, sigue girando en torno a las marchas y contramarchas de la gestión regional y la dinámica pre electoral con miras al 2016, que se hace cada vez sea más intensa. A lo que se suma el siempre complejo escenario del VRAE y los conflictos sociales que no terminan de resolverse. Al interior del gobierno regional se han dado nuevos cambios en las direcciones sectoriales de Transporte y Comunicaciones, Salud, así como en la gerencia de
  27. 27. 27 Desarrollo Social, donde lo que se busca es lograr una mejor articulación con los programas sociales que viene impulsando en gobierno nacional. 3.4 Presupuesto de programas sociales en Ayacucho 2017. Según la (MIDIS ,2017) Los alcaldes están en la obligación de exigir un servicio de calidad a los programas sociales y presupuestos para este año. a) JUNTOS: Tiene por finalidad contribuir a la reducción de la pobreza y a romper la transmisión intergeneracional de la pobreza extrema, mediante la entrega de incentivos monetarios para el uso de servicios de salud, nutrición y educación; bajo un enfoque de restitución de esos derechos básicos. Incentivo monetario (TIM) de S/. 200.00 bimestrales a hogares en situación de pobreza con gestantes, niños, adolescentes y jóvenes hasta 19 años o terminen la secundaria prioritariamente. Un presupuesto de región de Ayacucho de S/. 56, 942,956.00. b) FONCODES : tiene por finalidad incrementar los ingresos autónomos de la población rural, a través de la promoción de alternativas sostenibles de generación de oportunidades económicas para los hogares rurales más pobres, contribuir a la mejora de la inversión en infraestructura productiva necesaria para sustentar y potenciar los emprendimientos estos hogares rurales; y mejorar las capacidades de gestión de los gobiernos locales y la participación y concertación ciudadana, orientada a la promoción de alternativas sostenibles de generación de oportunidades económicas para estos mismos hogares. c) PENSIÓN 65: tiene por finalidad contribuir a mejorar la calidad de vida de las personas adultas mayores de 65 años a más en condición de pobreza extrema, a través de la entrega de una subvención económica que les permita incrementar su seguridad económica. Ofrece una subvención económica de S/. 250.00 bimestrales a las personas adultas mayores financiamiento en este 2017 es de 51,112,807.00. d) QALI WARMA: El Programa Qali Warma tiene como objetivo específico mejorar la ingesta de alimentos de los niños y niñas a partir de los 3 años de edad en los niveles de educación inicial y primaria en las zonas urbano marginales, que asisten a instituciones educativas públicas, otorgándoles
  28. 28. 28 atención alimentarias y nutricional, cuidado integral de la salud facilitando sus condiciones para el aprendizaje. e) SERVICIO DE ACOMPAÑAMIENTO A FAMILIAS: Brinda un servicio de acompañamiento a familias para el desarrollo infantil de niñas y niños menores de 36 meses de edad que viven en situación de pobreza y pobreza extrema en áreas rurales del país, a partir de visitas domiciliarias y sesiones grupales, en donde se promueve el ejercicio de las buenas prácticas de cuidado y aprendizaje infantil; así como el fortalecimiento del vínculo afectivo entre sus miembros. Financiamiento de S/. 22, 591,959.00 en 2017. 3.5Contexto ambiental Es bien cierto sobre la realidad de medio ambiente de Ayacucho, las diversas instituciones públicas y privadas han venido abordando los temas ambientales sea para reducir o aminorar los impactos negativos del ambiente generados por las actividades productivas , extractivas y crianza de animales en lugares de inadecuadas produciendo daños en la fertilidad de la tierra ejemplo el chancho ya que los heces no son aptas para las tierras cultivo , que vienen ocasionando procesos de desequilibrio que conducen a la alteración de los diversos ecosistemas a cerca de la temática de contaminación ambiental . Según la Municipalidad Provincial de Huamanga ( la Ley 27314 )La Oficina Defensoría de Ayacucho ha recomendado en un oficio dirigido al alcalde provincial de Huamanga una atención integral al problema de residuos sólidos en la provincia de Huamanga, luego de haber constatado varios puntos críticos de acumulación de los mismos, esta situación pone en peligro la salud de la población pues origina focos infecciosos, presencia de moscas, roedores y olores fétidos, lo cual además afecta la calidad ambiental de la zona en que residen. En ese sentido, es válido señalar que la responsabilidad de planificar, promover, regular, aprobar, autorizar, fiscalizar, supervisar y sancionar los aspectos técnicos y formales de gestión y manejo de los residuos.
  29. 29. 29 Es una realidad que se ve en la comunidad Huascahura que algunos animales domésticos , especialmente los cerdos y el ganado vacuno , son agentes portadores de enfermedades , ya se alimentan de residuos sólidos . Esta práctica, sumada a la presencia de materia fecal en los desechos, acrecienta el potencial de transmitir enfermedades tales como la teniasis y cisticercosis, la triquinosis, la leptospirosis, la brucelosis y la hidatidosis y que no son aptas para el consumo humano.
  30. 30. 30 CAPITULO IV MI COMUNIDAD QANAYPAMPA-HUASCAURA 4.1 Localización: La comunidad de Huascaura es un centro poblado más antiguo de la provincia de huamanga. El área de estudio se encuentra ubicada en el distrito de Ayacucho, provincia Huamanga y departamento de Ayacucho en el distrito de Ayacucho, Provincia de Huamanga, Región de Ayacucho, Abigeo: 050101, Latitud Sur: 13° 9' 55.2" S (-13.16534291000), Longitud Oeste: 74° 14' 56.3" W (-74.24895865000), Altitud: 3113 msnm. Fuente: Google maps Huascahura es una comunidad con 9 sectores que viene a ser: Pilaqata, Qanaypampa, Chocan, Huascahura Chico, Huascahura Central, Chamanapata, Puca Puca, Nuevo Sinai, Sacsamarca. Cuenta con 2 escuelas y 1 posta medica Pero la Calidad de la Educación no es la esperada conforme las Evaluaciones Internacionales y de Medición de la Calidad de la Educación del Ministerio de Educación, la posta no brinda atención correcta a los usuarios de acuerdo a los testimonios de la comunidad de qanaypampa. Huascaura cuenta con una comisaria, con un coliseo de toro, un hermoso paisaje, una iglesia católica, etc. La población aproximada de la comunidad de Huascaura es
  31. 31. 31 Existe los programas sociales como qaly qarma , comedor popular Cuenta con servicio de demuna, quienes atienden casos de vulneración de derechos de los Niños y Adolescentes, en prevención a la Violencia Familiar y Sexual. Municipalidad de centro Poblado de Huascahura Fuente: elaboración propia En el centro poblado de Huascaura el primer alcalde fue el SR. Rubén Loayza Mendoza quien ejerció por 4 años Actual alcalde de Huascahura es SR. Miguel Espinoza Pomahuallcca, y sus respectivos regidores. Cada regidor tiene sus respectivas áreas de trabajo Anteriormente la comunidad se dedicabaa la ganadería, la cosecha de hortalizas y el desarrollo de artesanías, hoy en día los habitantes laboran en diferentes ámbitos como albañiles, electricistas, gasfiteros, y son pocos los que se dedican a la artesanía y la ganadería 4.2 Situación ambiental En el centro poblado de huascaura, al igual que en el sector de qanaypampa, el agua es abastecido por el Valle de Pongora que está formado por los ríos de Wichqana, Huatatas, Muyurina, Chacco y Pacaycasa, cuyas aguas son cristalinas de abril a diciembre, turbias y torrentosas de enero a marzo. El paisaje
  32. 32. 32 es variado, con bosquecillos de vegetación arbustiva y arbórea, en las vertientes laterales las cactáceas tunas y agaves (cabuya) muestran la característica de un valle interandino cálido, el clima templado hace del ambiente acogedor, se desarrolla en la parte baja y plana, con regular densidad de molle y otras especies nativas adaptadas al clima calido Medio Ambiente. El sistema hidrográfico de la comunidad de qanaypampa se encuentra integrado a la micro cuenca del Rio Cachi al Norte del distrito de Ayacucho, otorgándole características biodiversas aquellas particulares al piso ecológico que se encuentra al centro poblado de huascaura. lugares donde la emisión de residuos no biodegradables es percibida en los lechos de las quebradas, campos de cultivo, campos abiertos, notándose residuos plásticos, de envases metálicos, papales que representan un grado de contaminación física y química. El piso ecológico medio es el hábitat de una gran variedad biodiversa de flora y fauna, que en la zona rural ya es afectada incipientemente por las emisiones y poluciones de la ciudad. La comunidad de qanaypampa, según la percepción de los pobladores muestra un alto grado de contaminación por residuos domésticos ocasionado por el incremento masivo de focos infecciosos. El centro poblado de huascaura cuenta con un carro recolector de basura, pero este no abastece a los 9 sectores, al sector de qanaypampa en particular no llega este carro recolector es por ello que la comunidad suele arrojar la basura a campo abierto. El carro recolector tiene la disposición final de los Residuos Sólidos, en la localidad de Ichucruz, que se encuentra ubicado en la jurisdicción del distrito de Tambillo que recepciona un promedio de 23,875 m3 por año y aproximadamente 66 m3 diarios de Residuos Sólidos, producto de la recolección de los distritos metropolitanos de Ayacucho, San Juan Bautista, Carmen Alto y Jesús Nazareno. 4.3 Vías de acceso El acceso centro poblado de huascaura, juntamente a la comunidad de Qanaypampa es por la carretera Vía los Libertadores, apto para todo tipo de carros existentes, en huamanga la ruta accesible es la n°15 que lleva más de 20 años de servicio, estas vías de acceso son poco peligrosas, pero angostos necesariamente transitar manteniendo la velocidad recomendada. También
  33. 33. 33 existe los llamados colectivos, que brindan servicio de transporte casi particular y te cobra 1 sol, desde huascaura hasta el grifo Ayacucho. La población se moviliza contantemente, los alumnos que estudian en huamanga, algunas personas que tienen su negocio se desplazan diariamente. El pasaje es (0.30; escolar, 1.00; universitario, 1.30; adulto) de acuerdo a la distancia. El sector de qanaypampa está a cuatro cuadras al del parque del centro de huascaura. Qanaypampa como sector no cuenta con un parque en específico como huascaura, pero con una casa comunal, un comedor construido de material noble, perteneciente al propio sector. Casa comunal de Qanaypampa Fuente: elaboración propia 4.4Flora La vegetación es escasa en la vertiente occidental como es el caso de huascaura- qanaypampa, por el clima desértico característico de esta región. En las punas crecen diversas variedades de gramíneas, conocidas de manera genérica como ichu. Tenemos los bosques nubosos de las cuencas del Apurímac y Mantaro tienen una flora característica de la ceja de selva, surgiendo especiesde árboles tales como la caoba y el cedro. Lamentablemente, estos bosques han sido deforestados intensamente en los últimos años por sembríos ilegales de coca, cultivo que además acelera la erosión de los suelos.
  34. 34. 34 En conjunto, estos bosques poseen una gran diversidad de especies vegetales, muchas de las cuales pueden resultar útiles por sus propiedades medicinales, siempre y cuando sean salvadas de la deforestación, dentro de las plantas encontramos a las siguientes: tara, molle, cebadilla, ichu, tarwi, eucalipto, tuna, los pobladores suelen sembrar el eucalipto para poder convertirlos en leña mas adelante o para poder venderlos o usarlos como techo de una casa. 4.5 Fauna La existencia de vida animal en la comunida es diversificada, aunque algunas especies han sido desplazadas a zonas más alejadas de los poblados a falta de una flora adecuada y su número es reducido, casi en extinción. Entre las aves tenemos, perdis (Nothoprocta ornataagassini), palomas (Zenaidura auriculata hipoleuca), gorriones (Zenatrichia capensis), tuco (Sprotyto cunicularia junamensis), y otros como gavilanes, halcones, lechuzas etc; entre los mamíferos existen: zorro andino (Atelocynus microtis), otras especies han sido desplazadas debido al crecimiento urbano y semi urbano desterritorializado, que no preserva espacios naturales para la propagación de la biodiversidad. 4.6Potencialidades Las potencialidades son las capacidades para hacer algo o producir algo, algo que tiene posibilidad de ser o de existir en el futuro, es una fuerza de poder del que se dispone para lograr un fin. La potencialidad se refiere a las capacidades que una persona puede desarrollar o un grupo, una comunidad, Abarca incluso aquellas capacidades que no existen de manera natural en cada uno de nosotros pero que se pueden desarrollar a partir del interés que nos producen y de una práctica adecuada. Dentro de estas potencialidades del sector Qanaypampa son :  Existencia de numerosas plantas alimenticias, esencias y medicinas, principalmente como cultivos de subsistencia.  Disponibilidad de suelos aptos para cultivos y crianza de animales.
  35. 35. 35  Presencia de algunas áreas en las cuales es posible producir papa, maíz, frutas y algunos otros productos de importancia que mejoren la dieta de la población.  Existencia de redes vecinales y comunales de apoyo, en el desarrollo de actividades que mejoren la calidad de vida de los pobladores. 4.7 Problemas Los problemas son asuntos que implican algún tipo de inconveniente o trastorno y que exigen solución en particular. El sector Qanaypampa se ha trabajado en cuanto a los talleres para poder detectar cuales son los problemas que aqueja a este sector. Un problema es cuando existe el objeto, pero no tiene la funcionalidad correcta. Algunos problemas que encontramos en la zona de acuerdo al taller participativo que realizamos con las madres del sector es lo siguiente.  Calles y caminos sin reconocer  Escasa ampliación de electrificación  Comedor popular sin funcionar  Mala gestión de vaso de leche  Escasa presencia de campañas de salud Camino rumbo a Qanaypampa Fuente: elaboración propia
  36. 36. 36 Comedor popular sin funcionamiento Fuente: elaboración propia 4.8 Necesidades la necesidad es una carencia, Una necesidad social es una serie de requerimientos comunes de una sociedad en relación a los medios necesarios y útiles para su existencia y desarrollo. Se consideran necesidades sociales las
  37. 37. 37 que son compartidas por una población, como pueden ser la vivienda, seguridad y educación. algunas necesidades en particular sociales, que percibimos en el sector es lo siguiente.  Falta de conclusión del local comunal y amurallamiento  Falta de padrón comunal actualizado (estatuto y reglamento)  Falta de ampliación de agua potable  Falta de sistema de riego tecnificado  Falta de huahuawasi  Falta de guardería para los niños  Falta de pronoi Falta de guardería para los niños Fuente: escuela democrática de Huamachuco
  38. 38. 38 4.9 Sistema de Organización La organización es un subsistema del sistema administrativo, la función de la organización es coordinar los esfuerzos de los individuos que componen la empresa de manera que se entienda y comprenda para cumplir eficaz y eficientemente con los objetivos. Según Rodríguez J. “la organización en una red de línea de la autoridad y responsabilidad, deberes funcionales y comunicacionales entre personas asignadas a cada uno de ellos, los recursos e instrumentos para mantener su posición y realizar su cometido”. El sistema de organización del sector qanaypampa según junta directiva de acuerdo al acta.  Presidente:  Vicepresidente:  Secretario:  Tesorera:  Vocal 1:  Vocal 2:  Fiscal: 4.10 Número de familias, números de habitantes del sector qanaypampa En el sector de qanaypampa tenemos 100 familias, y hay un promedio de 400 habitantes.
  39. 39. 39 Fuente: municipalidad provincial de huamanga Fuente: elaboración propia
  40. 40. 40 CAPITULO V SITUACIÓN SOCIOECONÓMICA DE LAS FAMILIAS DEL SECTOR QANAYPAMPA DE LA COMUNIDAD DEL CENTRO POBLADO DE HUASCAHURA. Los pobladores de Qanaypampa tienen como base económica a la crianza de vacunos, porcinos, etc., así venderlos en la feria. Esta acción la realizan todos los domingos, además se dedican al sembrío en tiempos fértiles y a la cosecha y el producto es mayormente para su autoconsumo. 5.1 Características socioeconómicas de sector qanaypampa-huascaura Mencionaremos sobre las características de los pobladores de Huascaura- qanaypampa mediante los resultados obtenidos de las 30 encuestas aplicada a las familias el día 15 de julio del año 2017. Para llevar a cabo nuestras encuestas se ha baseado los datos con el programa spss para así evitar cualquier alteración en relación a las respuestas del autor, con la debida concertación adecuada del equipo en general. Dentro de las características socioeconómicas de qanaypampa, consideramos en el aspecto económico, salud, vivienda. Lo cual realizamos los grafico correspondientes de cada pregunta. En qanaypampa contamos con 100 familias y un total aproximado de 400 habitantes, la encuesta se realizó previa coordinación con la población de qanaypampa y equipo en general, lo cual equipo fue de manera personalizada a tocar puertas ya si realizar la encuesta. La actividad económica de qanaypampa es muy limitada, la mayoría de las personas generan ganancias, menor a 850 soles, algunos mencionan que con los negocios que hacen llegan a 850, pero mas no se puede, tal como se muestra en el siguiente cuadro la mayoría cuenta con un economía inferior y escasa para adquirir bienes y servicios favorables de dentro de su hogar. Cuadro y grafica n°1 ¿Cuál es el Ingreso económico mínimo de tu familia?
  41. 41. 41 Frecuenci a Porcentaj e Porcentaje válido Porcentaje acumulado Válido s 850 8 26,7 26,7 26,7 menos de 850 22 73,3 73,3 100,0 Total 30 100,0 100,0 Fuente: elaborado por las alumnas de trabajo social, de UNSCH, 24/07/17 La encuesta realizada se trabajó en base a 30 familias, las cuales se percibe que el 73% de las familias tienen un ingreso inferior a 850 mensuales, esto a que la mayoría de las familias se dedican a la agricultura y ganadería, que genera ganancias a largo plazo, pero sin embargo hay familias que tienen el ingreso de 850 soles, los cuales mencionaban que trabajan fuera de qanaypampa en diferentes actividades como albañil, pintor, vendedor, etc.
  42. 42. 42 5.2 Calidad de agua que consume el sector qanaypampa-Huascaura El agua es muy primordial en nuestros hogares, con ella podemos cocinar, bañarnos, cepillarnos los dientes o afeitarse, etc. pero muchas las personas no cuidamos de ella, en sector qanaypampa se realizó un plan entrevista piloto juntamente con la encuesta, de esta parte se obtiene que los pobladores no cuentan con riego para sus sembríos por lo cual hacen uso del agua entubada para poder sembrar sus sembríos, en este caso no es correcto, Qanaypampa al no contar con este importante recurso se ve con la desventaja de sombra en abundancia, pero los pobladores si cultivan ya que e necesario. Qanaypampa es un sector donde muchas veces las personas no perciben el agua que consumen, se ha monitorea a la zona dando el punto vista necesario como estudiantes de los cuales se ha concluye mencionando que las personas consumen agua entubada. Se ha consultado con las autoridades de este sector, donde nos mencionaron que Epsasa recién estos tiempos estaba procurando con la potabilización del agua a nivel general del sector. A continuación, mostraremos el cuadro estadístico, relacionado al consumo de agua. Cuadro y grafica n°2 ¿Qué tipo de agua consume usted? Frecuenci a Porcentaj e Porcentaje válido Porcentaje acumulado Válido s agua entubada 19 63,3 63,3 63,3 agua potable 6 20,0 20,0 83,3 pozo de agua 5 16,7 16,7 100,0 Total 30 100,0 100,0
  43. 43. 43 Fuente: elaborado por las alumnas de trabajo social, de UNSCH, 24/07/17 El grafico muestra lo siguiente; el 20% de las familias del sector Qanaypampa consumen agua potable, el 16.67% de las familias consumen de pozo de agua, el 63.33% de las familias consumen agua entubada. Dentro de este grafico se percibe que la mayoría de las familias consumen agua entubada. 5.3 Problema más sentido en el sector de qanaypampa En este ambiente se ha tomado en cuenta posibles problemas que aquejan al sector de qanaypampa. Dentro de ello la contaminación ambiental prima como problema central. Se ha visto que en el sector qanaypampa existe residuos orgánicos e inorgánicos a campo abierto es de parte del desinterés de los pobladores por reciclar. A continuación mostraremos el cuadro estadístico del problema más aquejado en este sector.
  44. 44. 44 Cuadro y grafica n°3 ¿Cuál es el problema familiar más sentido para los miembros del hogar? Cuadro n°3 Frecuencia Porcentaje Porcentaje válido Porcentaje acumulado Válidos contaminacion ambiental 19 63,3 63,3 63,3 adolecentes que consumen alcohol y/conforman pandillas 1 3,3 3,3 66,7 niños que sufren enfermedades 1 3,3 3,3 70,0 adultos mayores con problemas de salud 4 13,3 13,3 83,3 inseguridad ciudadana 5 16,7 16,7 100,0 Total 30 100,0 100,0 Fuente: elaborado por las alumnas de trabajo social, de UNSCH, 24/07/17 El grafico muestra que el problemas más sentido en el sector qanaypampa es la contaminación ambiental con un 63,33%, que implica que más de la mitad de la
  45. 45. 45 población es afectada, adolecentes que consumen alcohol con un 3,33% ya que existe un pequeño bar oculto por la zona, niños que sufren enfermedades con 3,33% a la mala práctica de alimentación y por ende la contaminación, adultos mayores con problema de salud con 13,33% los pobladores mencionan que la posta brinda una atención pésima es por ello que prefieren quedarse en casa, la inseguridad ciudadana con un 16,67% esto ocurre siempre en cuando se realizan fiestas comunales y por ende patronales 5.4 Tipo de vivienda Los pobladores del sector qanaypampa cuentan con una vivienda propia en su mayoría, tiene una familia extensa, y otras una familia nuclear. Su vivienda es Cuadro y grafica n°4 Frecuenci a Porcentaj e Porcentaje válido Porcentaje acumulado Válido s propia 27 90,0 90,0 90,0 alquilad a 3 10,0 10,0 100,0 Total 30 100,0 100,0
  46. 46. 46 Fuente: elaborado por las alumnas de trabajo social, de UNSCH, 24/07/17 En el grafico se muestra que el 90% de los pobladores cuentan con una vivienda propia, y el 10% cuentan con una vivienda alquilada. 5.5 Infraestructura de los hogares de qanaypampa Las mayorías de las familias cuentan con un domicilio construido con material rústico, Huascaura qanaypampa viene a ser parte de la población rural lo cual implica la vivencia de los campesinos como pobladores. Continuación de mostrará el cuadro estadístico. Cuál es su infraestructura de su hogar Cuadro y grafica n°5 Frecuenci a Porcentaj e Porcentaje válido Porcentaje acumulado Válido s adobe 20 66,7 66,7 66,7 ladrillo 5 16,7 16,7 83,3 tapial 5 16,7 16,7 100,0 Total 30 100,0 100,0
  47. 47. 47 Fuente: elaborado por las alumnas de trabajo social, de UNSCH, 24/07/17 En el grafico se muestra que el 66.67% de los pobladores cuentan con su infraestructura hecha de adobe, seguidamente de ladrillo que tiene un 16.67% y finalmente 16.67% de personas que cuentan con una casa de adobe. 5.6Nivel de instrucción educativa Dado a que los padres de familia pasaron por diversas circunstancias y se encontraron en situación de pobreza no pudieron darle el apoyo suficiente a sus hijos a causa de ello no tiene la oportunidad de tener trabajos formales y contar con un ingreso económico, para poder satisfacer sus necesidades, realizan diversos trabajos temporales como: agricultor, albañil, corte confeccionista, obrero, conductor, empresas de cacao, es especial comerciante, etc.
  48. 48. 48 5.7 Nivel de instrucción educativa Cuadro y grafica n°6 Frecuenci a Porcentaj e Porcentaje válido Porcentaje acumulado Válido s primaria 8 26,7 26,7 26,7 secundari a 9 30,0 30,0 56,7 superior 3 10,0 10,0 66,7 ninguno 10 33,3 33,3 100,0 Total 30 100,0 100,0 Fuente: elaborado por las alumnas de trabajo social, de UNSCH, 24/07/17 La grafica muestra que el 33.33% de la población de qanaypampa cuenta estudios de primaria, y el 30.00% de la población cuenta con estudios hasta secundaria, el 26.67% de la población cuenta con educación primaria y 10.00% de la población no cuenta con ningún tipo de educación, por ende son personas analfabetas.
  49. 49. 49 5.8 Enfermedades que aqueja la población la enfermedad más frecuente que afecta a la población de qanaypampa es la contaminación ambiental que afecta a todos los pobladores sin importar las condiciones sociales de esta zona, esto debido a que en qanaypampa tiene una precaria información relacionado al cuidado del medio ambiente, en el campo abierto se ve los focos infecciosos a simple vista, pero a pesar de ello la población vive en una rutina de lo normal, es como si no pasara nada y como si no afectara a su entorno comunal. Enfermedades que afecta a la población Cuadro y grafica n°7 Frecuenci a Porcentaj e Porcentaje válido Porcentaje acumulado Válido s gripe 18 60,0 60,0 60,0 diarrea 6 20,0 20,0 80,0 infeccion estomacal 6 20,0 20,0 100,0 Total 30 100,0 100,0
  50. 50. 50 Fuente: elaborado por las alumnas de trabajo social, de UNSCH, 24/07/17 En el cuadro se muestra que el 60% de la población, es afectada con la enfermedad del gripe, esto debido al clima frígido que tiene Huascaura, el 20% es afectado con la enfermedad de diarrea, esto debido a la contaminación ambiental de parte de los residuos domésticos, el 20% de la población es afectada con la diarrea, en especial los niños y adultos mayores.
  51. 51. 51 CAPITULO VI MEMORIA DE ACTIVIDADES PARTICIPATIVAS. 6. Actividades participativas. 6.1Taller de árbol de problemas: a. Justificación: identificar el problema prioritario de la población juntamente con las autoridades y los pobladores. NOMBRE DE LA ACTIVIDAD ÁRBOL DE PROBLEMAS Grupo Meta Autoridades y pobladores de la comunidad. Número de Participantes 15 entre autoridades y pobladores. Localización Sector Qanaypampa de la comunidad Huascahura Fecha, día y hora del Evento Domingo, 21 de Mayo, de 09.00 a 11.00 a.m. Facilitador y expositor de temática Lisbeth Quispe palomino Marcia Betty Atauje Pumahuallcca Apoyos en proceso de grupos focales Marcia Betty Atauje Pumahuallcca Solia Contreras Fernández Personal de Logística Arturo Pretel Quispe Clever Arias Rondinel Fecha y día de convocatoria 17 de Mayo, a las 06.00 de la tarde. Objetivo: Al finalizar la actividad las Autoridades y pobladores de la comunidad, habrán llegado al consenso sobre el problema prioritario de la comunidad, mediante la técnica de lluvia de Ideas, utilizando los criterios de selección: Gravedad, Magnitud, Posibilidad de Prevención, Importancia para la comunidad y arman el Árbol de Problemas con causas y efectos, en un papelote, para ser analizado y reajustado con participación activa de todos los Actores Sociales. Conteni do Enfoq ue Metodol ogía Técnica s Materi ales Evalua ción Tiem po Presup uesto
  52. 52. 52 ¿Qué es un Árbol de Proble mas? Pasos para elabora ción de un árbol de proble mas. Desarr ollo Particip ativa Lluvia de Ideas. Dinámic as de presenta ción. Exposici ón, conclusi ón y consens o. Plumo nes Cinta adhesi va Mesas Sillas Papelo tes Cámar a Pregun tas. 2 hora s S/. 50.00 Pasajes Refrigeri o Material es 6.2 Taller de FODA. a. Localización: Sector Qanaypampa de la comunidad centro poblado de Huascahura. b. Fecha: sábado 15 de julio de 2017 c. Objetivo: Conocer la FODA del sector Qanaypampa, para poder avanzar el diagnóstico del problema y ejecutar el proyecto de acuerdo a sus fortalezas, oportunidades, debilidades y amenazas. d. Justificación: identificar las fortalezas, oportunidades, debilidades y amenaza de la población, con la presencia de autoridades y pobladores
  53. 53. 53 TALLER DE FODA EN EL SECTOR QANAYPAMPA DE LA COMUNIDAD DEL CENTRO POBLADO DE HUASCAHURA. Fortalezas  La comunidad cuenta con una casa comunal  La comunidad cuenta con un comedor popular.  Disponen de un alto parlante, para que por medio de ella la población se mantenga comunicados.  Cuentan con una losa deportiva en a favor de la recreación y el deporte de la población en general.  Habilidad para los negocios ganaderos.  Son buenos artesanos. Oportunidades  Acceso a los programas sociales como: pensión 65, Qaly Warma, y el seguro agrario.  La comunidad de Qanaypampa es una zona comercial.  Cuentan con suficientes espacios en el hogar.  Disponen de terrenos para el sembrío.  La instituciones de enseñanza, jardín, primaria y secundaria está cerca de la comunidad Debilidades  Poca comunicación entre los pobladores.  Desinterés ante los problemas de la población.  Falta de capacitación y orientación en la cría de animales.  Desunión poblacional.  Escaza cultura ambiental.  Caminos muy angostos, para el tránsito de las personas.  No cuentan con riego. Amenazas  Morbilidad y mortalidad de los ancianos.  Agua no potabilizada.  Incremento de desechos domésticos en las calles.
  54. 54. 54 6.3 Actividades de identificación. El 01 de julio, en el sector Qanaypampa de la comunidad de Huascahura, se realizó una faena comunal para la limpieza de la calles de Qanaypampa, en el cual nuestro equipo de estudio, se presentó en dicha actividad, brindando un pequeño refrigerio, con el objetivo de identificarnos en la población, y no ser ajenos a las actividades que ellos realicen.
  55. 55. 55 CAPÍTULO VII ASPECTOS RELEVANTES DEL DIAGNÓSTICO PARTICIPATIVO. 7.1 Criterios de selección del problema prioritario. Es este caso las autoridades, así como los pobladores de Qanaypampa, identificaron el problema de acuerdo a la magnitud que los afectaba a cada poblador, además manifestaban las discordias existentes entre familias por el inadecuado manejo de los residuos domésticos, lo cual sería perjudicial para su salud. Teniendo en cuenta estos criterios se hizo la selección del problema prioritario de la población. 7.2 Explicación del problema prioritario. El inadecuado manejo de residuos domésticos en las familias en el sector Qanaypampa – Huascahura, se debe a los malos hábitos de higiene en la familia y al poco manejo de residuos orgánicos e inorgánicos en la comunidad y esto puede ocasionar el deterioro de la calidad de vidas así como la presencia de focos infecciosos por la acumulación excesiva de los residuos sólidos en las calles. Es por esto que con el aprovechamiento de los mismos se disminuirá en gran medida la presión sobre el medio ambiente como soporte de actividades antrópicas; se reincorporarán los nutrientes al ciclo de fertilización del suelo y se frenará el uso de agroquímicos. Solo apuntando a una eficiente gestión integral de residuos sólidos desde la presentación hasta la disposición final, se implementarán los instrumentos de manejo basados en principios de eficiencia, eficacia y efectividad que generen una sostenibilidad ambiental a partir de una relación costo-beneficio óptimo. El estudio de la relación de los procesos adecuados para la transformación de los residuos orgánicos se convierte en el factor primordial para crear los escenarios que determinen la viabilidad técnica, económica y ambiental asociada al tema. Según (Luis, 2006), Este aprovechamiento conduce de manera directa a la disminución de impactos ambientales y sociales generados, en especial, en el componente de disposiciónfinal, lo cual es competencia de la gestión ambiental. La disposición final y la aplicación de los planes de manejo ambiental a este componente, a la luz de la exigente normatividad ambiental generarán
  56. 56. 56 seguramente en un futuro cercano incrementos tarifarios que afectarán la economía familiar, o por el contrario, de no aplicarse pondrían en riesgo la viabilidad económica y financiera de las empresas prestadoras del servicio público domiciliario del aseo. Se pretende consolidar y sistematizar la información existente para hacer un análisis reflexivo en torno al aprovechamiento de los residuos sólidos orgánicos urbanos que sirva de insumo en la formulación de lineamientos y directrices para los entes reguladores. 7.3 Marco teórico del problema prioritario. 7.3.1 Contaminación. La contaminación es el cambio indeseable en las características físicas, químicas o biológicas del aire, el suelo y el agua; que puede dañar o afectar a la vida humana o a otras especies, a la vivienda o las condiciones de trabajo, a los valores culturales y a las fuentes de materia prima. La contaminación se da por agentes contaminantes y estas ocasionan “la alteración nociva del estado natural… causando la inestabilidad, desorden, daño, malestar en un ecosistema, en un medio físico…”(PILCO,2012:41).esta transformación son el cambio climático, enfermedades, etcétera. Otra forma de contaminación son “alteraciones medio ambientales más graves relacionadas con los fenómenos de contaminación son los escapes radioactivos, esmog, el efecto invernadero, la lluvia acida, la destrucción de la capa de ozono, la eutrofización de las aguas o las mareas negras” (Bermudas; 2010:5) y estos cambios son ocasionados por la propia naturaleza también las erupciones volcánica que emana sustancias toxicas que son dañinas para la atmosfera terrestre. Además los factores fundamentales para la contaminación son el desarrollo económico, la localización donde habita con sus actividades y su crecimiento demográfico porque dentro de una realidad cuanto más se aumente la población necesitan más recursos naturales y ocupan espacios por lo tanto se producen
  57. 57. 57 más desechos que ocasiona la contaminación, como dijo ATILIO: “ la contaminación aumenta … por que a medida que la gente se multiplica y el espacio disponible para cada persona se hace más pequeño”. Ahora vemos que la densidad de la población está en aumento y el lugar donde ocupan cada persona o familia con muchos integrantes están en un pequeño terreno o espacio en el cual se ocasiona desorden familiar y algunos de los miembros de la familia salen en busca de otro espacio y así se está aumentando el número de propietarios pero disminuyendo el espacio territorial por lo tanto cuanto más personas hay en un territorio aumenta la demanda de productos renovables y no renovables los cuales son transformados a desechos y ello lo incorporan más al medio ambiente como dice ATILIO: “ … las demandas por persona crecen continuamente, de modo que aumenta con cada año lo que cada una de ellas desecha” . Y no solo se contabiliza por familia sino también por persona que ocasiona la contaminación consciente o inconscientemente porque cada persona tiene diferentes demandas y de distintos magnitudes depende a ello se producen los desechos que pueden ser utilizados para la creación de otros productos o para el buen uso que daña más al medio ambiente. Por eso cada persona tiene la facultad frente al uso de los productos renovable y no renovables para destinar a buen uso; utilizando la técnica del reciclaje porque para ODUM: “el bote de la basura de una persona es el espacio vital de otra” (1985). Esto nos da a entender también que cuando echamos basuras en cualquier punto del espacio territorial estamos ocasionando daños de diferentes ámbitos a otros que viven en aquel espacio y así se multiplica la contaminación en nuestro planeta. 7.3.2 Contaminación por basuras y escombros. La contaminación por olores hace referencia a la producción de olores fuertes y desagradables, resultado de actividades como procesamiento de alimentos, utilización de pinturas, curtiembres, entre otros. Según el autor los países latinoamericanos y el caribe produce “…la cantidad de materia orgánica presente en los residuos sólidos urbanos supera el 50% del total generado, de los cuales aproximadamente el 2% recibe tratamiento
  58. 58. 58 adecuado para su aprovechamiento; el resto es confinado en vertederos o rellenos sanitarios; otro porcentaje es dispuesto inadecuadamente en botaderos o es destinado a la alimentación de cerdos, sin un debido control y procesamiento sanitario”.(Dante, 2001:11).es un problema del que nadie quiere tomar conciencia y que, hasta en algunos casos, no se percibe cuanto ha afectado a nuestra planeta. 7.3.3 Tipos de contaminación a) La contaminación del suelo Se ha visto que el suelo es importante para la humanidad, sin embargo el propio ser humano fue degradando por años, por esa razón la contaminación del suelo es un problema para la supervivencia de la humanidad ya que “El hombre depende del suelo para obtener los recursos naturales requeridos para la satisfacción de sus múltiples necesidades.” (AURORA y otros, 1993: 47) buscando toda estas necesidades deterioran el suelo, los agricultores utilizan diferentes sustancias químicas y abonos para mayor producción, siendo buena para agricultor es dañino para otras especies que habitan junto con los cultivos, dejando de lado la producción natural; estas sustancias químicas siendo dañino para otras especies también hace efecto que el suelo se quede infértil, improductivo e inservible para la habitad de la vida como mencionan aurora y Daniel “ para fertilizar los suelos y obtener un rendimiento mayor e inmediato se ha dejado a un lado los métodos naturales y se ha recurrido frecuentemente a los químicos. Con ello se ha provocado la destrucción de muchas áreas que antes fueron productivas y ahora solo son paramos” (AURORA y otros, 1993: 47). El suelo en un recurso que no se puede recuperar, en exceso de la contaminación trae una pérdida económica y perdida de vida de los otros componentes que conviven con la tierra; la humanidad debe tener en cuenta que “La falta de previsión, así como la inexistencia de restricciones, principiando desde los primeros de la colonia y siguiendo hasta nuestros días, ha creado un problema grave…” (HUGHH, 1965: 30) por estas razones y mucho más tenemos una deuda muy grande con el suelo y con nuestra habitad, que es la tierra, por esa misma razón
  59. 59. 59 es importante prevenir o disminuir la contaminación de la naturaleza apostando con las diferentes políticas de prevención como el reciclaje, para no terminar con la vida y con la humanidad en los años venideros y para mantener la plena calidad de vida. b) La contaminación del aire Se produce cuando ciertos gases tóxicos entran en contacto con las partículas de la atmósfera, perjudicando de forma seria y dañina a la salud del hombre, de animales y plantas, también podemos mencionar que “El aire es un elemento esencial para la existencia de todo ser vivo. Diariamente nuestros pulmones filtran, aproximadamente, 15 kg de aire atmosférico, mientras que solo absorbemos 2.5 kg de agua y menos de 1.5 kg de alimento (ADAME; 2000:17) se entiende por contaminación del aire a la presencia de materias, perturbando la calidad y composición de la atmosfera por sustancias extrañas a su composición normal. Según Mujica Álvarez Violeta, la contaminación del aire se produce por los humos (vehículos e industrias), aerosoles, polvo, ruidos, malos olores, radiación atómica, etc. 7.3.4 Causas de la contaminación La contaminación ambiental, engloba en si muchos conceptos que están relacionados a la presencia de muchos contaminantes que afectan la salud y el bienestar de los seres vivos en el planeta tierra. Las causas pueden ser diversas, una de ellas:  La sobre explotación del medio ambiente: consistente en el uso excesivo de los recursos naturales  La deforestación: la tala de los árboles para procesos industriales  Los desechos sólidos domésticos, industriales: referente a los desechos utilizados en casa como en fábricas.  Desechos de productos químicos: referente a productos desechados por laboratorios, hospitales e industrias de productos químicos
  60. 60. 60  La basura: mescla de objetos sólidos que pueden ser reutilizables o reciclables pero también totalmente inservibles.  Los gases generados por la quema de productos: son contaminantes producidos por la quema de productos los cuales producen diferentes tipos de gases como e co2  La expulsión de gases de los vehículos.  También las aguas servidas y otros: Según Aviléz muchas veces estos no tienen un tratamiento adecuado y son un problema muy grave, más que nada en las ciudades donde hay mayor concentración demográfica y donde existe mayor circulación de productos que los mismos integrantes de una población van creando, transformando y utilizando por necesidad, pero que a la vez contribuyen al crecimiento continuo de la contaminación y la destrucción de la naturaleza. Así como manifiesta Vásquez “…la mayoría de las actividades humanas producen sólidos, y la mayor cantidad de estos se generan en las comunidades más pobladas sobre todo en aquellas donde hay mayor acceso a los productos industriales.”. Así como se comprenderá en lo señalado, es el hombre en mayor parte el responsable de la degradación ambiental, pues las actividades que realizo a lo largo de la historia y las que sigue realizando afectan severamente el medio, una de las evidencias son las revoluciones industriales, las guerras mundiales, etc. y últimamente la ciencia, el conocimiento y la tecnología que han avanzado mucho en sus diferentes campos, pero que a la ves llevan consigo muchas causas y consecuencias. 7.3.5 Consecuencias de la contaminación ambiental Según Padano, nuestro planeta se encuentra expuesto a muchos contaminantes que perjudican al bienestar y a la salud de todos los seres vivos que habitan en él, también debilita al capa de ozono, que nos protegen de los rayos ultra violetas y del sol. “A lo largo de los tiempos las condiciones ambientales de nuestro planeta han ido cambiando como consecuencia de la acción de múltiples factores tanto externo como interno”.
  61. 61. 61 Uno de los factores principales es el hombre quien genera la contaminación con las fábricas, industrias; etc. La contaminación atenta contra el bienestar de todos los animales, plantas y las personas generando daños físicos en cada uno de ellos y en el suelo los insecticidas como menciona Mauricio B. “El insecticida puede mantenerse por 10 años o más en los suelos y no se descomponen. Se ha demostrado que los insecticidas órgano clorados, como es el caso del DDT, se introducen en las cadenas alimenticias y se concentran en el tejido graso de los animales. 7.4 Residuos solidos Un residuo es todo aquel material que luego de haber cumplido su función o de haber servido para una actividad o tarea determinada es descartada y a ello se le llama generalmente “basura” que conceptualiza a los desechos que producimos a diario en nuestras actividades cotidianas. Los residuos sólidos son cualquier objeto, material, sustancia o elemento sólido resultante del consumo o uso de un bien en actividades domésticas, industriales, comerciales o institucionales de servicios, además diremos Que “son basuras que representan una amenaza por su producción excesiva e incontrolada, ya que, contribuyen a la contaminación de las aguas, la tierra, el aire, y también afectan el paisaje. Además, ponen en peligro la salud humana y la naturaleza en general” (Valverde), la cantidad y el tipo de desechos que se generan dependen entre otras cosas, del grado de desarrollo industrial y de servicios que tiene el país o región así como de las mismas pautas del consumo de la sociedad, se entiende además por residuo sólido a “todo material que es destinado al abandono por su productor o poseedor, pudiendo resultar de un proceso de fabricación, transformación, utilización, consumo o limpieza”(Barradas , 2009: 2) Cuando mencionamos sobre los residuos sólidos, diremos que hay un sinfín de conceptos, pero que no tienen ningún valor económico para el usuario pero si un valor comercial para su recuperación según cual sea el ciclo de la materia.
  62. 62. 62  Características: Según Bustamante: Composición física de los residuos sólidos se basa a los componentes que contiene cada producto en general, el residuo depende de la cantidad de la envoltura además se dice que es “la composición física describe los componentes individuales que constituyen los residuos sólidos y su distribución relativa”.  Densidad Es la representación de la cantidad en relación al peso de la basura sobre su volumen que contiene  Generación total Según Bustamante: Es la cantidad total que se recicla en un determinado espacio y tiempo, “es la cantidad de residuos sólidos generados por una determinada comunidad en un determinado tiempo”. 7.5 Reciclaje El reciclaje es una práctica que consiste en someter a un proceso de transformación de los desechos o cosas inservibles para así aprovecharlo como recurso que nos permite volver a introducirlos en el ciclo de vida sin tener que recurrir al uso de nuevos recursos naturales. La acción de reciclar es someter un material usado a un proceso para volver a utilizarlos. Según la magister BUSTAMANTE “En el segundo lugar en la jerarquía de gestión está el reciclaje, que implica la separación y recolección de materiales residuales y su preparación para la transformación en nuevos productos. El reciclaje es un factor fundamental para reducir la demanda de recursos naturales y energía, como también para la reducción de la cantidad de residuos destinados a disposición final” (2005: 4) al reciclar podemos reducir la cantidad extracción materias primas utilizando estos restos como insumo para transformarlo en otros productos que necesita la humanidad. Para otro autor el reciclaje es “… un proceso que consiste en la utilización
  63. 63. 63 de los residuos como materia prima para la elaboración de un producto que puede ser igual o diferente al inicial”. Otros autores que mencionan sobre reciclaje es el señor Taipe que dice: “reciclaje es un término empleado de manera general para describir el proceso de utilización de elementos o partes de un artículo que todavía pueden ser usadas a pesar de pertenecer a algo que ya llego al final de su vida útil. Reciclar es acción de volver a introducir en el ciclo de producción y consumo a productos materiales obtenidos de residuos” (TAIPE, 2010:30) también reciclar es volver a reutilizar así se evita aumentar desechos sólidos como los vidrios o se toma este par modificar. 7.5.1 Ventajas del reciclaje:  La recuperación total o parcial, de forma directa o indirecta de los componentes que contienen los residuos urbanos y rurales.  Evitar que vayan a vertedero los residuos que se pueden aprovechar por ser reciclables, comportables o combustibles.  Conservación de recursos naturales y del espacio del vertedero  Permite salvar grandes cantidades de recursos naturales no renovables y renovables cuando en los procesos de producción se utilizan materiales reciclados.  La utilización de productos reciclados disminuye el consumo de energía  Genera empleos ya que se necesita una gran fuerza laboral para recolectar los materiales aptos para el reciclaje y su clasificación.  Puede generar ingresos a aquellas personas que practican un reciclaje óptimo. 7.5.2 Tipos de reciclaje El reciclaje es una forma de transformar que se puede reutilizar un producto que se encuentra en desuso, para así preservar el medio ambiente, manteniéndola limpia y saludable. Según aedo “… debemos mostrar una mayor preocupación por la limpieza y reaprovechamiento de
  64. 64. 64 residuos de las vías públicas, con el fin de mejorar la calidad de vida de la población”. (2011, pág. 116) Por ello se ha pensado en los muchos productos que podrían ser reciclados para un buen uso y no ser desaprovechados, teniendo en cuenta todo lo mencionado, para (Boada Ortíz, 2003, págs. 17-18)" el reciclaje se clasifica en diversos tipos, de acuerdo al material del que está hecho cualquier componente o producto, como por ejemplo: 1. Reciclajede papel. Es importante el reciclado del papel ya que es extraído de la madera, lo que causa grandes problemas al medio ambiente debido a la tala indiscriminada de árboles. Este tipo de reciclaje consiste en producir un nuevo papel, del llamado papel reciclado, para obtener un papel nuevo tiene que ser sometido a distintos procesos en una fábrica de papel, y así se puede obtener nuevos productos como el papel higiénico,toallas higiénicas, papel periódico, etc. 2. Reciclaje de vidrio. Este tipo de reciclaje es el más común, consiste en reunir todo lo concerniente al vidrio y depositar en los contenedores de color verde. Según diversos estudios realizados al reciclar este producto se ahorra un 30% de energía en relación a la producción de vidrio nuevo. Cabe mencionar que es uno de los materiales que más se reciclan en la actualidad. 3. Reciclajede plástico. Este es uno de los materiales que supone una grave amenaza para el medio ambiente, ya que tarda aproximadamente 180 años en descomponerse, por ello se recolecta y se limpia, para ser transformados en nuevos productos. 4. Reciclajeorgánico. Consiste en reciclar desechos naturales como son los alimentos, hojas, seres vivos o excrementos, etc. Estas se descomponen con mucha facilidad y optan por formar parte de nuevo ciclo de la vida. Al
  65. 65. 65 descomponerse, posteriormente sirven como abono para las plantas o alimento para algunos animales.” 5. Reciclaje de agua. Según Magallanes “son también llamadas aguas negras o residuales” (Magallanes, 1998, pág. 5) estas provienen de diversos lugares, como: fabricas, casas, edificios, centros comerciales o de precipitaciones, estos pasan por un proceso de depuración para luego ser reutilizados en beneficio del hombre en cuanto al riego, la limpieza del hogar y otro tipo de tareas que requieran agua. 6. “Reciclaje de materiales de construcción. Estos residuos necesitan de procesos o tratamientos previos con tecnologías adecuadas para lograr que los productos reciclados cumplan con los requisitos técnicos necesarios para su utilización en la construcción, estos materiales son reutilizables en escaleras, puertas y demás enseres del hogar . 7. Reciclaje de pilas y baterías. Es de vital importancia reciclar estos productos, ya que son altamente tóxicos para el medioambiente. Las pilas y baterías pueden ser modificadas por el hombre como diferentes objetos decorativos”. Boada Ortíz, 2003, págs. 17-18) 7.6 El compost Es el abono orgánico producto relativamente estable y homogéneo, excelente herramienta orgánica del suelo. Hecho mediante la degradación controlada y acelerada de materia orgánica vegetal y animal, el proceso es desarrollado por bacterias del suelo que mezcladas en la basura y desperdicios degradables, convierten dicha mezcla en fertilizantes orgánicos. 7.6.1 Ventajas del compost:  Se aprovechan los residuos orgánicos y se obtendrá un producto útil al suelo.  Proporciona nutrientes al suelo y plantas.
  66. 66. 66  Mejora la calidad biológica de los alimentos.  No hay contaminación del ambiente durante el proceso.

×