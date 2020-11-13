Successfully reported this slideshow.
El proceso continuo de reflexión-acción • Transformar la tarea docente requiere del cambio a través de una autocrítica, de...
Dimensión Personal Considera las características, cualidades y defectos del maestro como persona y de ¿cómo se relacionan ...
Dimensión Personal Contenidos del análisis • Maestro => Hombre Individual • Maestro: sujeto histórico • Historia Personal ...
Dimensión Institucional Marca las condiciones materiales, normativas y laborales que regulan el quehacer de la escuela des...
Dimensión Institucional Contenidos de análisis • Gestión educativa y gestión escolar • Práctica docente e institución esco...
Dimensión Interpersonal Considera las relaciones que existe entre las personas que participan en el proceso educativo, mae...
Reflexionar las relaciones Interpersonales • Confianza de alumnos y padres hacía el maestro, así como confianza del maestr...
Dimensión Interpersonal Contenidos de Análisis • Micro-política de la escuela • Clima institucional: ambiente de relacione...
Dimensión Social Implica la repercusión social de la práctica docente en el aula, que representan el conjunto de decisione...
Reflexión social • La oportunidad de discutir sobre la realidad nacional en distintos ámbitos, para profundizar en el sent...
Dimensión Social Contenidos de análisis • Práctica docente praxis social • Entorno social, político, económico y cultural ...
Dimensión Didáctica Se refiere al papel del maestro que, a través de los procesos de enseñanza , orienta, dirige, facilita...
Dimensión didáctica Contenidos de análisis •Estrategias de enseñanza •Concepto sobre el aprendizaje y la enseñanza •Anális...
Dimensión Valóral El proceso educativo no es neutral, siempre está orientado hacia la consecución de ciertos valores, que ...
Dimensión Valoral Contenidos de análisis • Valores personales y práctica docente • Influencia del maestro en la formación ...
Final transformando
Transformando la práctica docente
  1. 1. El proceso continuo de reflexión-acción • Transformar la tarea docente requiere del cambio a través de una autocrítica, de evaluación profunda y del compromiso para mejorar la educación escolar. • Para lograr una mejor sociedad teniendo una visión distinta y completa de la situación que como maestros nos ocupa y nos interesa modificar. • Plantear estrategias de acción realista, flexible, sistemáticas, que nos acerque a una experiencia educativa integral, humana, gratificante y significativa.
  2. 2. Dimensión Personal Considera las características, cualidades y defectos del maestro como persona y de ¿cómo se relacionan estas características con la profesión de maestro?, ¿quién es el maestro fuera del salón de clases?, ¿qué representa su trabajo en su vida privada?, ¿de qué manera su vida privada se hace presente en el aula?
  3. 3. Dimensión Personal Contenidos del análisis • Maestro => Hombre Individual • Maestro: sujeto histórico • Historia Personal => trayectoria profesional • Vida cotidiana => trabajo en la escuela Estrategias Didácticas Grupales • Retrato hablado... un esfuerzo por mirarnos desde los otros • Cómo y dónde hemos aprendido a ser maestros • Una visión retrospectiva: mi trayectoria como maestro • Además de maestro ¿qué? • Guía para el autoanálisis de la practica docente Preguntas centrales • ¿De qué manera se hacen presentes en mi vida profesional mis circunstancias y proyectos personales? • ¿Qué lugar ocupa en mi vida personal mi quehacer de maestro? • ¿De que manera se han entretejido mi historia personal y mi trayectoria profesional? • ¿En qué medida mi trabajo docente ha contribuido a mi realización personal?
  4. 4. Dimensión Institucional Marca las condiciones materiales, normativas y laborales que regulan el quehacer de la escuela desde la administración del sistema educativo.
  5. 5. Dimensión Institucional Contenidos de análisis • Gestión educativa y gestión escolar • Práctica docente e institución escolar: • Pertinencia institucional • Socialización Profesional • Dimensión colectiva de la práctica • Institución escolar, espacio privilegiado de formación • Culturas Institucionales • Estilos de gestión escolar • Institución escolar, prac- tica docente e innovación. Estrategias didácticas grupales • Actores y niveles de la gestión educativa • Distintas formas de pensar la escuela: modelos de gestión escolar. • Un rompecabezas llamado escuela • Condiciones institu- cionales para la innovación • Guía para el auto- análisis de la práctica docente Preguntas centrales • ¿Cómo puedo describir el tipo de cultura escolar que he conocido en las escuelas donde he trabajado? • ¿Cómo es la vida en esta escuela, cómo puedo caracterizar sus procesos de gestión? • ¿Cuál es el espacio de decisión y de acción que tenemos los maestros dentro del conjunto de actores y niveles de la gestión educativa? • ¿Con qué márgenes cuento en el salón de clases y en la escuela para tomar decisiones y para implantar iniciativas de trabajo innovadoras?
  6. 6. Dimensión Interpersonal Considera las relaciones que existe entre las personas que participan en el proceso educativo, maestros, alumnos, directores, padres de familia.
  7. 7. Reflexionar las relaciones Interpersonales • Confianza de alumnos y padres hacía el maestro, así como confianza del maestro hacía su director. • convivir en la escuela con respeto y tolerancia, • ponerse de acuerdo con compañeros, • tomar decisiones conjuntas, • participar en acciones y proyectos, • disentir frente a lo que otros colegas dicen y hacen, • encarar diversos problemas y proponer soluciones, • posicionar sus intereses, metas e ideas ante los alumnos, compañeros, autoridades y padres.
  8. 8. Dimensión Interpersonal Contenidos de Análisis • Micro-política de la escuela • Clima institucional: ambiente de relaciones interpersonales • Estructuras de participación • Manejo de conflictos Estrategias didácticas grupales • Todos tenemos diferente forma de pensar • ¿Qué ambiente de trabajo hemos construido en esta escuela? • Lo más difícil no son los problemas sino la manera de solucionarlos • Manejo de conflictos en el Aula • Construir el trabajo colegiado en la escuela • Guía para el autoanálisis de la práctica docente Preguntas centrales • Quienes integramos esta escuela?¿Qué proyectos, intereses y formas de ver la educación y el quehacer docente se manifiestan entre nosotros? • ¿De qué manera hemos decidido conciliar nuestras diferencias en el marco del espacio común que es la escuela? • ¿Cómo es el ambiente de trabajo en esta escuela? • ¿Qué espacios de participación tenemos como docentes? ¿Qué espacios tienen alumnos y padres de familia para tomar decisiones e implantar iniciativas? • ¿Qué tipo de problemas se presentan entre los miembros de la escuela y de que manera les hacemos frente? • ¿Qué aprendizajes para la convivencia se desprenden de estas formas de relación y de participación que vivimos en el aula?
  9. 9. Dimensión Social Implica la repercusión social de la práctica docente en el aula, que representan el conjunto de decisiones y de prácticas de los maestros ante la diversidad de condiciones culturales y socioeconómicas de sus alumnos y que los coloca en situaciones desiguales frente a la experiencia escolar.
  10. 10. Reflexión social • La oportunidad de discutir sobre la realidad nacional en distintos ámbitos, para profundizar en el sentido del quehacer educativo y re- significar el propio trabajo docente. • Repensar la educación, orientada al momento histórico que se vive, fomentar el juicio critico frente a los distintos enfoques de mis compañeros. • Dialogar para conocer el entorno familiar, cultural y social de nuestros alumnos, para comprender sus necesidades educativas.
  11. 11. Dimensión Social Contenidos de análisis • Práctica docente praxis social • Entorno social, político, económico y cultural de la práctica • función social del maestro • Valoración social del trabajo docente • Condiciones de vida de los alumnos y demandas que se le hacen • La igualdad de oportunidades educativas y el trabajo docente Estrategias didácticas grupales • Las cosas cambian en este país cada día ¡La escuela y los maestros también? • La función social del maestro en debate • ¿Qué hacen mis alumnos cuando salen de la escuela? • Poniéndome en el lugar de uno de mis alumnos • La última rama • Guía para el autoanálisis de la practica docente Preguntas centrales • ¿Cuáles son los nuevos desarrollos que los maestros enfrentamos en la actualidad como parte de una revisión necesaria sobre la función social de la escuela? • En el medio en que trabajamos ¿qué retos específicos para nuestra práctica docente se hacen presentes a través de las situaciones de vida de los niños? • ¿He llevado a cabo, en mi salón de clases, alguna estrategia especial para apoyar a los niños cuyas condiciones familiares y económicas los ponen en desventaja para el trabajo escolar? ¿Cuál?
  12. 12. Dimensión Didáctica Se refiere al papel del maestro que, a través de los procesos de enseñanza , orienta, dirige, facilita y guía la interacción de los alumnos con el saber colectivo culturalmente organizado, para que los alumnos construyan su propio conocimiento.
  13. 13. Dimensión didáctica Contenidos de análisis •Estrategias de enseñanza •Concepto sobre el aprendizaje y la enseñanza •Análisis de rutinas y tiempos escolares •Rendimiento académico •Conceptos, actitudes y procesos que promueven las formas de enseñanza Estrategias didácticas grupales •La fotografía del trabajo en el aula ¿Qué tareas realizan los alumnos durante el día? •¿En qué se me va el día? El uso del tiempo en mi trabajo cotidiano en la escuela? •La escalera del rezago escolar. Una mirada al problema del rendimiento en mi salón de clases. •Historia de vida y trayectoria escolares. •Guía para el autoanálisis de la practica docente. Preguntas centrales •¿Como describiría mi forma de trabajo en el aula? •¿Qué tipo de procesos de razonamiento promuevo en mis alumnos? •¿De que manera se utilizan las experiencia de la vida cotidiana de mis alumnos? •¿Qué tipo de interacciones promuevo entre los alumnos? •¿Cuáles son las estrategias que utilizó para manejar la disciplina en el aula? •¿Cuáles son los aprendizajes que he observado en mis alumnos?
  14. 14. Dimensión Valóral El proceso educativo no es neutral, siempre está orientado hacia la consecución de ciertos valores, que se manifiestan en la práctica docente.
  15. 15. Dimensión Valoral Contenidos de análisis • Valores personales y práctica docente • Influencia del maestro en la formación de conceptos y actitudes de los alumnos • La escuela como espacio de formación de valores a través de sus estilos de gestión y de relación • Referencias valórales para el quehacer de la escuela: convenciones internacionales sobre derechos humanos, documentos de política educativa, normativos del sistema, planes y programas de estudio. Estrategias didácticas grupales • Laprácticadocenteyla necesidaddeelegir • Análisisdelosvalores implícitosendistintos modelosdeconducción deladisciplinaenel aula • Espaciossilenciososde comunicaciónde valores.Observaciónde situacionescotidianas enlaescuela • Construcciónde referenciavalórales comunesparala escuela • Guíaparael autoanálisisdela prácticadocente. Preguntas centrales • ¿De que manera nuestra práctica docente refleja algunos de nuestros valores personales? O por el contrario, ¿Cuáles de nuestros valores personales se han inspirado en nuestra experiencia docente, o han sido modificados por ella? • Revisando críticamente nuestras prácticas de enseñanza y la manera en que se desenvuelven las relaciones interpersonales en el seno de la escuela, ¿Qué valores estamos formando en nuestros alumnos? ¿Qué actitudes aprenden estos en el aula? • ¿Qué nos aportan los acuerdos internacionales sobre derechos humanos y del niño, para la práctica docente y la vida en la escuela? • ¿Qué situación de respeto a los derechos del niño se vive en nuestra escuela? ¿Cuáles de estos derechos están siendo violados cotidianamente? ¿Qué medidas es indispensable tomar en la escuela para asegurar un pleno respeto a los derechos delos niños?

