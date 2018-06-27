----<>----

SUMMARY OF THE BOOK :

Title: Real Numbers( Management Accounting in a Lean Organization) Binding: Hardcover Author: JeanE.Cunningham Publisher: ManagingTimesPress



BOOK DETAIL :

-Author : J.E. Cunningham

-Language : English

-Grade Level : 1-4

-Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches

-Shipping Weight : 14 ounces

-Format : SLIDE BOOK

-Seller information : J.E. Cunningham ( 2✮ )

-Link Download : https://bokeliopo09.blogspot.com/?book=0972809902



----<>----

Do not hesitate !!!

(Reviewing the best customers, read this book for FREE GET IMMEDIATELY LINKS HERE https://bokeliopo09.blogspot.com/?book=0972809902 )

