INTRODUÇÃO ESTADO E TERCEIR...
ESTADO
O ESTADO "...a intervençã...
Teorias sobre Estado (FLE...
Foucault (1979:12) identi...
como afirma Gomes (197...
"Só um parênteses (para ...
ECONOMIA/POLÍTICA/ESTADO N...
BRASIL: QUESTÕES SOCIAIS E...
CURSO DE EXTENSÃO ELABORAÇÃO DE PROJETOS E INTERVENÇÃO SOCIAL PROFA. DRA CLEIDE MAGÁLI, 2017.1 SEGURIDADE SOCIAL no BRASIL...
CURSO DE EXTENSÃO ELABORAÇÃO DE PROJETOS E INTERVENÇÃO SOCIAL PROFA. DRA CLEIDE MAGÁLI, 2017.1 SEGURIDADE SOCIAL no BRASIL...
CURSO DE EXTENSÃO ELABORAÇÃO DE PROJETOS E INTERVENÇÃO SOCIAL PROFA. DRA CLEIDE MAGÁLI 2017.1 13 SEGURIDADE SOCIAL no BRAS...
CURSO DE EXTENSÃO ELABORAÇÃO DE PROJETOS E INTERVENÇÃO SOCIAL PROFA. DRA CLEIDE MAGÁLI 2017.1 14 SEGURIDADE SOCIAL no BRAS...
TERCEIRO SETOR
CURSO DE EXTENSÃO ELABORAÇÃO DE PROJETOS E INTERVENÇÃO SOCIAL PROFA. DRA CLEIDE MAGÁLI 2017.1 16 DEFINIÇÃO de TERCEIRO SET...
CURSO DE EXTENSÃO ELABORAÇÃO DE PROJETOS E INTERVENÇÃO SOCIAL PROFA. DRA CLEIDE MAGÁLI , 2017.1 DEFINIÇÃO de TERCEIRO SETO...
CURSO DE EXTENSÃO ELABORAÇÃO DE PROJETOS E INTERVENÇÃO SOCIAL PROFA. DRA CLEIDE MAGÁLI , 2017.1 18 DEFINIÇÃO de TERCEIRO S...
CURSO DE EXTENSÃO ELABORAÇÃO DE PROJETOS E INTERVENÇÃO SOCIAL PROFA. DRA CLEIDE MAGÁLI , 2017.1 19 Os principais personage...
CURSO DE EXTENSÃO ELABORAÇÃO DE PROJETOS E INTERVENÇÃO SOCIAL PROFA. DRA CLEIDE MAGÁLI , 2017.1 20 Os principais personage...
CURSO DE EXTENSÃO ELABORAÇÃO DE PROJETOS E INTERVENÇÃO SOCIAL PROFA. DRA CLEIDE MAGÁLI , 2017.1 Empresas com Responsabilid...
CURSO DE EXTENSÃO ELABORAÇÃO DE PROJETOS E INTERVENÇÃO SOCIAL PROFA. DRA CLEIDE MAGÁLI , 2017.1 CRITICAS AO TERCEIRO SETOR...
O TERCEIRO SETOR NO BRASIL
CURSO DE EXTENSÃO ELABORAÇÃO DE PROJETOS E INTERVENÇÃO SOCIAL PROFA. DRA CLEIDE MAGÁLI , 2017.1 24 O Terceiro Setor no Bra...
CURSO DE EXTENSÃO ELABORAÇÃO DE PROJETOS E INTERVENÇÃO SOCIAL PROFA. DRA CLEIDE MAGÁLI , 2017.1 25 O Terceiro Setor no Bra...
CURSO DE EXTENSÃO ELABORAÇÃO DE PROJETOS E INTERVENÇÃO SOCIAL PROFA. DRA CLEIDE MAGÁLI , 2017.1 28 REFERENCIAS ALMEIDA, M....
Aula 2 Estado e Terceiro Setor, intervenções e intervenções- Curso de Elaboração de Projeto e Intervenção Social

  1. 1. CURSO DE EXTENSÃO ELABORAÇÃO DE PROJETOS E INTERVENÇÃO SOCIAL PROFA. DRA CLEIDE MAGÁLI, 2017.1 INTRODUÇÃO ESTADO E TERCEIRO SETOR, INTERVENÇÕES E INTERVENÇÕES 1
  2. 2. CURSO DE EXTENSÃO ELABORAÇÃO DE PROJETOS E INTERVENÇÃO SOCIAL PROFA. DRA CLEIDE MAGÁLI, 2017.1 ESTADO 2
  3. 3. CURSO DE EXTENSÃO ELABORAÇÃO DE PROJETOS E INTERVENÇÃO SOCIAL PROFA. DRA CLEIDE MAGÁLI, 2017.1 3 O ESTADO “...a intervenção estatal via políticas sociais, regulando e/ou propiciando condições de manutenção e reprodução de uma parcela da população, é considerada uma função intrínseca ao Estado moderno, configurando padrões de direitos sociais próprios a cada nação”. (FLEURY, 2016, p.9) A compreensão do Estado moderno passa pela definição dos elementos que o diferenciam das formas anteriormente existentes de poder político. Segundo Gruppi (1980:7), poderíamos caracterizar o Estado moderno como o poder político que se exerce sobre um território e um conjunto demográfico. Este Estado, que supõe um governo unitário e cujo poder se exerce em nome de uma nação (um povo e um território), tem na sua soberania plena e em sua separação da sociedade civil, os principais elementos diferenciadores das formas que o precederam. (FLEURY, 2016, p.12)
  4. 4. CURSO DE EXTENSÃO ELABORAÇÃO DE PROJETOS E INTERVENÇÃO SOCIAL PROFA. DRA CLEIDE MAGÁLI, 2017.1  Teorias sobre Estado (FLEURY, 2016) no debate contemporâneo:  O ESTADO COMO INSTRUMENTO (ver Miliband e seus críticos)  O ESTADO COMO DERIVAÇÃO (ver O'Donnell)  O ESTADO COMO SELETIVIDADE ESTRUTURAL (ver Claus Offe)  O ESTADO AMPLIADO (ver Gramsci, Anderson, 1986; Bobbio: 1987)  O ESTADO COMO RELAÇÃO (ver Poulantzas)  O ESTADO CONSENSUAL (Habermas e Przeworski) ENFIM, 4 “...a POLÍTICA SOCIAL encontra-se inscrita quer como possibilidade quer como necessidade no interior do Estado capitalista. Em outras palavras, a política social seria a resultante possível e necessária das relações que historicamente se estabeleceram no desenvolvimento das contradições entre capital e trabalho, mediadas pela intervenção do Estado, e envolvendo pelo menos três atores principais: a burocracia estatal, a burguesia industrial e os trabalhadores urbanos”. (FLEURY, 2016)
  5. 5. CURSO DE EXTENSÃO ELABORAÇÃO DE PROJETOS E INTERVENÇÃO SOCIAL PROFA. DRA CLEIDE MAGÁLI, 2017.1 5 Foucault (1979:12) identifica a política como o campo de enfrentamento científico e ideológico de diferentes propostas de ordem social, ou diferentes regimes de verdade: "cada sociedade tem seu regime de verdade, sua 'política geral' de verdade: isto é, os tipos de discurso que ela acolhe e faz funcionar como verdadeiros; os mecanismos e as instâncias que permitem distinguir os enunciados verdadeiros dos falsos, a maneira como se sanciona uns e outros; as técnicas e os procedimentos que são valorizados para a obtenção, da verdade; o estatuto daqueles que têm o encargo de dizer o que funciona como verdadeiro“ Neste sentido, a construção do status de cidadão é parte intrínseca e fundamental na consolidação de um regime de verdade, com sua pauta de direitos e deveres; suas téc- nicas, saberes e especializações; suas regras de inclusão e exclusão; constituindo-se em um dispositivo de verdade sobre o qual se fundamenta o poder. É através da operação deste dispositivo que as políticas sociais reproduzem a estrutura de dominação e subalternização, como chamou atenção Sposati (1988:48) analisando as políticas assistenciais, ao identificar seu efeito político, de institucionalização da discriminação, contraditoriamente aos ideais igualitários (FLEURY, 2016, p 52)
  6. 6. CURSO DE EXTENSÃO ELABORAÇÃO DE PROJETOS E INTERVENÇÃO SOCIAL PROFA. DRA CLEIDE MAGÁLI , 2017.1 6  como afirma Gomes (1979:31)"... a chamada "Questão Social", nos termos do reconhecimento de um conjunto de novos problemas vinculados às modernas condições de trabalho urbano e dos direitos sociais que daí adviriam originou- se na Europa do século XIX, a partir das grandes transformações sociais, políticas e econômicas trazidas pela revolução industrial. Portanto, o "problema da pobreza" nem sempre fora considerado um "problema", ou um fenômeno disfuncional para a vida das sociedades, devendo, por esta razão, ser enfrentado e resolvido para sua segurança e progresso material". (FLEURY, 2016, p 60)
  7. 7. CURSO DE EXTENSÃO ELABORAÇÃO DE PROJETOS E INTERVENÇÃO SOCIAL PROFA. DRA CLEIDE MAGÁLI , 2017.1 7 "Só um parênteses (para a sociedade que pode, não foi nosso caso) Um Welfare State pode ser definido como uma política na qual as responsabilidades estatais vão além da mera manutenção da ordem interna e externa e da segurança, em direção a uma responsabilidade pública pelo bem-estar dos cidadãos" (Alber, 1988:451 In FLEURY, 2016, p110) Mas ainda Esping-Andersen (1980:258) propõe-se a pensá-lo como intervenção na esfera do consumo, na esfera da distribuição e na esfera das relações de produção. Tal análise encaminha-o a enquadrar o Welfare State como um produto da luta de classes ou, mais amplamente, uma articulação do conflito distributivo: "O Welfare State é um produto particular da demanda que logicamente emerge da posição em que se encontram os assalariados; isto é, o mais provável produto onde as demandas as- salariadas ganham uma expressão política" (1985:227). Ou ainda: "O Welfare State é visto como uma articulação de conflitos distributivos, em particular, um conflito entre princípios de mercado e princípios de alocação política, centra- dos em torno dos arranjos institucionais das políticas sociais“ (FLEURY, 2016, p110)
  8. 8. CURSO DE EXTENSÃO ELABORAÇÃO DE PROJETOS E INTERVENÇÃO SOCIAL PROFA. DRA CLEIDE MAGÁLI , 2017.1 ECONOMIA/POLÍTICA/ESTADO NAÇÃO/CLASSES/HEGEMONIA CAPITALISMO Ε DEMOCRACIA 8 ALGUMAS INDICAÇÕES PARA ANÁLISE DO ESTADO LATINO-AMERICANO ESTADO, NAÇÃO Ε CIDADÃO No caso dos países pioneiros - Chile, Uruguai, Argentina e Brasil -, que iniciaram seus sistemas de SEGURIDADE SOCIAL no primeiro quartil deste século, em tomo da década de 20, podemos encontrar um rol de identidades que nos permitem tratá-los de uma maneira conjunta, tais como: a transição do modelo de dominação oligárquico: a industrialização substitutiva de importações; a influência europeia na composição da classe trabalhadora; a emergência de múltiplas instituições fragmentadas; os governos populistas; as ditaduras militares; a crise financeira da Seguridade; o envelhecimento dos sistemas e a transição demográfica; as tentativas de reforma. (FLEURY, 2016, p164)
  9. 9. CURSO DE EXTENSÃO ELABORAÇÃO DE PROJETOS E INTERVENÇÃO SOCIAL PROFA. DRA CLEIDE MAGÁLI , 2017.1 BRASIL: QUESTÕES SOCIAIS E SEGURIDADE SOCIAL 9
  10. 10. CURSO DE EXTENSÃO ELABORAÇÃO DE PROJETOS E INTERVENÇÃO SOCIAL PROFA. DRA CLEIDE MAGÁLI , 2017.1 10
  11. 11. CURSO DE EXTENSÃO ELABORAÇÃO DE PROJETOS E INTERVENÇÃO SOCIAL PROFA. DRA CLEIDE MAGÁLI, 2017.1 SEGURIDADE SOCIAL no BRASIL A seguridade social é definida na Constituição Federal, no artigo 194, caput, como um “conjunto integrado de ações de iniciativa dos poderes públicos e da sociedade, destinadas a assegurar os direitos relativos à saúde, à previdência e à assistência social”. É, portanto, um sistema de proteção social que abrange os três programas sociais de maior relevância: a previdência social, a assistência social e a saúde. 1 - SAÚDE (CF, artigos, 196 e seguintes): A saúde é segmento autônomo da Seguridade Social e se diz que ela tem a finalidade mais ampla de todos os ramos protetivos porque não possui restrição de beneficiários e o seu acesso também não exige contribuição dos beneficiários. A SAÚDE É DIREITO DE TODOS E DEVER DO ESTADO (CF, art. 196). 11
  12. 12. CURSO DE EXTENSÃO ELABORAÇÃO DE PROJETOS E INTERVENÇÃO SOCIAL PROFA. DRA CLEIDE MAGÁLI, 2017.1 SEGURIDADE SOCIAL no BRASIL (cont.) A seguridade social é definida na Constituição Federal, no artigo 194, caput, como um “conjunto integrado de ações de iniciativa dos poderes públicos e da sociedade, destinadas a assegurar os direitos relativos à saúde, à previdência e à assistência social”. É, portanto, um sistema de proteção social que abrange os três programas sociais de maior relevância: a previdência social, a assistência social e a saúde. 1 - SAÚDE (CF, artigos, 196 e seguintes): A saúde é segmento autônomo da Seguridade Social e se diz que ela tem a finalidade mais ampla de todos os ramos protetivos porque não possui restrição de beneficiários e o seu acesso também não exige contribuição dos beneficiários. A SAÚDE É DIREITO DE TODOS E DEVER DO ESTADO (CF, art. 196). 12
  13. 13. CURSO DE EXTENSÃO ELABORAÇÃO DE PROJETOS E INTERVENÇÃO SOCIAL PROFA. DRA CLEIDE MAGÁLI 2017.1 13 SEGURIDADE SOCIAL no BRASIL (cont.) 2 – ASSISTÊNCIA SOCIAL (Constituição Federal, artigos 203 e 204) A Constituição Federal, no artigo 203, caput estabelece que : “A ASSISTÊNCIA SOCIAL SERÁ PRESTADA A QUEM DELA NECESSITAR, INDEPENDENTEMENTE DE CONTRIBUIÇÃO À SEGURIDADE SOCIAL, E TEM POR OBJETIVOS (...) ” . A assistência social é o segmento autônomo da seguridade social que tratar dos hipossuficientes, ou seja, daqueles que não possuem condições de prover sua própria manutenção. Cuidará daqueles que têm maiores necessidades, sem exigir deles (seus beneficiários) qualquer contribuição à seguridade social. A atuação protetiva fornecerá aquilo que for absolutamente indispensável para cessar o atual estado de necessidade do assistido (Exs.: alimentos, roupas, abrigos e até mesmo pequenos benefícios em dinheiro). A assistência social serve para cobrir as lacunas deixadas pela previdência social que, devido a sua natureza contributiva, acaba por excluir os necessitados. São objetivos da assistência social (CF, art. 203, incisos): I - proteção da família, da maternidade, infância, adolescência e velhice; II - amparo às crianças e adolescentes carentes; III - promoção da integração ao mercado de trabalho; IV - habilitação e reabilitação de pessoas portadoras de deficiência e a promoção da sua integração à vida comunitária; V - garantia de 1 salário-mínimo de benefício mensal à pessoa portadora de deficiência e ao idoso que comprovem não possuir meios de prover a sua própria subsistência, nem de tê-la provida por sua família
  14. 14. CURSO DE EXTENSÃO ELABORAÇÃO DE PROJETOS E INTERVENÇÃO SOCIAL PROFA. DRA CLEIDE MAGÁLI 2017.1 14 SEGURIDADE SOCIAL no BRASIL (cont.) 3 – PREVIDÊNCIA SOCIAL (arts. 201 e 202 CF) Este segmento autônomo da seguridade social vai se preocupar exclusivamente com os trabalhadores e com os seus dependentes econômicos. A previdência social é a técnica de proteção social destinada a afastar necessidades sociais decorrentes de contingências sociais que reduzem ou eliminam a capacidade de auto sustento dos trabalhadores e/ou de seus dependentes. Contingência social são fatos e/ou acontecimentos que, uma vez ocorridos, tem a força de colocar uma pessoa e/ou seus dependentes em estado de necessidade, como por exemplos invalidez (incapacidade), óbito, idade avançada, ... A Previdência Social, como visto, tem em mira contingências bem específicas: aquelas que atingem o trabalhador e, via reflexa, seus dependentes, pessoas consideradas economicamente dependentes do segurado. Essa dependência pode ser presumida por lei (no caso de cônjuges, filhos menores e/ou incapazes) ou comprovada no caso concreto (no caso de pais que dependiam economicamente do filho que veio a óbito).
  15. 15. CURSO DE EXTENSÃO ELABORAÇÃO DE PROJETOS E INTERVENÇÃO SOCIAL PROFA. DRA CLEIDE MAGÁLI 2017.1 15 TERCEIRO SETOR
  16. 16. CURSO DE EXTENSÃO ELABORAÇÃO DE PROJETOS E INTERVENÇÃO SOCIAL PROFA. DRA CLEIDE MAGÁLI 2017.1 16 DEFINIÇÃO de TERCEIRO SETOR A denominação “terceiro setor” se explicaria, para diferenciá-lo do Estado (Primeiro Setor) e do setor privado (Segundo Setor). Ambos não estariam conseguindo responder às demandas sociais: o primeiro, pela ineficiência; o segundo, porque faz parte da sua natureza visar o lucro. Essa lacuna seria assim ocupada por um “terceiro setor” supostamente acima da sagacidade do setor privado e da incompetência e ineficiência do Estado. É comum na literatura sobre o tema classificá-lo como “sem fins lucrativos”1 1 Ver entre outros, FERNANDES, Rubens César (1994).Privado porém público: o terceiro setor na América Latina. Rio de Janeiro: Relume-Dumará; COELHO, Simone de Castro T. (2000). Terceiro setor: um estudo comparado entre Brasil e Estados Unidos. São Paulo: SENAC.
  17. 17. CURSO DE EXTENSÃO ELABORAÇÃO DE PROJETOS E INTERVENÇÃO SOCIAL PROFA. DRA CLEIDE MAGÁLI , 2017.1 DEFINIÇÃO de TERCEIRO SETOR (cont.) O Terceiro Setor é constituído por organizações criadas por iniciativas privadas que geram bens e serviços de caráter público. Essa característica marcante do Terceiro Setor é que o distingue dos outros dois setores tradicionais: o Estado e o mercado. Essa distinção baseia-se em uma visão conceitual da sociedade em que se dá relevância às possíveis formas de se constituir organizações. Assim o Terceiro Setor é constituído a partir de uma iniciativa privada, isto é, qualquer pessoa pode criar uma organização do setor, mas que a finalidade dessa organização, em última instância, é o atendimento da população. Tal qual o Estado, o Terceiro Setor tem uma finalidade pública 17
  18. 18. CURSO DE EXTENSÃO ELABORAÇÃO DE PROJETOS E INTERVENÇÃO SOCIAL PROFA. DRA CLEIDE MAGÁLI , 2017.1 18 DEFINIÇÃO de TERCEIRO SETOR (cont.) A definição do Terceiro Setor tem gerado muita controvérsia, dentro e fora do mundo acadêmico. Por questões práticas, o que significa ter em vista a dimensão econômica do setor, a definição tem hoje duas correntes predominantes que procuram estabelecer as fronteiras entre o Terceiro Setor, o setor privado e o Estado. 1) A corrente europeia identifica o Terceiro Setor com a economia social. A economia social engloba os seguintes setores: Cooperativismo (onde se identifica a figura do trabalhador com a do empresário); Mutualismo (onde se identifica o uso de serviços com a adesão à organização); Associativismo (onde predomina a forma livre de associação dos cidadãos). 2) A linha de pensamento norte-americana, identificada com o Center for Policy Studies, da Johns Hopkins University, define o Terceiro Setor como sendo constituído de: a. Organizações estruturadas; b. Localizadas fora do aparato formal do Estado; c. Que não são destinadas a distribuir lucros auferidos com suas atividades entre os seus Diretores ou entre um conjunto de acionistas; d. Autogovernadas; e. Envolvem indivíduos num significativo esforço voluntário.
  19. 19. CURSO DE EXTENSÃO ELABORAÇÃO DE PROJETOS E INTERVENÇÃO SOCIAL PROFA. DRA CLEIDE MAGÁLI , 2017.1 19 Os principais personagens do terceiro setor são: Fundações : São as instituições que financiam o terceiro setor, fazendo doações às entidades beneficentes. No Brasil, temos também as fundações mistas que doam para terceiros e ao mesmo tempo executam projetos próprios. Entidades Beneficentes: São as operadoras de fato, cuidam dos carentes, idosos, meninos de rua, drogados e alcoólatras, órfãos e mães solteiras; protegem testemunhas; ajudam a preservar o meio ambiente; educam jovens, velhos e adultos; profissionalizam; doam sangue, merenda, livros, sopão; atendem suicidas às quatro horas da manhã; dão suporte aos desamparados; cuidam de filhos de mães que trabalham; ensinam esportes; combatem a violência; promovem os direitos humanos e a cidadania; reabilitam vítimas de poliomielite; cuidam de cegos, surdos-mudos; enfim, fazem tudo Fundos Comunitários : Community Chests são muito comuns nos Estados Unidos. Em vez de cada empresa doar para uma entidade, todas as empresas doam para um Fundo Comunitário, sendo que os empresários avaliam, estabelecem prioridades, e administram efetivamente a distribuição do dinheiro
  20. 20. CURSO DE EXTENSÃO ELABORAÇÃO DE PROJETOS E INTERVENÇÃO SOCIAL PROFA. DRA CLEIDE MAGÁLI , 2017.1 20 Os principais personagens do terceiro setor são (cont.): Entidades Sem Fins Lucrativos: Infelizmente, muitas entidades sem fins lucrativos são, na realidade, lucrativas ou atendem os interesses dos próprios usuários. Um clube esportivo, por exemplo, é sem fins lucrativos, mas beneficia somente os seus respectivos sócios. Muitas escolas, universidades e hospitais eram no passado, sem fins lucrativos, somente no nome. O importante é diferenciar uma associação de bairro ou um clube que ajuda os próprios associados de uma entidade beneficente, que ajuda os carentes do bairro. ONGs Organizações Não Governamentais: Nem toda entidade beneficente ajuda prestando serviços a pessoas diretamente. Uma ONG que defenda os direitos da mulher, fazendo pressão sobre deputados, está ajudando indiretamente todas as mulheres. Nos Estados Unidos, esta categoria é chamada também de Advocacy Groups, isto é, organizações que lutam por uma causa. Lá, como aqui, elas são muito poderosas politicamente.
  21. 21. CURSO DE EXTENSÃO ELABORAÇÃO DE PROJETOS E INTERVENÇÃO SOCIAL PROFA. DRA CLEIDE MAGÁLI , 2017.1 Empresas com Responsabilidade Social: A Responsabilidade Social, no fundo, é sempre do indivíduo, nunca de uma empresa jurídica, nem de um Estado impessoal. Caso contrário, as pessoas repassariam as suas responsabilidades às empresas e ao governo, ao invés de assumirem para si. Mesmo conscientes disso, vivem reclamando que os "outros" não resolvem os problemas sociais do Brasil. Porém, algumas empresas vão além da sua verdadeira responsabilidade principal, que é fazer produtos seguros, acessíveis, produzidos sem danos ambientais, e de estimular seus funcionários a serem mais responsáveis Mais: Empresas Doadoras; Pessoas Físicas 21
  22. 22. CURSO DE EXTENSÃO ELABORAÇÃO DE PROJETOS E INTERVENÇÃO SOCIAL PROFA. DRA CLEIDE MAGÁLI , 2017.1 CRITICAS AO TERCEIRO SETOR (MONTAÑO, 2016) 1- O Terceiro Setor é um apêndice das políticas neoliberais - Montãno deixa claro a importância do papel ideológico que o "terceiro setor" cumpre na implementação das políticas neoliberais e a sua sintonia com o processo de reestruturação do capital pós 70. Ou seja, flexibilização das relações de trabalho, afastamento do Estado das responsabilidades sociais e da regulação social entre capital e trabalho. No entanto, o Estado, permanece como instrumento de consolidação “hegemônica do capital mediante seu papel central no processo de desregulação e (contra) reforma estatal, na reestruturação produtiva, na flexibilização produtiva e comercial, no financiamento ao capital, particularmente financeiro” (2002,p.17). O “terceiro setor” que, aparentemente, pode parecer um espaço de participação da sociedade, representa a fragmentação das políticas sociais e, por conseguinte, das lutas dos movimentos sociais. 2- A descentralização administrativa e a privatização e a transferência para o “terceiro setor” das respostas às sequelas da “questão social” repercutem negativamente no aumento tendencial do nível de desemprego profissional, na precarização das condições de trabalho, nas condições de emprego de assistentes sociais, professores, enfermeiros, médicos, entre outros profissionais. O conhecimento crítico deste processo e seu enfrentamento é o único caminho a seguir.” (MONTAÑO, 2016, p. 255-256) 3- “o antagonismo continua a luta entre capitalismo e socialismo, entre capital e trabalho, entre trabalho abstrato, alienado e trabalho emancipado, entre sociedade de classes e exploração do trabalho alheio e sociedade de livres produtores associados” (MONTAÑO, 2016, p. 280) O autor toma o cuidado de separar as ONGs que buscam suas parcerias com os movimentos sociais das que, pelas suas práticas, procuram substituí-los. Remonta, historicamente, ao seu surgimento nos anos 70 quando “assumiam um papel articulador do lado dos movimentos sociais. Essas ONGs mudam de lugar nos anos 90: passaram a ocupar paulatinamente, o lugar dos movimentos sociais deslocando-os de seu espaço de luta e da preferência na adesão popular” (MONTAÑO, 2016, p. 271). 22
  23. 23. CURSO DE EXTENSÃO ELABORAÇÃO DE PROJETOS E INTERVENÇÃO SOCIAL PROFA. DRA CLEIDE MAGÁLI , 2017.1 O TERCEIRO SETOR NO BRASIL 23
  24. 24. CURSO DE EXTENSÃO ELABORAÇÃO DE PROJETOS E INTERVENÇÃO SOCIAL PROFA. DRA CLEIDE MAGÁLI , 2017.1 24 O Terceiro Setor no Brasil a Constituição de 1988 institucionaliza diretrizes que marcam a ascensão de um novo modelo de gestão das políticas públicas baseado na descentralização política e administrativa da União para as demais unidades federadas, na responsabilidade do Estado, na participação da população, na formulação e controle em todos os níveis de governo. Nas décadas seguintes foi possível perceber, então, o conflito entre a expectativa da implementação de políticas públicas que concretizassem os direitos conquistados, assegurados em Lei, e as restrições políticas e econômicas para sua implementação (tendo por exemplo, a construção do Sistema Único de Saúde – SUS). ROCHA (2003) define descentralização como um processo político em que o poder se desloca no interior do Estado e deste para a sociedade.
  25. 25. CURSO DE EXTENSÃO ELABORAÇÃO DE PROJETOS E INTERVENÇÃO SOCIAL PROFA. DRA CLEIDE MAGÁLI , 2017.1 25 O Terceiro Setor no Brasil (cont.) Para ALMEIDA (2005) o termo descentralização pode ter uma gama variada de significados, e tem sido utilizado na descrição de modificações ocorridas na estrutura e papéis do Estado brasileiro. Tais modificações têm atingido graus e formas variadas, através de: transferência de capacidades fiscais e de decisão sobre políticas para autoridades subnacionais; transferência para outras esferas de governo de responsabilidades pela implementação e gestão de políticas e programas definidos no nível federal; e deslocamento de atribuições do governo nacional para os setores privado e não-governamental. Na área de políticas sociais, a descentralização significou transferência de autonomia decisória e de recursos para os governos subnacionais e a transferência para outras esferas de governo de responsabilidades pela implementação e gestão de políticas e programas definidos no nível federal.
  26. 26. CURSO DE EXTENSÃO ELABORAÇÃO DE PROJETOS E INTERVENÇÃO SOCIAL PROFA. DRA CLEIDE MAGÁLI , 2017.1 26
  27. 27. CURSO DE EXTENSÃO ELABORAÇÃO DE PROJETOS E INTERVENÇÃO SOCIAL PROFA. DRA CLEIDE MAGÁLI , 2017.1 Continua... 27
  28. 28. CURSO DE EXTENSÃO ELABORAÇÃO DE PROJETOS E INTERVENÇÃO SOCIAL PROFA. DRA CLEIDE MAGÁLI , 2017.1 28 REFERENCIAS ALMEIDA, M. H. Recentralizando a federação?. Revista de Sociologia e Política n.24 Curitiba jun. 2005. FLEURY, S. Estado sem cidadãos: seguridade social na América Latina [online]. Rio de Janeiro: Editora FIOCRUZ,1994. 252 p. Disponível em https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/0B9s9a0AM9AI9SDBrNGt6UWdET28. Acesso em nov. 2016 MAIA, Marilene. Gestão Social – Reconhecendo e construindo referenciais In Revista Virtual Textos & Contextos, nº 4, dez. 2005 Disponível em http://revistaseletronicas.pucrs.br/ojs/index.php/fass/article/viewFile/1010/790 MONTAÑO. Carlos. Terceiro Setor e Questão Social: Crítica ao Padrão Emergente de Intervenção Social. São Paulo: Cortez,2003. Disponível em file:///D:/DOC/downloads/Terceiro%20Setor%20e%20Quest%C3%A3o%20Social%20Cr%C3%ADtica%20ao%20Padr %C3%A3o%20Emergente%20de%20Interven%C3%A7%C3%A3o%20Social-Carlos%20Monta%C3%B1o%20.pdf Acesso em nov. 2016 ROCHA, C. V. Anatomia de uma reforma: descentralização da educação publica de Minas Gerais em mudança institucional: in DADOS - Revista de Ciências Sociais. v. 46 nº 3. pp. 557 a 592. Rio de Janeiro, 2003.

