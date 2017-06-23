Biography:ShiＧqiZHENG,Bachelor;　EＧmail:６６４３８０７８７＠qq􀆰com;　ReceivedDate:January２０,２０１５ CorrespondingAuthor:KunＧyuZHAO,Master...
sion [１５,１６] ．Inaddition,Nienrichmentpreventsthe austenitefromtransforminginto martensiteduring cooling．However,thenumbero...
Fig􀆰１　VolumefractionofRA (a)andHRChardness(b)asafunctionoftemperingtemperatureinsteelsAandB lowtemperature whilethecarbons...
Fig􀆰３　TEMimagesofRAphasesinsteelA (a)andsteelB (b)temperedat６５０ ℃ tenitegrainboundariesbutalsoinsidethemartensitＧ icbundle...
Fig􀆰５　TEMimagesofRAphasesinsteelA (a)andsteelB (b)temperedat７５０ ℃ inbothsteelsdecreased,andthedegreeofreduction insteelBwa...
A,butthedegreeofNienrichmentwaslowerand theNidiffusionpathlengthwasshorter．Thus,the volumefractionwasgreaterandthegrainsiz...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Effect of-deep-cryogenic-treatment-on-formation-of-reversed-austenite-in-super-martensitic-stainless-steel 2015-journal-of-iron-and-steel-research-int

1 view

Published on

Artigo sobre tratamento criogênico

Published in: Technology
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
1
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Effect of-deep-cryogenic-treatment-on-formation-of-reversed-austenite-in-super-martensitic-stainless-steel 2015-journal-of-iron-and-steel-research-int

  1. 1. Biography:ShiＧqiZHENG,Bachelor;　EＧmail:６６４３８０７８７＠qq􀆰com;　ReceivedDate:January２０,２０１５ CorrespondingAuthor:KunＧyuZHAO,Master,Professor;　EＧmail:kyzhaoy＠sina􀆰com 􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇􀪇 JOURNALOFIRONANDSTEELRESEARCH,INTERNATIONAL􀆰２０１５,２２(５):４５１Ｇ４５６ 􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉􀪉 EffectofDeepCryogenicTreatmentonFormationofReversed AusteniteinSuperMartensiticStainlessSteel ShiＧqiZHENG,　WenJIANG,　XuanBAI,　ShaoＧhongLI,　KunＧyuZHAO,　XinＧkunZHU (DepartmentofMaterialsScienceandEngineering,KunmingUniversityofScienceandTechnology, Kunming６５００９３,Yunnan,China) Abstract:Theeffectofdeepcryogenictreatmentontheformationofreversedaustenite(RA)insupermartensitic stainlesssteelwasinvestigated．RAwasfoundtoforminsteelswithout(A)andwith(B)deepcryogenictreatment． ThevolumefractionofRAinitiallyincreasedandthendecreasedwithincreasingtemperingtemperatureover５５０－ ７５０ ℃forthetwosteels,whichwerequenchedat１０５０ ℃．Inaddition,forbothwithandwithoutdeepcryogenic treatment,theRAcontentreachedamaximumvalueat６５０ ℃ althoughtheRAcontentinsteelBwasgreaterthan thatinsteelAovertheentirerangeoftemperingtemperatures．Furthermore,thehardness(HRC)ofsteelBwas greaterthanthatofsteelAattemperingtemperaturesof５５０－７５０ ℃．Fromtheseresults,thebasicmechanismfor theformationofRAinsteelsAandB wasdeterminedtobeNidiffusion．However,thereweremoreNiＧenriched points,alowerdegreeofenrichment,andashorterdiffusionpathinsteelB．Itneededtobenotedthattheshapesof theRAconsistedofblocksandstripesinbothsteels．TheseshapesresultedbecausetheRAredissolvedandtransＧ formedtomartensitealongthemartensiticlathboundarieswhenthetemperingtemperaturewas６５０－７５０℃,anda portionofRAinthemartensiticlathdividedtheoriginallywidermartensiticlathsintoanumberofthinnerones．InＧ terestingly,theRAredissolvedmorerapidlyinsteelBandconsequentlyresultedinastrongerrefiningeffect． Keywords:reversedaustenite;supermartensiticstainlesssteel;deepcryogenictreatment;diffusiontransformation 　　Asanextensionoftraditionalheattreatment, deepcryogenictreatmentoftenreferstotheprocess ofcoolingamaterialinliquidnitrogenat１９６ ℃ [１] ． Deep cryogenictreatmentcan promote austenitic transformation,martensitedecomposition,andchanges inultrafinecarbidesinsteel [２] ．Itiseffectivefornot onlyincreasingthemechanicalpropertiesandservice lifeofthesematerialssignificantlybutalsostabiliＧ zingtheirsize,improvingtheiruniformity,andreＧ ducing deformation．In addition,deep cryogenic treatmentisalsoadvantageousbecauseitisalowＧ cost,simple,environmentally friendly operation thatcanbeperformedwithoutdestroyingtheworkＧ piece [３Ｇ５] ． 　　SupermartensiticstainlesssteelshavebeendeＧ velopedtosolvetheproblem ofbrittlechromium carbideprecipitationatgrainboundariesduringthe weldingoftraditionalmartensiticstainlesssteels [６Ｇ８] ． Insupermartensiticstainlesssteels,thecarbonconＧ tentisreducedtolessthan０􀆰０７％,whilethecontents ofnickel(３􀆰５％－６􀆰０％)and molybdenum (１􀆰５％ － ２􀆰５％)increased．Thus,these steels have high strength,goodplasticity,andweldabilityaswellas goodcorrosionresistanceandarelowercostmateriＧ als．Therefore,supermartensiticstainlesssteelsare particularlyattractivetotheoilindustry [９Ｇ１１] ． 　　Reversedaustenite (RA),which wasfirstreＧ portedbyaSwedewhopublishedapatentforCrＧNiＧ MomartensiticstainlesssteelundergoingamartenＧ siticshearreversionduringthetemperingprocess, isstableatroomtemperatureandbelow．ItisdistinＧ guishedfromretainedaustenitebytheconditionsof itsformation [１２] ．StudieshaverevealedthatwithdifＧ ferentheattreatments,itispossibletocontrolthe RAcontentandimprovethemechanicalpropertiesof steels [１３,１４] ．RAistypicallyobtainedbyquenchingand temperingsuper martensiticstainlesssteel,andthe mechanism of transformation is diffusional reverＧ
  2. 2. sion [１５,１６] ．Inaddition,Nienrichmentpreventsthe austenitefromtransforminginto martensiteduring cooling．However,thenumberofNiＧenrichedareas issmallandtheconcentrationofNiishigh． 　　Therefore,toconfirmtheroleofNidiffusionin RAformationandtheabilitytocontroltheformaＧ tionofRAinsupermartensiticstainlesssteels,the quantityandmicrostructureoftheRAphasesintwo steels subjected to two different heat treatments (quenchingandtempering;quenchingwithdeepcryoＧ genictreatmentandtempering)wereinvestigated． １　ExperimentalProcedure 　 　 Ultra highＧpuritysuper martensiticstainless steelwasdesignedandmeltedinavacuuminduction meltingfurnace．Theingots werehotforgedinto roundbarswithadiameterof１５mm．Thechemical compositionoftheexperimentalsteelisshownin Table１．Toobtaincompletelath martensite,the sampleswerequenchedinoilat１０５０℃for０􀆰５husing averticaltypefurnace．Thespecificheattreatments forsteelsAandBareshowninTable２．Thevolume fractionofausteniteintheeachsteelsamplesubjecＧ tedtotemperingatdifferenttemperatureandholdＧ ing time was determined using XＧray diffraction (XRD)analysiswithCoradiationfrom４０°to１２０°． Themorphologyanddistributionoftheaustenitein themartensiticmatrixofeachsamplewasinvestigaＧ tedwithtransmissionelectron microscopy (TEM), andtheelementalconcentrationdistributionsofthe microstructuresweredeterminedusingenergydisＧ persivespectrometry(EDS)． Table１　Chemicalcompositionoftestedsteels　mass％ C Mn Si Cr Ni Mo Cu ０􀆰０２１ ０􀆰４０ ０􀆰２７ １４􀆰７８ ６􀆰５ ２􀆰０４ １􀆰４４ Table２　HeattreatmentsforsteelsAandB Steel Heattreatment A Quenchedat１０５０ ℃for０􀆰５h＋temperedat ５５０－７５０ ℃for２h B Quenchedat１０５０ ℃for０􀆰５h＋liquidnitrogen (－１９６ ℃)＋temperedat５５０－７５０ ℃for２h ２　ResultsandDiscussion ２􀆰１　EffectofdeepcryogenictreatmentontheRA content 　　Afterquenchingat１０５０℃,themicrostructure ofthesupermartensiticstainlesssteelconsistedof quenchedmartensiteandretainedaustenite,andthe volumefractionofretainedaustenite was１􀆰９５％． VariationinthevolumefractionofRA withtempeＧ ringtemperatureisshowninTable３．AftertempeＧ ring,thevolumefractionofRAinbothsteelsclearＧ lyincreased,andtheformationofnewaustenite,or RA,wasconfirmed．WhenthetemperingtemperaＧ turerangedfrom５５０to６５０℃,thevolumefraction ofRAincreasedasthetemperingtemperatureinＧ creasedandreachedamaximuminbothsteelsat６５０℃ (A:２８􀆰０４％;B:４５􀆰２４％)．Inaddition,overthis rangeoftemperingtemperatures,theRAcontentin steelBwasgreaterthanthatinsteelA．InterestingＧ ly,whenthetemperingtemperature was greater than６５０ ℃,thevolumefractionofRA decreased graduallyasthetemperingtemperatureincreased, indicatingthattheRAtransformedbacktomartensＧ iteabove６５０ ℃．Notably,insteelB,which was subjectedtodeepcryogenictreatmentandthushada higherphasechangedrivingforceandgreaterinterＧ nalenergy,therateofconversionofRAwasgreater thanthatinsteelA． Table３　Volumefractionofaustenitefollowing temperingatdifferenttemperatures Tempering temperature/℃ Volumefractionofaustenite/％ SteelA SteelB ５５０ １０􀆰２１ １３􀆰７９ ６００ ２１􀆰３７ ４１􀆰２２ ６５０ ２８􀆰０４ ４５􀆰２４ ７００ ２４􀆰４７ ２１􀆰０３ ７５０ ２１􀆰５６ ２０􀆰０３ 　　PlotsofthevolumefractionofRAandhardness asa function ofthe tempering temperature are showninFig􀆰１．ItcanbeseeninFig􀆰１(b)thatin bothsteels,thehardnessinitiallydecreasedwithinＧ creasingtemperingtemperature,reachinga miniＧ mumat６５０℃．Notably,thistrendforthehardness isoppositetothatoftheRAcontent (Fig􀆰１(a))． TheseresultssuggestthattheRAisasoftphase, andthegreatertheRAcontent,thelowerthehardＧ ness．Therefore,temperingpromotedimprovement ofthetoughnessofthematerials．Itcanalsobeseen inFig􀆰１(a)thattheRAcontentinsteelBwasgreaＧ ter,buthardnesswassmallerthanthatinsteelAover theentirerangeoftemperingtemperatures．These resultsaremainlyduetothepresenceofmartensite insteelB:themartensiteactedasacarbonＧsuperＧ saturatedsolidsolutioninwhichthelatticeparameＧ tersforFeandthevacancyconcentrationdecreasedat ２５４ 　　　　　　JournalofIronandSteelResearch,International　　　　　　　　　　　　　　Vol􀆰２２　
  3. 3. Fig􀆰１　VolumefractionofRA (a)andHRChardness(b)asafunctionoftemperingtemperatureinsteelsAandB lowtemperature whilethecarbonsupersaturation degreeincreased．Allofthesefactorspromotedthe precipitationofcarbonatomsthatcouldnoteasily diffuseatlowtemperature;consequently,segregaＧ tion of carbon atoms near dislocation lines or twinnedplanesoccurred．Thissegregationprevented coarseningofgrainsand movementofdislocations, leadingtoanincreaseinthehardnessofthemateriＧ alsfollowingcryogenictreatment． ２􀆰２　EffectofdeepcryogenictreatmentonthecondiＧ tionsforRAgrowth 　 　The microstructureofthesteelsamples was theninvestigated using TEM aftertempering at ５５０,６００,６５０,７００,and７５０ ℃ for２h．Whenthe temperingtemperaturewas５５０℃,theRAwasdisＧ tributedalongthemartensiticlathboundarieswhere thedislocationdensitywashigh,asshowninFig􀆰２． TheRAphaseinsteelAexistedinblocks,whilethe Fig􀆰２　TEMimagesofRAphasesinsteelA (a)andsteelB (b)temperedat５５０ ℃ RA phasein steelB existed as both blocksand stripes．TheseresultsindicatethattherateofRA growthinsteelBwasgreaterthanthatinsteelA．In addition,theRAinsteelB wasdistributed moreuniＧ formlyat５５０ ℃,andthere were morenucleation pointsinsteelBthaninsteelA． 　　TheformationofRAismainlydeterminedby Nidiffusion [１７Ｇ１９] ．Inaddition,thediffusionrateof Niin martensiteincreaseswithincreasingtemperaＧ ture;thus,there wasasignificantincreaseinthe diffusioncoefficientforNiasthetemperingtemperＧ atureincreasedfrom ５５０to６５０ ℃．Similarly,the volumefractionoftheRAincreasedrapidlyinthis temperaturerange．Whenthetemperaturereached ６５０ ℃,however,NidiffusedfromtheRAintothe martensiticmatrix,reducingtherelativeconcentraＧ tionsofNiinRAandthemartensiticmatrix．Thus, RAcontentreachesamaximuminthetwosteelsat thistemperature．TEMimagesoftheRAphasesin steelsAandBat６５０ ℃ areshowninFig􀆰３．Itcan beseenfromFig􀆰３thatRAwasdistributednotonly alongthemartensiticlathboundariesandoriginalausＧ ３５４Issue５　　EffectofDeepCryogenicTreatmentonReversedAusteniteinSuperMartensiticStainlessSteel　
  4. 4. Fig􀆰３　TEMimagesofRAphasesinsteelA (a)andsteelB (b)temperedat６５０ ℃ tenitegrainboundariesbutalsoinsidethemartensitＧ icbundles．Inaddition,thegrainsizesoftheRA phasesinbothsteelsincreasedalthoughthewidthof theRA grainsinsteelB wassmallerthanthatin steelA,andtherewerestillagreaternumberofnuＧ cleationsitesinsteelBthaninsteelA．Basedon theseresults,itcanbeconcludedthatthe RAin steelBwasdistributedmoreuniformlythanthatin steelA． 　　TheconcentrationprofilesforCrandNiatseＧ lectedlocationsinsteelsAandBaftertemperingat ６５０ ℃ areshowninFig􀆰４．Itcanbeseenthatin bothsteels,theconcentrationsofCrandNiinthe matrixfarawayfromtheRAwereequaltotheorigＧ inalcompositionofthesteel．Goingfromsite２to３ to４,theNiconcentrationclearlyincreasedwiththe changeinpositioninbothsteels．Thechangesinthe Crconcentration,ontheotherhand,weresmaller insidetheRAbutincreasedwiththechangeinposiＧ tionwithinthe matrix．Theaboveresultsindicate thatenrichmentofNiwasconstantfromthematrix tothe martensiticlathboundaries,andthe NiＧenＧ richedareasformedduringnucleationandgrowthof RA,whichoccurredintheNiＧenrichedareas．ThereＧ １—Matrixfarawayfrom RA;　２—MatrixnearRA; ３—BoundaryofRA;　４—CoreofRA． Fig􀆰４　EDSanalysisresultsfordifferentpositionswithinthe microstructureofsteelsAandBaftertemperingat６５０ ℃ fore,thenucleationandgrowthofRAinthetested steelswerecontrolledby Nidiffusion．SimilarbeＧ haviorhasbeenreportedinothersteels [２０] ．FurtherＧ more,theEDSanalysisrevealedtwodifferencesin theelementalconcentrationsin steels A and B． First,thereweremoreNiＧenrichedsitesintheRA insteelBthanintheRAinsteelA,whichexplained whythereweremorenucleationpointsintheRAin steelBandindicatedthatthediffusionpathforNiin steelBwasshorterthanthatinsteelA．Second,the concentrationofNiinsteelB (８􀆰５３％)waslower thanthatinsteelA (９􀆰９３％),indicatingthatthe degreeofNienrichmentinsteelBwassmaller．BeＧ causethecompositionofNiintwotestedsteelswas thesame,thegreaternumberofNiＧenrichedpoints insteelBledtoalowerdegreeofenrichmentcomＧ paredwiththatinsteelA．Thischaracteristicofthe NienrichmentinsteelBledtothedifferent RA shapesandgrainsizescomparedwiththoseforRA insteelA．ThelowerconcentrationofNialsoresulＧ tedinadecreaseinthedrivingforce．Therefore,the greaternumberofNiＧenrichedsitesandtheshorter diffusionpathresultedinasmallergrainsizeinthe samearea． 　　Oncethetemperingtemperaturesurpassed６５０℃, thevolumefractionoftheRAdecreased．SpecificalＧ ly,theRAdissolvedintothematrixandwastransＧ formed into new martensite during the cooling processduetotherelativeuniformityoftheNiconＧ centrationinthe matrix．Accordingly,thevolume fractionofRA decreasedgraduallyinbothsteels． Fig􀆰５presentsTEMimagesofthemorphologiesof theRAphasesinsteelsAandBat７５０℃．Itcanbe seenfromFig􀆰５thatthegrainsizeoftheRAphases ４５４ 　　　　　　JournalofIronandSteelResearch,International　　　　　　　　　　　　　　Vol􀆰２２　
  5. 5. Fig􀆰５　TEMimagesofRAphasesinsteelA (a)andsteelB (b)temperedat７５０ ℃ inbothsteelsdecreased,andthedegreeofreduction insteelBwasmoreobvious．TheseresultsaresimiＧ lartothevariationinthe RA content．Thereare threepossibleexplanationsforthisbehavior．First, theRAcontentandthenumberofnucleationpoints intheRAinsteelBweregreaterthanthoseinsteel A;however,thedegreeofNienrichmentwaslowＧ er．Thus,itwaseasierfortheRAphasetobeevenＧ lydistributed．Second,thediffusionpathforNiin steelBwasshorter,whichresultedinalowerrelaＧ tiveconcentrationof Niinthe RA phasevs．the martensiticmatrix．Finally,steelBhadgreaterinＧ ternalenergyasaresultofthedeepcryogenictreatＧ ment．Thus,therateofredissolutionofRAinsteel BwasmuchgreaterthantherateinsteelA． 　　TheRAredissolvedintothe martensitealong themartensiticlathboundaries,butRAstripesdiＧ videdthe original wider martensiticlathsinto a numberofthinnerones．Thepresenceofthistypeof structuresuggeststhattheformationofRApromoＧ tedtherefinementofthemartensiticmatrix．ImporＧ tantly,itisknownthatfinermartensiticlathsand austenitestripsatthelathboundariesareeffective forimprovingthemechanicalpropertiesofsteel [２１] ． Acomparisonofthewidthsofthemartensiticlaths inthetwosteelsatdifferenttemperingtemperatures ispresentedinFig􀆰６．The martensiticlath widths decreasedasthetemperatureincreased,indicating thatthemartensiticlathswererefinedbytheRA．In addition,the martensiticlath widthinsteelBdeＧ creased morerapidly;thus,therefiningeffectof RAredissolutionwasgreaterthanthatinsteelA．It canbeconcludedthatgreaternumberofnucleation pointsintheRAinsteelBresultedinmoredivisions ofthemartensiticlath．Inaddition,becauseagreaＧ terquantityofRAwasredissolvedinsteelB,agreaＧ terquantityofnew martensiteformedinsteelB,which alsorefinedtheoriginalmatrix． Fig􀆰６　MartensiticlathwidthsinsteelsAand Bat５５０,６５０,and７５０ ℃ ３　Conclusions 　　 (１)ThevolumefractionoftheRAinsteelsA andBbothincreasedasafactorofthetempering temperature,rangingfrom５５０to６５０ ℃,andthe RAcontentreachedamaximumat６５０℃．Whenthe temperingtemperatureincreasedfrom ６５０to７５０ ℃, however,theRA wastransformedbacktomartensＧ ite,andthevolumefractiondecreased．Therateof redissolutionofRAinsteelBwasgreaterthanthat insteelA．Notably,theRAcontentinsteelB was greaterthanthatinsteelAovertheentirerangeof temperingtemperatures． 　　 (２)TheformationoftheRA phasesinboth steelsoccurred via Nidiffusion．However,there weremoreNiＧenrichedpointsinsteelBthaninsteel ５５４Issue５　　EffectofDeepCryogenicTreatmentonReversedAusteniteinSuperMartensiticStainlessSteel　
  6. 6. A,butthedegreeofNienrichmentwaslowerand theNidiffusionpathlengthwasshorter．Thus,the volumefractionwasgreaterandthegrainsizewas smallerinsteelBcomparedwithsteelA． 　　 (３)Therefinementofthemartensiticlathdue toredissolution ofthe RA wasobservedin both steels．However,becausetherateofredissolution wasgreater,the martensiticlath wasthinnerin steelBthaninsteelA． References: [１]　S􀆰H．Li,N．Min,L􀆰H．Deng,X􀆰C．Wu,Y􀆰A．Min,H􀆰B． Wang,Mater．Sci．Eng．A５２８(２０１１)１２４７Ｇ１２５０． [２]　X􀆰P．Lin,Y．Dong,Y􀆰H．Wang,TransactionsofMetalHeat Treatment１９(１９９８)No􀆰２,２１Ｇ２５． [３]　D．Das,K􀆰K．Ray,A􀆰K．Dutta,Wear２６７(２００９)１３６１Ｇ１３７０． [４]　S􀆰H．Li,L􀆰H．Deng,X􀆰C．Wu,H􀆰B．Wang,Y􀆰A．Min,N． Min,Mater．Sci．Eng．A５２７(２０１０)７９５０Ｇ７９５４． [５]　S􀆰H．Li,L􀆰HDeng,X􀆰C．Wu,Cryogenics５０(２０１０)４３３Ｇ４３８． [６]　Y􀆰R．Liu,D．Ye,Q􀆰L．Yong,J．Su,K􀆰Y．Zhao,W．Jiang,J． IronSteelRes．Int．１８(２０１１)No􀆰１１,６０Ｇ６６． [７]　X􀆰P．Ma,L􀆰J．Wang,C􀆰M．Liu,S􀆰V．Subramanian,Mater． Sci．Eng．A５２８(２０１１)６８１２Ｇ６８１８． [８]　X􀆰P．Ma,L􀆰J．Wang,C􀆰M．Liu,S􀆰V．Subramanian,Mater． Sci．Eng．A５３９(２０１２)２７１Ｇ２７９． [９]　B􀆰R．Kumar,S．Sharma,P．Munda,R􀆰K．Minz,Mater．Des． ５０(２０１３)３９２Ｇ３９８． [１０]　D．Ye,J．Li,W．Jiang,J．Su,K􀆰Y．Zhao,Mater．Des．４１ (２０１２)１６Ｇ２２． [１１]　C􀆰A．Gervasi,C􀆰M．Méndez,P􀆰D．Bilmes,C􀆰L．Llorente, Mater．Chem．Phys．１２６(２０１１)１７８Ｇ１８２． [１２]　P．Brezina,HartereiＧTech．Mitt．３８(１９８３)１９７Ｇ２１４． [１３]　Y．Iwabuchi,JSMEInt．J．Ser．A４６(２００３)４４１Ｇ４４６． [１４]　P．Bilmes,C．Llorente,J􀆰P．Ipina,J．Mater．Eng．Perform．９ (２０００)６０９Ｇ６１５． [１５]　W．Jiang,K􀆰Y．Zhao,D．Ye,J．Li,Z􀆰D．Li,J．Su,J．Iron SteelRes．Int．２０(２０１３)６１Ｇ６５． [１６]　Y􀆰Y．Song,X􀆰Y．Li,L􀆰J．Rong,D􀆰H．Ping,F􀆰X．Yin,Y􀆰Y． Li,Mater．Lett．６４(２０１０)１４１１Ｇ１４１４． [１７]　W．Jiang,D．Ye,J．Li,J．Su,K􀆰Y．Zhao,SteelRes．Int．８５ (２０１４)１１５０Ｇ１１５７． [１８]　R􀆰D􀆰K．Misra,Z．Zhang,P􀆰K􀆰C．Venkatasurya,M􀆰C．SoＧ mani,L􀆰P．Karjalainen,Mater．Sci．Eng．A５２７(２０１０)７７７９Ｇ ７７９２． [１９]　Y．Zhang,ActaMetall．Sin．１８(１９８２)３９５Ｇ４０１． [２０] 　E􀆰S．Park,D􀆰K．Yoo,J􀆰H．Sung,C􀆰Y．Kang,J􀆰H．Lee, J􀆰H．Sung,Met．Mater．Int．１０(２００４)５２１Ｇ５２５． [２１]　C􀆰F．Wang,InvestigationonMicrostructuralUnitControlling theStrengthandToughnessinLow Alloy MartensiticSteel, CentralIronandSteelResearchInstitute,Beijing,２００８． ６５４ 　　　　　　JournalofIronandSteelResearch,International　　　　　　　　　　　　　　Vol􀆰２２　

×