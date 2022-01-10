Successfully reported this slideshow.
Health & Medicine
Jan. 10, 2022
Promifen Tablets (Generic Clomiphene Citrate Tablets)

Health & Medicine
Jan. 10, 2022
42 views

Promifen (Generic Clomiphene Citrate tablets) is used for the treatment of ovulatory failure in women desiring pregnancy. Commonly associated diagnoses include polycystic ovary syndrome, lactation amenorrhoea syndrome, psychogenic amenorrhoea, certain cases of secondary amenorrhoea of undetermined aetiology, and post-oral contraceptive amenorrhoea. Promifen 50 mg Tablets is indicated only for patients in whom ovulatory dysfunction is demonstrated. Other causes of infertility must be excluded or adequately treated before giving Promifen 50 mg Tablets.

Promifen Tablets (Generic Clomiphene Citrate Tablets)

  © Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Promifen Tablets (Generic Clomiphene Citrate Tablets)
  2. 2. © Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Promifen Tablets (Generic Clomiphene Citrate Tablets) Promifen (Generic Clomiphene Citrate tablets) is used for the treatment of ovulatory failure in women desiring pregnancy. Commonly associated diagnoses include polycystic ovary syndrome, lactation amenorrhoea syndrome, psychogenic amenorrhoea, certain cases of secondary amenorrhoea of undetermined aetiology, and post-oral contraceptive amenorrhoea. Promifen 50 mg Tablets is indicated only for patients in whom ovulatory dysfunction is demonstrated. Other causes of infertility must be excluded or adequately treated before giving Promifen 50 mg Tablets.
  3. 3. © Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Promifen Tablets (Generic Clomiphene Citrate Tablets) Active Ingredient The active ingredient present in Promifen tablets is Clomiphene Citrate. Each Promifen tablet contains 50 mg of Clomiphene.
  4. 4. © Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Promifen Tablets (Generic Clomiphene Citrate Tablets) Chemical Structure The structure of Clomiphene Citrate is given below:
  5. 5. © Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Promifen Tablets (Generic Clomiphene Citrate Tablets) Promifen Tablets are manufactured by Alpha Pharma Healthcare Private limited, India. ( Website: https://www.alpha-pharma.com/ ) URL: https://www.clearskypharmacy.biz/generic-clomid-promifen-by-alpha-pharma.html
  6. 6. © Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Promifen Tablets (Generic Clomiphene Citrate Tablets) Clomiphene Citrate Tablets – Brand Names Clomiphene Citrate tablets are available under various drug trade names such as Promifen, Clomid, Serophene, Milophene Clofi, Fertomid, Beclom, Cerofene, Clofert, Fertotab and Clomidac.
  7. 7. © Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Promifen Tablets (Generic Clomiphene Citrate Tablets) Uses of Promifen Tablets Promifen (Generic Clomiphene Citrate tablets) is used for the treatment of ovulatory dysfunction in women desiring pregnancy. Impediments to achieving pregnancy must be excluded or adequately treated before beginning Clomiphene Citrate therapy. Those patients most likely to achieve success with Clomiphene therapy include patients with polycystic ovary syndrome, amenorrhea-galactorrhea syndrome, psychogenic amenorrhea, post-oral-contraceptive amenorrhea, and certain cases of secondary amenorrhea of undetermined etiology. Properly timed coitus in relationship to ovulation is important. A basal body temperature graph or other appropriate tests may help the patient and her physician determine if ovulation occurred. Once ovulation has been established, each course of Clomiphene Citrate should be started on or about the 5th day of the cycle. Long-term cyclic therapy is not recommended beyond a total of about six cycles (including three ovulatory cycles). URL: https://www.clearskypharmacy.biz/generic-clomid-promifen-by-alpha-pharma.html
  8. 8. © Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Promifen Tablets (Generic Clomiphene Citrate Tablets) Promifen Tablets Dosage The dosage of Promifen tablets (Generic Clomiphene Citrate tablets) is given below: The patient should be evaluated carefully to exclude pregnancy, ovarian enlargement, or ovarian cyst formation between each treatment cycle. The recommended starting dosage of the selected patient is 50 mg daily (1 tablet) orally once a day for 5 days. Take your tablet with a glass of water. The dose should be increased only in those patients who do not ovulate in response to cyclic 50 mg Promifen. A low dosage or duration of treatment course is particularly recommended if unusual sensitivity to pituitary gonadotropin is suspected, such as in patients with polycystic ovary syndrome. URL: https://www.clearskypharmacy.biz/generic-clomid-promifen-by-alpha-pharma.html
  9. 9. © Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Promifen Tablets (Generic Clomiphene Citrate Tablets) Promifen Tablets Dosage The dosage of Promifen tablets (Generic Clomiphene Citrate tablets) is given below: In case progestin-induced bleeding is planned, or if spontaneous uterine bleeding occurs prior to therapy, the regimen of 50 mg daily for 5 days should commence on or about the 5th day of the cycle. It is possible to have more than one treatment cycle of Promifen tablets. However, if you do not fall pregnant after 3 treatment cycles, further treatment is not usually recommended. URL: https://www.clearskypharmacy.biz/generic-clomid-promifen-by-alpha-pharma.html
  10. 10. © Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Promifen Tablets (Generic Clomiphene Citrate Tablets) Contraindications Promifen tablets are contraindicated in patients with a hypersensitivity to Clomiphene Citrate or any other component of this medication. Other contraindications include Pregnancy, Uncontrolled thyroid or adrenal dysfunction, Liver disease or a history of liver dysfunction, Abnormal uterine bleeding, Endometrial carcinoma, Hormone dependent tumors,Ovarian cysts and Organic intracranial lesions. URL: https://www.clearskypharmacy.biz/generic-clomid-promifen-by-alpha-pharma.html
  11. 11. © Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Promifen Tablets (Generic Clomiphene Citrate Tablets) Storage Instructions Promifen (Generic Clomiphene Citrate tablets) have to be stored at controlled room temperature i.e. from 20°C to 25°C (68°F to 77°F) with excursions permitted between 15° to 30°C (59° to 86°F). Keep this as well as all other medicines away from children and pets. URL: https://www.clearskypharmacy.biz/generic-clomid-promifen-by-alpha-pharma.html
  12. 12. © Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Promifen Tablets (Generic Clomiphene Citrate Tablets) Warnings Ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome (OHSS): Ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome(OHSS) has been reported in patients receiving Clomiphene Citrate (Promifen Tablets) therapy alone or in combination with gonadotrophins. Visual symptoms: Patients should be informed that blurring or other visual symptoms such as spots or flashes (scintillating scotomata) may occasionally occur during therapy or shortly after therapy with Promifen. Patients should be warned that visual symptoms may render such activities as driving a car or operating machinery more hazardous than usual, particularly under conditions of variable lighting. These visual disturbances are usually reversible; however, cases of prolonged visual disturbance have been reported even after discontinuation of Clomiphene Citrate therapy. Diagnosis Prior to Promifen (Clomiphene Citrate) Therapy: Careful attention should be given to diagnosis in candidates for Promifen therapy. Complete pelvic examination including cervical cytology is mandatory prior to treatment, and pelvic examination should be repeated before each subsequent course.
  13. 13. © Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Promifen Tablets (Generic Clomiphene Citrate Tablets) Warnings Uterine Fibroids: Caution should be exercised when using Promifen in patients with uterine fibroids due to the potential for further enlargement of the fibroids. Multiple pregnancy: The incidence of multiple pregnancy (including triplets, quadruplets and quintuplets) has been increased up to tenfold when conception takes place during a cycle in which Clomiphene Citrate (Promifen Tablets) therapy is given. Ectopic Pregnancy: There is an increased chance of ectopic pregnancy (including tubal and ovarian sites) in women who conceive following Promifen therapy. Carcinogenicity: Prolonged use of Clomiphene Citrate (Promifen Tablets) may increase the risk of developing a borderline or invasive ovarian tumor. Hypertriglyceridemia: Cases of hypertriglyceridemia (with or without pancreatitis) have been reported in the postmarketing experience with this medicine.
  14. 14. © Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Promifen Tablets (Generic Clomiphene Citrate Tablets) Effects On The Ability To Drive And Use Machines Patients should be warned that visual symptoms may render such activities as driving a car or operating machinery more hazardous than usual, particularly under conditions of variable lighting.
  15. 15. © Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Promifen Tablets (Generic Clomiphene Citrate Tablets) Promifen Tablets Side Effects The Common Clomiphene Citrate side effects with a frequency of 1% or higher reported during clinical trials are: Central Nervous System Disorders: Common: Nervousness and insomnia, headache, dizziness and lightheadedness Visual Disorders: Common: Visual symptoms (blurred vision, lights, floaters, waves, unspecified visual complaints, photophobia, diplopia, scotomata, phosphene) Vascular disorders: Very common: Vaso-motor flushes Gastrointestinal disorders: Common: Nausea and vomiting Reproductive system and breast disorders: Very common: Ovarian enlargement URL: https://www.clearskypharmacy.biz/generic-clomid-promifen-by-alpha-pharma.html
  16. 16. © Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Promifen Tablets (Generic Clomiphene Citrate Tablets) Promifen Tablets Side Effects The Common Clomiphene Citrate side effects with a frequency of 1% or higher reported during clinical trials are: Reproductive system and breast disorders: Common: Breast discomfort, abnormal uterine bleeding (intermenstrual spotting, menorrhagia) Body as a Whole: Common: Abdominal-pelvic discomfort/distension/bloating (may resemble ovulatory (mittelschmerz) or premenstrual phenomena or that due to ovarian enlargement). This is not a complete list of side effects. URL: https://www.clearskypharmacy.biz/generic-clomid-promifen-by-alpha-pharma.html
  17. 17. © Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Promifen Tablets (Generic Clomiphene Citrate Tablets) Promifen Tablets Overdose Toxic effects accompanying acute overdosage of Clomiphene Citrate (Promifen tablets) have not been reported. Signs and symptoms of overdosage as a result of the use of more than the recommended dose during Clomiphene Citrate therapy include nausea, vomiting, vasomotor flushes, visual blurring, spots or flashes, scotomata, ovarian enlargement with pelvic or abdominal pain. In the event of overdose, appropriate supportive measures should be employed in addition to gastrointestinal decontamination. URL: https://www.clearskypharmacy.biz/generic-clomid-promifen-by-alpha-pharma.html
  18. 18. © Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Promifen Tablets (Generic Clomiphene Citrate Tablets) Promifen Tablets During Pregnancy Clomiphene Citrate (Promifen tablets) has been classified by the US FDA as Pregnancy Category X. Promifen use in pregnant women is contraindicated, as Clomiphene Citrate (Promifen tablets) does not offer benefit in this population. Available human data do not suggest an increased risk for congenital anomalies above the background population risk when used as indicated. However, animal reproductive toxicology studies showed increased embryo- fetal loss and structural malformations in offspring. If this medicine is used during pregnancy, or if the patient becomes pregnant while taking this medication, the patient should be apprised of the potential risks to the fetus. URL: https://www.clearskypharmacy.biz/generic-clomid-promifen-by-alpha-pharma.html
  19. 19. © Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Promifen Tablets (Generic Clomiphene Citrate Tablets) For more details on Promifen Tablets click here Promifen (Generic Clomiphene Citrate Tablets) by Alpha Pharma Healthcare Private limited, India. URL: https://www.clearskypharmacy.biz/generic-clomid-promifen-by-alpha-pharma.html

Promifen (Generic Clomiphene Citrate tablets) is used for the treatment of ovulatory failure in women desiring pregnancy. Commonly associated diagnoses include polycystic ovary syndrome, lactation amenorrhoea syndrome, psychogenic amenorrhoea, certain cases of secondary amenorrhoea of undetermined aetiology, and post-oral contraceptive amenorrhoea. Promifen 50 mg Tablets is indicated only for patients in whom ovulatory dysfunction is demonstrated. Other causes of infertility must be excluded or adequately treated before giving Promifen 50 mg Tablets.

