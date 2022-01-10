Promifen Tablets (Generic Clomiphene Citrate Tablets)

Promifen (Generic Clomiphene Citrate tablets) is used for the treatment of ovulatory failure in women desiring pregnancy. Commonly associated diagnoses include polycystic ovary syndrome, lactation amenorrhoea syndrome, psychogenic amenorrhoea, certain cases of secondary amenorrhoea of undetermined aetiology, and post-oral contraceptive amenorrhoea. Promifen 50 mg Tablets is indicated only for patients in whom ovulatory dysfunction is demonstrated. Other causes of infertility must be excluded or adequately treated before giving Promifen 50 mg Tablets.