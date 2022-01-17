Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
Altamofen Tablets (Generic Tamoxifen Citrate Tablets) are used to treat certain types of breast cancer (eg, estrogen receptor-positive breast cancer that has spread to other parts of the body [metastatic], early stage estrogen receptor-positive breast cancer after surgery and radiation treatment). It is also used to reduce the risk of invasive breast cancer in adult women with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) after breast surgery and radiation treatment.
Altamofen is also used to reduce the risk for breast cancer in women with a high chance of getting it.