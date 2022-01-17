Successfully reported this slideshow.
Altamofen Tablets (Generic Tamoxifen Citrate Tablets)

Jan. 17, 2022
Health & Medicine

Altamofen Tablets (Generic Tamoxifen Citrate Tablets) are used to treat certain types of breast cancer (eg, estrogen receptor-positive breast cancer that has spread to other parts of the body [metastatic], early stage estrogen receptor-positive breast cancer after surgery and radiation treatment). It is also used to reduce the risk of invasive breast cancer in adult women with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) after breast surgery and radiation treatment.
Altamofen is also used to reduce the risk for breast cancer in women with a high chance of getting it.

  1. 1. © Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Altamofen Tablets (Generic Tamoxifen Citrate Tablets)
  2. 2. © Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Altamofen Tablets (Generic Tamoxifen Citrate Tablets) Altamofen Tablets (Generic Tamoxifen Citrate Tablets) are used to treat certain types of breast cancer (eg, estrogen receptor-positive breast cancer that has spread to other parts of the body [metastatic], early stage estrogen receptor- positive breast cancer after surgery and radiation treatment). It is also used to reduce the risk of invasive breast cancer in adult women with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) after breast surgery and radiation treatment. Altamofen is also used to reduce the risk for breast cancer in women with a high chance of getting it.
  3. 3. © Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Altamofen Tablets (Generic Tamoxifen Citrate Tablets) Active Ingredient The active ingredient present in Altamofen tablets is Tamoxifen Citrate. Each Altamofen tablet contains 30.4 mg of Tamoxifen Citrate which is equivalent to 20 mg of Tamoxifen.
  4. 4. © Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Altamofen Tablets (Generic Tamoxifen Citrate Tablets) Chemical Structure The structure of Tamoxifen Citrate is given below:
  5. 5. © Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Altamofen Tablets (Generic Tamoxifen Citrate Tablets) Altamofen Tablets are manufactured by Alpha Pharma Healthcare Private limited, India in the strength of 20 mg. (Website: https://www.alpha-pharma.com/ ) URL: https://www.clearskypharmacy.biz/generic-nolvadex-.html
  6. 6. © Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Altamofen Tablets (Generic Tamoxifen Citrate Tablets) Tamoxifen Citrate Tablets – Brand Names Tamoxifen Citrate tablets are available under various drug trade names that include Nolvadex, Altamofen, Tamodex, Apo-Tamox, Tamofen, Caditam, Mamofen, Neotam Istubal, Valodex, Tamofen, Tamone, Citofen, Crisafeno, Diemon, Istubol, Kessar, Noltam, Nourytam, Novo-Tamoxifen, Oncomox, PMS-Tamoxifen, Tamoxifene, Tamoxifen, Retaxim, Tamizam, Tamoxasta, Tamoxen, Valodex, Zemide, Tamoxifeno, and Soltamox.
  7. 7. © Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Altamofen Tablets (Generic Tamoxifen Citrate Tablets) Uses of Altamofen Tablets Altamofen (Generic Tamoxifen Citrate tablets) is an estrogen agonist/antagonist used: • For treatment of adult patients with estrogen receptor-positive metastatic breast cancer. • For adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage estrogen receptor- positive breast cancer. • To reduce risk of invasive breast cancer following breast surgery and radiation in adult women with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS). • To reduce the incidence of breast cancer in adult women at high risk. URL: https://www.clearskypharmacy.biz/generic-nolvadex-.html
  8. 8. © Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Altamofen Tablets (Generic Tamoxifen Citrate Tablets) Altamofen Tablets Dosage The dosage of Altamofen tablets (Generic Tamoxifen Citrate Tablets) is given below: For patients with breast cancer, the recommended daily dose is 20 to 40 mg. Dosages greater than 20 mg per day should be given in divided doses (morning and evening). Ductal Carcinoma in Situ (DCIS): The recommended dose is Tamoxifen Citrate tablets 20 mg daily for 5 years. Reduction in Breast Cancer Incidence in High Risk Women: The recommended dose is Tamoxifen Citrate tablets 20 mg daily for 5 years. There are no data to support the use of Tamoxifen other than for 5 years URL: https://www.clearskypharmacy.biz/generic-nolvadex-.html
  9. 9. © Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Altamofen Tablets (Generic Tamoxifen Citrate Tablets) Altamofen Tablets Contraindications Altamofen tablets are contraindicated in patients with a hypersensitivity to Tamoxifen Citrate or any other component of this medication. Altamofen tablets are contraindicated in patients who require concomitant warfarin therapy or have a history of deep vein thrombosis or pulmonary embolus, if the indication for treatment is either reduction of breast cancer incidence in high- risk patients or risk reduction of invasive breast cancer after treatment of DCIS. URL: https://www.clearskypharmacy.biz/generic-nolvadex-.html
  10. 10. © Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Altamofen Tablets (Generic Tamoxifen Citrate Tablets) Storage Instructions Altamofen Tablets (Generic Tamoxifen Citrate Tablets) have to be stored at controlled room temperature i.e. from 20°C to 25°C (68°F to 77°F) with excursions permitted between 15° to 30°C (59° to 86°F). Keep this as well as all other medicines away from children and pets. URL: https://www.clearskypharmacy.biz/generic-nolvadex-.html
  11. 11. © Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Altamofen Tablets (Generic Tamoxifen Citrate Tablets) Warnings Uterine malignancies: Promptly evaluate abnormal vaginal bleeding in a woman with current or past Tamoxifen use. Thromboembolic events: Risk increases with coadministered chemotherapy. For treatment of breast cancer, consider risks and benefits in patients with a history of thromboembolic events. Embryo-fetal toxicity: Can cause fetal harm. Advise females of reproductive potential of the potential risk to a fetus and to use effective contraception. Effects on the liver: Liver cancer and liver abnormalities, some fatal, have occurred. Perform periodic liver function testing.
  12. 12. © Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Altamofen Tablets (Generic Tamoxifen Citrate Tablets) Altamofen Tablets Side Effects Most common Tamoxifen Citrate (Altamofen tablets) side effects include hot flashes, mood disturbances, vaginal discharge, vaginal bleeding, nausea, and fluid retention. URL: https://www.clearskypharmacy.biz/generic-nolvadex-.html
  13. 13. © Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Altamofen Tablets (Generic Tamoxifen Citrate Tablets) Altamofen Tablets Side Effects Inform your doctor right away if any of these unlikely but serious side effects occur: vision changes (e.g., blurred vision), eye pain, easy bruising/bleeding, mental/mood changes, swelling of ankles/feet, unusual tiredness. Inform your doctor right away if any of these rare but very serious side effects occur: stomach/abdominal pain, persistent nausea/vomiting, dark urine, yellowing eyes/skin, signs of infection (e.g., fever, persistent sore throat). A very serious allergic reaction to this medicine is rare. However, seek immediate medical attention if you notice any symptoms of a serious allergic reaction, including: rash, itching/swelling (especially of the face/tongue/throat), severe dizziness, trouble breathing. URL: https://www.clearskypharmacy.biz/generic-nolvadex-.html
  14. 14. © Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Altamofen Tablets (Generic Tamoxifen Citrate Tablets) Altamofen Tablets Overdose Acute overdosage of Tamoxifen Citrate Tablets (Altamofen) in humans has not been reported. In a study of advanced metastatic cancer patients which specifically determined the maximum tolerated dose of Tamoxifen tablets in evaluating the use of very high doses to reverse multidrug resistance, acute neurotoxicity manifested by tremor, hyperreflexia, unsteady gait and dizziness were noted. These symptoms occurred within 3 to 5 days of beginning tamoxifen and cleared within 2 to 5 days after stopping therapy. No permanent neurologic toxicity was noted. No specific treatment for Tamoxifen Citrate overdosage is known; treatment must be symptomatic. URL: https://www.clearskypharmacy.biz/generic-nolvadex-.html
  15. 15. © Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Altamofen Tablets (Generic Tamoxifen Citrate Tablets) Altamofen Tablets During Pregnancy Tamoxifen Citrate (Altamofen tablets) has been classified by the US FDA as Pregnancy Category D. Tamoxifen Citrate may cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. There are no adequate and well-controlled studies of Tamoxifen in pregnant women. There are limited postmarketing reports of vaginal bleeding, spontaneous abortions, birth defects, and fetal deaths in pregnant women taking Tamoxifen (Altamofen tablets). URL: https://www.clearskypharmacy.biz/generic-nolvadex-.html
  16. 16. © Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Altamofen Tablets (Generic Tamoxifen Citrate Tablets) Altamofen Tablets During Pregnancy Women should be advised not to become pregnant while taking Tamoxifen or within 2 months of discontinuing Tamoxifen and should use barrier or nonhormonal contraceptive measures if sexually active. Tamoxifen does not cause infertility, even in the presence of menstrual irregularity. Effects on reproductive functions are expected from the antiestrogenic properties of the drug. In addition, during fertility studies conducted in rats and in teratology studies in rabbits using doses at or below those used in humans, a lower incidence of embryo implantation and a higher incidence of fetal death or retarded in utero growth were observed, with slower learning behavior in some rat pups when compared to historical controls. URL: https://www.clearskypharmacy.biz/generic-nolvadex-.html
  17. 17. © Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Altamofen Tablets (Generic Tamoxifen Citrate Tablets) For more details on Altamofen Tablets click here Altamofen tablets (Generic Tamoxifen Citrate tablets) by Alpha Pharma Healthcare Private limited, India. URL: https://www.clearskypharmacy.biz/generic-nolvadex-.html

