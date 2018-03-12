Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
COMPLETA LA SIGUIENTE FICHA CON LETRA CLARA, ORDENDA Y EN SILENCIO. PUEDES USAR TU DICCIONARIO PERSONAL PARA CUALQUIER CON...
LLENA LOS ESPACIOS EN BLANCO CON LAS PALABRAS DEL RECUADRO CON LETRA CLARA Y ORDENADA. PUEDES USAR SOLO DICCIONARIO PARA C...
CREA UNA CONVERSACION CON LAS PREGUNTAS Y RESPUESTAS DE LA SIGUIENTE HOJA. RECORTA Y PEGA SOLO LAS PREGUNTAS Y RESPUESTAS.
UTILIZA ESTAS FRASES PARA REALIZAR LA ACTIVIDAD DEPRODUCCION DE TEXTO. RECORTA LA FRASE ADECUADA POR LAS LINEAS PUNTEADAS ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Evaluacion final ingles

26 views

Published on

examen de personal information

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Evaluacion final ingles

  1. 1. COMPLETA LA SIGUIENTE FICHA CON LETRA CLARA, ORDENDA Y EN SILENCIO. PUEDES USAR TU DICCIONARIO PERSONAL PARA CUALQUIER CONSULTA
  2. 2. LLENA LOS ESPACIOS EN BLANCO CON LAS PALABRAS DEL RECUADRO CON LETRA CLARA Y ORDENADA. PUEDES USAR SOLO DICCIONARIO PARA CUALQUIER CONSULTA
  3. 3. CREA UNA CONVERSACION CON LAS PREGUNTAS Y RESPUESTAS DE LA SIGUIENTE HOJA. RECORTA Y PEGA SOLO LAS PREGUNTAS Y RESPUESTAS.
  4. 4. UTILIZA ESTAS FRASES PARA REALIZAR LA ACTIVIDAD DEPRODUCCION DE TEXTO. RECORTA LA FRASE ADECUADA POR LAS LINEAS PUNTEADAS Y PEGA DONDECREAS QUE CORRESPONDA.

×