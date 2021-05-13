Jornada 2021

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ACOLHIDA Música: Enquanto houver sol – Titãs; Dinâmica; A Educação e o Professor em tempos de pandemia;
Revisão do plano de curso
Listar as temáticas para o ano 2021
MARÇO SEMANA 1º BLOCO ABRIL 2º BLOCO 3º BLOCO MAIO 4º BLOBO 5º BLOCO JUNHO 6º BLOCO 7º BLOCO JULHO 8º BLOCO 9º BLOCO AGOST...
VIDEO MOTIVACIONAL
JORNADA PEDAGOGICA

  1. 1. ACOLHIDA Música: Enquanto houver sol – Titãs; Dinâmica; A Educação e o Professor em tempos de pandemia;
  2. 2. Revisão do plano de curso
  3. 3. Listar as temáticas para o ano 2021
  4. 4. MARÇO SEMANA 1º BLOCO ABRIL 2º BLOCO 3º BLOCO MAIO 4º BLOBO 5º BLOCO JUNHO 6º BLOCO 7º BLOCO JULHO 8º BLOCO 9º BLOCO AGOSTO 10º BLOCO 11º BLOCO 12º BLOCO SETEMBRO 13º BLOCO 14º BLOCO OUTUBRO 15º BLOCO 16º BLOCO NOVEMBRO 17º BLOCO 18º BLOCO DEZEMBRO 19º BLOCO 20º BLOCO
  5. 5. VIDEO MOTIVACIONAL

