Attorney and CPA Mark Kohler targets the leading tax and business issues among small business owners, across all stages of business, and delivers a practical guide to the fundamental tax and legal conflicts faced by new and established entrepreneurs. Coached by Kohler, business owners are armed to seek out the right professionals relevant to their concerns, confidently ask the right questions, and ultimately, save time, money, and in many cases, potential heartache.Approaching each chapter the same way he approaches a client consult, Kohler delivers topic- or question-specific solutions illustrating each critical business matter with entertaining, real-world examples to educate flustered business owners, who are then presented with varied, clearly defined solutions and next steps for moving forward. Each “consultation” offers tools such as assessment quizzes, valuable details to know, possible pitfalls and deceptions, what strategies should always be practiced, and what new strategies or tactics are worth considering.Wowing readers with the clear-cut truths, thoughtful advice, and outside-of-the-box thinking shared in his many Entrepreneur.com contributions, speaking events, and previous books—What Your CPA Isn’t Telling You and The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom—Kohler presents a simplified look at the complex FAQs within the areas of legal and tax planning for business.

