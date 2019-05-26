Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Riverfront Residences (Former Rio Casa) At Hougang. Book A Visit to see Riverfront Residences ShowFlat & get VVIP Discount...
For households with school-going children, Riverfront Residences is located around numerous renowned schools like Zhonghua...
Riverfront Residences (Former Rio Casa) At Hougang.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Riverfront Residences (Former Rio Casa) At Hougang.

5 views

Published on

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Riverfront Residences (Former Rio Casa) At Hougang.

  1. 1. Riverfront Residences (Former Rio Casa) At Hougang. Book A Visit to see Riverfront Residences ShowFlat & get VVIP Discount rates (Limited Time), Direct Developer Rate, & Hardcopy E-Brochure. Located at Hougang Avenue 7 along the peaceful Serangoon River, Riverfront Residences rests on the previous site of Rio Casa and is only minutes' away from Hougang Central where the Hougang Shopping here. Center, Hougang MRT and Bus Interchange are. Locals at Riverfront Residences will also take advantage of the future Cross Island Line which will pass through Hougang. This will provide an alternative path from Hougang to Changi, Tuas and other parts of Singapore, cut down on taking a trip time and make taking a trip a breeze for the Locals. Do you know URA awarded the residential and business website at Sengkang Central to Siena Residential Advancement Pte. Ltd. and Siena Trustee Pte. Ltd. (as Trustee-Manager of Siena Commercial Trust). This future mixed-use advancement will be an integrated neighborhood center with facilities such as a hawker centre, community club, child care centre, retail shops, along with public rail and bus transportation facilities sited in a one-stop place. This site at Sengkang Central lies beside the Buangkok MRT station. It has a land area of 37,254.9 sqm (401,008 sq ft) and a plot ratio of 2.1, which indicates it can yield a maximum gross flooring area (GFA) of 78,236 sqm (842,125 sq feet). Riverfront Residences in Hougang is simply one MRT station stop to Buangkok MRT station. Isn't it an appeal to enjoy the upcoming mixed-use development in Baungkok? Contact 91822516 for a discussion. Riverfront Residences Apartment lies next to Sungei Serangoon and along Hougang Opportunity 7. There will be a total of 9 blocks of 17 floor houses, and 21 special Strata Landed real estate for bigger families. Consisted of in the advancement is also 6 shops and 2 level of basement parking. The advancement will comprise of complete condo facilities with various bedroom sizes to select from consisting of 1 bed rooms to 5 bedrooms premium and Strata Terraces. Each unit will be well design to maximise internal spacing and reduce any wastage. Accommodating all strolls of life and family size, our system sizes will start from 463 sqft (43 sqm) to 2109 sqft (196 sqm).
  2. 2. For households with school-going children, Riverfront Residences is located around numerous renowned schools like Zhonghua Main School, Rosyth Main School, Xinmin Primary School, Serangoon Secondary School, Montfort Secondary School, Xinmin Secondary School, North Vista Secondary School, Bowen Secondary School and Serangoon Junior College, which offers quality education at high standards. The facilities available near Riverfront Residences include a variety of shopping center close by such as Hougang Shopping Mall, the Midtown store houses, Seletar Shopping mall, Hougang Green Shopping Mall and Hougang 1 Shopping mall, providing a lot of home entertainment, shopping and dining options. Riverfront Residences Condo is also near CHIJ Our Lady of The Nativity girl's primary school, one of the leading Christian schools in the country. The school aims to supply healthy curriculum to its students in a Christian environment. The school also aims to harness each and every pupil's special potential inside the school. The school likewise has mechanisms to determine students who are unable to cope with the school life and encourages them to look out for assistance when needed.

×