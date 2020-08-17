Plan de pruebas_rev

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Plan de Pruebas DESARROLLO DE UN SISTEMA DE GESTION DE SECCIONAL PARA LA UETD “LICEO CARACAS” Versión: 1.0 <Logo de la Emp...
Plan de Pruebas DESARROLLO DE UN SISTEMA DE GESTION DE SECCIONAL PARA LA UETD “LICEO CARACAS” Versión: 1.0 Historial de Re...
Plan de Pruebas DESARROLLO DE UN SISTEMA DE GESTION DE SECCIONAL PARA LA UETD “LICEO CARACAS” Versión: 1.0 Índice de Conte...
Plan de Pruebas DESARROLLO DE UN SISTEMA DE GESTION DE SECCIONAL PARA LA UETD “LICEO CARACAS” Versión: 1.0 Plan de Pruebas...
Plan de Pruebas DESARROLLO DE UN SISTEMA DE GESTION DE SECCIONAL PARA LA UETD “LICEO CARACAS” Versión: 1.0 3 Documentos Re...
Plan de Pruebas DESARROLLO DE UN SISTEMA DE GESTION DE SECCIONAL PARA LA UETD “LICEO CARACAS” Versión: 1.0 Nombre Versión ...
Plan de Pruebas DESARROLLO DE UN SISTEMA DE GESTION DE SECCIONAL PARA LA UETD “LICEO CARACAS” Versión: 1.0 Requerimiento V...
Plan de Pruebas DESARROLLO DE UN SISTEMA DE GESTION DE SECCIONAL PARA LA UETD “LICEO CARACAS” Versión: 1.0 ID Caso de Uso:...
Plan de Pruebas DESARROLLO DE UN SISTEMA DE GESTION DE SECCIONAL PARA LA UETD “LICEO CARACAS” Versión: 1.0 Nombre y firma ...
Plan de Pruebas DESARROLLO DE UN SISTEMA DE GESTION DE SECCIONAL PARA LA UETD “LICEO CARACAS” Versión: 1.0 1 Se da clic en...
Plan de Pruebas DESARROLLO DE UN SISTEMA DE GESTION DE SECCIONAL PARA LA UETD “LICEO CARACAS” Versión: 1.0 Nombre y firma ...
Plan de Pruebas DESARROLLO DE UN SISTEMA DE GESTION DE SECCIONAL PARA LA UETD “LICEO CARACAS” Versión: 1.0 6 Criterios par...
Plan de Pruebas DESARROLLO DE UN SISTEMA DE GESTION DE SECCIONAL PARA LA UETD “LICEO CARACAS” Versión: 1.0 Grafico 2.1 Esc...
Plan de Pruebas DESARROLLO DE UN SISTEMA DE GESTION DE SECCIONAL PARA LA UETD “LICEO CARACAS” Versión: 1.0 Grafico 2.3 Esc...
Copyright (C) 2003 Jason Robbins. Todos los derechos reservados. Copyright (C) 2006 CNTI. Todos los derechos reservados La...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Plan de pruebas_rev

19 views

Published on

exito

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Plan de pruebas_rev

  1. 1. Plan de Pruebas DESARROLLO DE UN SISTEMA DE GESTION DE SECCIONAL PARA LA UETD “LICEO CARACAS” Versión: 1.0 <Logo de la Empresa Cliente> Plan de Pruebas Proyecto: Sistema de Gestión de Seccional para la U.E.T.D. “Liceo Caracas” Versión: 1.0 COLEGIO UNIVERSITARIO DE CARACAS 2011-2012 Pág. 2 de 15
  2. 2. Plan de Pruebas DESARROLLO DE UN SISTEMA DE GESTION DE SECCIONAL PARA LA UETD “LICEO CARACAS” Versión: 1.0 Historial de Revisiones Versión Fecha Autor Descripción 1.0 18/06/12 Astrid Fernández Mailyn Hernández COLEGIO UNIVERSITARIO DE CARACAS 2011-2012 Pág. 3 de 15
  3. 3. Plan de Pruebas DESARROLLO DE UN SISTEMA DE GESTION DE SECCIONAL PARA LA UETD “LICEO CARACAS” Versión: 1.0 Índice de Contenido 1 Introducción................................................................................................................................................... 4 1.1 Alcance.................................................................................................................................................. 4 1.2 Definiciones, Acrónimos y Abreviaturas.................................................................................................4 1.3 Documentos Relacionados....................................................................................................................4 2 Antecedentes y Propósito .............................................................................................................................4 2.1 Propósito de la Evaluación....................................................................................................................4 3 Herramientas para las Pruebas.....................................................................................................................5 3.1 Software................................................................................................................................................ 5 3.2 Hardware............................................................................................................................................... 5 3.3 Configuraciones de Pruebas de ambiente.............................................................................................5 4 Casos de Prueba........................................................................................................................................... 5 4.1 Casos de Pruebas por Prioridad de Caso de Uso.................................................................................6 . 4.1.1 Esenciales ..................................................................................................................................6 5 Entregables.................................................................................................................................................... 6 5.1 Ficha: Matriz de Trazabilidad ................................................................................................................6 6 Criterios para el Lanzamiento........................................................................................................................7 6.1 Criterios de Evaluación .........................................................................................................................7 6.2 Pruebas de concurrencia.......................................................................................................................7 6.3 Gráficos de desempeño.........................................................................................................................7 6.4 Resultados de la prueba........................................................................................................................8 COLEGIO UNIVERSITARIO DE CARACAS 2011-2012 Pág. 4 de 15
  4. 4. Plan de Pruebas DESARROLLO DE UN SISTEMA DE GESTION DE SECCIONAL PARA LA UETD “LICEO CARACAS” Versión: 1.0 Plan de Pruebas 1 Introducción 1 Alcance El principal propósito de la evaluación es encontrar errores y defectos que puedan existir en el uso del sistema a fin de corregirlos. Verificar que los validadores de datos funcionen y limiten el ingreso de información, para que no se puedan ingresar datos que no estén permitidos (sólo números en campos numéricos por ejemplo). Se quiere comprobar además que el sistema cumple con los requerimientos establecidos por el usuario, tiene un rendimiento adecuado en el ambiente donde se encuentra instalado. Otro aspecto importante a evaluar son las características de seguridad relacionadas con el ingreso no autorizado de usuarios, de manera que no puedan realizar modificaciones donde no sean permitidas. 2 Definiciones, Acrónimos y Abreviaturas  Marco Lógico: es un instrumento de planificación que permite estructurar los principales elementos de un proyecto, subrayando los lazos lógicos entre los insumos previstos, las actividades planeadas y los resultados esperados. [CRESPO, 2010].  Software: conjunto de programas, instrucciones y reglas informáticas que permiten ejecutar distintas tareas en una computadora. [RAE]. Se considera que el software es el equipamiento lógico e intangible de una computadora.  U.E.T.D: Unidad Educativa Técnico Deportiva.  Sistema: conjunto de entidades caracterizadas por ciertos atributos, que tienen relaciones entre sí y están localizadas en un cierto ambiente, de acuerdo con un cierto objetivo. [PUELO, 1985].  Seccional: departamento encargado de la organización de documentos y demás información importante referente a un lugar en específico. En este caso referente a los salones de clase, e información sobre los alumnos de la institución.  Requerimientos: algo que se le pide o solicita a alguien, características que se desea que posea un sistema o un software. COLEGIO UNIVERSITARIO DE CARACAS 2011-2012 Pág. 5 de 15
  5. 5. Plan de Pruebas DESARROLLO DE UN SISTEMA DE GESTION DE SECCIONAL PARA LA UETD “LICEO CARACAS” Versión: 1.0 3 Documentos Relacionados Título Fecha Organización Identificador del documento Marco Lógico 20/07/11 Fernández Astrid Hernández Mailyn 9.Marco_Lógico.odt Acta Constitutiva de Proyecto 08/10/11 Fernández Astrid Hernández Mailyn 9._Plantilla_Acta_de_Co nstitucion_del_Proyecto- 2.odt Visión del Sistema 08/11/11 Fernández Astrid Hernández Mailyn VISION_DEL_SISTEMA_ REQUERIMIENTOS.odt Plan de Pruebas 20/12/11 Fernández Astrid Hernández Mailyn 8.Plan de Pruebas_Grupo8.odt 2 Antecedentes y Propósito Antecedentes Este es la primera versión del plan de pruebas que existe, por lo tanto no se tienen antecedentes de este documento. 1 2 Propósito de la Evaluación El propósito principal es organizar las actividades necesarias para encontrar errores y defectos; es necesario un plan para coordinarlas, a fin de asegurar la calidad del producto. Durante el ciclo de vida del proyecto, se escogió como ámbito de las pruebas, todas las ventanas involucradas en los Casos de Uso del sistema; teniendo como base los Casos de Uso se desarrollaron los Casos de Pruebas para comprobar el rendimiento y la capacidad del software. Con ello se verifica el cumplimiento de las especificaciones de diseño, los requisitos del análisis, y a su vez se esperan encontrar los problemas y determinar los riesgos percibidos del sistema, con la finalidad de entregar un software que sea útil al usuario. 3 3 Herramientas para las Pruebas Como herramienta principal se utilizara El Apache JMeter el cual es una aplicación de escritorio, software de código abierto, aplicación 100% Java diseñado para cargar el comportamiento de pruebas funcionales y medir el rendimiento. Diseñado originalmente para probar aplicaciones Web, pero se ha ampliado desde entonces a otras funciones de prueba y además se utilizara Taskinfo te muestra todos los procesos y tareas que se están ejecutando en tu PC, tanto los programas abiertos como las tareas que se suelen ejecutar en segundo plano. Esta información se muestra en tiempo real, actualizada al segundo. 1 Software COLEGIO UNIVERSITARIO DE CARACAS 2011-2012 Pág. 6 de 15
  6. 6. Plan de Pruebas DESARROLLO DE UN SISTEMA DE GESTION DE SECCIONAL PARA LA UETD “LICEO CARACAS” Versión: 1.0 Nombre Versión Para que se usa JMETER 2.4 Diseñado para cargar el comportamiento de pruebas funcionales y medir el rendimiento. TASKINFO 8.2 Muestra todos los procesos y tareas que se están ejecutando en tu PC, tanto los programas abiertos como las tareas que se suelen ejecutar en segundo plano. 2 Hardware Recurso Cantidad Descripción Servidor 1 Intel de 2.80 GHz. Disco Duro 1 1024 GB Memoria Virtual 1 80 GB Tarjeta de Red 2 RTL8139/810x. Memoria RAM 2 2 GB Computador 1 Pentium(R) Dual-Core CPU Disco Duro 1 150 GB Microprocesador 1 2.50 GHz Puerto USB 4 N° 4 Unidad de DVD 3 Super WriteMaster, Multi Recorder, Speed plus Teclado 3 Universal QWERTY Mouse 3 Traveler 915 2.4 Ghz Monitor 3 LCD 17” Syncmaster 732n Plus 3 Configuraciones de Pruebas de ambiente Requerimiento Versión Fabricante Implementación de la configuración física Sistema Operativo XP Profesional Versión 11.04 Versión 6.0 Microsoft Windows Ubuntu Debían Software básico de una computadora que provee una interfaz entre el resto de programas de los dispositivos hardware y el usuario. Servidor Web Apache HTTP Sever Versión 2.2.16. Fundación Apache Presenta entre otras características altamente configurables, bases de datos de autenticación y negociado de contenido. Wampserver Versión 2.0 Aestan Permite instalar y configurar fácilmente en tu sistema lo último del servidor Web Apache, el lenguaje de programación PHP y el servidor de base de datos COLEGIO UNIVERSITARIO DE CARACAS 2011-2012 Pág. 7 de 15
  7. 7. Plan de Pruebas DESARROLLO DE UN SISTEMA DE GESTION DE SECCIONAL PARA LA UETD “LICEO CARACAS” Versión: 1.0 Requerimiento Versión Fabricante Implementación de la configuración física MySQL. MySQL Server Versión 2.5 Sun Microsystems (hasta febrero de 2008 MySQL AB) Base de datos de código fuente abierto, incomparable en velocidad, compactación, estabilidad y facilidad de despliegue PHP Versión 5.3.0 Rasmus Lerdorf 1994 Utilizado en el desarrollo de páginas web desde una interfaz de línea de comandos o en la creación de otros tipos de programas incluyendo aplicaciones con interfaz gráfica Java Script (TM) Versión 6 Netscape Communications Corp, Mozilla Fundation Implementado como parte de un navegador web permitiendo mejoras en la interfaz de usuario y páginas web dinámicas Notepad++ Versión 6.0 Don HO Puede editar texto sin formato y de forma simple. No obstante, incluye opciones avanzadas que pueden ser útiles para usuarios avanzados como programadores. OpenOffice.org Versión 3.2 StarDivision Suite ofimática libre (código abierto y distribución gratuita) que incluye herramientas como procesador de textos, hoja de cálculo, presentaciones, herramientas para el dibujo vectorial y base de datos Adobe Flash Player Versión 10 Adobe Systems (antes por Macromedia) Adobe Flash Player Se refieren tanto al programa de creación de animaciones como al reproductor. Adobe Reader Versión 9.4.2 Adobe Systems Está disponible sin cargo alguno en la página de descargas de Adobe, y permite la visualización e impresión de archivos PDF Microsoft Internet Explorer Versión 8 Microsoft Windows Internet Explorer Navegador web desarrollado por Microsoft para el sistema operativo Microsoft Windows Mozilla Firefox Versión 6.0 Corporación Mozilla, Fundación Mozilla Es un navegador web libre y de código abierto descendiente de Mozilla Application Suite 4 Casos de Prueba ID/Nombre/Sistema/Proyecto: Sistema de gestión para la seccional de la U.E.T.D. “Liceo Caracas” COLEGIO UNIVERSITARIO DE CARACAS 2011-2012 Pág. 8 de 15
  8. 8. Plan de Pruebas DESARROLLO DE UN SISTEMA DE GESTION DE SECCIONAL PARA LA UETD “LICEO CARACAS” Versión: 1.0 ID Caso de Uso:CU001 ID/Nombre Caso de Prueba: CP001 Autor del Caso de Prueba: Mailyn Versión del Caso de Prueba: 1 Fecha de Creación: Versión 1.0 Fecha de Ejecución: Flujo de pasos de la Prueba: Nro. Descripción del paso Resultado Esperado Resultado Obtenido 1 Ingreso de datos en campos de usuario y contraseña El sistema te muestra la pagina principal del sistema Pagina principal cargada 2 Se ingresan datos erróneos en los campos de usuario y contraseña El sistema muestra el mensaje el nombre de usuario o contraseña no coinciden El sistema solicita nuevamente usuario y contraseña Decisión de Aprobación del Caso de Prueba: Aprobó: _x_ Fallo: ___ Nombre y firma del Probador Mailyn Hernández Nombre y firma del Cliente Ana Maldonado Fecha de Aprobación del Caso de Prueba: ID/Nombre/Sistema/Proyecto: Sistema de gestión para la seccional de la U.E.T.D. “Liceo Caracas” ID Caso de Uso:CU002 ID/Nombre Caso de Prueba: CP002 Autor del Caso de Prueba: Mailyn Versión del Caso de Prueba: 1 Fecha de Creación: Versión 1.0 Fecha de Ejecución: Condición: para registrar un usuario el administrador debe haber iniciado sesión Flujo de pasos de la Prueba: Nro. Descripción del paso Resultado Esperado Resultado Obtenido 1 Hacer clic en el botón registrar nuevo usuario El sistema carga el formulario de registrar un nuevo usuario y se llenan los campos El sistema muestra un mensaje se ha registrado el usuario exitosamente. 2 Se envía el formulario con campos vacíos o con valores incorrectos El sistema muestra el mensaje existen campos vacíos en el formulario El sistema muestra el mensaje y carga nuevamente el formulario de registro 3 Se registra un usuario que ya se ha registrado El sistema muestra el mensaje error de usuario: Ya existe un usuario llamado "mailyn.hernandez", por favor utilice otro nombre de usuario. El sistema muestra el mensaje y nuevamente carga la pagina de registro de usuario Decisión de Aprobación del Caso de Prueba: Aprobó: _x_ Fallo: ___ Nombre y firma del Probador Mailyn Hernández COLEGIO UNIVERSITARIO DE CARACAS 2011-2012 Pág. 9 de 15
  9. 9. Plan de Pruebas DESARROLLO DE UN SISTEMA DE GESTION DE SECCIONAL PARA LA UETD “LICEO CARACAS” Versión: 1.0 Nombre y firma del Cliente Ana Maldonado Fecha de Aprobación del Caso de Prueba: ID/Nombre/Sistema/Proyecto: Sistema de gestión para la seccional de la U.E.T.D. “Liceo Caracas” ID Caso de Uso:CU003 ID/Nombre Caso de Prueba: CP003 Autor del Caso de Prueba: Mailyn Versión del Caso de Prueba: 1 Fecha de Creación: Versión 1.0 Fecha de Ejecución: Condición: para registrar un horario el administrador debe haber iniciado sesión Flujo de pasos de la Prueba: Nro. Descripción del paso Resultado Esperado Resultado Obtenido 1 Se hace clic en el botón gestionar horarios El sistema carga la pagina para seleccionar el horario El sistema muestra la pagina 2 Selecciona un año y sección Carga la plantilla e ingresamos los datos a los campos y se envía Se ha cargado el nuevo horario exitosamente 3 Se elige el año y la sección a la que se le va a asignar un horario El sistema carga la plantilla para diseñar un nuevo horario El sistema carga la plantilla 4 Selecciona un año y sección para asignar horario El sistema muestra el mensaje No existe un horario para este grado(9°) en esta sección("C"), Clic aquí para crear uno El sistema muestra el mensaje 5 Se envía un horario con campos vacíos El sistema muestra un error de campos vacíos El sistema carga la plantilla nuevamente Decisión de Aprobación del Caso de Prueba: Aprobó: _x_ Fallo: ___ Nombre y firma del Probador Mailyn Hernández Nombre y firma del Cliente Ana Maldonado Fecha de Aprobación del Caso de Prueba: ID/Nombre/Sistema/Proyecto: Sistema de gestión para la seccional de la U.E.T.D. “Liceo Caracas” ID Caso de Uso:CU004 ID/Nombre Caso de Prueba: CP004 Autor del Caso de Prueba: Mailyn Versión del Caso de Prueba: 1 Fecha de Creación: Versión 1.0 Fecha de Ejecución: Condición: para asignar una materia el administrador debe haber iniciado sesión Flujo de pasos de la Prueba: Nro. Descripción del paso Resultado Esperado Resultado Obtenido COLEGIO UNIVERSITARIO DE CARACAS 2011-2012 Pág. 10 de 15
  10. 10. Plan de Pruebas DESARROLLO DE UN SISTEMA DE GESTION DE SECCIONAL PARA LA UETD “LICEO CARACAS” Versión: 1.0 1 Se da clic en el botón asignación de materias Carga el formulario para seleccionar año y sección Carga la pagina con el formulario 2 Se ingresa un año y sección y en el apartado para registrar una materia se envía con los datos correctos El sistema registra la nueva materia para el año seleccionado El sistema registra la nueva materia 3 Se ingresa un año y sección y en el apartado para registrar una materia se envía con los campos vacíos El sistema muestra el error debe insertar el nombre de una materia o seleccionar una sugerida El sistema muestra el error y carga nuevamente el formulario 4 Se envía un dato que ya se ha registrado El sistema muestra el mensaje no se debe registrar una materia que ya esté registrada El sistema muestra el mensaje y carga el apartado para ingresar datos Decisión de Aprobación del Caso de Prueba: Aprobó: _x_ Fallo: ___ Nombre y firma del Probador Mailyn Hernández Nombre y firma del Cliente Ana Maldonado Fecha de Aprobación del Caso de Prueba: ID/Nombre/Sistema/Proyecto: Sistema de gestión para la seccional de la U.E.T.D. “Liceo Caracas” ID Caso de Uso:CU005 ID/Nombre Caso de Prueba: CP005 Autor del Caso de Prueba: Mailyn Versión del Caso de Prueba: 1 Fecha de Creación: Versión 1.0 Fecha de Ejecución: Condición: para registrar un evento el administrador debe haber iniciado sesión Flujo de pasos de la Prueba: Nro. Descripción del paso Resultado Esperado Resultado Obtenido 1 Se da clic en el botón registro de eventos El sistema muestra el formulario para registrar un evento El sistema carga la pantalla y muestra el formulario 2 Se ingresan los datos requeridos para registrar un nuevo evento El sistema registra el evento creado El sistema muestra un mensaje de registro creado exitosamente 3 Se envía el formulario con los campos vacíos El sistema muestra un mensaje de error: debe llenar todos los campos correctamente para procesar el evento El sistema muestra el error y carga nuevamente el formulario. Decisión de Aprobación del Caso de Prueba: Aprobó: _x_ Fallo: ___ Nombre y firma del Probador Mailyn Hernández COLEGIO UNIVERSITARIO DE CARACAS 2011-2012 Pág. 11 de 15
  11. 11. Plan de Pruebas DESARROLLO DE UN SISTEMA DE GESTION DE SECCIONAL PARA LA UETD “LICEO CARACAS” Versión: 1.0 Nombre y firma del Cliente Ana Maldonado Fecha de Aprobación del Caso de Prueba: 1 Casos de Pruebas por Prioridad de Caso de Uso Prioridad Caso de Uso ID Caso de Uso Caso de Prueba ID Caso de Prueba 1 Autenticar Usuarios CU001 Seguridad y control de acceso. CP001 2 Registrar Usuario CU002 Validación y aplicaciones genéricas. CP002 3 Administrar Horarios CU003 Integración CP003 4 Asignar materias CU004 validación a sistemas a la medida CP004 5 Registrar eventos CU005 funcionales CP005 4.1.1 Esenciales Actor Profesor Actor Jefe Seccional Administrar Usuarios Registrar usuarios Autenticar usuario Registrar estudiantes Visualizar Horarios Administrar horarios Gestionar secciones Asignar profesores Imprimir Reportes Asignar secciones Autenticar usuario Asignar aulas Reporte estudiantes Reporte Inasistencias Registro de pases 5 Entregables 1 Ficha: Matriz de Trazabilidad ID Caso de Uso ID de Caso de Prueba CU001 CP001 CU002 CP002 CU003 CP003 CU004 CP004 CU005 CP005 COLEGIO UNIVERSITARIO DE CARACAS 2011-2012 Pág. 12 de 15
  12. 12. Plan de Pruebas DESARROLLO DE UN SISTEMA DE GESTION DE SECCIONAL PARA LA UETD “LICEO CARACAS” Versión: 1.0 6 Criterios para el Lanzamiento 1 Criterios de Evaluación • No existen errores sin solucionar de Gravedad 1 o Gravedad 2. • No existen errores sin solucionar de Prioridad 1 o Prioridad 2 de ningún nivel de gravedad. • Todos los casos de prueba del entorno de laboratorio de prueba se han completado satisfactoriamente. Calificación Definición de gravedad Definición de prioridad 1 El error provoca el bloqueo del sistema o la pérdida de datos. El error debe corregirse lo antes posible. El error bloquea el progreso en esta área. 2 El error causa problemas graves en la funcionalidad u otros aspectos importantes; el producto se bloquea en casos poco claros. El error debe corregirse antes del lanzamiento del producto. 2 Pruebas de concurrencia Grafico 1 se hacen peticiones concurrentes para un caso de prueba en particular, y establece el siguiente parámetro: 20 conexiones concurrentes por medio de la herramienta JMeter 3 Gráficos de desempeño Se muestran a continuación los gráficos que Indican el desempeño del Procesador y Memoria RAM para el caso de prueba seleccionado. COLEGIO UNIVERSITARIO DE CARACAS 2011-2012 Pág. 13 de 15
  13. 13. Plan de Pruebas DESARROLLO DE UN SISTEMA DE GESTION DE SECCIONAL PARA LA UETD “LICEO CARACAS” Versión: 1.0 Grafico 2.1 Escenario donde no hay peticiones hacia la aplicación. Grafico 2.2 Escenario donde se ejecutan pruebas de concurrencia y se hacen peticiones a la aplicación COLEGIO UNIVERSITARIO DE CARACAS 2011-2012 Pág. 14 de 15
  14. 14. Plan de Pruebas DESARROLLO DE UN SISTEMA DE GESTION DE SECCIONAL PARA LA UETD “LICEO CARACAS” Versión: 1.0 Grafico 2.3 Escenario donde se evaluaron los casos de prueba que fueron diseñados anteriormente. 4 Resultados de la prueba Se obtuvieron resultados positivos de todos los casos de prueba. No hubo errores sin resolver de Gravedad 1 y 2 ni de un nivel de Prioridad 2 o superior. La aplicación no colapsa en condiciones de concurrencia en el orden de 20 conexiones. Esto demuestra el cumplimiento de los objetivos de las pruebas, con lo que el sistema diseñado está listo para el lanzamiento. COLEGIO UNIVERSITARIO DE CARACAS 2011-2012 Pág. 15 de 15
  15. 15. Copyright (C) 2003 Jason Robbins. Todos los derechos reservados. Copyright (C) 2006 CNTI. Todos los derechos reservados La redistribución y el uso de las plantillas, con o sin modificación, están permitidas siempre que se cumplan las siguientes condiciones expuestas en: http://merinde.rinde.gob.ve/index.php?option=com_remository&Itemid=37&func=fileinfo&id=1

×