Divida agravada =macedo-cepb

Livro: AÇÃO E REAÇÃO André Luiz/Francisco C. Xavier CAP. 12 DÍVIDA AGRAVADA 09/11/17 Centro Espirita Pena Branca/Casa da P...
09/11/17 Centro Espirita Pena Branca/Casa da Prece 2 Conteúdo doutrinário: ANDRÉ LUIZ e seu amigo HILÁRIO, com o abençoado...
09/11/17 Centro Espirita Pena Branca/Casa da Prece 3 NO PARLATÓRIO Silas informou que muitos companheiros de serviço valem...
09/11/17 Centro Espirita Pena Branca/Casa da Prece 4
Com a visão adaptada à sombra reinante, conseguiam diferençar as figuras lamentáveis e exóticas que os cercavam, agoniadas...
09/11/17 Centro Espirita Pena Branca/Casa da Prece 6
09/11/17 Centro Espirita Pena Branca/Casa da Prece 7 Livre-arbítrio 843. Tem o homem o livre-arbítrio de seus atos? “Pois ...
INDAGAÇÃO DE ANDRÉ: Por que não acolhê-los ao Templo hospitaleiro, então quase deserto? Silas, contudo, designando a entra...
RESPOSTA DE SILAS: “ Apenas ingressam no recinto sagrado quantos lhe podem suportar a claridade com o respeito devido. Qua...
Hilário, espantado, considerou: “– Significa isso que somente a sincera compunção da alma entrará em sintonia com as força...
09/11/17 Centro Espirita Pena Branca/Casa da Prece 11 Fatalidade 851. Haverá fatalidade nos acontecimentos da vida, confor...
Sendo infinita a Justiça de Deus, o bem e o mal são rigorosamente considerados, não havendo uma só ação, um só pensamento ...
PERSONAGENS : Luísa: (Espírito_desencarnado ha algum tempo) Mãe de Marina e de Zilda Marina: Reencarnada há 30 anos sobre ...
Senhora desencarnada, com sinais de irreprimível angústia, pede ajuda ao assistente Silas para a filha que pretendia se ma...
O CASO MARINA Tratava-se de um caso de débito agra- vado, que requeria máxima atenção e o necessário auxílio. Hilário esta...
09/11/17 Centro Espirita Pena Branca/Casa da Prece 16 NA CASA DE MARINA - moradia constituída de três peças desataviadas e...
Marina era caso mais urgente... 09/11/17 Centro Espirita Pena Branca/Casa da Prece 17 De joelhos, beijava sofregamente a f...
UM SUICÍDIO FRUSTADO “– Deus meu, Pai de Infinita Bondade. Compadece-te de mim e perdoa-me o fracasso! Não suporto mais......
09/11/17 Centro Espirita Pena Branca/Casa da Prece 19 Silas emitiu forte jacto de energia fluídica sobre o córtex encefáli...
Silas esclarece que se tratava de problema de conta agravada... Marina viera da Mansão para auxiliar Jorge e Zilda, dos qu...
09/11/17 Centro Espirita Pena Branca/Casa da Prece 21 Dominado, Jorge abandonou o amor de Zilda e passou a simpatizar com ...
09/11/17 Centro Espirita Pena Branca/Casa da Prece 22 Alucinada de dor, Zilda matou-se, sendo recolhida por Luísa, sua mãe...
09/11/17 Centro Espirita Pena Branca/Casa da Prece 23
24 DAS PENAS E GOZOS TERRESTRES Desgosto da vida. Suicídio 943. Donde nasce o desgosto da vida, que, sem motivos plausívei...
09/11/17 Centro Espirita Pena Branca/Casa da Prece 25 Zilda, hoje chamada Nilda, nasceu surda-muda e mentalmente retardada...
09/11/17 26 REFLEXÃO DE ANDRÉ: “O problema era doloroso do ponto de vista humano, contudo encerrava precioso ensinamento d...
27 DAS PENAS E GOZOS TERRESTRES Desgosto da vida. Suicídio A vida não cessa e a morte é um jogo escuro de ilusões. Fechar ...
09/11/17 Centro Espirita Pena Branca/Casa da Prece 28 Luisa acolheu-a docemente no colo afetuoso e, mal reprimindo a emoçã...
09/11/17 Centro Espirita Pena Branca/Casa da Prece 29 “Levanta-te, desperta, luta e vive (...) para recuperar a dignidade ...
O Assistente despediu-se de Luísa e afirmou: “– Louvado seja Deus! Nossa Marina ressurge, transformada.” FIM09/11/17 Centr...
09/11/17 Centro Espirita Pena Branca/Casa da Prece 31 Referências Bibliográficas: 1. KARDEC, Allan. O Céu e o Inferno. Tra...
