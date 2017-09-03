Presentación uandes act.5

Profesor: Claudio Cayún L. 03/09/2017
Aprendizaje esperado de la unidad Elabora circuitos electrónicos de ensayo, aplicando diversas técnicas de diseño, previen...
ESTRUCTURA DEL DISEÑO CAD • 1.2. Repasando: Fase de Fabricación. – Montaje Through Hole: montar los componentes introducie...
ESTRUCTURA DEL DISEÑO CAD • 1.2. Repasando: Fase de Fabricación, Con todo el proceso anterior la tarjeta PCB queda prepara...
DISEÑO DE LAYOUT DE CIRCUITO EN PCB • 1. Realice el diseño en ARES de Proteus, de una PCB para una fuente de poder regulad...
DISEÑO DE LAYOUT DE CIRCUITO EN PCB • 1. Realice el diseño en ARES de Proteus, de una PCB para una fuente de poder regulad...
  2. 2. Aprendizaje esperado de la unidad Elabora circuitos electrónicos de ensayo, aplicando diversas técnicas de diseño, previendo situaciones de riesgo en la manipulación de químicos y herramientas. Objetivo de la clase El alumno reconoce las características del diseño de placas de una capa con tecnología de agujeros pasantes, y elabora placa de circuito impreso (PCB) con tecnología de agujeros pasantes de una capa dibujando en software CAD el Layout.
  3. 3. ESTRUCTURA DEL DISEÑO CAD • 1.2. Repasando: Fase de Fabricación. – Montaje Through Hole: montar los componentes introduciendo sus pines a través de los PADs y fijarlos eléctrica y mecánicamente al circuito con soldadura. – Esta técnica generalmente requiere la soldadura de componentes manual, ya que es difícil la automatización del proceso de insertar el componente.
  4. 4. ESTRUCTURA DEL DISEÑO CAD • 1.2. Repasando: Fase de Fabricación, Con todo el proceso anterior la tarjeta PCB queda preparada para uno de dos tipos de montaje de componentes los cuales son: – Montaje superficial: montaje de los componentes electrónicos sobre la superficie del circuito. – Es la técnica usado sobre todo en los procesos de fabricación de PCBs automatizados a través de los sistemas pick and place.
  5. 5. DISEÑO DE LAYOUT DE CIRCUITO EN PCB • 1. Realice el diseño en ARES de Proteus, de una PCB para una fuente de poder regulada y simétrica. • 2. Compare su diseño con los de los compañeros de las otras bancas, verifique si se aplicaron los criterios vistos en la sección anterior.
×