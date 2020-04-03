Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pauta a seguir para realizar presentaciones efectivas

  1. 1. Recomendaciones para realizar presentaciones efectivas Claudio Rosario Felipe RDE fase III REG10-G3
  2. 2. Evitar el exceso de contenido Estos desconecta con la audiencia y produce saturaci�n y fatiga al espectador.
  3. 3. Mucho cuidado al usar varios tipos de letra en la diaposivas y presentaci�n. Ya que esto indica que hay poca organizaci�n en el contenido.
  4. 4. Evitar poner todo en may�scula t�tulos y p�rrafos en la diapositivas, es recomendadle utilizar letra en t�tulos 36-40 y en lo p�rrafo 24-36 preferiblemente.
  5. 5. Usar ilustraciones que hagan alusi�n a lo explicado en la presentaci�n en lugar de texto.
  6. 6. Insertar imagen adecuada a la diapositiva y de buena calidad le da nitidez a la presentaci�n
  7. 7. Evitar fondo muy oscuro no conecta con la audiencia
  8. 8. Evitar colocar mucha animaci�n y transici�n en una misma diapositiva puede distraer la audiencia
  9. 9. Tener muy pendiente la combinaci�n de colores en nuestra y evitar tener m�s de tres colores en nuestra diapositiva
  10. 10. No terminar una presentaci�n con un gracia en la �ltima diapositiva, decirlo y finalizar la presentaci�n con una frase de motivaci�n, contacto del expositor. Claudio Rosario Felipe coreo. rosarioclaudio54@Gmail.com Tel:809-563-6600

