GENETICA Y AMBIENTE CLAUDIA MARCELA USECHE MENDOZA BIOLOGIA CORPORACION UNIVERSITARIA IBEROAMERICANA Abril 2018
 LA HERENCIA :según los estudios biológicos es la dotación cromosómica de cada uno de nosotros. Es el proceso por el cual...
 La importancia relativa de la herencia y el ambiente fue uno de los principales temas que discutieron los primeros psicó...
METODOS DE ESTUDIO PARA ESTABLECER LA GENETICA DEL COMPORTAMIENTO  Cría selectiva de animales.  Estudio sobre gemelos. ...
 Otra manera en que los genes y el ambiente se relacionan es en la interacción de la genetica y el ambiente, es decir, lo...
 Estudios con animales: controlar en forma experimental la composición genética de los animales.  Estudios con gemelos i...
 El niño es el producto de la acción combinada de la herencia y del medio ambiente donde existen características físicas,...
 https://www.google.com.co/search?q=que+es+la+genetica+y+el+am biente&source=lnms&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiVg6jqoYPXAhUHQyYK HYOe...
claudia marcela useche mendoza
genetica y ambiente

  1. 1. GENETICA Y AMBIENTE CLAUDIA MARCELA USECHE MENDOZA BIOLOGIA CORPORACION UNIVERSITARIA IBEROAMERICANA Abril 2018
  2. 2.  LA HERENCIA :según los estudios biológicos es la dotación cromosómica de cada uno de nosotros. Es el proceso por el cual el ser humano origina nuevos seres parecidos a ellos mediante la transmisión de caracteres de ascendientes a descendientes.  EL AMBIENTE: es todo lo que sucede alrededor de cada individuo con la dotación cromosómica. Viendo esto podemos decir que la herencia esta plenamente enlazada con el ambiente.
  3. 3.  La importancia relativa de la herencia y el ambiente fue uno de los principales temas que discutieron los primeros psicólogos y el publico general.  En la actualidad ciertos trastornos físicos son casi 100 % heredado, los fenotipos de mayor parte de los rasgos normales, como los que están relacionados con la inteligencia y la personalidad los cuales están sujetos a una gama completa de fuerzas hereditarias y ambientales.
  4. 4. METODOS DE ESTUDIO PARA ESTABLECER LA GENETICA DEL COMPORTAMIENTO  Cría selectiva de animales.  Estudio sobre gemelos.  Estudios sobre la adopción.  Estudios sobre la consanguinidad. METODOS DE ESTUDIO PARA DETERMINAR LA INFLUENCIA AMBIENTAL  Estudio sobre el desarrollo prenatal.  Manipulación del ambiente.  Comparación de historias reales.
  5. 5.  Otra manera en que los genes y el ambiente se relacionan es en la interacción de la genetica y el ambiente, es decir, los efectos de condiciones ambientales parecidas en individuos genéticamente diferentes.  Por ejemplo, muchas personas están expuestas al polen y el polvo, pero las que padecen una predisposición genética tienen mas probabilidad de sufrir reacciones alérgicas. INTERACIONES DE GENETICA Y AMBIENTE
  6. 6.  Estudios con animales: controlar en forma experimental la composición genética de los animales.  Estudios con gemelos idénticos separados al nacer.  Estudios con personas educados en ambientes similares con antecedentes genéticos diferentes. ESTRATEGIAS PARA DETERMINAR LA INFLUENCIA RELATIVA DE LA HERENCIA Y EL AMBIENTE
  7. 7.  El niño es el producto de la acción combinada de la herencia y del medio ambiente donde existen características físicas, capacidad de adaptarse a nuevas circunstancias y aprender de ellas (plasticidad), inteligencia, predisposición a enfermedades, temperamento.  Para que el niño crezca normalmente es preciso, que el medio, por una parte, le proporciones todos los elementos indispensables para lograr un desarrollo físico y psíquico armónico y por otra, que no existan elementos directamente nocivos capaces de torcer o deformar su natural evolución.
  8. 8.  https://www.google.com.co/search?q=que+es+la+genetica+y+el+am biente&source=lnms&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiVg6jqoYPXAhUHQyYK HYOeA6oQ_AUICSgA&biw=1366&bih=613&dpr=1  https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK132219/  https://www.google.com.co/search?q=que+es+la+genetica+y+el+am biente&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwj5iPTqoYPXA hVLSSYKHUIFBrQQ_AUICigB&biw=1366&bih=613 REFERENCIAS

