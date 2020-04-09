Successfully reported this slideshow.
Claudia Milena Triana Realpe 10-4 IETI
La web 1.0 Ventajas: • Exposición al mundo entero a través de Internet. • El presentador de la información tiene total control y autoridad de lo publicado.
La web 2.0 Ventajas: • Software legal: No hay que preocuparse por licencia alguna. • Disponibles desde cualquier lugar.
La web 3.0 Ventajas: • Los buscadores encuentran información relevante más fácilmente. • Es mucho más sencillo hacer modificaciones al diseño o compartir información.
Características, ventajas y desventajas de la web: 1.0 , 2.0 , 3.0

  1. 1. Claudia Milena Triana Realpe 10-4 IETI
  2. 2. La web 1.0 Ventajas: • Exposición al mundo entero a través de Internet. • El presentador de la información tiene total control y autoridad de lo publicado. Características: -paginas estáticas en vez de dinámicas por el usuario que la visita. -el uso de framesets o marcos. -libros de visitas en línea o guestbooks -no se podía añadir comentarios ni nada parecido Desventajas: • Su tecnología está asociada con HTML, JavaScript 1.0 • La comunicación es pasiva • No se permite retroalimentación perdiendo la oportunidad de tener acceso a información relevante. • No se conoce inmediatamente la reacción de del público en relación a la información compartida. WEB 1.0
  3. 3. La web 2.0 Ventajas: • Software legal: No hay que preocuparse por licencia alguna. • Disponibles desde cualquier lugar. • Multiplataforma: Funcionan independientemente del sistema operativo que se use e incluso se puede acceder desde cualquier dispositivo. • Siempre actualizado: El servicio se encarga de las actualizaciones del software. • Menor requerimiento de hardware: Sólo se necesita poder utilizar un navegador. Características: • La Web como plataforma • Usted controla sus propios datos • Servicios, no software empaquetado Desventajas: • Información privada a terceros: Generalmente no se sabe en manos de quién caen los datos ni que uso se va a hacer de ellos. • Cambios en las condiciones del servicio: Puede que el servicio sea gratis hoy y mañana no. • Copias de seguridad: Si bien es posible que tengan mejores copias de los datos nuestros, nadie lo garantiza.
  4. 4. La web 3.0 Ventajas: • Los buscadores encuentran información relevante más fácilmente. • Es mucho más sencillo hacer modificaciones al diseño o compartir información. • No se depende de un solo servicio para obtener información, sino que ésta puede estar distribuida en varios sitios y juntarla en un tercero. Características: • Inteligencia • Sociabilidad • Rapidez • Abierta • Ubicuidad • Facilidad • Distribución •Tridimensional Desventajas: • Inseguridad en la red • Complejidad de la codificación semántica

